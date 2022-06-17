Successfully reported this slideshow.

Presupuesto I- IActividadN°1.pdf

0

Share

Jun. 17, 2022
0 likes 7 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4
1 of 4

Presupuesto I- IActividadN°1.pdf

Jun. 17, 2022
0 likes 7 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Description

El conocimiento financiero garantiza poder superar han crisis económica y un buen porvenir.
Cómo sobrevivir a una crisis económica

Transcript

  1. 1. Universidad Panamericana del Puerto Facultad de Ciencias Económicas i Sociales Escuela De Contaduría Pública Presupuesto I El conocimiento financiero garantiza poder superar una crisis económica y un buen porvenir. Autora: Rubethsi A. Pacheco B. Profesor(a): María J. Parica N. Valencia, junio, 2022
  2. 2. El conocimiento financiero garantiza poder superar una crisis económica y un buen porvenir. El consumo de bienes y servicios es parte de la vida del ser humano, muchas veces por satisfacer una necesidad y otras simplemente por complacer un deseo; podemos decir, que solo el que ha enfrentado la realidad de que una crisis económica y financiera, ha tomado verdadera conciencia en el derroche innecesario de dinero; porque sabe que se puede presentar de repente y generar consecuencias negativas en las finanzas personales, familiares, empresariales y a nivel nacional. Expuesto lo anterior, es necesario conocer que, las personas como una buena planificación y conocimiento financiero tienen mayores posibilidades de tomar las mejores decisiones para afrontar una crisis económica. Cabe destacar que la mayoría de los ciudadanos al encontrarse ante una situación en donde sus ingresos son insuficientes tienden a perder la calma y es el primer error, a comparación con una persona que tiene planificado sus ingresos y egresos, este tiende a ser más consciente con el uso de su dinero, por lo tanto, si observa que su dinero no le abastece, pensara en reducir gastos o anteriormente habrá creado fondos para este tipo de emergencias; lo mismo sucede con una persona que ha quedado desempleada si es organizado encontrará la manera de lidiar con la situación. En este sentido, una persona con conocimiento en la bolsa o mercado de valores tomará la iniciativa de invertir o si conoce de tema financiero hallara la forma de obtener nuevas formas de entradas de dinero, además de que sabrá el modo de invertirlo de forma eficiente para que genere ganancias en un futuro, en cambio una persona que desconozca en la materia, no invertirá de forma inteligente, sino que se guiará por las promesas de quien ofrezca el negocio. Sabemos que una crisis económica puede ser desencadenada por múltiples factores, ya sea la pérdida del empleo, la reducción de los ingresos, por una crisis
  3. 3. sanitaria, malas políticas económicas o simplemente por no administrar de manera correcta y eficiente los recursos que tenemos disponible, es por ello, que el factor indispensable es estar preparado para afrontar una realidad crítica y observar las mejores opciones para vencerla; en donde la organización financiera es fundamental para mantener una estabilidad en momentos difíciles. Todos los venezolanos pueden decir que han sobrevivido una crisis económica, pero la realidad es que no, solo sobrellevamos la situación y nos adaptamos a la realidad, porque muy pocos mantuvieron una buena calidad de vida. Se puede decir que enfrentar una crisis se logra cuando pensamos en las estrategias adecuadas, analizamos nuestras finanzas personales y realizamos todos los ajustes necesarios, como la reducción de gastos, nuevos medios de ingresos, reduciendo los intereses por moras de pagos; en pocas palabras se debe tener el control de las finanzas personales, estar alerta ante las amenazas y aprovechando todas las oportunidades. La clave imprescindible para sobrevivir a una crisis económica es el ahorro eficiente y el consumo consciente, es decir, no consumir más de lo que podemos costear y guardar dinero o invertirlo siempre que sea posible, lo que se reduce a planificar y conocer sobre economía. Vivir del día al día no nos da garantía de un futuro digno, ni nos da la visión de una buena estabilidad económica y una vida digna. Para finalizar, es necesario aportar que poder sobrevivir a una crisis económica debería ser de gran importancia para todos los ciudadanos, porque una buena calidad de vida depende de ello. Una persona que ignore los temas de materia financiera y no sepa administrar sus recursos es más propenso a tomar decisiones precipitas y erradas antes momentos críticos; sin embargo quien conoce del tema, por poco que tenga sabrá tomar la dirección correcta para poder superar las adversidades; esto quiere decir que se debe vivir planificando nuestra economía, buscando siempre otras fuentes de ingresos, consumiendo lo adecuado, no excediendo nuestros gastos y ahorrando de forma eficiente, con el fin de construir un futuro mejor.
  4. 4. Referencias Bibliográficas Crea y Transforma (2021), 21 consejos para sobrevivir a la próxima crisis financiera. Youtube. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwxv_L7WgTw&feature=youtu.be Denegri, Marianela (2016), Cómo sobrevivir a una crisis económica. Youtube. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dZGH3ERI-E8&feature=youtu.be NegocioStart (2019), 15 consejos prácticos para salir de una crisis económica. Youtube. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zm3KYUBUYnE&feature=youtu.be
Economy & Finance

Description

El conocimiento financiero garantiza poder superar han crisis económica y un buen porvenir.
Cómo sobrevivir a una crisis económica

Transcript

  1. 1. Universidad Panamericana del Puerto Facultad de Ciencias Económicas i Sociales Escuela De Contaduría Pública Presupuesto I El conocimiento financiero garantiza poder superar una crisis económica y un buen porvenir. Autora: Rubethsi A. Pacheco B. Profesor(a): María J. Parica N. Valencia, junio, 2022
  2. 2. El conocimiento financiero garantiza poder superar una crisis económica y un buen porvenir. El consumo de bienes y servicios es parte de la vida del ser humano, muchas veces por satisfacer una necesidad y otras simplemente por complacer un deseo; podemos decir, que solo el que ha enfrentado la realidad de que una crisis económica y financiera, ha tomado verdadera conciencia en el derroche innecesario de dinero; porque sabe que se puede presentar de repente y generar consecuencias negativas en las finanzas personales, familiares, empresariales y a nivel nacional. Expuesto lo anterior, es necesario conocer que, las personas como una buena planificación y conocimiento financiero tienen mayores posibilidades de tomar las mejores decisiones para afrontar una crisis económica. Cabe destacar que la mayoría de los ciudadanos al encontrarse ante una situación en donde sus ingresos son insuficientes tienden a perder la calma y es el primer error, a comparación con una persona que tiene planificado sus ingresos y egresos, este tiende a ser más consciente con el uso de su dinero, por lo tanto, si observa que su dinero no le abastece, pensara en reducir gastos o anteriormente habrá creado fondos para este tipo de emergencias; lo mismo sucede con una persona que ha quedado desempleada si es organizado encontrará la manera de lidiar con la situación. En este sentido, una persona con conocimiento en la bolsa o mercado de valores tomará la iniciativa de invertir o si conoce de tema financiero hallara la forma de obtener nuevas formas de entradas de dinero, además de que sabrá el modo de invertirlo de forma eficiente para que genere ganancias en un futuro, en cambio una persona que desconozca en la materia, no invertirá de forma inteligente, sino que se guiará por las promesas de quien ofrezca el negocio. Sabemos que una crisis económica puede ser desencadenada por múltiples factores, ya sea la pérdida del empleo, la reducción de los ingresos, por una crisis
  3. 3. sanitaria, malas políticas económicas o simplemente por no administrar de manera correcta y eficiente los recursos que tenemos disponible, es por ello, que el factor indispensable es estar preparado para afrontar una realidad crítica y observar las mejores opciones para vencerla; en donde la organización financiera es fundamental para mantener una estabilidad en momentos difíciles. Todos los venezolanos pueden decir que han sobrevivido una crisis económica, pero la realidad es que no, solo sobrellevamos la situación y nos adaptamos a la realidad, porque muy pocos mantuvieron una buena calidad de vida. Se puede decir que enfrentar una crisis se logra cuando pensamos en las estrategias adecuadas, analizamos nuestras finanzas personales y realizamos todos los ajustes necesarios, como la reducción de gastos, nuevos medios de ingresos, reduciendo los intereses por moras de pagos; en pocas palabras se debe tener el control de las finanzas personales, estar alerta ante las amenazas y aprovechando todas las oportunidades. La clave imprescindible para sobrevivir a una crisis económica es el ahorro eficiente y el consumo consciente, es decir, no consumir más de lo que podemos costear y guardar dinero o invertirlo siempre que sea posible, lo que se reduce a planificar y conocer sobre economía. Vivir del día al día no nos da garantía de un futuro digno, ni nos da la visión de una buena estabilidad económica y una vida digna. Para finalizar, es necesario aportar que poder sobrevivir a una crisis económica debería ser de gran importancia para todos los ciudadanos, porque una buena calidad de vida depende de ello. Una persona que ignore los temas de materia financiera y no sepa administrar sus recursos es más propenso a tomar decisiones precipitas y erradas antes momentos críticos; sin embargo quien conoce del tema, por poco que tenga sabrá tomar la dirección correcta para poder superar las adversidades; esto quiere decir que se debe vivir planificando nuestra economía, buscando siempre otras fuentes de ingresos, consumiendo lo adecuado, no excediendo nuestros gastos y ahorrando de forma eficiente, con el fin de construir un futuro mejor.
  4. 4. Referencias Bibliográficas Crea y Transforma (2021), 21 consejos para sobrevivir a la próxima crisis financiera. Youtube. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwxv_L7WgTw&feature=youtu.be Denegri, Marianela (2016), Cómo sobrevivir a una crisis económica. Youtube. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dZGH3ERI-E8&feature=youtu.be NegocioStart (2019), 15 consejos prácticos para salir de una crisis económica. Youtube. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zm3KYUBUYnE&feature=youtu.be
Economy & Finance

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
(4.5/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Tony Robbins
(4.5/5)
Free
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
(3.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
(4/5)
Free
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
(4/5)
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
(4.5/5)
Free
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dr. Dan Ariely
(4/5)
Free
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
(4/5)
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
(4/5)
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
(4.5/5)
Free
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
(4.5/5)
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
(5/5)
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
(4/5)
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Truth About Crypto: A Practical, Easy-to-Understand Guide to Bitcoin, Blockchain, NFTs, and Other Digital Assets Ric Edelman
(5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Time for Socialism: Dispatches from a World on Fire, 2016-2021 Thomas Piketty
(4/5)
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
(3.5/5)
Free
Move: The Forces Uprooting Us Parag Khanna
(3.5/5)
Free
Get What's Yours for Health Care: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price Philip Moeller
(0/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(4.5/5)
Free
Where the Money Is: Value Investing in the Digital Age Adam Seessel
(5/5)
Free
The Latte Factor: Why You Don't Have to be Rich to Live Rich David Bach
(4.5/5)
Free
FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets: How Lies Are Making the Poor and Middle Class Poorer Robert T. Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
(4.5/5)
Free
The 10 Pillars of Wealth: Mind-Sets of the World's Richest People Alex Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later Ric Edelman
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Dad Poor Dad: What The Rich Teach Their Kids About Money - That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! Robert T. Kiyosaki
(5/5)
Free
Rich Dad's Cashflow Quadrant: Guide to Financial Freedom Robert T. Kiyosaki
(5/5)
Free

×