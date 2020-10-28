Successfully reported this slideshow.
MEGHALAYA “THE ABODE OF CLOUDS”
SHILLONG : THE STATE CAPITAL is a hill station in the northeastern part of India and the capital of Meghalaya, which means...
Meghalaya is a place that is blessed with natural landscapes and a variety of natural resources. The state is still in its...
 The main ethnic communities of Meghalaya include Khasis, Garo, and Jaintia. It is believed that people from these commun...
LANGUAGES OF MEGHALAYA English is the most spoken and official language of the state. The other main languages of the stat...
Jaintia Tribe Women belonging to this tribe have a traditional style of clothes in comparison to other tribes. They use a ...
JAINTIAS KHASIS GAROS The men of Meghalaya usually wear dhoti kind of apparel which is mostly unstitched and they pull on ...
 1. WANGALA Wangala Festival of Meghalaya is a most popular festival among the Garos of Meghalaya, India. Wangala Festiva...
 2. Shad Suk Mynsiem The Shad Suk Mynsiem is celebrated in April. The rituals or ceremonies are conducted by individual f...
 3. Behdeinkhlam Festival One of the most important festivals of the Jaintia people is the Behdeinkhlam Festival. It is c...
 4. Strawberry Festival Meghalaya has been hosting the Strawberry festival every year to promote farmers and food product...
 5. Bacardi NH7 Weekender Meghalaya is not complete without its music scene. The capital city of Shillong is dubbed as th...
The main food of the residents here is rice, dried fish and meat, it can be called as “Non-vegetarian’s” paradise. These h...
1.JADOH The name, “Jadoh” is taken by the Khasi community of Meghalaya the most popular dish from the land of the hills, J...
3. DOHKHLIEH It is a pork salad.Just boil the pork pieces in a pot or pressure cooker and once it is fluffy, drain the wat...
5. BAMBOO SHOOTS Bamboo Shoots is one of their favorite dishes and you can have it in many styles, but Khasi people love t...
The state is endowed with a rich tradition of art and handicrafts. The people of Meghalaya have long perfected the art of ...
CANE MATS UMBRELLAS WINNOWING FAN TLIENG BASKET BAMBOO FISHING TRAP CARPET WEAVED ERI SILKTourismCanvas with Ruchika
SIJU WILDLIFE SANCTUARY It is located in the South Garo Hills District. Close by on the other side of Simsang River is the...
NONGKHYLLEM WILDLIFE SANCTUARY The Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary (NWS) is located near Lailad village in the Ri Bhoi dist...
BAGHMARA WILDLIFE SANCTUARY The Baghmara Pitcher Plant Sanctuary is named after the location of the Sanctuary and Pitcher ...
NARPUH WILDLIFE SANCTUARY This area has some of the tallest evergreen and semi-evergreen forest left in Meghalaya. The San...
BALPAKRAM NATIONAL PARK The literal meaning of Balpakram is the “land of perpetual winds”. Balpakram is famous for its for...
NOKREK NATIONAL PARK UNESCO added Nokrek National park to its list of Biosphere Reserves in May 2009. The park is home to ...
NOKREK BIOSPHERE RESERVE Nokrek Biosphere Reserve is the First Biosphere Reserve in the North-East India to be designated ...
NOHKALIKAI FALLS(SOHRA) Nohkalikai Falls is the tallest plunge waterfall in India. Its height is 1115 feet. The waterfall ...
ELEPHANT FALLS(SHILLONG) Elephant Falls is situated at the outskirts of the main city of Shillong in the East Khasi Hills ...
TYRSHI FALLS(JOWAI) Tyrshi Falls is another one of the little-known treasures of Meghalaya. It is situated alongside the J...
U WAH UMNGOT(DAWKI) Dawki river or called by its local name (U Wah Umngot) is famous for the transparency of its water; if...
WARD’S LAKE(SHILLONG) The Ward's Lake is well known locally as the Pollock's Lake or Nan Polok . Incidentally This is one ...
Cathedral of Mary Help Christians This Cathedral is one of the largest in Asia located in the heart of Shillong. The struc...
All Saints Church This is one of the oldest churches in Meghalaya, which was destroyed in 1897 in an earthquake and was re...
Church of Epiphany This lovely church was established in 1902 and is located in Mawlynnong , which is the cleanest village...
Pohkseh Presbyterian Church This ancient church is located in the Rynjah region of Shillong. The simple and elegant exteri...
Meghalaya has a mix of terrain and hence provides some of the best nature walks through different terrains. The whole hike...
1.HIKING This trek involves trekking over bridges. Trekking at Mawlongbna Village is a mix of adventure sports and camping...
Trek in the border town of Dawki for an unforgettable experience. Dawki is only 2 km away from neighbour Bangladesh and is...
Located at a distance of around 50 km from Shillong, Weiloi is a village in Meghalaya famous for its scenic natural beauty...
 2. CAVING Mawsmai cave is amongst one of the popular tourist places in Cherrapunji, just 6 km away from Cherrapunji city...
 2. CAVING The sheer beauty of the path is so pleasing that you will feel absolutely rejuvenated after walking across the...
 2. CAVING also known as Bat Cave in English, is located in the North East Indian state of Meghalaya near the Napak Lake ...
 2. CAVING Considered to be the fourth longest cave in the Indian subcontinent, the Krem Mawmluh Cave is definitely for a...
 2. CAVING Prah is one of approximately 150 known caves in the Shnongrim Ridge of the East Jaintia Hills district in the ...
 3. KAYAKING Kayaking is an extremely exciting activity in which a person moves across the water using a paddle on a kaya...
THANKYOU
