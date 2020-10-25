Successfully reported this slideshow.
  V​oces del Viento  Revista Internacional Arte & Literatura| Año I | Número I  Mayo, 2020  lalunacongatillo.com.ar/revist...
  ÍNDICE  EDITORIAL ​4  DIARIO LITERARIO DE LA PESTE 6  MUJERÍO POÉTICO II | LATINOAMÉRICA I M. Lacave 9  LA MENTIRA COMO ...
  EDITORIAL   LAS VOCES DEL VIENTO NOS LLAMAN  El Encuentro Internacional de Escritores La Luna con Gatillo, sumergido en ...
  HACEN ESTA REVISTA  Revista Digital del grupo “Voces Del Viento”, equipo autogestionado organizador del                 ...
  DIARIO LITERARIO DE LA PESTE Día XV | Publicación XXVI | Adolfo Parra Moreno, Cuenca, Ecuador  PERVERSO VÍA CRUCIS ECUAT...
  y podría afirmar que este  tamborilero corazón  es una poderosa batería discontinua  porque no morí y me han matado  y p...
  Día XI | Publicación XIX | Mario Raso, Italia.  REQUISITO  Estos días  negros como la brea,  mientras el ángel con la ho...
  MUJERÍO POÉTICO II | LATINOAMÉRICA I Por Maribel Lacave, Chile  Con el texto ya listo para la imprenta, la pandemia ha r...
  bajo el título “Cantos selk'nam de Tierra del Fuego” y constituyen, sin duda, un                            maravilloso ...
    LA MENTIRA COMO DISTORSIÓN HISTÓRICA COLONIAL por Manuel Mosquera, Perú  Dentro de las estrategias colonialistas, que ...
  erigieron con la finalidad de no presentarse, como lo que realmente eran, unos                          criminales que e...
  ESCRIBA EN EL DESIERTO Por Leonardo Herrmann  El cuerpo de Rodez  Aferrado a su cama, Antonín se retuerce, el dolor es u...
  vida en el extremo izquierdo del cuarto. En el derecho el monje Massieu se                            persigna al ver la...
  NOSOTROS HACEMOS TEMBLAR AL FASCISMO (SOMOS LOS RESCATISTAS DE LAS PALABRAS Y CON LAS PALABRAS RESCATAMOS               ...
  Estaba escuchando aquí las poesías y no hay nada, nada más grande, nada más                            extraordinario qu...
  Después el artículo sigue haciendo una narración de su casamiento con una niña                          de 14 años, incl...
  Notas  1-Elvio Romero (Yegros, Departamento de Caazapá, Paraguay, 1 de diciembre de 1926 -                          Buen...
  POÉTICA MUNDIAL CONTEMPORÁNEA PARTE 1  ESENCIAL  En la quietud del barro,  dejo la pala entreabierta  la herida   y el j...
  Se enlaza en el corazón  Una tortura,  La memoria de la guerra  Duerme entre la hierba.  Luz Mercedes Orrego Morales. Me...
  a la inauguración de la   muestra.  María Laura Coppié. CABA. Argentina.  RODAJA BLANCA  Sobre los árboles de la noche  ...
  EL PODER DE LAS PALABRAS por Natacha Mell  Las palabras constituyen el patrimonio activo de un pueblo, su riqueza inmate...
  para la psicología de los primeros años del siglo XX la palabra tiene un poder                              fundamental ...
  Pero no todo está perdido, son los tiempos que nos tocan vivir, y así como hay                                elementos ...
  EL ARCÓN DE LOS RECUERDOS DE RICHELIEU por Germánico Druso  Desde la lectura de “Pedro Páramo” y “Utopía de un hombre qu...
  desayuno. «Pido clemencia —respondió—. Prefiero los atardeceres. Las mañanas                  me derrotan. Ya no tengo e...
  LETRAS DE LA MEMORIA HISTÓRICA Por Oscar Ruíz Huidobro, Argentina.  “Para amar, hay que batirse amando.” (Julio Huasi)  ...
  En estas “Letras de la Memoria Histórica” nada parecerá desarticulado o                      fragmentado. Aquí estarán j...
  políticos y militares. Por parte de su madre, hoy conocida como “Taty”, fue familiar                            del gobe...
  que ya vengo” es lo último que le dijo a “Taty” y a las 20 y 30 se fue con la comida                                    ...
  POÉTICA MUNDIAL CONTEMPORÁNEA Parte 2  CAOS  Edificios de la memoria en llamas,  ojos alambrados por la lluvia y el odio...
  Náufragos sin tiempo  …soñadores de lo posible?   …. Las baldosas, eran verdad.  Patricia Alonso. CABA. Argentina  UNA M...
  carta de amor  advertir en ese mandato   la intención de toda literatura  toda palabra que no se haya escrito  sepa que ...
  SIN TÍTULO  Mira el brillo  que refleja el sol   en las nubes mansas,  contraste tardío   sobre el tejado   de la casa d...
  MEMORIAS DE LA INSURGENCIA CULTURAL 2019 De cara a las próximas actividades del 18 de agosto de 2020 iremos publicando l...
  Por ejemplo lecturas, proyecciones, intervenciones públicas, festivales,              performances, murales, marchas poé...
  cada padre al hablar de su hijo desaparecido por las fuerzas del estado, cada                            imagen de los c...
  POESÍA DEL MUNDO: PALESTINA  Intifada cultural, canciones de la resistencia y la vida.  Traducido del inglés por Irene M...
  Una única Oración Repetida    Traducido por Nizar Sartawi y Verónica Golos  El poeta debe prepararse para el desastre in...
  Robarán la sequedad de tus lágrimas y la convertirán en madera para sus lechos                            fríos    Muert...
  LIBRO RECOMENDADO: TATUAJE MAYOR De Gaby Vallejo Canedo, Bolivia  Por Milagros Sefair (Buenos Aires- Argentina)  Un Diál...
  haber en una obra romántica. Gaby Vallejo acciona con maestría la dosificación                        exacta y arroja a ...
  ACRÓSTICO por Darcy Mell  1. Facultad y derecho de las personas para elegir de manera responsable su propia  forma de ac...
  4. 4.   EDITORIAL   LAS VOCES DEL VIENTO NOS LLAMAN  El Encuentro Internacional de Escritores La Luna con Gatillo, sumergido en la marea                          global de medidas necesarias para la supervivencia tuvo que ser aplazado en su                          realización presencial, pero esta circunstancia nos dotó de alas que fuimos                      construyendo con un sinnúmero de actividades que lo mantuvieran desde la                      virtualidad. En este momento donde el contacto personal está mediatizado,                    escamoteado, imposibilitado por la pandemia de neumonía viral que paraliza al                      mundo nos place ofrecer nuestras voces como un canto de libertad y reunión. Por                            eso hemos dado a luz esta publicación donde arte, sueños e ideologías serán                          antídotos contra la inmovilidad. Las voces del viento nos llaman desde esa Patria                          arrasada de la palabra. La reconstruiremos, la armaremos como una herramienta,                      como un puente que nos une a pesar de la distancia. Buscando y defendiendo la                              vida en medio de la peste que esparce el imperio de la muerte. Las palabras nos                                cuentan una historia que no se publica en los portales de los nuevos Dioses del                              mercado. Una historia colectiva y aunque parezca contradictorio anónima.                  Nosotros, en medio del temporal escribiremos la crónica de sus luchas, de sus                          esperanzas, de su infinito amor y la repartiremos como ese pan urgente que nos                            alimenta y nos nutre. Los pueblos enterrarán sus muertos y su voz florecerá                          después del duelo. La insurgente palabra y la vida son un huracán que ningún                            poder detendrá.    Natacha Mell  Leonardo Herrmann       4 
  5. 5.   HACEN ESTA REVISTA  Revista Digital del grupo “Voces Del Viento”, equipo autogestionado organizador del                      Encuentro Internacional De Escritores La Luna Con Gatillo.  Dirección  Natacha Mell, Leonardo Herrmann  Coordinación  Oscar Ruiz Huidobro  Columnistas  Stella Calloni, Maribel Lacave-Jose, Onias Cuellar Calderón, Manuel Mosquera, Germanico                    Druso, Natacha Mell, Leonardo Herrmann, Oscar Ruiz Hiudobro y Milagros Sefair.  Juegos  Darcy Mell.  Traducción  Inglés: Irene Marks. | Francés: Elena Eyheremendy.  Dirección Creativa y Técnica  David Busto.  Ilustraciones  White Selknam Sketch, Alexis Demetriades | Mujerío Poético.  Escrúpulos, Salomé | La Mentira Como Distorsión Histórica Colonial.  David Busto.    La revista digital Voces del Viento es un contenido generado a partir de la                            Plataforma Digital La Luna con Gatillo | ​lalunacongatillo.com.ar/plataforma    5 
  6. 6.   DIARIO LITERARIO DE LA PESTE Día XV | Publicación XXVI | Adolfo Parra Moreno, Cuenca, Ecuador  PERVERSO VÍA CRUCIS ECUATORIANO  Nunca cruzó por mi mente compartir tan de cerca lo que estamos viviendo los                            ecuatorianos. Desesperados familiares roban cadáver para conducirlo en un                  vehículo, simulando estar dormido desde Guayaquil a Santa Elena, pero son                      detenidos por la policía. Datos oficiales no son creíbles, ni por el propio presidente                            quien señaló: "los números quedan cortos". Al momento los casos confirmados son                        4.450 contagiados positivos, 242 muertos contagiados por el virus y 240 muertos                        por probable contagio.  Desgarradoras escenas de búsqueda de cadáveres que han sido llevados en                      contenedores de 32 pulgadas e incluso no han podido ser reconocidos por                        familiares, porque nadie responde por esos cuerpos. Los féretros son conducidos                      en baldes de camioneta y otros vehículos y tienen que hacer largas filas para                            buscar un turno para ser enterrados. Instalación de hospitales móviles, adecuación                      de nuevos cementerios en Guayaquil y Quito. La Cartonera Nacional regala cuatro                        mil cajas de cartón corrugado para transportar cadáveres.  El débil sistema de salud colapsó.  Día XV | Publicación XXVI | Ada Membreño, El Salvador.  Ahora estoy conmigo y mi encierro impetuoso  Escucho mi tonada intrínseca  Las notas abren las ventanas  por donde miraba mi horizonte  6 
  7. 7.   y podría afirmar que este  tamborilero corazón  es una poderosa batería discontinua  porque no morí y me han matado  y porque viví  mirando mi proyecto  convertirse en hojas  que a voluntad se entierran  en los surcos de esta tierra bendita  Y hay instantes en que no existe  en mi libro la palabra  /dolor/  hay otros en que soy el dolor  Y aunque insisten en matarnos a virus  que ayer eran las balas  no nos quitan la voz  la que guardarán en ecos  los árboles y replicarán  las tormentas por los milenios  y milenios venideros  Esa voz que entona mi garganta  y danza en mi lengua  Y así como yo gritaré  también gritan mis hermanos  Ya sé que quise siempre ser  como contoneo de río en las rocas  y que mis recuerdos fueran  un correteo de venados  pero ahora dudo inventar unicornios  Y es que mi encierro  y yo ya tan diáfanos  que he podido verme  en el tejido su complicidad  cual combativo y demencial  amante    7 
  8. 8.   Día XI | Publicación XIX | Mario Raso, Italia.  REQUISITO  Estos días  negros como la brea,  mientras el ángel con la hoz  coge las espigas de oro,  de plata y esmeralda,  El sentido se pierde por dentro  con los rivoli de lágrimas.  En los meandros afoni teme  allí de yacer en paz.  Sin flores ni oraciones,  se llevaron esos  que fueron y ahora no son.  Caronte, lleno de monedas  ya no anhela más,  porque el vacío de las casas  como corazones,  ya pagaron  el viaje sin regreso.  Solo regresan cenizas  en la urna fría,  de ese humus,  de esos humildes miembros  exánimas queridas tomadas  de repente y caro precio  por el loco demonio Covid 19.  8 
  9. 9.   MUJERÍO POÉTICO II | LATINOAMÉRICA I Por Maribel Lacave, Chile  Con el texto ya listo para la imprenta, la pandemia ha retrasado la publicación del                              segundo volumen de mi Mujerío Poético. Esta vez, incluyo una selección de 200                          poetas, mujeres de casi todos los países de nuestra Patria Grande, que van desde                            1492 hasta 1950 ó 1970 (según sea la regulación de derechos de autor de cada                              país). Biografías y versos de mujeres americanas fuertes, poderosas, tiernas,                    luchadoras. Entre ellas, hay una muy especial: LOLA KIEPJA (1876 – 1966) Piepja,                          mejor conocida como Lola, nació bajo una tienda de cuero de guanaco y vivió su                              juventud vestida con pieles, acampando en playas y bosques, participando en                      ceremonias tradicionales en Tierra del Fuego. El modo de vida de los Selk’nam es el                              más antiguo de la humanidad -según la información arqueológica, el hombre llegó a                          esta zona hace unos diez mil años- manteniéndose hasta su extinción en 1974                          fieles a sus formas de vida como cazadores, recolectores y pescadores. Lola Kiepja                          poseía un profundo conocimiento del misticismo y la mitología de su pueblo,                        siendo ella misma xo’on (chamán): la última chamán selk’nam. Se casó dos veces, la                            primera con un indígena haush, con el que tuvo siete hijos y luego con un chileno,                                con quien tuvo cinco hijos más, sobreviviendo a todos ellos. Murió en Río Grande,                            en Argentina, donde vivió durante sus últimos años. Con ella desapareció todo                        testimonio directo de su cultura. Cuatro meses antes de su muerte transmitió a la                            Dra. Anne Chapman, antropóloga e investigadora estadounidense, los relatos                  heredados de su cultura y también sus cantos chamánicos. Esas grabaciones                      fueron publicadas en dos discos producidos por el Museo del Hombre de París,                          9 
  10. 10.   bajo el título “Cantos selk'nam de Tierra del Fuego” y constituyen, sin duda, un                            maravilloso tesoro de sobrevivencia de la arcaica poesía americana.  LOLA KIEPJA CANTA SU VIAJE AL CIELO DEL PONIENTE (Fragmento)    El tiempo está sereno ahora,  el viento me transporta  y en mi mano tengo la flecha.  Yo, mujer, yo voy sola,  tras las pisadas de los dos jóvenes,  que acaban de partir hacia el infinito.  No puedo perder las huellas de  los que se fueron al Cerro del Viento…  Voy insegura tras el rastro del cielo de las madres,  el de las mujeres guanaco.  Ahora estoy en el mundo del infinito.  Voy tras el rastro de la casa del Viento,  hacia el cerro del Viento.  Hablo de aquellos que se fueron  y de su regreso a la casa de los cielos.  Creo que he llegado. Mi brazo es recio ahora.  Yo, la que habla, me he sentado  en las cumbres de la cordillera de Aim-shoink ,  en el cerro Kluiamen, estoy sentada acá cantando,  hablando con sus dueños, aquellos que partieron al infinito…  Aquí están los rastros de que me hablaron los que ya se han ido.  10 
  11. 11.     LA MENTIRA COMO DISTORSIÓN HISTÓRICA COLONIAL por Manuel Mosquera, Perú  Dentro de las estrategias colonialistas, que trajeron los invasores hispanos, se                      encontraba la mentira como distorsión de procesos y sujetos sociales. Para lo cual                          los cronistas, como funcionarios coloniales, empezaron a escribir la historia, de                      acuerdo a los fines imperiales de dominación y control social, destinada a                        reconfigurar la relación dialéctica, entre identidad y memoria.  Dentro de sus distorsiones históricas, se encontraba la creación DEL IMPERIO                      INCAICO, por el cual presentaban a los Incas como unos gobernantes sanguinarios,                        los cuales habían sojuzgado a los pueblos, recurriendo a grandes guerras de                        exterminio, poniéndolos, mediante ellas, en estado de esclavitud o de servidumbre.                      El objetivo de esta distorsión, era la autorepresentación de los invasores, como                        liberadores de los indígenas.  Pero, esta no fue la única mentira histórica, la otra fue la CAPTURA DEL INCA                              ATAHUALPA, lo cual está aunado al asesinato de HUASCAR. El relato que crearon,                          fue que Atahualpa, no solo era un bastardo, también era un envidioso y además                            usurpador del trono imperial. Historia, que tiene mucha similitud, con el relato                        bíblico, de Caín y Abel.  La construcción de esta distorsión histórica, sirvió para fundamentar el concepto de                        CAPTURA, lo cual servía para desfigurar la realidad: el RAPTO DEL INCA. Mentira que                            11 
  12. 12.   erigieron con la finalidad de no presentarse, como lo que realmente eran, unos                          criminales que estaban enloquecidos por el oro, que habían empezado un ciclo                        histórico de matanzas, de violaciones y cuyo único objetivo era apropiarse de                        pueblos, tierras y de esclavizar a hombres y mujeres.  Estas dos distorsiones históricas, representan la columna vertebral de la historia                      colonial peruana. La mentira elaborada por los españoles, es repetida hasta el                        cansancio en escuelas, universidades, libros y programas culturales. Percepción                  dominante de una historia alienada, encauzada a convertir a los pobres de la                          ciudad y el campo, en seres autoencadenados y de por sí, fatalistas.       12 
  13. 13.   ESCRIBA EN EL DESIERTO Por Leonardo Herrmann  El cuerpo de Rodez  Aferrado a su cama, Antonín se retuerce, el dolor es un largo peregrinar por el                              desierto. Las palabras yacen colgadas de árboles secos “Lo que ustedes han                        tomado por mis obras son desechos de mí mismo” sentencia en el territorio de la                              fiebre. Los abismos del cáncer minaron su cuerpo.  Quisiera escapar por el horizonte. Desprenderse por la puerta “Vivir no es otra cosa                            que arder en preguntas” se dice en el silencio abrumador de los gritos. Ya pasó el                                tiempo de esa extraña felicidad inconsciente de la niñez. El único recuerdo que le                            dejo Antonio su padre fue la sífilis que lo come por dentro.”Veréis mi cuerpo actual                              saltar en pedazos” solloza abrazándose a sus rodillas en posición fetal.   Nalpas murió desangrado por el tiempo y los signos. Entonces… ¿Quién es este que                            agoniza, ahora? “Este texto llama a la muerte” escribe en un papel como poseído.                            “Hay un estado donde se está muerto” continúa su camino de letras que se                            suicidan.  Los años cayeron sobre su cuerpo, desgarraron su carne como miles de buitres                          eléctricos. Cayeron desmoronados también los sueños de la revolución                  desesperada.”Desprecio demasiado la vida para pensar que un cambio, cualquiera                    que sea, que se desarrolle dentro del marco de las apariencias pueda cambiar en                            nada mi detestable condición” sentencia al borde de la cama.  El colchón es la patria del caos, son kilómetros de sábanas revueltas, de telas que                              se metamorfosean en personas, que se impregnan de los fantasmas de la memoria                          y que saltan transfiguradas ante los ojos agrietados de Antonín. Marat vierte su roja                            13 
  14. 14.   vida en el extremo izquierdo del cuarto. En el derecho el monje Massieu se                            persigna al ver la simulación de carne tirada en la cama. Lo señalan, se burlan de                                sus despojos que como Laoconte son estrangulados por serpientes invisibles. El                      teatro de la crueldad sigue su decadente función, ahora se proyectan imágenes de                          Cuba y México sobre las paredes resquebrajadas. Pronto la oscuridad se esparce                        como un cáncer sobre el cuarto. Las sombras de blanco diseccionan al agonizante,                          se hablan entre sí, amarran sus extremidades a la cama. Flashes del fuego en las                              venas. Flashes del fuego en las venas. Polaroids del viaje interminable de la                          electricidad en el cuerpo que se retuerce. Durante nueve inviernos los doctores de                          la moral juegan el perverso juego que más les gusta.   La figura pálida, flaca, desdentada de Antonín les grita :”Las leyes, las costumbres,                          les conceden el derecho de medir el espíritu… crueldad de los pueblos civilizados”.                          Otra vez él se ríe de ellos. Otra vez la lengua reseca del viejo fauno poeta altera a                                    los hombres. Artaud cierra los ojos, al fín se escapa de su prisión de huesos. Ya es                                  libre.  14 
  15. 15.   NOSOTROS HACEMOS TEMBLAR AL FASCISMO (SOMOS LOS RESCATISTAS DE LAS PALABRAS Y CON LAS PALABRAS RESCATAMOS                      LOS SUEÑOS)  Por Stella Calloni  Si hay algo que hace bien es estar en un foco de resistencia. Estos son tiempos de                                  resistencia. Pero no de la resistencia que se agacha un poquito, son de la                            resistencia que insurge. Yo nací en el mundo de la poesía, salté, fíjense que cosa                              extraña, salté a hacer comunicados de la resistencia peronista. Y de los                        comunicados pasé a las investigaciones, luego terminé haciendo política                  internacional, cubriendo y descubriendo guerras, es lo más terrible que uno pueda                        vivir: guerras, invasiones etc. Entonces acumulando todas estas cosas volví a mi                        tierra después de vivir en muchos lugares comprendí todo lo que habíamos                        perdido. Yo recuerdo que nos encontrábamos con poetas maravillosos de                    Paraguay que vivían acá como Elvio Romero (1) o antes de la Dictadura militar                            cuando estaba Eduardo Galeano (2) y hacíamos la revista “Crisis”(3). Me acuerdo                        del filósofo Rodolfo Mondolfo (4) quien se vino a la Argentina por el fascismo que                              ocupo Italia. Rodolfo era amigo de los hermanos Frondizi, uno de los cuales fue                            asesinado, Silvio Frondizi (5). Cuando lo entreviste con sus 99 años el filósofo                          italiano me dijo que él pensó que cuando cayó Hitler la sociedad, el mundo no                              volvería atrás. Que el fascismo no podía volver. Y ahora estaba viendo aquí el                            regreso del fascismo de una forma tan brutal como fueron esos tiempos de la triple                              A (6), de la Dictadura, de todo lo que vivimos.  15 
  16. 16.   Estaba escuchando aquí las poesías y no hay nada, nada más grande, nada más                            extraordinario que la poesía, que la literatura, que el arte y que la cultura de los                                pueblos reverdeciendo. No hay ninguna resistencia mayor al fascismo que esto. Así,                        por ejemplo, en España después de muchos años de silencio vuelven a surgir las                            poesías y canciones de la guerra civil española. Volvemos, por ejemplo, en Italia a                            escuchar las canciones de los partisanos. Que nos quiere decir esto que ante el                            brote fascista, de una potencia ultra criminal, terrorista, porque el imperialismo no                        puede existir sin el terrorismo. Nosotros, el pueblo, la resistimos con el rescate de                            nuestra memoria histórica. Porque estamos contra la muerte que significa esta                      dominación colonial. Somos partidarios de la vida de raíz, de cuerpo, de entrañas,                          de palabras, como decía Martí: ”la cultura es la libertad” porque nosotros tenemos                          ese ADN poético de la resistencia. Tenemos que rescatar las palabras. Los pueblos                          necesitan las palabras, la poesía.  Cuando se cierra un teatro, cuando impera el monopolio de la mentira, cuando se                            ejerce el terrorismo judicial (7) todo eso es terrorismo planteado de otra manera.                          Nos venden, como diría Galeano, una historia patas arriba. Nos quieren convencer                        que no tenemos cultura. Pero tenemos una cultura maravillosa. Es necesario                      aprender de los pueblos originarios que con todo el abandono y la violencia a los                              que son sometidos ellos mantienen su cultura, su poesía. Eso nos nutre, tenemos                          que hermanarnos en este resurgimiento. Tenemos la insurgente tarea de crear con                        nuestras propias manos nuestro futuro. Le tenemos que decir a Europa: “Escuchá                        Europa a los hijos de tus hijos, a tu descendencia. Ustedes los están matando,                            vinieron aquí para empezar una vida nueva después de las guerras como el padre                            de mi padre, escúchennos no dejen que maten la semilla del hombre.”  Porque somos semilla, vamos sembrando en cada paso y cada lucha. La lucha es                            algo maravilloso. La lucha no te deja dormir, nos vuelve mejores, es despojarse de                            ese individualismo feroz que nos vende el sistema y hacer algo por el otro.                            Nosotros somos nuestros padres con otros ropajes, nosotros queremos armar                    otro mundo porque tenemos el color de la vida.  La lucha por la identidad cultural de los pueblos se da desde todos los frentes                              incluso en lo simbólico fíjense reemplazar en los billetes al general San Martín por                            una ballena, por ejemplo, ¿Qué significa eso? (8). El pasado fin de semana veo un                              artículo en INFOBAE (9) sobre San Martín y sus relaciones sentimentales diciendo                        que cuando estaba en España tenía amoríos con Lola y Pepa la Gaditana como                            diciendo “con qué clase de mujeres andaba el general tan querido, tan admirado”.                          16 
  17. 17.   Después el artículo sigue haciendo una narración de su casamiento con una niña                          de 14 años, incluso le rebaja un año porque tenía 15 años, de hecho mi abuelita se                                  caso a los 15 años porque en esa época se casaban muy jóvenes. Esto no es                                casualidad, todo está pensado esto se llama GUERRA PSICOLÓGICA. Después sigue                      hablando que Remedios de Escalada en Mendoza tenía una esclava Jesusa con la                          que el general tenía amores. Está claro, la idea es destruir a nuestros héroes,                            destruir nuestra historia. ¿Por qué cuando invaden Irak destruyen la biblioteca de                        Alejandría? ¿Por qué van a Siria y destruyen Palmira, la cuna de la civilización?                            Porque si no tenemos eso, si no tenemos historia, nos pueden dominar.  Entonces tenemos que hurgar en nuestra historia, porque nuestro pasado                    construye el presente y nosotros construimos el futuro. Porque es nuestra                      identidad. Porque nosotros somos repartidores de luces, somos los rescatistas de                      las palabras y con las palabras rescatamos los sueños, rescatamos la vida. Seamos                          conscientes de que estamos viviendo la vida viva, compartiendo la vida y que esto                            es una ceremonia permanente y colectiva. Estos actos de resistencia hacen que el                          fascismo tiemble ante nosotros. Nosotros hacemos temblar al fascismo. La                    insurgencia cultural es una idea que me define porque yo lucho desde los 15 años                              y tengo 84. Algunos decían entonces “cuando madure se va a calmar” otros decían                            “cuando sea viejita se va a quedar tranquila” bueno por suerte no me di por vencida                                y estoy aquí con ustedes resistiendo.  Intervención de Stella Calloni en la actividad central del DÍA INTERNACIONAL DE LA                          INSURGENCIA CULTURAL en la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, en la                      Asociación Centro Cultural Betanzos el domingo 18 de Agosto de 2019.      17 
  18. 18.   Notas  1-Elvio Romero (Yegros, Departamento de Caazapá, Paraguay, 1 de diciembre de 1926 -                          Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 de mayo de 2004), se sitúa entre una (la de 1940) y otra                                  generación (la de 1950), en la historia de la poesía paraguaya del siglo XX. Exiliado durante                                la dictadura de Stroesner en la Argentina.  2- Eduardo Germán María Hughes Galeano (Montevideo, 3 de septiembre de 1940-ibidem,                        13 de abril de 2015), fue un periodista y escritor uruguayo, considerado uno de los                              escritores más influyentes de la izquierda latinoamericana.  3- Revista Crisis fue una revista política y cultural editada en Buenos Aires, Argentina, entre                              mayo de 1973 y agosto de 1976. Su director fue el escritor uruguayo Eduardo Galeano.  4-Mondolfo, Rodolfo (1877-1976). Filósofo e historiador de la filosofía, que nació en                        Senigallia (Italia), y murió en Buenos Aires. Fue profesor de Historia de la Filosofía en Turín,                                Bolonia, Córdoba y Tucumán. Su actividad historiográfica abarca todos los periodos de la                          historia de la filosofía.  5-Silvio Frondizi (Paso de los Libres, 19 de enero de 1907 - 27 de septiembre de 1974) fue                                      un abogado e intelectual marxista argentino y militante revolucionario poseedor de una                        vasta obra literaria. Fue asesinado por el grupo parapolicial anticomunista Triple A durante                          la presidencia de María Estela Martínez de Perón.  6- Alianza Anticomunista Argentina (AAA) fue un grupo parapolicial de la Argentina gestado                          por un sector del peronismo, el sindicalismo, la Policía Federal y las Fuerzas Armadas                            argentinas conectados con la logia anticomunista Propaganda Due, que asesinó a artistas,                        sacerdotes y religiosos, intelectuales, políticos de izquierda, estudiantes, historiadores y                    sindicalistas, además de utilizar como métodos las amenazas, las ejecuciones sumarias y la                          desaparición forzada de personas durante el tercer gobierno peronista, entre 1973 y 1976.                          Fue responsable de la desaparición y muerte de entre setecientas y mil cien personas. Sus                              acciones fueron catalogadas como delitos de lesa humanidad  7- Se refiere a las medidas de recorte cultural y persecución judicial implementaron                          durante el gobierno de Mauricio Macri en Argentina.  8- Se refiere a la polémica medida del gobierno de Mauricio Macri de quitar de los billetes a  los próceres y suplantarlos por animales de la fauna autóctona.  9- “Los romances no reconocidos del General San Martin”-INFOBAE-Nota de Omar López  Mato –  5 de agosto 2019-  https://www.infobae.com/historia-argentina/2019/08/05/los-romances-no-reconocidos-del- general-san-martin    18 
  19. 19.   POÉTICA MUNDIAL CONTEMPORÁNEA PARTE 1  ESENCIAL  En la quietud del barro,  dejo la pala entreabierta  la herida   y el junco, cuerda del  viento  suena.  María del Carmen Mirabella. El Bolsón, Argentina.  CALLAR  Acariciar una sombra que se escapa,  un cielo desposeído de cielo,  una pintura que simula la arena  allí, detrás de los ojos  como dos cristales de cuarzo en el sueño  y las palabras, un fleco de luz sobre una piedra.  Callar es la nota suprema  de la música del mundo  Callar, escrito en un papel  para empezar.  Mario Osvaldo Costiglia. Bahía Blanca. Argentina  SIN TÍTULO  Se despeja el cielo   Tras la lluvia,   19 
  20. 20.   Se enlaza en el corazón  Una tortura,  La memoria de la guerra  Duerme entre la hierba.  Luz Mercedes Orrego Morales. Medellín. Colombia  MATRIA  a Inés Manzano y Jorge Spíndola  la conocí una lejana   mañana  que flameaban   banderas.   hablamos en bares y  bodegones   durante un tiempo rojo.   una noche en una calle  oscura   le acaricié los senos.   nos amamos una tarde  cerca del basural   mientras sus hijos  buscaban comida.   sigo enamorado de sus   despojos.  Aldo Luis Novelli. Neuquén. Argentina.  LA NOCHE ANTES DE LOS BOSQUES  Soy tu obra maestra.   Tus manos moldearon   -casi un exacto bisturí-   a esta mujer  que camina  permanentemente  para que el mundo gire.   Y te dio tanto miedo   terminarme  que ni siquiera te   quedaste  20 
  21. 21.   a la inauguración de la   muestra.  María Laura Coppié. CABA. Argentina.  RODAJA BLANCA  Sobre los árboles de la noche  la luna inclina su ceniza   se ofrece pan siniestro  al hambre del pensamiento  Intemperie y gotas de rocío  La soledad es un encierro  que llevamos a todas partes.  Dardo Festino. Mar del Plata. Argentina.  SIN TÍTULO  En posición fetal,   un hombre duerme   en una caja de cartón.  No existen miradas  piadosas   ni manos solidarias  extendidas.  Ana Amorós, de Montevideo, Uruguay  LARVARIO  Los humanos  somos parásitos  con historia  vamos creyendo  verdades absurdas  sobrepoblándolo todo  destruyendolo todo.  Demetrio Peloso, Bahía Blanca, Argentina  21 
  22. 22.   EL PODER DE LAS PALABRAS por Natacha Mell  Las palabras constituyen el patrimonio activo de un pueblo, su riqueza inmaterial,                        permiten que las personas se subjetivicen, que se construyan y se ubiquen en un                            tiempo y un espacio dados. Permiten expresar ideas, sentimientos, conocimientos,                    contienen un repertorio de conceptos que nos sumergen en la historia cultural de                          un grupo humano y a la vez suenan con una cadencia musical que está relacionada                              con las identidades de los pueblos. Las palabras son patrimonio de un pueblo, y a                              la vez de cada uno de sus integrantes. Están en constante movimiento y son                            susceptibles de múltiples recreaciones y construcciones de sentido. Son un nexo                      entre el pasado, el presente y el futuro.  La importancia de la palabra aparece en muchos escritos ya sea doctos, sagrados o                            de entretenimiento, y en narraciones orales, como cancioneros y refraneros,                    cuentos folklóricos, y repertorios de chistes y dichos populares.  Para el Antiguo Testamento el mundo fue creado por la palabra, y el “nombre” de                              alguien o algo es tan poderoso, que muchas veces no puede pronunciarse. Jorge                          Luis Borges, en su poema “El Golem” nos introduce en los misterios de la palabra                              remitiéndose a los tiempos fundacionales en que el pueblo de Dios buscaba el                          nombre.  La palabra como origen y sustento también es importante en otras religiones y                          cosmovisiones, se puede citar, a modo de ejemplo, la importante cultura Mbyá                        Guaraní, cuyo libro sagrado se llama “El fundamento del lenguaje humano” y en él la                              palabra precede al mundo.  Así como para la religión católica la palabra de Dios es tan importante que puede                              curar, recuérdese la oración que reza “una palabra tuya bastará para sanarme”,                        22 
  23. 23.   para la psicología de los primeros años del siglo XX la palabra tiene un poder                              fundamental para la curación individual. Se pueden citar aquí los desarrollos                      teóricos de Sigmund Freud en los que la palabra puede vehiculizar y ayudar a                            resolver problemáticas personales y también los de Jacques Lacan en los que                        reelaboró la teoría freudiana combinándola con conceptos aportados por la                    lingüística.  Me interesa especialmente destacar el aporte del educador brasileño Paulo Freire,                      donde revaloriza la palabra desde un lugar liberador. Las culturas dominantes                      imponen su lenguaje, las culturas dominadas resisten este avasallamiento, algunas                    se someten, otras se silencian por un tiempo, muchas se avergüenzan de su propia                            lengua. Las culturas dominantes en América han llevado al silenciamiento de                      generaciones, Freire lo llama “cultura del silencio”, y propone a través de una                          revalorización de la palabra, utilizando la técnica de la palabra generadora y la                          comunicación dialógica, hacer de la lengua el lugar de encuentro, el lugar de puesta                            en común de significados enraizados con un pasado colectivo, que permita la                        recuperación de la voz propia.  Desde la perspectiva del cine documental, Jorge Prelorán, luego de un camino                        realizativo que lo llevó a desarrollar un estilo propio comenzó a elaborar sus                          “documentos humanos”, en los que aportaba una filosofía ética y estética también                        relacionada con la palabra: “dar voz a los que no la tienen”.  Crear, sanar, liberar. El poder de las palabras trasciende la comunicación y se                          resignifica ensanchando sus horizontes.  Una palabra vale más que mil imágenes  El apocalíptico y antiutópico “1984” de George Orwell escrito en 1948, entrevió un                          negro futuro donde el control era ejercido por imágenes propagandísticas                    especialmente preparadas y mecanismos de control y vigilancia. En ese mundo                      que proclamaba “la guerra es paz, la libertad es esclavitud y la ignorancia es la                              fuerza”, existía una policía del pensamiento y se imponía una neolengua. Un                        lenguaje cuya característica era la disminución del léxico y de las posibilidades                        semánticas de los vocablos. Esta crítica feroz entreveía lo que había que hacer para                            dominar al hombre, empobrecer su lenguaje y restar sentido a las palabras.  La sociedad de consumo en la que vivimos apunta a eso que nos vaticinara Orwell,                              la cantidad de imágenes que nos bombardean a diario hace que todo parezca un                            fluir inasible. Resulta difícil detenerse y pensar. Asimilar y reelaborar.  23 
  24. 24.   Pero no todo está perdido, son los tiempos que nos tocan vivir, y así como hay                                elementos negativos, los hay positivos. Las imágenes son importantes vehículos                    comunicacionales, sólo hay que detenerse y mirar. La tecnología nos permite una                        comunicación en una escala insospechada. Sólo hay que detenerse y hablar,                      reencontrarnos con el lenguaje, ir recreando y reinventando las palabras, no                      permitir el vaciamiento de sentido. Anclaje y renovación. Resistencia y creación. El                        lenguaje es patrimonio de los pueblos que nos preexiste y nos sobrevivirá. Se                          encuentra por doquier, sólo hay que saberlo escuchar, está en los versos, en las                            letras de las canciones, en el habla del pueblo.  También se encuentra en el cine. El cine con su mágico poder de engendrar                            historias nos reencuentra con la palabra, nos reencuentra con las emociones y las                          imágenes que siempre estuvieron ligadas a la palabra. Se nutre de voces                        imaginadas y reales, y nos conduce a la musicalidad del relato. Se reencuentra con                            la narrativa oral de antaño. El cine es también un poderoso instrumento liberador                          que nos vincula con nuestras propias historias, conectándonos con los universos                      simbólicos del imaginario colectivo.  En este momento en que el mundo todo nos lleva a replantearnos las relaciones                            porque debemos estar en nuestras casas y mantener una distancia social con los                          otros. Justo en este momento es donde vuelven a resurgir las voces, a través de la                                tecnología o la imaginación, y las palabras adquieren la fuerza de la libertad y la                              unión. Su poder es más fuerte que nunca.    24 
  25. 25.   EL ARCÓN DE LOS RECUERDOS DE RICHELIEU por Germánico Druso  Desde la lectura de “Pedro Páramo” y “Utopía de un hombre que está cansado”,                            puedo decir, tuve un cambio trascendental en mi cabeza y en mi vida. Primero fue                              el cuento de Borges que me hizo descubrir y discernir a la persona del personaje y                                la sensación de conocer un secreto vedado al resto de la humanidad. Después, la                            novelita de Rulfo llena de espíritu poético me condujo al abandono del cultivo                          estético, de las valoraciones éticas y los galimatías filosóficos.  ¿Por qué escribo y presento esta sección en primera persona? En principio porque                          siempre doy la cara y me expongo para que todo el mundo tenga bien claro que                                esta boca es mía. En segundo lugar, el espectáculo que seguirá a continuación, está                            protagonizado por dos de mis parientes literarios más queridos en un encuentro                        para alquilar balcones. Estoy seguro de que el buen César Bruto se alegraría de                            saber que dos elefantes se encontraron en un jardín y que las margaritas están                            ilesas.  La inmortalidad y otras fatigas.  Jorge Luis Borges visitó la Ciudad de México en 1973. Amable, accedió a todos los                              «impiadosos compromisos» que, según sus palabras, «confundían a un modesto                    autor con un pésimo actor». De la breve entrevista que sostuvo con el Licenciado                            Luis Echeverría se sabe poco. El extinto periodista colombiano Miguel Cantero le                        preguntó meses después por la impresión que le causó el mandatario. A lo cual                            Borges respondió: «Nunca me tome en serio. Pero si ése es el presidente, prefiero                            no imaginar al gobierno». A su llegada al país, el escritor argentino «pidió un favor»                              a sus anfitriones. Quería hablar con Juan Rulfo. Le sugirieron entonces un                        25 
  26. 26.   desayuno. «Pido clemencia —respondió—. Prefiero los atardeceres. Las mañanas                  me derrotan. Ya no tengo el brío ni las fuerzas para entregar al día lo que se                                  merece. Hoy el crepúsculo me sienta mejor. Sólo quiero conversar con mi amigo                          Rulfo».   Reproducimos la conversación sin reclamo alguno de precisión. Las fuentes son                      demasiado vagas para permitirlo:  Rulfo: Maestro, soy yo, Rulfo. Que bueno que ya llegó. Usted sabe cómo lo                            estimamos y lo admiramos.  Borges: Finalmente, Rulfo. Ya no puedo ver un país, pero lo puedo escuchar. Y                            escucho tanta amabilidad. Ya había olvidado la verdadera dimensión de esta gran                        costumbre. Pero no me llame Borges y menos «maestro», dígame Jorge Luis.  Rulfo: Qué amable. Usted dígame entonces Juan.  Borges: Le voy a ser sincero. Me gusta más Juan que Jorge Luis, con sus cuatro                                letras tan breves y tan definitivas. La brevedad ha sido siempre una de mis                            predilecciones.  Rulfo: No, eso sí que no. Juan cualquiera, pero Jorge Luis, sólo Borges.  Borges: Usted tan atento como siempre. Dígame, ¿cómo ha estado últimamente?  Rulfo: ¿Yo? Pues muriéndome, muriéndome por ahí.  Borges: Entonces no le ha ido tan mal.  Rulfo: ¿Cómo así?  Borges: Imagínese, don Juan, lo desdichados que seríamos si fuéramos inmortales.  Rulfo: Sí, verdad. Después anda uno por ahí muerto haciendo como si estuviera                          uno vivo.  Borges: Le voy a confiar un secreto. Mi abuelo, el general, decía que no se llamaba                                Borges, que su nombre verdadero era otro, secreto. Sospecho que se llamaba                        Pedro Páramo. Yo entonces soy una reedición de lo que usted escribió sobre los de                              Comala.  Rulfo: Así ya me puedo morir en serio.”    Fractal n° 1, abril-junio, 1996, año I, volumen I, pp. 159-160  26 
  27. 27.   LETRAS DE LA MEMORIA HISTÓRICA Por Oscar Ruíz Huidobro, Argentina.  “Para amar, hay que batirse amando.” (Julio Huasi)  Cuando me pidieron escribir sobre las “Letras de la Memoria Histórica”, lo pensé un                            poco. No fue una decisión fácil aceptar ese tipo de consigna. Hay que buscar la                              forma de llegar a ustedes como letras apapachos, como vocales y consonantes del                          Huayra Muyu que abriga, envuelve, da vida a la alegría y el amor al otro de la                                  entrega.  Todo es difícil entonces. Hay que buscar la letra que, como lapachos amarillos, llene                            de soles los pasos que siempre vienen a nosotros. En el fondo, amontonar letras                            memoriosas no es nada más y nada menos que una forma concreta de aportar en                              la reconstrucción de la identidad y la subjetividad. Entonces todo te devela.  La chispa incandescente que alumbra el recuerdo es única. No hay dos iguales en                            composición, armonía, trama y colores. Las letras no buscan clasificar los registros                        aberrantes de los únicos demonios que actuaron desde las sombras del Estado en                          toda la geografía sangrante indoamericana.  El abecedario todo, como hormigas laboriosas, nos trae hombres y mujeres que                        dieron todo por amor sin pedir nada a cambio. Pregunta obligada ¿Hay alguien que                            tenga más amor que ese gesto y esa conducta? En estas olas, vientos de cuchillas,                              ainoken, aullido del zonda que nos trepan incansablemente y se van al norte de la                              brújula buscando las estrellas. Todo es posible.  27 
  28. 28.   En estas “Letras de la Memoria Histórica” nada parecerá desarticulado o                      fragmentado. Aquí estarán jugando los remiendos de la esperanza. Aquí la alegría                        muele en los trapiches de las transformaciones. Aquí están con nosotros ellos y                          ellas que jamás se irán con sus ponchos de demoler intemperies. Aquí vendrán                          ellos y ellas a beber de nuestra copa de incendios y tormentas de amor en celo por                                  la felicidad de todos y todas.  “Trelew”  Trelew, no has sido aplastado  sino mira al pueblo  cómo se está armando,  estos gritos que sientes  no son de llantos,  son gritos de guerra  son ruidos de fusiles  que te están vengando.  Estas bocas que gritan  seguirán gritando,  estos fusiles que suenan  seguirán sonando  hasta que salpique  en el mundo  de los ‘sordos’  la sangre guerrera  de los revolucionarios.  Trelew, revolucionario  no has sido aplastado  Trelew, compañero  no has sido olvidado,  Trelew,  ¡Hasta la victoria siempre!  El pueblo está gritando”.  de Alejandro Martín Almeida  Alejandro Martín Almeida nació el 17 de febrero de 1955. Dicen que era una                            calurosa madrugada de la húmeda Buenos Aires en una familia transitada por                        28 
  29. 29.   políticos y militares. Por parte de su madre, hoy conocida como “Taty”, fue familiar                            del gobernador frondicista de Entre Ríos Raúl Uranga. Siendo ella hija de un coronel                            y sus tres hermanas casadas con oficiales aeronáuticas y un hermano también                        coronel. El papá de Alejandro se conoció con la madre cuando estudiaba el                          magisterio. “Taty” se casó con Almeida el único no militar de la familia.  En ese ambiente lleno de familiares militares Alejandro y sus dos hermanos fueron                          criándose diferentes. Alejandro era un joven lleno de sueños libres. Hasta en los                          veranos para poder estar en la playa, no sólo viajaba a dedo, sino que se hizo                                artesano. Leía mucho y así llegaron hasta él Huidobro, Manuel del Cabral, Neruda,                          Hikmet, Cardenal, Roque Dalton, “Cuchi” Leguizamon y Tejada Gómez. Nadie sabe                      cuántas libretas negras de almacenero llenó de letras apasionadas.  Entre los poemas llegaron otros libros como los de Lenin, Fidel y el Che. Las rosas                                que entregaba el “Tío Ho” también le perfumaron el alba de los sueños. La rebeldía                              crecía en ideología. En el secundario se jugó a cara cruz en las asambleas con los                                sectores revolucionarios. Alguien le acercó un “CIP”, como le decíamos, El Curso de                          Iniciación Política lo puso cerca del PRT.  Sin embargo “Alejo” es hijo de los fusilamientos de Trelew. Participo del velorio de                            Ana María Villarreal de Santucho. Le dolió lo de la “Sayito” en el alma. La represión                                en el velorio fue definitorio en la vida de Alejandro. Es probable que la caída                              después de la fuga de Rawson, llevó a él y a unos compañeros a la Asociación                                Revolucionaria Marxista por el Socialismo (ARMAS). Luego se integraría,                  contradicción mediante, al GOR y después del VI Congreso del FAS al ERP.  Sus primeras acciones, la realizó en el Bajo Flores. Parte de lo más destacado fue                              en su participación en el conflicto de “Ferroductil” en Florencio Varela. Para ese                          entonces, Alejandro era tironeado por el Área del Frente Enemigo del “errepe” y el                            Frente Universitario. “Alejo” ya cursaba su primer año en la carrera de Medicina en                            la Universidad de Buenos Aires y funcionó un tiempo en Inteligencia sobre las                          Fuerzas Armadas. Un día sin pensar dibujó una estrella de 5 puntas en la tabla de                                planchar. “Taty” le recriminó el dibujo de la estrella judía. La carcajada de “Alejo” fue                              grande y le dijo: “Es la estrella del ERREPE madre” y se fue lo más campante.  Se orientó el ingreso al trabajo en un área enemiga. Consiguió ingresar en el                            Instituto Geográfico Militar. Posteriormente también trabajaba en la agencia de                    noticias TELAM. Y finalmente pasó a militar en el frente de Propaganda ligado a                            Tucumán. Hizo base en Belgrano hasta que el 17 de junio de 1975, “Alejo” le avisó a                                  su madre que al día siguiente tendría un parcial, y que no iría a trabajar. “Esperame                                29 
  30. 30.   que ya vengo” es lo último que le dijo a “Taty” y a las 20 y 30 se fue con la comida                                            casi a punto. No volvió nunca más, fue secuestrado en una Confitería de la Av.                              Santa Fe por las Fuerzas de Tareas Combinadas en las “3A” del gobierno de Isabel                              Martínez de Perón.  “Taty” preocupada y confiada recurrió a su familia. El entorno familiar y militar no la                              ayudo. El paradero de Alejandro no cabía en la ideología de los cuerpos biológicos.                            “Alejo” la parió de nuevo. “Taty” buscando entre las cosas de la habitación encontró                            el cuaderno de poemas. Éste le revelaba el amor al otro, a ella y su militancia activa                                  en el ERP por el poema de Trelew.  30 
  31. 31.   POÉTICA MUNDIAL CONTEMPORÁNEA Parte 2  CAOS  Edificios de la memoria en llamas,  ojos alambrados por la lluvia y el odio,  un libro negro de hojas muertas,  boca de alfiler en alquiler de besos,  desmayo del cuerpo oculto en el  espejo…  Memorizar el silencio de noche  en el desnudo ropaje del sueño,  disparo de una palabra articulando el  miedo,  la luna en un cenicero,  y el 11 de Septiembre  inaugurando escombros  y cementerios.  Darío Oliva. San Luis. Argentina.  RECUERDOS DE NIÑEZ  Fuimos sombras   bailando   en aquel patio?   Fuimos realidad  … o…un espejismo?   31 
  32. 32.   Náufragos sin tiempo  …soñadores de lo posible?   …. Las baldosas, eran verdad.  Patricia Alonso. CABA. Argentina  UNA MANERA DE VER EL MUNDO  En las márgenes   oscuras del humo,  se instalaron  los fabricantes de pesadillas.  Juegan al regateo,  En la tiendas de la muerte,  en la atalaya de la vida,  infectando otoños.  Los pájaros cantan esta mañana,  celebran el sol tibio   no saben de nuestra condena…  Mario Treck. Córdoba. Argentina.  PARÁBOLA PARADÓJICA  Dios también fue poeta  y en su verso nos deslizó  aquí estamos, aquí luchamos  toda su tinta se evaporó  Si no te salva el de arriba  mueve las fichas tú   que el sol no te alcance   que el agua no te toque   solo toma mi mano  que sobrevivir   es nuestro tema.  Yanara Chacón Hernández | Chiloe, Chile.  SIN TÍTULO  Volver el papel a su ternura primera  cuando fue barquito avión  32 
  33. 33.   carta de amor  advertir en ese mandato   la intención de toda literatura  toda palabra que no se haya escrito  sepa que cuenta   con mar cielo y sello postal   porque la naturaleza se puso de acuerdo   y volvió al árbol desde donde comenzó todo  manzana y metáfora  el pecado original de la poesía.   Daniel Quintero | Buenos Aires, Argentina.  SIN TÍTULO  Una mariposa se posa en el hombro de la camisa  azul de la señora  la mujer elimina cualquier indicio de humanidad  la mira  convencida de ser árbol hierba flor  amigas pasajeras sin nombre  cuando llega la hora se desvanecen en silencio  sin dejar rastro.  Lili Majic. Berazategui, Buenos Aires.  XXX  Ahora que invoco a la gran desconocida  Me llega su no-eco como forma de lenguaje.  Su memoria secreta destila una música  Que emerge de las bóvedas  A donde acudo como pacto establecido.  Hace mil años que la espero;  Hace cien que fantaseo en el poema.  Desde antes de nacer en la escritura  La gran desconocida ya era el libro  Que abro desde que tengo corazón.  Winston Morales Chavarro | Cartagena, Colombia  33 
  34. 34.   SIN TÍTULO  Mira el brillo  que refleja el sol   en las nubes mansas,  contraste tardío   sobre el tejado   de la casa de enfrente.  Mira las ramas,   despojadas.  El invierno saborea su  crudeza.   Tras los vidrios ve lo  que todos ven.   Nadie mira hacia adentro.  Carmen Barrionuevo | Coronel Rosales.      34 
  35. 35.   MEMORIAS DE LA INSURGENCIA CULTURAL 2019 De cara a las próximas actividades del 18 de agosto de 2020 iremos publicando las                              diversas memorias de lo realizado durante el año pasado a lo largo del mundo. Les                              dejamos aquí este artículo escrito por nuestro compañero Onías, que refleja las                        experiencias de vida de esas jornadas en Colombia.  ¿QUÉ ES EL DÍA INTERNACIONAL DE LA INSURGENCIA CULTURAL?  Es la conmemoración del fusilamiento de Lorca una serie de acciones de                        resistencia cultural llevadas en la semana del 18 de agosto por trabajadores de las                            artes organizados autogestivamente en todo el mundo proclamando al arte como                      herramienta de transformación social.  Surgido de la Asamblea Poética realizada en ENCUENTRO INTERNACIONAL DE                    ESCRITORES LA LUNA CON GATILLO 2019 cuyo temario fue “El rol del escritor y los                              trabajadores de la cultura en esta crisis global del sistema capitalista” Como                        conclusión se designo a una comisión redactora que escribiría el MANIFIESTO y se                          proclamo el 18 de Agosto como DÍA INTERNACIONAL DE LA INSURGENCIA                      CULTURAL.  En su primera edición se concretaron 120 actividades en 87 ciudades de 20 paises                            de latinoamerica, Europa y Asia.  Invitamos a todos las y los lectores, colectivos artísticos, culturales e intelectuales                        que sientan estas injusticias y quieran expresar su voz. Pueden participar                      uniéndose con aquellos grupos de su zona que crean conveniente y organizando                        las actividades que puedan de acuerdo a sus características, influencia y desarrollo.                        35 
  36. 36.   Por ejemplo lecturas, proyecciones, intervenciones públicas, festivales,              performances, murales, marchas poéticas, etc.  Para sumarse escribir al correo institucional o ingresar a                  http://lalunacongatillo.com.ar/insurgencia  JORNADAS DE INSURGENCIA CULTURAL EN COLOMBIA  José Onías Cuéllar Calderón, Colombia  Cuando Yineth, Amparito, Ana Patricia, Aníbal, Adonis y yo volvimos de Monte                        Hermoso con la vivencia de LA LUNA CON GATILLO, teníamos algo claro: organizar                          el DÍA DE LA INSURGENCIA CULTURAL en nuestra Colombia. Así fue como se                          contactaron los grupos culturales de la región y manos a la obra. Fortalecieron el                            grupo Sol, Marcela e Isabel que desde su proyecto: Café Cultural Puntos                        Suspensivos crearíamos el lugar base de las actividades de Neiva. En Garzón sería                          el proyecto cultural CUATRO TABLAS con la dirección del maestro Amadeo                      González y en Pereira lo organizaría el grupo NADAISMO A TODAS PARTES liderado                          por el maestro Whaider Cardona. En Neiva FUNDA MATAMBO Y la RED DE AMOR Y                              POESÍA con la maestra Amparo Andrade en el liderazgo fue un aporte maravilloso,                          además, la presencia de nuestro escritor Aníbal Plazas en la comisión redactora del                          Manifiesto. La delegación colombiana, estuvo integrada por creadores literarios de                    mucha experiencia, como lo hicieron las demás delegaciones, es por eso que la                          organización y participantes constituyeron un ambiente de reflexión académica,                  literaria y social de buen nivel. No hubo tiempo para paseos, los grupos de trabajo                              estaban siempre muy activos y cada participante lo tomó con tal seriedad que                          obligaba a los demás a sentirse comprometido con el evento, sin duda. Vivir la                            palabra poética, te atornilla al mundo, te hace develarlo y cuando lo ves en esencia,                              te angustia y te reta. La vida del creador es eso, un continuo reto porque le toca                                  constantemente luchar contracorriente. Por eso “tejer cultura y memoria” no es                      nada fácil, traer a la memoria a los que se levantaron para decir: NO MÁS a la                                  iniquidad y fueron arrasados al ofrecerles un minuto de silencio en su memoria, es                            sólo el comienzo para decirles a los que no están, que no fue en vano su esfuerzo y                                    serán los “nunca olvidados”. Recorrer las calles de Monte Hermoso en la noche de                            los Héroes caídos, es recorrer las calles de Nuestra América para avivar las voces de                              la justicia y rechazo al oprobio de jerarcas que usan el poder para someter. “La                              posibilidad de volar, aunque intenten amarrar los vientos” fue una de las consignas                          en las noches de Insurgencia Cultural en Neiva, cada momento del evento, cada                          abrazo, cada verso, cada entonación de cantos libertarios, cada danza ritual hecha,                        36 
  37. 37.   cada padre al hablar de su hijo desaparecido por las fuerzas del estado, cada                            imagen de los cuadros expuestos contenía las voces, de quienes antes que                        nosotros, iluminaron el sendero de la libre vivencia y autogobierno de los pueblos.                          La literatura y quien la funge debe ser ese vehículo que sobrepasa lo estético y                              refunda una realidad donde todos los seres del mundo se encuentren, donde cada                          voz tenga su propio eco, donde el individuo autónomo y comprometido aporte una                          visión más humana, más fraterna. Se deben tener visiones diferentes, se debe                        poseer la polifonía que la creación literaria ofrece, se debe recordar que “lo que                            importa no es el fruto sino la semilla”, como lo planteaba el filósofo de Röcken, y                                conectarnos con el verso Lorquiano:“ por el sur de mis pies fue primavera”,                          debemos volver al sur, a Monte Hermoso, sin olvidarnos de que “Es preciso que nos                              entendamos/Yo hablo de algo seguro y de algo posible” del bonaerense Raúl                        González Tuñón. Felices por encontrarnos y compartir pensamientos y, a la vez,                        comprometidos para que el acto creativo no sea una excusa del ego, sino, un                            elemento transformador para la construcción de un mundo mejor.   Hasta siempre, José Onías Cuéllar Calderón|Josio, Colombia.  37 
  38. 38.   POESÍA DEL MUNDO: PALESTINA  Intifada cultural, canciones de la resistencia y la vida.  Traducido del inglés por Irene Marks.  JUMA RIFAI  A single, Repeated Sentence   By Palestinian Poet Juma Rifai | Translated by Nizar Sartawi and Veronica Golos  The poet must be prepared for impending disaster.  This means he has to think of a deliverance,  to lead us all out of the rubble –   foreseeing disaster: How to save what might be saved?  Build a wall around the garden!  Slap death with loudspeakers!  Urge the quiet beach wind to up and blow, blow!  Sing to the river: You are my love!  Your water is my tribe;  And, he will write this on a white sheet,  this single repeated sentence:  I AM THE DISASTER.  I am the sentence repeated a thousand times.      38 
  39. 39.   Una única Oración Repetida    Traducido por Nizar Sartawi y Verónica Golos  El poeta debe prepararse para el desastre inminente.  Esto significa que debe pensar en una salvación,  para sacarnos a todos de los escombros –  previendo el desastre: ¿Cómo salvar lo que pueda salvarse?   ¡Construye una pared alrededor del jardín!  ¡Abofetea a la muerte con altoparlantes!  ¡Anima al tranquilo viento de la playa para que se levante   y sople, sople!  Cántale al río: ¡Tú eres mi amor!  Tu agua es mi tribu;  Así, él escribirá esto sobre una página blanca,  esta única oración repetida:  YO SOY EL DESASTRE.  Yo soy la oración mil veces repetida   One Day  Translation by : Hussam Ramadan  Oh death! One day,  you will get jacked by women  They will pay no attention to your scary eyes  They will steal the dryness of your tears and make it woods for their cold beds  Death! Someday, men will get through your door footbare  only to search for secret ways for eternity in the beds of those women who made                                out of the dryness of your tears woods for their beds  Death! One day after that other day,  when you leave in the morning,  you will forget  We want you also to forget your keys on the bed and your locks smashed in the                                  path  Un Día  ¡Oh muerte! Un día,  caerás víctima de las mujeres    A ellas no les importarán tus ojos asustados    39 
  40. 40.   Robarán la sequedad de tus lágrimas y la convertirán en madera para sus lechos                            fríos    Muerte! Algún día, los hombres atravesarán tu puerta descalzos   solamente para buscar rutas secretas a la eternidad en los lechos de aquellas                          mujeres que hicieron de la sequedad de tus lágrimas maderas para sus lechos    ¡Muerte! Un día después de aquel otro día,   cuando partas de mañana,   te olvidarás  De que nosotros también queremos que olvides tus llaves sobre el lecho y tus                            cerraduras destruidas en el camino    JUMA RIFAI | BIO  Poeta palestino, Licenciado y Doctorado en Lengua y Literatura Árabe.Trabajó como                      maestro durante algunos años, luego fue arrestado por las autoridades de la                        ocupación y estuvo cuatro años en prisión.Es miembro del Sindicato General de                        Escritores Palestinos, y trabaja como su gerente ejecutivo. Ha participado en varios                        festivales de poesía. Además de un libro de narrativa, ha publicado tres libros de                            poesía árabe: PRISONISIOS (2010), UNA DIRECCIÓN FALTANTE (2016), y SI ÉL VE UN                          INCENDIO (2020).  40 
  41. 41.   LIBRO RECOMENDADO: TATUAJE MAYOR De Gaby Vallejo Canedo, Bolivia  Por Milagros Sefair (Buenos Aires- Argentina)  Un Diálogo atemporal​: Desde una estructura singular surge sin güijas y con                        naturalidad, una conversación posmortem entre nieta y abuela. Las memorias                    escritas en un cuaderno amarillo mantienen vivo un amor que la finada va hilando                            invisible en una confesión compinche con Ylonka. Es la nieta quien en principio                          busca la confrontación sin darse cuenta, aquellas “300 páginas” unifican                    generaciones, la de los años 50 y la del 2000. En ese tránsito de confesiones ambas                                buscan el consejo de la otra. Son dos adolescentes hablando a la par. Con el amor                                fresco e inocente que les tatúa la piel. Dos historias tan prohibidas como                          apasionadas comparten un mismo cuadro en distintos contextos de época. Un                      debate abierto, revela a la mujer en su tiempo y sus dificultades. La jovencita del                              ayer o la del hoy establecen una complicidad que atrapa.  Un erotismo sutil y en abundancia​, llega con más fuerza del lado de la abuela.                              Ella es sin duda quien carga con tantos tabúes de su época poniendo en primer                              plano sus deseos más reprimidos. Ese primer beso que nunca llega aumenta la                          expectativa de la nieta, capaz de saltearse varias páginas buscándolo. Reclama                      “abuela, mientras tanto sigues y sigues sin conocer el beso”. Por momentos                        acusando a su “amiga del 50” de ser lerda y comparando con orgullo un tiempo                              actual más vertiginoso. De hecho su historia con el pandillero es dinámica. Mientras                          que un relato avanza y retrocede, el otro se precipita al peligro.   Amores prohibidos ambos​, interesante paralelo. Hay que ver qué es lo prohibido                        en los 50´y qué en el nuevo milenio. Entonces es hora de juzgar a los candidatos,                                Antonio y Andrés. El primero tiene la desventaja de ser pobre. No ve mal para la                                niña que juegue con sus sentimientos, que la cele, que aparezca o desaparezca, su                            verdadero pecado es pertenecer a la clase trabajadora sin posibilidades de estudiar                        para forjarse un futuro próspero.   Andrés, el del 2000, es pandillero, vive situaciones confusas de violencia callejera,                        fuma yerba… Sin embargo, se muestra más noble que el anterior. Tiene capacidad                          de asumir un compromiso con Ylonka y trata de mantenerla a resguardo del todo                            peligro. Para este muchachito su amada es una flor pura que debe proteger. Ella                            representa la inocencia del mundo y él será su guardián.  Del drama y la poesía Es el amor lo que nos mantiene vivos y mantiene vivo el                                  relato hasta sus últimas consecuencias. El drama neutraliza lo meloso que puede                        41 
  42. 42.   haber en una obra romántica. Gaby Vallejo acciona con maestría la dosificación                        exacta y arroja a esta novela bien lejos de caer en cursilerías. Unifica dos formas de                                romanticismo plasmando un estilo narrativo “de letra cuidada” en los manuscritos                      amarillos de la abuela, desde donde se esperaría un rococó que por suerte no                            aparece; y otro relatar fresco, contemporáneo y audaz en la voz d la nieta.   Gaby Vallejo es también docente, abre un debate y no baja una conclusión                          dogmática a pesar de lo contundente del mensaje. Propone al lector la                        construcción de un camino para ejercer la libertad con conciencia como                      seguramente lo hace con sus alumnos.     42 
  43. 43.   ACRÓSTICO por Darcy Mell  1. Facultad y derecho de las personas para elegir de manera responsable su propia  forma de actuar dentro de una sociedad.  2. Propiedad que tienen las cosas de no poder dividirse ni fragmentarse sin alterarse  o destruirse.  3. Relación de afecto y solidaridad que existe entre un grupo de personas o pueblos.  4. Participación afectiva de una persona en una realidad ajena a ella, generalmente en  los sentimientos de otra persona.  5. Que lee o que tiene afición por la lectura.  6. Facultad humana para representar mentalmente sucesos, historias o imágenes de  cosas que no existen en la realidad o que son o fueron reales pero no están  presentes.  7. Capacidad de pensar y obrar con buen juicio, prudencia, reflexión, sensatez y  responsabilidad.  8. Sentimiento de vivo afecto e inclinación hacia una persona o cosa a la que se le  desea todo lo bueno.  9. Adhesión o apoyo incondicional a causas o intereses ajenos, especialmente en  situaciones comprometidas o difíciles.  Ahora les invitamos a escribir una poesía empleando las palabras del crucigrama, para  compartirla en el grupo (facebook.com/groups/lunagatillo)  *​La​ ​solución será publicada en el el próximo número.  43 
  44. 44.   44 

×