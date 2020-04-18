PLANIFICACIONES E INSTRUMENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Dominicana Ministerio de Educación Universidad Dominicana O&M. CHANUN RUDIRKA ARIAS REVI 18-SPDT-1-006 SECCIÓN: ...
ÍNDICE Planificación 3ro, de Secundaria- El Informe De Experimento________________________________________________________...
PLANIFICACIÓN Título de la Unidad de Aprendizaje: El informe de experimento Docente: Chanun Arias Asignatura: Lengua españ...
orales se incorporarán como procedimientos de la comprensión y producción escritas. Comprensión y producción escrita. --Co...
Secuencia Didáctica Tiempo Actividades de enseñanza Actividades de aprendizaje Inicio -Introducción al tema, recuperación ...
Actividad de evaluación Tipo de evaluación Indicadores de logros Técnicas e instrumentos Recursos - formativa -Sumativa - ...
Observación: – Elabora uno o varios borradores, manuscritos y/o digitales, del informe de experimento que compone por escr...
ESCALA DE ESTIMACIÓN Docente: Chanun R. Arias Curso: 3ro-de Secundaria Período: Primer periodo Asignatura: Lengua española...
PLANIFICACIÓN Título de la Unidad de Aprendizaje: El informe de investigación Docente: Chanun Arias Asignatura: Lengua esp...
Producción escrita: Produce por escrito informes de investigación, en soporte físico y/o digital, dirigidos a un público g...
Secuencia Didáctica Tiempo Actividades de enseñanza Actividades de aprendizaje Inicio sSS Desarrollo Cierre -Se iniciara l...
OBSERVACIÓN: Actividad de evaluación Tipo de evaluación Indicadores de logros Técnicas e instrumentos Recursos -sumativa -...
LISTA DE COTEJOS Docente: Chanun R. Arias Curso: 5to-de Secundaria Período: Primer periodo Asignatura: Lengua española Cri...
Valor: 30 puntos. PLANIFICACIÓN Título de la Unidad de Aprendizaje: La novela Docente: Chanun Arias Asignatura: Lengua esp...
. Comprensión escrita: Comprende novelas que lee para el disfrute y el desarrollo de la imaginación y la creatividad - Org...
Secuencia Didáctica Tiempo Actividades de enseñanza Actividades de aprendizaje Inicio Desarrollo Cierre - Los estudiantes ...
OBSERVACIÓN: Actividad de evaluación Tipo de evaluación Indicadores de logros Técnicas e instrumentos Recursos -Coevaluaci...
Docente: Chanun R. Arias Curso: 6to-de Secundaria Período: Segundo periodo Asignatura: Lengua española RÚBRICA DE EVALUACI...
  1. 1. República Dominicana Ministerio de Educación Universidad Dominicana O&M. CHANUN RUDIRKA ARIAS REVI 18-SPDT-1-006 SECCIÓN: 552L-N
  2. 2. ÍNDICE Planificación 3ro, de Secundaria- El Informe De Experimento________________________________________________________ 3 Escala de Estimación________________________________________________________________________________________ 8 Planificación 5to. de Secundaria-El Informe De Investigación ________________________________________________________ 9 Lista de Cotejos___________________________________________________________________________________________ 13 Planificación 6to. de Secundaria- La Novela_____________________________________________________________________ 14 Rúbrica de Evaluación______________________________________________________________________________________ 18
  3. 3. PLANIFICACIÓN Título de la Unidad de Aprendizaje: El informe de experimento Docente: Chanun Arias Asignatura: Lengua española Curso: 3ro-de Secundaria Tiempo asignado: 3 semanas, 6 sesiones por semana Proyecto de Aprendizaje: La maestra de lengua española de 3ero de secundaria, tiene el interés de que sus estudiantes conozcan, y elaboren de manera clara y eficaz un informe de experimento. Los estudiantes indagaran sobre, conceptos, métodos y características de un informe de experimento y mediante la estrategia expositiva, darán a conocer el conocimiento acumulado y/o elaborado, utilizaran recursos para reforzar su argumento .El informe de experimentación estará sujeto a la realidad del entorno sociocultural del alumno Competencias Fundamentales Contenidos Conceptuales Competencias Específicas Comprensión y producción oral. -Comprende informes de experimentos que lee, en soporte físico y/o digital, correspondientes al área de Ciencias de la Naturaleza, sobre temas diversos: nociones de electricidad, reacciones químicas, estados de la materia, energía y conservación, movimiento, propiedades de la materia, mediciones, movimiento ondulatorio, sonido, luz, entre otros. -Debido a que el informe de experimento es un texto de naturaleza eminentemente escrita, las competencias de comprensión y producción Procedimentales Actitudinales-Competencia Ética y Ciudadana. -Competencia Resolución de Problemas. -Competencia Ambiental y de la Salud. - Competencia Comunicativa. -Competencia Científica y -Tecnológica. -Competencia Desarrollo Personal y Espiritual -Competencia Pensamiento Lógico, Creativo y Crítico. -El informe de experimento. Función y estructura: título, introducción, materiales, procedimiento, resultados (presentación de los datos y su discusión e interpretación) y conclusiones. – Usos impersonales del verbo (se hizo, se preparó, se observó, fue necesario hacer, se originó, se produjo). – Uso de perífrasis verbales (verbo auxiliar + verbo en infinitivo, participio o gerundio: está hecho de, pueden ser, se fue colocando…) para especificar aspectos del procedimiento. – Uso de los conectores de secuenciación para explicar el procedimiento seguido en el experimento (Primero…, Luego…, Dos horas más tarde…, Después de tres días…, Finalmente…). Establecimiento de un propósito para la lectura del informe de experimento. – Anticipación del contenido del informe de experimento, a partir de marcas textuales y paratextuales (gráficos, tablas, imágenes). – Inferencia de la intención comunicativa del informe de experimento que lee, a partir de su estructura y del vocabulario que le es propio. – Identificación de los conectores de secuenciación y de causalidad para comprender las relaciones lógicas entre las ideas contenidas en el procedimiento y en la interpretación de los datos del informe de experimento que lee. – Inferencia, a partir del contexto, del significado de palabras desconocidas contenidas en el informe de experimento que lee. – Utilización del diccionario en versión física y/o digital para buscar la definición de palabras cuyo significado no ha podido inferir a partir del texto. – Diferencia el informe de experimento que lee de otro tipo de texto, a partir de la estructura que le caracteriza, su función, intención, formas verbales, conectores y vocabulario temático. – Responde a preguntas literales e inferenciales (orales y/o escritas) acerca del contenido, la estructura, la intención y los/las destinatarios/ as del informe de experimento que lee. – Reconstruye de manera oral y/o escrita el sentido global del informe de experimento que escucha, haciendo uso del título, la introducción, los materiales y procedimientos, los resultados con la presentación de los datos y su interpretación, las gráficas, tablas, diagramas, dibujos, así como las conclusiones. – Muestra interés y curiosidad, a través de su postura corporal y gestos faciales, al leer informes de experimentos del área de Ciencias de la Naturaleza y al explicar el contenido a los
  4. 4. orales se incorporarán como procedimientos de la comprensión y producción escritas. Comprensión y producción escrita. --Comprende informes de experimentos que lee, en soporte físico y/o digital, correspondientes al área de Ciencias de la Naturaleza, sobre temas diversos: nociones de electricidad, reacciones químicas, estados de la materia, energía y conservación, movimiento, propiedades de la materia, mediciones, movimiento ondulatorio, sonido, luz, entre otros. -Produce por escrito informes de experimentos, en soporte físico y/o digital, correspondientes al área de Ciencias de la Naturaleza, sobre temas diversos: nociones de electricidad, reacciones químicas, estados de la materia, energía y conservación, movimiento, propiedades de la materia, mediciones, movimiento ondulatorio, sonido, luz, entre otros. – Uso de conectores de causalidad en la construcción de posibles explicaciones del fenómeno estudiado (porque, ya que, debido a, gracias a…). – Uso de adverbios de modo para precisar las acciones descritas en el informe (bien, detenidamente, despacio, cuidadosamente). – Uso de frases incidentales para insertar aclaraciones en la explicación del procedimiento. – Uso del vocabulario temático relacionado con el experimento que se realiza. – Uso de palabras compuestas por distintos mecanismos: sustantivo + sustantivo, sustantivo + adjetivo, adjetivo + adjetivo, preposición + verbo, verbo + sustantivo, palabra griega o latina + sustantivo. – Uso de gráficas, tablas, diagramas y dibujos. – Uso de mapas conceptuales para resumir el informe de experimiento. – Realización de las inferencias basadas en la estructura del informe de experimento que lee. – Realización de inferencias basadas en las relaciones locales que existen entre las ideas contenidas en el informe de experimento que lee. – Realización de inferencias a partir de tablas, gráficos, dibujos y otras marcas paratextuales presentes en el informe de experimento. – Paráfrasis del sentido global del informe de experimento que lee, a partir de la idea principal y las ideas secundarias, ajustándose a la intención comunicativa y a su estructura. – Construcción de mapas conceptuales, manuscritos y/o digitales, para dar cuenta de la comprensión del informe de experimento leído. – Establecimiento de la intención comunicativa del informe de experimento que escribe. – Selección del experimento sobre el que escribirá el informe. – Selección de las fuentes de información, en versión física y/o digital, que va a utilizar para producir por escrito las ideas del informe de experimento. – Desarrollo de estrategias de registro de la información necesaria para el informe de experimento que escribe. – Planificación del informe de experimento, utilizando esquemas para organizar las ideas según la estructura de este tipo de texto. verbales, palabras compuestas, conectores de secuenciación y de causalidad, frases incidentales y – Escribe informes de experimentos en soporte físico y/o digital, atendiendo a su estructura, a la intención comunicativa, al tema, a los/las destinatarios/ as y al uso de las marcas lingüísticas que les son propias. – Elabora uno o varios borradores, manuscritos y/o digitales, del informe de experimento que compone por escrito, correspondiente al área de Ciencias de la Naturaleza, en los que se perciben cambios tanto de forma como de contenido. – Revisa, con ayuda del/ de la docente, de un compañero o de una compañera, el informe de experimento que produce por escrito, ajustándose al tema, a la estructura textual, a la intención comunicativa y a los/las destinatarios/as. – Al escribir la versión final del informe de experimento, toma en cuenta las convenciones de la escritura, sobre todo lo concerniente al uso correcto de las letras, de las mayúsculas, la tilde y los signos de puntuación.
  5. 5. Secuencia Didáctica Tiempo Actividades de enseñanza Actividades de aprendizaje Inicio -Introducción al tema, recuperación de saberes previos. Mediante preguntas. -Comunicar la intención pedagógica y la metodología escogida por la maestra. -Asignación de recursos que el estudiante podrá utilizar, para presentar su trabajo. - Escucha atenta de parte de los estudiantes. -Responden a las pregunta de forma ordenada. -Informan de su acuerdo o desacuerdo con la metodología escogida por la docente. Desarrollo -Explicación del contenido del tema el informe de experimento. (Describir detalladamente). -Exposiciones de los alumnos. -Escucha atenta por parte de la maestra y los alumnos/as. -Preguntas individuales y aclaraciones sobre el informe de experimento. -Discusión grupal del tema -Observan, planifican y elaboran un informe de experimento, (registros en sus cuadernos, concepto, características y datos gráficos).Se completan de los ejercicios sugeridos por el libro de texto. -Puesta en escena del tema el informe de experimento en pareja. (Exposiciones de los alumnos).Utilizando los recursos que ellos consideren para el abordaje del mismo. -Los estudiantes Muestran interés y curiosidad, a través de su postura corporal y gestos faciales, al escuchar y ver el tema expuesto informe de experimento (Del área de Ciencias de la Naturaleza) . -Se abordan las posibles dudas, los demás estudiante brinda sus aportes o duda del tema expuesto. -Entrega del informe de experimento que producen por escrito en medios físicos a la maestra. Cierre -Se organizan la reflexión crítica para determinar la comprensión plena del tema tratado durante el transcurso de la clase. - Se realiza un cierre metacognitivo -Por último se orienta y/o refresca sobres las asignaciones grupo del día siguiente. -Los estudiantes realizan una opinión de forma crítica sobra el tema expuesto. -Participan activamente en el cierre metacognitivo. -Entrega del informe de experimento que producen por escrito en medios físicos a la maestra.
  6. 6. Actividad de evaluación Tipo de evaluación Indicadores de logros Técnicas e instrumentos Recursos - formativa -Sumativa - La Heteroevaluación – Diferencia el informe de experimento que lee de otro tipo de texto, a partir de la estructura que le caracteriza, su función, intención, formas verbales, conectores y vocabulario temático. – Responde a preguntas literales e inferenciales (orales y/o escritas) acerca del contenido, la estructura, la intención y los/las destinatarios/ as del informe de experimento que lee. – Reconstruye de manera oral y/o escrita el sentido global del informe de experimento que escucha, haciendo uso del título, la introducción, los materiales y procedimientos, los resultados con la presentación de los datos y su interpretación, las gráficas, tablas, diagramas, dibujos, así como las conclusiones. – Muestra interés y curiosidad, a través de su postura corporal y gestos faciales, al leer informes de experimentos del área de Ciencias de la Naturaleza y al explicar el contenido a los compañeros y compañeras. – Escribe informes de experimentos en soporte físico y/o digital, atendiendo a su estructura, a la intención comunicativa, al tema, a los/las destinatarios/ as y al uso de las marcas lingüísticas que les son propias. -Observación de los aprendizajes --Escala de estimación -Diarios Reflexivos de clase -Debate -Entrevista -Intercambios orales -Ensayos -Puesta en escena de forma grupal -Pizarra. -Lápices. -Lapiceros. -Cartulinas. -Libros de texto. -Recursos del entorno. -Televisores. -Computadoras. - presentaciones (Diapositivas). -Bocinas.
  7. 7. Observación: – Elabora uno o varios borradores, manuscritos y/o digitales, del informe de experimento que compone por escrito, correspondiente al área de Ciencias de la Naturaleza, en los que se perciben cambios tanto de forma como de contenido. – Revisa, con ayuda del/ de la docente, de un compañero o de una compañera, el informe de experimento que produce por escrito, ajustándose al tema, a la estructura textual, a la intención comunicativa y a los/las destinatarios/as. – Al escribir la versión final del informe de experimento, toma en cuenta las convenciones de la escritura, sobre todo lo concerniente al uso correcto de las letras, de las mayúsculas, la tilde y los signos de puntuación. Ndygk Metacognición ¿Con que fin utilizamos el método científico? ¿Cómo abordamos el tema el informe de experimento en el aula? ¿Cómo fue la experiencia de redactar un informe de experimento?
  8. 8. ESCALA DE ESTIMACIÓN Docente: Chanun R. Arias Curso: 3ro-de Secundaria Período: Primer periodo Asignatura: Lengua española Excelente 5 Bueno: 4 Regular : 3- 2 Deficiente: 1 No realizó: 0 CONTENIDO El informe de experimento Investigación y exposición sobre fotosíntesis de las plantas DefinitivaTotal Puntaje 25 25 25 2/4 Fechas 02/03/2020 09/03/2020 16/03/2020 asistenciay responsabilid ad ESTRATEGIA DE EVALUACIÓN Investigación sobre el experimento (La fotosíntesis) Expone sobre el informe de experimento (La fotosíntesis) Organización Indicadores EX B R D N.R EX B R D N.R EX B R D N.R j Aspectos a Evaluar 2-4 2-4 Nombre y Apellido RUBÉN SANTOS 4 5 3 3 3 4 2 3 4 4 4 5 5 5 4 4 2 60 ROSA ARIAS 2 1 0 3 2 2 4 3 4 3 4 3 2 1 4 4 2 30 KELVIN ROSARIO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ROSA ARIAS 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 4 4 83 EDDY ADAMES 5 4 4 3 4 4 2 4 5 4 4 5 4 4 5 3 3 67 OSCAR VARGAS 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 4 4 4 82 LEIDY LIMA 4 4 1 4 4 3 2 1 3 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 56 MARCOS MONTAS 0 0 5 5 4 4 5 0 5 5 2 4 5 5 4 4 2 59 Fuentes Materialde apoyo Presentación Seapoyacon gestos Pronunciacióny volumen Miraal público Cierre Expresael contenidocon claridad. Utilizacióndel método científico Seadecuaal tiempoasignado Conceptualiza eltema Utilizacióndel método científico Enfatizaenlas ideasrelevantes Motivaala participación Respetael ordende intervención
  9. 9. PLANIFICACIÓN Título de la Unidad de Aprendizaje: El informe de investigación Docente: Chanun Arias Asignatura: Lengua española Curso: 5to. De secundaria Tiempo asignado: 4 semanas, 5 sesiones por semana Proyecto de Aprendizaje: Los estudiantes de 5to de secundaria desean saber a profundidad las causas que llevaron a las suspensión de la elecciones municipales del domingo 15 de marzo del 2020.La maestra ha reconocido su gran interés y preocupación por el tema , por lo que decidió abordarlo de la siguiente manera: los estudiante investigaran sobre el informe de investigación, función y estructura explicativa- argumentativa (elaboraran un informe con el tema” las elecciones del municipales 2020”. que incluirá , portada, resumen; introducción: descripción del problema, justificación de la investigación, objetivos del informe, explicación de su estructura; desarrollo: explicación de los conceptos y la metodología abordados en la investigación, presentación y análisis de los resultados, conclusiones y recomendaciones, bibliografía y anexos). El cual entregaran de forma física a la maestra y expondrán de forma oral en clase (haciendo uso de la TIC). Competencias Fundamentales contenidos Conceptuales Competencias Específicas Producción oral: Produce oralmente informes de investigación, dirigidos a un público general, sobre temas y problemas de interés social, cultural, histórico. Comprensión escrita: Comprende informes de investigación que lee, dirigidos a un público general, sobre temas y problemas de interés social, cultural, histórico. Procedimentales Actitudinales-Competencia Ética y Ciudadana -Competencia Resolución de Problemas -Competencia Ambiental y de la Salud -Competencia Comunicativa Competencia Científica y -Tecnológica -Competencia Desarrollo Personal y Espiritual -Competencia Pensamiento Lógico, Creativo y Crítico - Uso de los procedimientos de composición de argumentos: ejemplificación, analogía, de autoridad, deductivos, para comprender la tesis que defiende el autor del informe. - Uso de formas impersonales del verbo en la redacción de las diferentes partes que estructuran el informe (se encontró, se observa, se plantean). - Uso del vocabulario temático. - Uso de oraciones compuestas coordinadas, subordinadas y yuxtapuestas en la estructuración de las ideas contenidas en los distintos capítulos del informe de investigación. - Uso de verbos en infinitivo (analizar, identificar, elaborar planes de mejora, solicitar) en los objetivos de la investigación y proponer las recomendaciones finales. -Uso de referencias bibliográficas para dar cuenta de las fuentes consultadas. - Uso de mecanismos de citación: cita directa, cita indirecta, paráfrasis para dar cuenta de las fuentes de investigación consultadas. - Uso de esquemas de contenido/organizadores gráficos para representar el sentido global del informe de investigación leído. - Uso de la coma en la inserción de frases incidentales. - Uso de esquemas de contenido/organizadores gráficos para representar el sentido global del informe de investigación leído. -Interés por producir oralmente informes de investigación dirigidos a un público general, sobre temas y problemas de interés social, cultural, histórico. – Valoración del informe de investigación como un medio para comunicar la existencia de un problema y proponer, con base científica, soluciones de mejora - Creatividad en las soluciones que propone al problema investigado. - Apertura ante las observaciones que otros (expertos, docente, compañeros y compañeras) puedan hacer a su informe de investigación. - Claridad al evidenciar la voz propia y la voz de otros autores en las ideas contenidas en el informe de investigación. - Honestidad al presentar los resultados de la investigación.
  10. 10. Producción escrita: Produce por escrito informes de investigación, en soporte físico y/o digital, dirigidos a un público general, sobre temas y problemas de interés social, cultural, histórico Uso de conectores de contraste (sin embargo, al contrario, en cambio) en el planteamiento del problema y en el análisis de los resultados. - Uso de conectores de adición (asimismo, además, de igual modo) para agregar información en las ideas que conforman las diferentes partes del informe. - Uso de conectores de cierre (en resumen, para concluir, en síntesis) al final de los capítulos que componen el informe de investigación. - Uso de conectores explicativos (en otras palabras, es decir, o sea) y de ejemplificación (por ejemplo, tal como, un ejemplo de) en el planteamiento del problema, en el marco teórico de la investigación y en el análisis de los datos. - Uso de conectores de finalidad (a fin de que, con el objeto de, con el propósito de) en la justificación, los objetivos y las recomendaciones contenidas en el informe de investigación. - Uso de adverbios de frecuencia (siempre, frecuentemente, a veces, rara vez, nunca), de cantidad (gran parte, el 90%, 3 de cada 10 personas) y de modo (predominantemente, mayormente) en el planteamiento del problema y en la presentación de los resultados. Interés por escribir informes de investigación dirigidos a un público general, sobre temas y problemas de interés social, cultural, histórico. - Valoración del informe de investigación como un medio para comunicar la existencia de un problema y proponer, con base científica, soluciones de mejora. - Capacidad de organización lógica en la presentación del contenido del informe. - Creatividad en las soluciones que propone al problema investigado. - Apertura ante las observaciones que otros (expertos, docente, compañeros y compañeras) puedan hacer a su informe de investigación. - Claridad al evidenciar la voz propia y la voz de otros autores en las ideas contenidas en el informe de investigación. - Apego a la normativa y a los requerimientos de la comunidad académica y de la institución al redactar el informe de investigación. - Rigurosidad en la selección de información y en la interpretación de los datos contenidos en el informe de investigación. - Honestidad al presentar los resultados de la investigación.
  11. 11. Secuencia Didáctica Tiempo Actividades de enseñanza Actividades de aprendizaje Inicio sSS Desarrollo Cierre -Se iniciara la sección con una dinámica socioefectiva de preguntas y respuestas, (para activar la atención del estudiante). Bajo un entorno político, esta misma tendrá como objetivo abordar el problema del contexto a resolver y explicar la importancia de comprender el tema, como ciudadanos dominicanos. - Se informa de la intención pedagógica y las técnicas que el estudiante usara para llevar a cabo este informe. -Los estudiantes responder de manera activa y critica manteniendo el orden en los turnos. -La maestra y sus estudiantes se ponen de acuerdo con las técnicas y métodos que van a implementar en esta investigación, apoyándose de la tecnología de la comunicación y la información (Las T IC) para realizar su presentación - Establecimiento de un propósito para la investigación, conceptualización, características y tipos de informe de investigación. -Reproducción de un video en el aula, sobre la elecciones primarias del 2020, causas y efectos de la suspensión, el mismo será publicado en EDMODO,( sala de clases virtual que la maestra comparte con los estudiantes ). -Asignación: cada estudiante debe realizar un informe de investigación sobres la suspensión de las elecciones 2020, debe entregarlo por escrito y exponerlo mediante una presentación audiovisual en el aula de clases debe usar la herramienta tecnológica (KNOVIO) para dicha presentación. La maestra dejara instrucciones de cómo usar esta App mediante un video publicado en EDMODO. -La maestra insta a plantear soluciones alternas a a la problemática, desde el punto de vista del estudiante de forma oral. - los estudiantes realizan la investigación en su cuaderno. - Los estudiantes ya tienen comprensión plena sobre el informe de investigación, pasos para su elaboración y de qué manera se pone en escena de una forma creativa. -Los estudiantes realizan sus presentaciones apoyándose con las herramientas antes mencionadas, teniendo en cuanta el inicio, el desarrollo el cierre, los argumento y las inferencias dentro de la estructura de un informe de investigación. -Al concluir la puesta en escena se realizara aportes u opiniones respetando el orden de turno de cada estudiante. Los estudiantes de forma lógica plantean en clases como debió de suceder el hecho desde su punto de vista. -El o los alumnos asignados ese día copian el link en EDMODO, para que sus compañeros puedan comentar vía virtual, de forma respetuosa sus presentaciones. -Se realiza un cierre reflexivo y crítico sobre la problemática planteada. -El estudiante debe copiar el link en EDMODO. Critican a favor o en contra del problema presentado, manteniendo el orden. -El estudiante hace aportes de la presentación de su compañero vía EDMODO
  12. 12. OBSERVACIÓN: Actividad de evaluación Tipo de evaluación Indicadores de logros Técnicas e instrumentos Recursos -sumativa -formativa - Coevaluación Diferencia el informe de investigación que escucha de otro tipo de texto. - Responde a preguntas literales e inferenciales (orales y/o escritas) acerca del contenido, la intención y los destinatarios del informe de investigación que escucha. - Reconstruye de manera oral y/o escrita, a través de esquemas de contenido/ organizadores gráficos, el sentido global del informe de investigación que escucha, haciendo uso del planteamiento del problema, los objetivos y justificación de la investigación, la metodología, el análisis de los resultados, las conclusiones y recomendaciones. - Muestra interés y curiosidad, a través de su postura corporal y gestos faciales, al escuchar informes de investigación sobre temas y problemas de interés escolar y comentar el contenido con los compañeros y compañeras. -Pizarra. -lápiz -Libros de textos -Cuadernos. -Marcadores -Papel boom -Data -Bocinas -Computadora -Proyector -Observación de los aprendizajes - Lista de cotejos -Debate -Intercambios orales -informes -Puesta en escena de forma individual - Estudios de casos. Metacognición ¿Hasta qué punto estás de acuerdo o en desacuerdo con la suspensión de las primarias en el país? ¿Qué más podrías agregar la solución del conflicto que generó dicha suspensión? ¿En cuales otros temas de la vida cotidiana pueden hacer uso de la redacción de un informe de investigación?
  13. 13. LISTA DE COTEJOS Docente: Chanun R. Arias Curso: 5to-de Secundaria Período: Primer periodo Asignatura: Lengua española Criterios Expone sus ideas con claridad Se mantiene en el tema durante toda la exposición. Usa el volumen de voz apropiado para que todos le escuchen bien. Realiza una presentación( diapositiva en PowerPoint) Para acompañar su exposición. Supo manejar la herramientas tecnológicas para la presentación. Cita fuentes. Su presentación tuvo un inicio, un desarrollo y un cierre. Realizo aportes de forma personal, lógica, creativa y critica. Es responsable con la entrega del trabajo asignado PUNTOS Indicadores Excelente Bueno Regular Excelente Bueno Regular Excelente Bueno Regular Nombres SÍ NO SÍ NO SÍ NO SÍ NO SÍ NO SÍ NO SÍ NO SÍ NO SÍ NO ROSA ARIAS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 30 RUBÉN SANTOS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 8 KELVIN ROSARIO ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 30 ROSA PÉREZ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 19 EDDY ADAMES ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 27 OSCAR VARGAS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 30 LEIDY LIMA ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 19 MARCOS MONTAS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 29 CHANUN ARIAS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 29
  14. 14. Valor: 30 puntos. PLANIFICACIÓN Título de la Unidad de Aprendizaje: La novela Docente: Chanun Arias Asignatura: Lengua española Curso: 6to de secundaria Tiempo asignado: 3semanas, 4 sesiones por semana Proyecto de Aprendizaje: La maestra de 6to de secundaria, ha podido percatarse del creciente interés que desarrollan sus estudiantes por las novelas, aprovechando el mismo, la maestra guía al estudiante a caracterizar, conceptualizar y diferenciar las novelas cortas de otros diversos tipos de textos narrativos, motivando a la valoración cultural y social de la literatura, mediante la lectura de novelas. Al mismo tiempo el estudiante trabajará la gramática del texto desde un enfoque textual, funcional y comunicativo. Competencias Fundamentales contenidos Conceptuales Competencias Específicas Comprensión oral; Comprende novelas cortas que escucha para el disfrute y desarrollo de la imaginación y la creatividad Nota: Para este tipo de texto se priorizará la comprensión tan Procedimentales Actitudinales-Competencia Ética y Ciudadana - Competencia Comunicativa -Competencia Desarrollo Personal y Espiritual -Competencia Resolución de Problemas -Competencia Científica y Tecnológica - Competencia Pensamiento Lógico, Creativo y Crítico -Competencia Ambiental y de la Salud - La novela: función y estructura (Introducción: presentación de los personajes y el ambiente, planteamiento de las primeras acciones; nudo: la evolución de los acontecimientos hasta la máxima expresión de los conflictos; desenlace: resolución del o los conflictos y cierre). - Componentes de la novela: personajes, narrador, ambiente, atmósfera, trama, tema. - Uso de secuencias narrativas, descriptivas y dialogadas. - Uso de conectores temporales, causales y consecutivos para marcar las partes de la narración; marcadores espaciales. - Disfrute al leer novelas para fomentar su imaginación y creativdad. - Valoración de la función lúdica y estética de la lengua. - Valoración del trabajo creativo de los escritores cuyas novelas lee. - Disfrute al escuchar los diversos poemas. - Valoración de la función lúdica y estética del poema social. - Respeto y empatía por los sentimientos y opiniones expresados por otros sobre el texto. - Reconocimiento del valor de la expresión verbal y corporal como medio para transmitir emociones. - Establecimiento de un propósito para la lectura de la novela .de aventuras. - Anticipación del contenido de la novela a partir del título, y otras marcas textuales y paratextuales. - Utilización de la estructura de la novela (inicio, nudo y desenlace), de los conectores, de los verbos en pasado y presente, de los adjetivos, de la distinción entre narrador y personajes y de las fórmulas de inicio y de cierre, para comprender su contenido. - Inferencia, a partir del contexto, del significado de las palabras cuyo significado desconoce. - Utilización del diccionario para conocer el significado de las palabras desconocidas, cuyo sentido no ha podido inferir. Competencias Específicas
  15. 15. . Comprensión escrita: Comprende novelas que lee para el disfrute y el desarrollo de la imaginación y la creatividad - Organizadores discursivos de orden para las partes de la descripción. - Uso de verbos en pasado en las narraciones y verbos en presente en los diálogos. - Uso de adjetivos para describir a los personajes. - Distinción entre narrador y personajes. - Identificación de los distintos tipos de narrador: primera y tercera personas. - Identificación del o los temas de la novela. - Clasificación de los personajes en principales y secundarios, protagonista y antagonista. - Distinción de los tipos de actantes para analizar los personajes (agente, paciente, beneficiario, cómplice, ayudante, oponente, aliado). - Uso del orden de la narración (cronológico o anacrónico) para relatar la trama de la novela. - Identificación de las distintas voces (narrador y personajes) que intervienen en la novela, para su comprensión. - Realización de las inferencias necesarias para comprender el sentido global de la novela que lee. - Identificación y clasificación de los personajes y su actancia para la comprensión de sus acciones. - Inferencia de las motivaciones e intenciones de las acciones de los personajes. - Utilización del orden de la narración (cronológico o anacrónico) para comprender la trama de la novela. - Paráfrasis de las acciones principales de la novela, usando el vocabulario apropiado y mediante el uso de sinónimos y otros recursos. - Resumen del contenido de la novela que escucha, apoyándose en el narrador, los personajes, las acciones, el ambiente y la atmósfera, el o los temas y los diálogos de los personajes, el tipo de narrador y el orden de la narración.
  16. 16. Secuencia Didáctica Tiempo Actividades de enseñanza Actividades de aprendizaje Inicio Desarrollo Cierre - Los estudiantes responden de forma activa y ordenada. - Los estudiantes se ponen de acuerdo con la asignación. -La maestra inicia la clase preguntando. ¿Qué genero de novelas les gusta a sus estudiantes? (motivando a la participación). - Se informa de la intención pedagógica y las técnicas que los estudiantes usaran para llevar a cabo el análisis de la obras. -Se socializara lo investigado en el aula. Utilizando la pizarra la maestra hace aclaraciones. -Se formaran grupos de estudiantes y se les asignaran las novelas. (Over de Ramón M. Aristy, María, de Jorge Isaac y La cabaña del tío Tom de Harriet Beecher) para leer y realizar un análisis, que tendrán entregar en físico. (La maestra le facilitara el link donde podrán descargar las obras totalmente gratis). -Lectura reflexiva-expositiva en el aula del análisis de la obra. Escucha atenta por parte de todos. - Se realiza un cierre metacognitivo sobre las obras analizadas. -Los estudiantes investigaran sobre la novela: función y estructura (Introducción: presentación de los personajes y el ambiente, planteamiento de las primeras acciones; nudo: la evolución de los acontecimientos hasta la máxima expresión de los conflictos; desenlace: resolución del o los conflictos y cierre). Plasmando la información en sus cuadernos. -socialización del contenido investigado -lo estudiante realiza el análisis y posterior lectura de las obras en el aula, tomando en cuenta la estructura, el contexto sociocultural, la vida del autor. - Los estudiantes realizan aportes críticos de forma subjetiva, sobre el contexto de estas obras y que pudo motivar a los autores a escribirlas. -Taller de escritura. -La maestra entregara una material impreso a la clase. (Cómics) explicándoles que deben guiarse de las imágenes presentadas para crear una historia de forma, creativa. -El mismo tendrá un valor de 10 puntos, la creación será corregida y luego entregada a sus respectivos autores. (Se tomara en cuenta la ortografía y los signos gramaticales). - Los estudiantes recrean el capítulo del Cómics de forma eufórica, manteniendo el orden, al terminar debaten sobre qué tema escogieron para la elaboración del mismo. -Los estudiantes esperan su evaluación al final de cada clase.
  17. 17. OBSERVACIÓN: Actividad de evaluación Tipo de evaluación Indicadores de logros Técnicas e instrumentos Recursos -Coevaluación - Rúbrica de evaluación -formativa - Sumativa -Diferencia la novela de otros tipos de textos. -Responde preguntas literales e inferenciales, orales y escritas, relacionadas con el contenido, personajes, narrador, ambiente y temas de la novela que lee. - Lee capítulos de novelas en voz alta, con la entonación, el ritmo y las pausas correspondientes, usando los signos de puntuación y otras marcas textuales. - Reconstruye el sentido global de las novelas que lee, apoyándose en el narrador, los personajes, las acciones, el ambiente y la atmósfera, el o los temas y los diálogos de los personajes, el tipo de narrador y el orden de la narración. - Selecciona novelas en función de los intereses personales y de otras personas para disfrutar la lectura de forma individual y colectiva. -Puesta en común -Intercambios orales -Ensayos, trabajos -Observación de los aprendizajes - materiales impresos -Pizarra. -lápiz -Cuadernos. -Marcadores -Papel boom Metacognición ¿Por qué la novela se diferencia de otros tipos de textos? ¿Si escribirás una novela que sentimientos plasmarías en la obra? ¿Por qué es importante la lectura para el desarrollo eficaz del ser humano dentro de la sociedad?
  18. 18. Docente: Chanun R. Arias Curso: 6to-de Secundaria Período: Segundo periodo Asignatura: Lengua española RÚBRICA DE EVALUACIÓN ALUMNO/GRUPO: José Pérez Arias ELEMENTOS A EVALUAR EXCELENTE MUY BUENO BUENO REGULAR El análisis elaborado es de autoría propia aun teniendo citas y referencia. Sí, totalmente. El estudiante invidencia con precisión la estructura o partes, dependiendo de la variedad o calificación textual al tipo de texto solicitado. Sí, puede evidenciar las tipologías textuales de forma completa. Es responsable con la entrega del trabajo asignado Sí, ha realizado todas sus asignaciones de forma puntual. Hace uso correcto de la ortografía y signos gramaticales de su lengua materna. A veces sí, otras pasa por alto los acentos. Escucha activamente a los demás. Escucha a los demás pero interrumpe a veces. Acepta opiniones de sus compañeros. A veces aceptas las opiniones de sus compañeros, otras no. Tiene creatividad en la exposición puesta en escena Se apoya de autores ya establecidos

