TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
La investigación realizada en este proyecto ha sido financiada por la empresa tecnológica Fractus Antennas. Gracias al acu...
VI
VII Resumen La invención de la antena ha hecho posible las comunicaciones inalámbricas, las cuales van incrementando const...
VIII
IX Abstract The invention of the antenna has made possible wireless communications, which are constantly increasing. Later...
X
XI Resum La invenció de l'antena ha fet possible les comunicacions sense fils, les quals van incrementant constantment. Mé...
XII
XIII Palabras Clave Español Virtual Antenna™, antenna booster, antena pequeña, antena multibanda, red de adaptación, NI AW...
XIV
XV Agradecimientos En primer lugar, agradecer a la empresa Fractus Antennas y a NI-AWR Design Environment por la licencia ...
XVI
XVII ÍNDICE DEL CONTENIDO 1. Introducción ...................................................................................
XVIII 4.6 Dispositivo IoT....................................................................................................
XIX ÍNDICE DE FIGURAS Ilustración 1. Dispositivos IoT de la vida cotidiana. .................................................
XX Ilustración 34. Red de adaptación de 7 componentes escogida para el dispositivo IoT. .............. 37 Ilustración 35. ...
XXI Ilustración 71. Parámetro 𝑆11 con componentes optimizados en la red de 7 componentes dispositivo IoT.....................
XXII
XXIII ÍNDICE DE TABLAS Tabla 1. Diferentes bandas de frecuencias utilizadas en los sistemas de telecomunicaciones [6].6 Ta...
XXIV
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 1 Introducción
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 2
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 3 1. Introducción El objetivo de este primer cap...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 4 Este Trabajo, presentará la tecnología innovad...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 5 𝑍 𝑎 = 𝑉𝑖𝑛 𝐼𝑖𝑛 ⇒ 𝑍 𝑎 = 𝑅 𝑎 + 𝑗𝑋 𝑎 (1.1) A la fr...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 6 Bandas de frecuencia Las diferentes tecnología...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 7 En condiciones ideales, cuando la antena está ...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 8 Por lo tanto, en este punto, se explica de una...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 9 objetivo, si tanto el plano de masa como la an...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 10 Ilustración 3. Smart-phone (izquierda) y plac...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 11 1.3.3 Software NI AWR Microwave Office En el ...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 12 Plano de masa y área libre de conductor (Grou...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 13 A continuación, se describen PCB que son repr...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 14 Placa del Dispositivo IoT En la imagen siguie...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 15  Comparar los resultados de los dispositivos...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 16 1.7 Breve descripción de los otros capítulos ...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 17 Metodología seguida para la síntesis de las r...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 18
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 19 2. Metodología seguida para la síntesis de la...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 20 Ilustración 11. Esquema inicial sin red de ad...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 21  “With matching network X with only LC”: esq...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 22 Ilustración 14. Parámetro 𝑆11 de los diferent...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 23 Ilustración 15. Parámetro 𝑆11 de las diferent...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 24 2.8 Conclusiones En este capítulo, se ha podi...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 25 Síntesis de redes de adaptación para los dife...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 26
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 27 3. Síntesis de redes de adaptación para los d...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 28 Ilustración 18. Placa Smart-meter sin red de ...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 29 Después, con los parámetros obtenidos por el ...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 30 Ilustración 21. Red de adaptación del Smart-m...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 31 Ilustración 23. Parámetro 𝑆11 de las redes de...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 32 Ilustración 25. Placa Smart-phone para medir ...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 33 Tal como se puede apreciar en la gráfica, par...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 34 Ilustración 28. Red de adaptación escogida de...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 35 3.4 Dispositivo IoT En este apartado, se sint...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 36 Después, con los parámetros obtenidos por el ...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 37 Ilustración 33. Parámetro 𝑆11 de las redes de...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 38 sistemático y rápido y no ha habido intervenc...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 39 Análisis considerando el efecto de los pads
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 40
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 41 4. Simulación considerando el efecto de los p...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 42 Paso 5: Implementación de la red de adaptació...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 43 Ilustración 37. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red de ad...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 44 Los valores se definen teniendo en cuenta las...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 45 Paso 3: Red de adaptación con pads y componen...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 46 Ilustración 42. Parámetros 𝑆11 de las 4 fases...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 47 Paso 6: Medición de parámetros 𝑆11 de la ante...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 48 Ilustración 45. Cámara anecoica Satimo Starga...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 49 4.4 Dispositivo Smart-meter con red de 4 comp...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 50 Paso 2: Red de adaptación con pads Al tratars...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 51 Paso 3: Red de adaptación con pads y componen...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 52 Ilustración 52. Parámetro 𝑆11 con componentes...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 53 Paso 6: Medición de parámetros 𝑆11 de la ante...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 54 Ilustración 55. Eficiencia de antena del Smar...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 55 Ilustración 57. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red de ad...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 56 Al igual que en los pads de la placa del Smar...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 57 Paso 3: Red de adaptación con pads y componen...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 58 Ilustración 62. Parámetro 𝑆11 con componentes...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 59 Paso 6: Medición de parámetros 𝑆11 de la ante...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 60 Ilustración 65. Eficiencia de antena del Smar...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 61 Ilustración 67. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red de ad...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 62 La caracterización de los pads de la placa de...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 63 Paso 3: Red de adaptación con pads y componen...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 64 Ilustración 72. Parámetro 𝑆11 con componentes...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 65 Paso 6: Medición de parámetros 𝑆11 de la ante...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 66 Ilustración 75. Eficiencia de antena del disp...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 67 Comparación del diseño de método sistemático ...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 68
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 69 5. Comparación del diseño de método sistemáti...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 70 Con los parámetros 𝑆11 en el simulador, se re...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 71 5.2.3 Dispositivo Smart-phone Paso 6: Medició...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 72 Paso 7: Medición de la eficiencia de antena d...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 73 5.3.1 Dispositivos Smart-meter 5.3.1.1 Compar...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 74 Ilustración 83. Comparación de eficiencias de...
Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 75 5.3.2 Dispositivos Smart-phone 5.3.2.1 Compar...
TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas
TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas
TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas
TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas
TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas
TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas
TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas
TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas
TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas
TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas
TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas
TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas
TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas
TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas
TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas
TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas

23 views

Published on

Trabajo Final de Máster en Ingeniería de Telecomunicaciones

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

TFM Rubén Molina Casasnovas

  1. 1. La investigación realizada en este proyecto ha sido financiada por la empresa tecnológica Fractus Antennas. Gracias al acuerdo de colaboración entre Enginyeria La Salle de la Universidad Ramon Llull – y Fractus Antennas, ambas en Barcelona. The research done in this project has been funded by the technology company Fractus Antennas. Thanks to the collaboration agreement between Enginyeria La Salle of the University Ramon Llull –and Fractus Antennas both in Barcelona. La investigació realitzada en aquest projecte ha estat finançada per l’empresa tecnològica Fractus Antennas. Gràcies a l’acord de col·laboració entre Enginyeria La Salle de la Universitat Ramon Llull –i Fractus Antennas a Barcelona.
  2. 2. VI
  3. 3. VII Resumen La invención de la antena ha hecho posible las comunicaciones inalámbricas, las cuales van incrementando constantemente. Más tarde, con la aparición de los dispositivos móviles, la implementación de la antena ha experimentado un crecimiento exponencial. Y, por si fuera poco, con la aparición del IoT (Internet of Things), también se ha incrementado el número de tecnologías de comunicaciones inalámbricas que trabajan con diferentes bandas de frecuencia. Por lo tanto, para satisfacer la gran demanda de dispositivos inalámbricos, hay que diseñar una antena con unas características específicas para cada uno de ellos. Una antena que, por un lado, pueda trabajar con varias bandas de frecuencia para que el dispositivo pueda utilizar varias tecnologías simultáneamente y, por otro lado, sea de un tamaño reducido el cual permita una mejor integración y facilite la portabilidad del dispositivo. A parte de que la antena sea pequeña y multibanda, es conveniente que la antena sea fácil de ensamblar en un dispositivo wireless de forma automática (antena tipo chip). En este sentido, este Trabajo Final de Máster (TFM), presentará una tecnología innovadora, Virtual Antenna™, la cual integra un componente de antena muy pequeño denominado antenna booster en dispositivos IoT. Este Trabajo Final de Máster, propone un método de diseño de antenas multibanda, sistemático y rápido, utilizando Virtual Antenna™, con el objetivo de que esta tecnología sea fácil de integrar por los ingenieros wireless que diseñan dispositivos IoT.
  4. 4. VIII
  5. 5. IX Abstract The invention of the antenna has made possible wireless communications, which are constantly increasing. Later, with the appearance of mobile devices, the implementation of the antenna has experienced exponential growth. And, if that were not enough, with the appearance of IoT (Internet of Things), the number of wireless communications technologies that work with different frequency bands has also increased. Therefore, in order to satisfy the great demand for wireless devices, it is necessary to design an antenna with specific characteristics for each of them. An antenna that, on the one hand, can work with several frequency bands so that the device can use several technologies simultaneously and, on the other hand, is of a reduced size which allows better integration and facilitates the portability of the device. Apart from the fact that the antenna is small and multi-band, it is convenient that the antenna is easy to assemble in a wireless device automatically (chip antenna). In this sense, this Final Master's Paper (TFM), will present an innovative technology, Virtual Antenna™, which integrates a very small antenna component called antenna booster in IoT devices. This Master's Final Paper proposes a method of designing multi-band antennas, systematic and fast, using Virtual Antenna™, with the aim of making this technology easy to integrate by wireless engineers who design IoT devices.
  6. 6. X
  7. 7. XI Resum La invenció de l'antena ha fet possible les comunicacions sense fils, les quals van incrementant constantment. Més tard, amb l'aparició dels dispositius mòbils, la implementació de l'antena ha experimentat un creixement exponencial. I, per si fos poc, amb l'aparició de l'IoT (Internet of Things), també s'ha incrementat el nombre de tecnologies de comunicacions sense fil que treballen amb diferents bandes de freqüència. Per tant, per satisfer la gran demanda de dispositius sense fil, cal dissenyar una antena amb unes característiques específiques per a cada un d'ells. Una antena que, d'una banda, pugui treballar amb diverses bandes de freqüència perquè el dispositiu pugui utilitzar diverses tecnologies simultàniament i, d'altra banda, sigui d'una mida reduïda el qual permeti una millor integració i faciliti la portabilitat de el dispositiu. A part que l'antena sigui petita i multibanda, és convenient que l'antena sigui fàcil d'acoblar en un dispositiu wireless de forma automàtica (antena tipus xip). En aquest sentit, aquest Treball Final de Màster (TFM), presentarà una tecnologia innovadora, Virtual Antenna ™, la qual integra un component d'antena molt petit anomenat antenna booster en dispositius Iot. Aquest Treball Final de Màster, proposa un mètode de disseny d'antenes multibanda, sistemàtic i ràpid, utilitzant Virtual Antenna ™, amb l'objectiu que aquesta tecnologia sigui fàcil d'integrar pels enginyers wireless que dissenyen dispositius Iot.
  8. 8. XII
  9. 9. XIII Palabras Clave Español Virtual Antenna™, antenna booster, antena pequeña, antena multibanda, red de adaptación, NI AWR Microwave Office, dispositivo inalámbrico, teléfono inteligente, Internet de las cosas. Inglés Virtual Antenna™, antenna booster, small antenna, multiband antenna, matching network, NI AWR Microwave Office, wireless device, Smartphone, Internet of things. Catalán Virtual Antenna™, antenna booster, antena petita, antena multibanda, xarxa d’adaptació, NI AWR Microwave Office, dispositiu inalàmbric, telèfon intel·ligent, Internet de les coses.
  10. 10. XIV
  11. 11. XV Agradecimientos En primer lugar, agradecer a la empresa Fractus Antennas y a NI-AWR Design Environment por la licencia del software Microwave Office, para poder llevar a cabo la realización del presente Trabajo Fin de Máster. También, mi agradecimiento a la UTE Pedalem Barcelona, unión de la cual formo parte recientemente, por permitirme desde el primer día la flexibilidad laboral para poder finalizar este Trabajo Fin de Máster. Y, por último, agradecer a mi familia y amistades, por el apoyo moral a lo largo del Máster, el cual finalizo con este Trabajo. Gracias a todos.
  12. 12. XVI
  13. 13. XVII ÍNDICE DEL CONTENIDO 1. Introducción ...........................................................................................................................3 1.1 Contexto y justificación del Trabajo...................................................................................3 1.2 Objetivo del Trabajo..........................................................................................................4 1.3 Conceptos básicos.............................................................................................................4 1.3.1 Fundamentos teóricos................................................................................................4 1.3.2 Virtual Antenna™........................................................................................................7 1.3.3 Software NI AWR Microwave Office.......................................................................... 11 1.3.4 Dispositivos para el diseño........................................................................................ 11 1.4 Alcance ........................................................................................................................... 14 1.5 Enfoque y método seguido.............................................................................................. 15 1.6 Planificación del Trabajo.................................................................................................. 15 1.7 Breve descripción de los otros capítulos del Trabajo........................................................ 16 2. Metodología seguida para la síntesis de las redes de adaptación........................................... 19 2.1 Introducción.................................................................................................................... 19 2.2 Nomenclatura y esquema inicial...................................................................................... 19 2.3 Síntesis de las redes de adaptación y tipologías............................................................... 20 2.4 Esquemas con las redes de adaptación............................................................................ 20 2.5 Gráfica de respuestas de los esquemas de cada tipología................................................ 21 2.6 Análisis y selección de las redes de adaptación para cada tipología ................................. 22 2.7 Selección de la mejor red de adaptación y representación del coeficiente de reflexión 𝑆11(𝑑𝐵)............................................................................................................................... 23 2.8 Conclusiones................................................................................................................... 24 3. Síntesis de redes de adaptación para los diferentes tipos de dispositivos .............................. 27 3.1 Introducción.................................................................................................................... 27 3.2 Dispositivo Smart-meter.................................................................................................. 27 3.3 Dispositivo Smart-phone ................................................................................................. 31 3.4 Dispositivo IoT................................................................................................................. 35 3.5 Conclusiones................................................................................................................... 38 4. Simulación considerando el efecto de los pads...................................................................... 41 4.1 Introducción.................................................................................................................... 41 4.2 Metodología.................................................................................................................... 41 4.3 Dispositivo Smart-meter con red de 3 componentes........................................................ 42 4.4 Dispositivo Smart-meter con red de 4 componentes ....................................................... 49 4.5 Dispositivo Smart-phone ................................................................................................. 54
  14. 14. XVIII 4.6 Dispositivo IoT................................................................................................................. 60 4.7 Conclusiones................................................................................................................... 66 5. Comparación del diseño de método sistemático con el diseño basado en la experiencia....... 69 5.1 Introducción.................................................................................................................... 69 5.2 Medición de dispositivos diseñados mediante la experiencia........................................... 69 5.2.1 Dispositivo Smart-meter con red de 3 componentes................................................. 69 5.2.3 Dispositivo Smart-phone........................................................................................... 71 5.3 Comparación de los dispositivos de diseño propio con los de diseño en base a la experiencia ........................................................................................................................... 72 5.3.1 Dispositivos Smart-meter.......................................................................................... 73 5.3.1.1 Comparación de parámetros 𝑆11...................................................................................... 73 5.3.1.2 Comparación de eficiencias de antena.............................................................................. 73 5.3.2 Dispositivos Smart-phone ......................................................................................... 75 5.3.2.1 Comparación de parámetros 𝑆11...................................................................................... 75 5.3.2.2 Comparación de eficiencias de antena.............................................................................. 76 5.4 Conclusiones................................................................................................................... 77 6. Conclusiones......................................................................................................................... 81 7. Bibliografía............................................................................................................................ 85
  15. 15. XIX ÍNDICE DE FIGURAS Ilustración 1. Dispositivos IoT de la vida cotidiana. ............................................................................ 3 Ilustración 2. Parámetro 𝑆11 de una antena no adaptada (azul) y adaptada (rosa) en el margen frecuencia de 0.824GHz-0.960GHz..................................................................................................... 7 Ilustración 3. Smart-phone (izquierda) y placa base (derecha) con antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm (componente de de color rojo en la placa base, arriba a la derecha). .................... 10 Ilustración 4. Placa Smart-phone con antenna booster (12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm) y red de adaptación. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013. En la derecha se muestra un ejemplo de una red de adaptación con componentes SMD bobina y condensador ...................... 10 Ilustración 5. Esquema de placa base: plano de masa(azul), área libre o área clearance(verde) y antenna booster situada en el área clearance. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013 ........................................................................................................................................... 12 Ilustración 6. Izquierda) Placa de Smart-meter. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013. Derecha) detalle de los pads para colocar los componentes de la red de adaptación .............................................................................................................................................................. 12 Ilustración 7. Áreas y dimensiones de una placa de un dispositivo Smart-meter. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013.................................................................................................. 13 Ilustración 8. Áreas y dimensiones de una placa de un dispositivo Smart-phone. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013. Antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm............ 13 Ilustración 9. Áreas y dimensiones de una placa de un dispositivo IoT. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013 ................................................................................................................ 14 Ilustración 10. Esquema con la simbología de los distintos componentes. .................................... 19 Ilustración 11. Esquema inicial sin red de adaptación...................................................................... 20 Ilustración 12. Diferentes topologías de redes de adaptación. ........................................................ 20 Ilustración 13. Esquemas de diferentes topologías de redes de adaptación.................................. 21 Ilustración 14. Parámetro 𝑆11 de los diferentes esquemas simulados. .......................................... 22 Ilustración 15. Parámetro 𝑆11 de las diferentes topologías simuladas. .......................................... 23 Ilustración 16. Parámetro 𝑆11 y esquema de la red de adaptación escogida. ............................... 23 Ilustración 17. Esquema Smart-meter sin red de adaptación. ......................................................... 27 Ilustración 18. Placa Smart-meter sin red de adaptación para medir los parámetros 𝑆11. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013. Antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm........................................................................................................................................................ 28 Ilustración 19. Conexión de la placa Smart-meter al analizador. Se verifica que el plano de referencia está bien caracterizado al poder visualizar en la carta de Smith el cortocircuito ......... 28 Ilustración 20. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la placa Smart-meter sin red de adaptación.............................. 29 Ilustración 21. Red de adaptación del Smart-meter de 3 componentes. ........................................ 30 Ilustración 22. Red de adaptación del Smart-meter de 4 componentes. ........................................ 30 Ilustración 23. Parámetro 𝑆11 de las redes de adaptación del Smart-meter de 3 y 4 componentes. ...................................................................................................................................... 31 Ilustración 24. Esquema del Smart-phone sin red de adaptación. .................................................. 31 Ilustración 25. Placa Smart-phone para medir parámetros 𝑆11 sin red de adaptación. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013. Antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm ...... 32 Ilustración 26. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la placa Smart-phone sin red de adaptación. Se observa como en el margen de 824MHz-960MHz, la adaptación es pésima (alrededor de los -1dB).................. 32 Ilustración 27. Parámetro 𝑆11 de las diferentes redes de adaptación para el Smart-phone......... 33 Ilustración 28. Red de adaptación escogida de 5 componentes para Smart-phone...................... 34 Ilustración 29. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red de adaptación diseñada de 5 componentes para el Smart-phone. Se observa como la adaptación en la banda de 824MHz-960MHz ha mejorado hasta estar por debajo de los -6dB. ................................................................................................... 34 Ilustración 30. Esquema de la red de adaptación para el dispositivo IoT. ...................................... 35 Ilustración 31. Placa del dispositivo IoT para medir los parámetros 𝑆11 sin red de adaptación. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013. Antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm........................................................................................................................................................ 35 Ilustración 32. Respuesta del parámetro 𝑆11 de la placa del dispositivo IoT sin red de adaptación. .............................................................................................................................................................. 36 Ilustración 33. Parámetro 𝑆11 de las redes de adaptación para el dispositivo IoT. ....................... 37
  16. 16. XX Ilustración 34. Red de adaptación de 7 componentes escogida para el dispositivo IoT. .............. 37 Ilustración 35. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red de adaptación escogida de 7 componentes para el dispositivo IoT...................................................................................................................................... 38 Ilustración 36. Red de adaptación de 3 componentes simulada para el Smart-meter................... 42 Ilustración 37. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red de adaptación de 3 componentes para el Smart-meter. 43 Ilustración 38. Pads de la placa Smart-meter. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013 ........................................................................................................................................... 43 Ilustración 39. Esquema de la red de adaptación del Smart-meter de 3 componentes con pads modelados con líneas de transmisión................................................................................................ 44 Ilustración 40. Parámetros 𝑆11 de las 2 fases de simulación de la red del Smart-meter de 3 componentes. ...................................................................................................................................... 44 Ilustración 41. Parámetros 𝑆11 de las 3 fases de simulación de la red del Smart-meter de 3 componentes. ...................................................................................................................................... 45 Ilustración 42. Parámetros 𝑆11 de las 4 fases de simulación de la red del Smart-meter de 3 componentes. ...................................................................................................................................... 46 Ilustración 43. Red de adaptación de 3 componentes implementada para Smart-meter. Antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm [8] ............................................................................................ 46 Ilustración 44. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red simulada e implementada de 3 componentes para Smart- meter..................................................................................................................................................... 47 Ilustración 45. Cámara anecoica Satimo Stargate-32 del laboratorio de Fractus Antennas ......... 48 Ilustración 46. Medida Eficiencia de antena del Smart-meter de 3 componentes.......................... 48 Ilustración 47. Esquema de la red de adaptación de 4 componentes simulada para el Smart- meter..................................................................................................................................................... 49 Ilustración 48. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red de adaptación de 4 componentes para Smart-meter..... 49 Ilustración 49. Esquema de la red de adaptación del Smart-meter de 4 componentes con pads.50 Ilustración 50. Parámetro 𝑆11 con efecto de los pads en la red de 4 componentes Smart-meter.50 Ilustración 51. Parámetro 𝑆11 con componentes optimizados en red de 4 componentes Smart- meter..................................................................................................................................................... 51 Ilustración 52. Parámetro 𝑆11 con componentes reales en la red de 4 componentes Smart-meter. .............................................................................................................................................................. 52 Ilustración 53. Red de adaptación de 4 componentes implementada para Smart-meter. Antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm [8] ............................................................................................ 52 Ilustración 54. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red simulada e implementada de 4 componentes para Smart- meter..................................................................................................................................................... 53 Ilustración 55. Eficiencia de antena del Smart-meter de 4 componentes....................................... 54 Ilustración 56. Esquema de la red de adaptación escogida simulada para el Smart-phone......... 54 Ilustración 57. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red de adaptación de 5 componentes para Smart-phone. ... 55 Ilustración 58. Pads y gaps de la placa Smart-phone. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013. Antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm [8] ........................................................ 55 Ilustración 59 Esquema de la red de adaptación de 5 componentes Smart-phone con pads. ..... 56 Ilustración 60. Parámetro 𝑆11 con efecto de los pads en la red de 5 componentes del Smart- phone.................................................................................................................................................... 56 Ilustración 61. Parámetro 𝑆11 con componentes optimizados en la red de 5 componentes Smart- phone.................................................................................................................................................... 57 Ilustración 62. Parámetro 𝑆11 con componentes reales en la red de 5 componentes Smart- phone.................................................................................................................................................... 58 Ilustración 63. Red de adaptación de 5 componentes implementada para el Smart-phone. Antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm [8] ............................................................................. 58 Ilustración 64. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red simulada y la implementada para el Smart-phone. ........ 59 Ilustración 65. Eficiencia de antena del Smart-phone. ..................................................................... 60 Ilustración 66. Esquema de la red de adaptación escogida simulada para el dispositivo IoT....... 60 Ilustración 67. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red de adaptación de 7 componentes para el dispositivo IoT. .............................................................................................................................................................. 61 Ilustración 68. Pads y gaps de la placa del dispositivo IoT. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013. La antenna booster todavía debe soldarse en la placa................................. 61 Ilustración 69. Esquema de la red de adaptación del dispositivo IoT de 7 componentes con pads. .............................................................................................................................................................. 62 Ilustración 70. Parámetro 𝑆11 con efecto de los pads en la red de 7 componentes del dispositivo IoT......................................................................................................................................................... 62
  17. 17. XXI Ilustración 71. Parámetro 𝑆11 con componentes optimizados en la red de 7 componentes dispositivo IoT...................................................................................................................................... 63 Ilustración 72. Parámetro 𝑆11 con componentes reales en la red de 7 componentes del dispositivo IoT...................................................................................................................................... 64 Ilustración 73. Placa de dispositivo IoT con la red de adaptación de 7 componentes implementada. Antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm [8] ................................................... 64 Ilustración 74. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red simulada y la implementada para el dispositivo IoT....... 65 Ilustración 75. Eficiencia de antena del dispositivo IoT. ................................................................... 66 Ilustración 76. Esquema para la carga de parámetros 𝑆11 en el simulador del Smart-meter diseñado en base a la experiencia..................................................................................................... 69 Ilustración 77. Parámetro 𝑆11 del Smart-meter de 3 componentes diseñado en base a la experiencia........................................................................................................................................... 70 Ilustración 78. Eficiencia de antena del Smart-meter de 3 componentes diseñado en base a la experiencia........................................................................................................................................... 70 Ilustración 79. Esquema carga de parámetros 𝑆11 en el simulador del Smart-phone diseñado en base a la experiencia. ......................................................................................................................... 71 Ilustración 80. Parámetro 𝑆11 del Smart-phone diseñado en base a la experiencia. .................... 71 Ilustración 81. Eficiencia de antena del Smart-phone de diseñado en base a la experiencia....... 72 Ilustración 82. Comparación de parámetros 𝑆11 de los dispositivos Smart-meter. ....................... 73 Ilustración 83. Comparación de eficiencias de antena de los dispositivos Smart-meter. .............. 74 Ilustración 84. Comparación de parámetros 𝑆11 de los dispositivos Smart-phone........................ 75 Ilustración 85. Comparación de eficiencias de antena de los dispositivos Smart-phone. ............. 76
  18. 18. XXII
  19. 19. XXIII ÍNDICE DE TABLAS Tabla 1. Diferentes bandas de frecuencias utilizadas en los sistemas de telecomunicaciones [6].6 Tabla 2. Comparación de eficiencias de antena de los 3 Smart-meters. Para cada banda de frecuencia, se muestra en verde el mejor resultado obtenido, naranja el resultado intermedio y en rojo el resultado peor........................................................................................................................... 74 Tabla 3. Comparación de eficiencias de antena de los dispositivos Smart-phone. Para cada banda de frecuencia, se muestra en verde el mejor resultado y en rojo el peor resultado. .......... 76 Tabla 4. Resumen comparativo de los resultados obtenidos de eficiencia del método de diseño automatizado versus método de diseño basado en la experiencia................................................. 82
  20. 20. XXIV
  21. 21. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 1 Introducción
  22. 22. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 2
  23. 23. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 3 1. Introducción El objetivo de este primer capítulo es introducir el tema propuesto, definir los objetivos y la estructura del proyecto. Para ello, se comentarán los puntos que definirán el proyecto tales como: su justificación, objetivo, conceptos de teoría básicos, alcance, enfoque, metodología, se presentará la tecnología de Virtual Antenna™ y los tipos de dispositivos en los cuales se implementará dicha tecnología. El capítulo finalizará con una breve descripción del resto de capítulos de la memoria. 1.1 Contexto y justificación del Trabajo Tal como se comentó en el resumen del Trabajo, la antena es un elemento indispensable para las comunicaciones inalámbricas. La fabricación de dispositivos que requieren de una antena sigue un crecimiento exponencial y se prevé que siga en un futuro, en especial, con el internet de las cosas IoT. Cada vez hay más dispositivos que se conectan entre sí en nuestra vida cotidiana (Ilustración 1) y deben tener una antena integrada para poder comunicarse. Ilustración 1. Dispositivos IoT de la vida cotidiana. Por lo tanto, el procedimiento que se utilice para fabricar la antena e integrarla en el dispositivo, será la clave para que tenga éxito el proceso de fabricación en masa y se pueda satisfacer la gran demanda.
  24. 24. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 4 Este Trabajo, presentará la tecnología innovadora Virtual Antenna™ desarrollada por Fractus Antennas [1]-[17], la cual permitirá una mayor integración de las antenas en los dispositivos y facilitará el proceso de diseño. Para demostrar la facilidad de diseño que ofrece la tecnología Virtual Antenna™, en este Trabajo, se presentará una metodología de diseño sistemática y automatizada, y se comparará con los diseños realizados en base a la experiencia de la ingeniería de antenas. Una vez situados en el contexto, ya se puede definir la justificación de este Trabajo. La justificación de este Trabajo es: la necesidad de un estudio comparativo entre un método de diseño de antenas sistemático y automatizado frente a un método realizado en base a la experiencia de ingeniería de antenas. 1.2 Objetivo del Trabajo El objetivo de este Trabajo es diseñar, de una forma sistemática y automatizada, sistemas multibanda de antenas para dispositivos IoT mediante la tecnología Virtual Antenna™. El proceso permitirá que los ingenieros wireless puedan diseñar dispositivos IoT de una forma rápida y sencilla integrando Virtual Antenna™. 1.3 Conceptos básicos En este apartado, se definirán los conceptos técnicos básicos, para introducir al lector en la terminología que se utilizará en este Trabajo y facilitar su comprensión. 1.3.1 Fundamentos teóricos Impedancia de antena La impedancia de entrada en la antena (1.1) se define como la relación entre la tensión de entrada y la corriente de entrada en la misma. Esta impedancia tiene una parte real 𝑅 𝑎(𝑓) y una parte imaginaria 𝑋 𝑎(𝑓) y ambas dependen de la frecuencia [1].
  25. 25. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 5 𝑍 𝑎 = 𝑉𝑖𝑛 𝐼𝑖𝑛 ⇒ 𝑍 𝑎 = 𝑅 𝑎 + 𝑗𝑋 𝑎 (1.1) A la frecuencia para la cual la parte reactiva 𝑋 𝑎(𝑓) sea nula, la antena resonará y dicha frecuencia la llamaremos frecuencia de resonancia de la antena. Por otro lado, la parte de la impedancia de antena resistiva 𝑅 𝑎 (1.2), se define como la suma de la resistencia de radiación 𝑅 𝑟 y la resistencia de pérdidas 𝑅Ω. La resistencia de radiación 𝑅 𝑟, es la resistencia que disiparía óhmicamente la misma potencia radiada por la antena. 𝑅 𝑎 = 𝑅 𝑟 + 𝑅Ω (1.2) Es importante tener en cuenta, que interesa que la antena esté adaptada al generador, para que toda la potencia que le entregue éste a la antena, sea radiada y no retorne reflejada al propio generador. Eficiencia de antena y eficiencia de radiación La eficiencia de radiación 𝜂 𝑟 (1.3) se define como la relación entre la potencia radiada por la antena 𝑃𝑟𝑎𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑑𝑎 y la potencia que se entrega a la antena 𝑃𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑔𝑎𝑑𝑎 . 𝜂 𝑟 = 𝑃𝑟𝑎𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑑𝑎 𝑃𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑔𝑎𝑑𝑎 = 𝑃𝑟 𝑃𝑟 + 𝑃Ω = 1 2 𝐼2 𝑅 𝑟 1 2 𝐼2( 𝑅 𝑟 + 𝑅Ω ) = 𝑅 𝑟 𝑅 𝑟 + 𝑅Ω (1.3) Por otro lado, la eficiencia de antena 𝜂 𝑎 , depende de la eficiencia de radiación y la desadaptación de impedancias. Está relacionada con la eficiencia de radiación 𝜂 𝑟 y con el coeficiente de reflexión 𝑆11 mediante la siguiente ecuación (1.4): 𝜂 𝑎 = 𝜂 𝑟 · (1 − | 𝑆11|2) (1.4)
  26. 26. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 6 Bandas de frecuencia Las diferentes tecnologías de telecomunicaciones utilizan sus propios rangos de frecuencia para operar (Tabla 1). Por lo tanto, los dispositivos que utilicen varias tecnologías simultáneamente deberán estar dotados de una antena, la cual pueda operar en varias bandas de frecuencia, correspondientes a las tecnologías que utilice el dispositivo. A continuación, en la (Tabla 1) se muestran varios estándares definidos para las diferentes bandas de frecuencias utilizadas en los sistemas de telecomunicaciones. Tabla 1. Diferentes bandas de frecuencias utilizadas en los sistemas de telecomunicaciones [6]. Parámetro 𝑆11 El parámetro 𝑆11, se define como la relación entre la onda de tensión reflejada y la onda de tensión incidente en el mismo punto (1.5). Esto es debido, a la no adaptación entre la impedancia de antena 𝑍 𝐿 y la del generador 𝑍 𝑂. 𝑆11 = 𝑉𝑟𝑒𝑓𝑙𝑒𝑗𝑎𝑑𝑎 𝑉𝑖𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒 = 𝑍 𝐿 − 𝑍 𝑂 𝑍 𝐿 + 𝑍 𝑂 𝑆11|𝑑𝐵 = 20𝑙𝑜𝑔| 𝑆11| (1.5)
  27. 27. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 7 En condiciones ideales, cuando la antena está adaptada, ambas impedancias son iguales, por lo tanto, 𝑆11 es cero (en lineal). Este parámetro es muy importante para el diseño de antenas. En términos generales, en el ámbito de dispositivos wireless, se considera que una antena está adaptada cuando el coeficiente de reflexión 𝑆11 es inferior o igual a −6 𝑑𝐵 en la banda o bandas de frecuencia que trabaje la antena 𝑆11|𝑑𝐵 ≤ −6 𝑑𝐵. Una vez introducidos los conceptos teóricos, a modo resumen, se muestra un gráfico del parámetro 𝑆11 (Ilustración 2), donde se puede apreciar como la antena está adaptada en la banda de frecuencias de 824MHz a 960MHz, ya que, el parámetro 𝑆11 está por debajo de -6 dB. Ilustración 2. Parámetro 𝑆11 de una antena no adaptada (azul) y adaptada (rosa) en el margen frecuencia de 0.824GHz-0.960GHz 1.3.2 Virtual Antenna™ El principal objetivo de este apartado es la propuesta de un método de diseño, sistemático y automatizado, de sistemas de antenas multibanda para dispositivos IoT mediante el uso de la tecnología Vitual Antenna™.
  28. 28. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 8 Por lo tanto, en este punto, se explica de una forma sencilla y conceptual, en qué consiste la tecnología de Virtual Antenna™. La idea es, que el lector comprenda la esencia de esta tecnología y, en especial, comprenda el potencial innovador que supone, tanto en simplicidad de diseño, como en abaratamiento de costes de producción. Una de las mayores complejidades en el diseño de un dispositivo, es precisamente la antena. Cuando se diseña una antena, su morfología está condicionada a muchos factores. Que le permita operar a las frecuencias deseadas, una óptima integración en el dispositivo, etc… sin olvidar, que el coste permita la fabricación a gran escala. El coste de fabricación en masa determinará si se implementa, o no, para su comercialización. Como se puede apreciar, el diseño de una antena física es determinante para el éxito del proceso de fabricación. Pero ¿y si una tecnología fuera capaz de romper con esa dependencia tan restrictiva del diseño físico? La tecnología Virtual Antenna™ o también llamada Antenna Less, está basada en la utilización de un elemento muy pequeño denominado antenna booster [2]-[18], capaz de excitar modos eficientes del plano de masa, y de esta forma poder transmitir y recibir ondas electromagnéticas de forma eficaz. Y ahora surge la siguiente pregunta: ¿cómo puede hacer la tecnología Virtual Antenna™, que el propio plano de masa del dispositivo sea su propia antena? Explicado de una forma sencilla, un elemento llamado antenna booster, excitará el plano de masa de una forma concreta, según la frecuencia o frecuencias a las que deba operar, es decir, a la frecuencia o frecuencias que deba trabajar el dispositivo según la tecnología o tecnologías que utilice. Ahora bien, tanto la antenna booster, como los planos de masa, siguen unos diseños estándar. Entonces, si son estándar, parece una limitación a la hora de diseñar dispositivos específicos…, se plantea la siguiente situación: se tiene un modelo de Smart-phone con una determinada placa, con su respectivo plano de masa, junto con un modelo concreto de antenna booster. Si se quiere comercializar el teléfono a nivel mundial, y requiere que opere a diferentes frecuencias, ¿cómo puede conseguirse el
  29. 29. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 9 objetivo, si tanto el plano de masa como la antenna booster, son los mismos para cada dispositivo? Aquí aparece el último elemento clave, para que la tecnología Virtual Antenna™ pueda conseguir su propósito: la matching network o red de adaptación. Esta red de adaptación será, la que como su propio nombre indica, adapte la antenna booster al plano de masa, para que resuene a las frecuencias de interés, es decir, que el plano de masa actúe como antena a las frecuencias de la tecnología o tecnologías que utilice el dispositivo. Por lo tanto, si se retoma el ejemplo de tener un modelo de Smart-phone físicamente estándar, el cual debe poder operar en diferentes frecuencias para poder comercializarse, para conseguir el objetivo, solo será necesario rediseñar y cambiar los componentes de la red de adaptación, proceso muchísimo más sencillo, que cambiar la morfología de la antena para cada uno de ellos. Con este texto introductorio, tal como se comentó al principio de este apartado, el lector ya puede tener una mejor comprensión del título del Trabajo: “Diseño Automatizado de Redes de Adaptación Multibanda para Virtual Antenna™” Para finalizar, se mostrarán unas imágenes en las que podremos ver físicamente los elementos citados anteriormente. En la siguiente imagen (Ilustración 3), a la izquierda se ilustra un dispositivo Smart- phone, y a la derecha, la placa de circuito impreso del mismo donde aparece la antenna booster en la placa (componente rojo que aparece en la placa, arriba a la derecha, Ilustración 3).
  30. 30. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 10 Ilustración 3. Smart-phone (izquierda) y placa base (derecha) con antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm (componente de de color rojo en la placa base, arriba a la derecha). En la siguiente imagen (Ilustración 4), se puede ver una ampliación de la esquina de la placa donde está la antenna booster y la red de adaptación. Ilustración 4. Placa Smart-phone con antenna booster (12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm) y red de adaptación. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013. En la derecha se muestra un ejemplo de una red de adaptación con componentes SMD bobina y condensador
  31. 31. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 11 1.3.3 Software NI AWR Microwave Office En el apartado anterior, se introdujo el concepto de red de adaptación (matching network), y se comentó, que era necesario diseñar una red de adaptación para que la antena operase a las frecuencias de interés. En este apartado, se presentará el software NI AWR de Design Environment [19], que se utilizará para diseñar las redes de adaptación, las cuales se implementarán en los dispositivos de este Trabajo. En la literatura, hay muchos ejemplos de diseños de antenas combinados con redes de adaptación [20]-[28]. Sin embargo, todos estos diseños se basan en agregar inteligencia a la geometría de la antena o en el uso de redes de ajuste sintonizables. Además, en todos los casos anteriores, la antena todavía representa un volumen considerable (1000mm3 ) en comparación con lo 100mm3 de Virtual AntennaTM . Para facilitar el proceso de diseño de las redes de adaptación, la plataforma NI AWR de Design Environment proporciona un circuito integrado de alta frecuencia (Microwave Office / Analog Office), sistema (VSS) y tecnologías de simulación EM (AXIEM / Analyst) para la automatización de diseños. Este software, permite desarrollar prototipos de dispositivos electrónicos, físicamente implementables, para su fabricación. La plataforma NI AWR de Design Environment, ayuda a los diseñadores a gestionar el modelado, la simulación y la verificación de circuitos integrados (IC) complejos, paquetes y placas de circuitos impresos (PCB), abordando todos los aspectos del comportamiento del circuito para lograr un rendimiento óptimo y resultados fiables para el éxito de primer paso. 1.3.4 Dispositivos para el diseño En este apartado, se presentarán las PCB (placas de circuito impreso) de los dispositivos en los cuales se implementará la tecnología de Virtual Antenna™: Smart Meter, Smart-phone y dispositivo IoT. Antes de presentar las placas de los diferentes dispositivos, se explicará la morfología genérica, que estará presente en todas las placas para implementar la tecnología Virtual Antenna™.
  32. 32. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 12 Plano de masa y área libre de conductor (Ground plane and área cleareance) A continuación, se muestra un esquema de lo que son las placas de los dispositivos para implementar la tecnología Virtual Antenna™ (Ilustración 5). Se puede observar que hay un área azul, que es conductora y que es el plano de masa o ground plane [15], y en verde, el área libre o area clearance [14] que es donde se sitúa la antenna booster. Ilustración 5. Esquema de placa base: plano de masa(azul), área libre o área clearance(verde) y antenna booster situada en el área clearance. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013 Pads y gaps A continuación, en la siguiente imagen (Ilustración 6), a la derecha se puede ver en detalle la dimensión de los pads en azul y los huecos o gaps en blanco. Los pads son pequeños cuadros de conductor, con unos espacios entre ellos llamados huecos o gaps, donde se sueldan los componentes de la red de adaptación diseñada. Ilustración 6. Izquierda) Placa de Smart-meter. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013. Derecha) detalle de los pads para colocar los componentes de la red de adaptación
  33. 33. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 13 A continuación, se describen PCB que son representativas de dispositivos wireless como un Smart-meter, un Smart-phone y un dispositivo Iot de pequeñas dimensiones. Placa del Smart-meter En la imagen siguiente (Ilustración 7) podemos observar una placa que representa a un dispositivo Smart-meter. Ilustración 7. Áreas y dimensiones de una placa de un dispositivo Smart-meter. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013 Placa del Smart-phone En la imagen siguiente (Ilustración 8) se puede observar una placa de un dispositivo Smart-phone. Ilustración 8. Áreas y dimensiones de una placa de un dispositivo Smart-phone. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013. Antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm
  34. 34. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 14 Placa del Dispositivo IoT En la imagen siguiente (Ilustración 9) se puede observar una placa de un dispositivo IoT. Ilustración 9. Áreas y dimensiones de una placa de un dispositivo IoT. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013 1.4 Alcance En este punto se definirá el alcance del Trabajo. El alcance comprende:  Diseñar de forma automática redes de adaptación para los dispositivos Smart- meter, Smart-phone y dispositivo IoT.  Implementar la tecnología Virtual Antenna™ en los dispositivos Smart-meter, Smart-phone y dispositivo IoT.  Medir los parámetros S11 y la eficiencia de antena de los dispositivos que se han diseñado.  Medir los parámetros S11 y la eficiencia de antena de los dispositivos que se han diseñado por un método basado en la experiencia.
  35. 35. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 15  Comparar los resultados de los dispositivos diseñados: Smart-meter y Smart- phone, con los dispositivos diseñados en base a la experiencia de la ingeniería de antenas.  Obtener las conclusiones sobre la efectividad de la metodología del diseño sistemático y automatizado de antenas realizado en este Trabajo, contrastada con un diseño en base a la experiencia de la ingeniería de antenas. 1.5 Enfoque y método seguido El enfoque, consistirá en diseñar redes de adaptación mediante un método sistemático y automatizado con ayuda del software AWR Microwave Office, para poder comparar los diseños obtenidos, con los diseñados realizados por un método en base a la experiencia de la ingeniería de antenas. Una vez comparados los diseños, en base a los parámetros 𝑆11 y la eficiencia de antena, se analizarán los resultados y se obtendrán las conclusiones. 1.6 Planificación del Trabajo El Trabajo se ha planificado en 4 fases bien diferenciadas:  Estudio de la tecnología de Virtual Antenna™ y de software para el diseño de las redes de adaptación de la tecnología Virtual Antenna™ (1 mes y 2 semanas).  Síntesis de las diferentes redes de adaptación partiendo de unos parámetros S11 iniciales (2 meses).  Implementación de los diseños, medida de los parámetros y creación de gráficas con los simuladores (1 mes).  Documentación: Memoria del Trabajo (5 semanas)
  36. 36. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 16 1.7 Breve descripción de los otros capítulos del Trabajo Para finalizar este capítulo introductorio, se hará un breve sumario de los siguientes capítulos de este Trabajo. El segundo capítulo, introducirá el estudio del software de simulación. Se realizarán y explicarán varias simulaciones para el diseño de redes de adaptación y sus diferentes topologías. En el tercer capítulo, después de conocer y dominar la capacidad del software para poder diseñar las redes de adaptación, se hará la síntesis de las redes de adaptación para los 3 dispositivos: Smart-meter, Smart-phone y el dispositivo IoT. En el cuarto capítulo, tomando como base los diseños simulados en el anterior capítulo 3, se irá un paso más allá en la simulación y se incluirá el efecto de los pads, para luego optimizar los valores de los componentes bobina y condensador, y finalmente sustituirlos por componentes reales. En el quinto capítulo, se medirán los parámetros de los diseños realizados en base a la experiencia de ingeniería de antenas, para luego compararlos con los diseños que se han realizado en este Trabajo. Y finalmente, en el sexto capítulo y capítulo final, se comentarán las conclusiones obtenidas después del estudio comparativo de este Trabajo en cuanto a metodología de diseño.
  37. 37. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 17 Metodología seguida para la síntesis de las redes de adaptación
  38. 38. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 18
  39. 39. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 19 2. Metodología seguida para la síntesis de las redes de adaptación 2.1 Introducción En este capítulo, se detallará la metodología seguida y la nomenclatura, para la síntesis de las redes de adaptación. Para explicar la metodología seguida, se definirán los siguientes puntos:  Nomenclatura y esquema inicial.  Síntesis de las redes de adaptación y tipologías.  Esquemas creados con las redes de adaptación.  Gráfica de respuestas de los esquemas por tipología.  Análisis y selección de las mejores redes de adaptación para cada tipología.  Selección de la mejor red de adaptación y representación detallada del coeficiente de reflexión 𝑆11 (𝑑𝐵). 2.2 Nomenclatura y esquema inicial A partir de ahora, en cuanto a los componentes, se hará referencia a la bobina con una L, al condensador con una C y a los resonadores con las letras LC. Se puede apreciar en el siguiente esquema (Ilustración 10). Ilustración 10. Esquema con la simbología de los distintos componentes. Respecto a los esquemas, primero se presentará un esquema inicial como punto de partida, sin red de adaptación, al cual se nombrará como “Without matching network” (Ilustración 11).
  40. 40. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 20 Ilustración 11. Esquema inicial sin red de adaptación. 2.3 Síntesis de las redes de adaptación y tipologías Después, se sintetizarán las diferentes redes de adaptación en base a dos tipologías (Ilustración 12) que se nombrarán como:  “matching network with only LC”: redes en las que solo se utilizarán L y C (bobinas y condensadores) para su síntesis.  “matching network with LC resonators”: redes en las que, además de L y C, también se utilizarán LC (resonadores) para su síntesis. Ilustración 12. Diferentes topologías de redes de adaptación. 2.4 Esquemas con las redes de adaptación Una vez sintetizadas las diferentes redes de adaptación, con y sin resonadores, se añadirán al esquema inicial, “Without matching network”, y se obtendrá un esquema por cada red sintetizada. Los esquemas se nombrarán como:
  41. 41. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 21  “With matching network X with only LC”: esquemas con redes de adaptación en las que solo se utilizan componentes L y C.  “With matching network X with LC resonators”: esquemas con redes de adaptación en las que se utilizan componentes L, C y LC. Donde la X será el número de red sintetizada para cada tipología (Ilustración 13). Ilustración 13. Esquemas de diferentes topologías de redes de adaptación. 2.5 Gráfica de respuestas de los esquemas de cada tipología Cuando se obtengan todos los esquemas con las diferentes redes de adaptación sintetizadas, se procederá a representar gráficamente el parámetro del coeficiente de reflexión s11 de cada una de ellas, para poder comparar sus respuestas. Por un lado, se representarán todas las respuestas de los esquemas “With matching network X with only LC”, y, por otro lado, todas las respuestas de los esquemas “With matching network X with LC resonators” (Ilustración 14).
  42. 42. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 22 Ilustración 14. Parámetro 𝑆11 de los diferentes esquemas simulados. 2.6 Análisis y selección de las redes de adaptación para cada tipología Una vez representadas las gráficas del coeficiente de reflexión S11(dB) de las dos tipologías por separado, sin resonadores y con resonadores, se estudiarán las respuestas y se escogerán las redes cuyo coeficiente se considere que esté mejor adaptado. A posteriori, se representará una gráfica con la respuesta del coeficiente de reflexión S11(dB) del esquema sin red de adaptación “Without matching network”, y la selección final de las mejores redes de adaptación para cada tipología, “With matching network X with only LC” y “With matching network X with LC resonators” (Ilustración 15).
  43. 43. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 23 Ilustración 15. Parámetro 𝑆11 de las diferentes topologías simuladas. 2.7 Selección de la mejor red de adaptación y representación del coeficiente de reflexión 𝑆11(𝑑𝐵). Finalmente, se analizará y se escogerá la mejor red de adaptación que se considere, y se representará detalladamente la gráfica del coeficiente de reflexión (Ilustración 16). Ilustración 16. Parámetro 𝑆11 y esquema de la red de adaptación escogida.
  44. 44. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 24 2.8 Conclusiones En este capítulo, se ha podido apreciar el potencial del software de simulación y la diversidad de topologías para sintetizar las redes de adaptación según las necesidades del diseño. Este capítulo, es la base para realizar la síntesis de todas las redes de adaptación que se diseñarán en este Trabajo.
  45. 45. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 25 Síntesis de redes de adaptación para los diferentes tipos de dispositivos
  46. 46. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 26
  47. 47. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 27 3. Síntesis de redes de adaptación para los diferentes tipos de dispositivos 3.1 Introducción En este capítulo, se llevará a cabo la síntesis de las redes de adaptación para que los tres dispositivos: Smart-meter, Smart-phone y dispositivo IoT, operen en las siguientes bandas de frecuencia:  Smart-meter Multi Band 824MHz – 960MHz y 1710MHz – 2170MHz  Smart-phone Multi Band 824MHz – 960MHz y 1710MHz – 2690MHz  Dispositivo IoT Multi Band 824MHz – 960MHz y 1710MHz – 2690MHz A continuación, en los siguientes puntos se llevará a cabo la síntesis de la red de adaptación para cada dispositivo. 3.2 Dispositivo Smart-meter En este apartado, se sintetizarán las redes de adaptación para que el dispositivo Smart- meter opere en las bandas de frecuencia de interés especificadas. Por un lado, para iniciar el proceso de síntesis, se partirá del siguiente esquema inicial (Ilustración 17) basado en los parámetros 𝑆11 que definen el comportamiento del dispositivo sin la red de adaptación implementada. Ilustración 17. Esquema Smart-meter sin red de adaptación. Para obtener los parámetros 𝑆11, soldaremos el vivo del coaxial de alimentación (línea de transmisión de 50 de impedancia característica) en el último pad, que comunica con la antenna booster y se realizará un cortocircuito (Ilustración 18) para fijar el plano de referencia de medida en el propio vivo del coaxial. De esta forma se eliminan los desfases de las líneas de medida. 1 SUBCKT ID=S1 NET="Run_SmartMeter_145x130_mesured_without_matching" PORT P=1 Z=50 Ohm
  48. 48. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 28 Ilustración 18. Placa Smart-meter sin red de adaptación para medir los parámetros 𝑆11. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013. Antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm Se medirá el parámetro 𝑆11 conectándolo en un puerto del analizador y se extraerá un fichero .txt con los valores para el rango de frecuencias que se defina (Ilustración 19). Ilustración 19. Conexión de la placa Smart-meter al analizador. Se verifica que el plano de referencia está bien caracterizado al poder visualizar en la carta de Smith el cortocircuito
  49. 49. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 29 Después, con los parámetros obtenidos por el analizador, se cargarán en el simulador y se representará la gráfica del coeficiente de reflexión 𝑆11(𝑑𝐵) del plano de masa excitado, sin red de adaptación. De esta forma, se podrá observar la respuesta, en las diferentes bandas de frecuencia en las que deberá adaptarse el Smart-meter (Ilustración 20). Ilustración 20. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la placa Smart-meter sin red de adaptación. Tal y como se puede apreciar en la gráfica (Ilustración 20), para las bandas de frecuencia, Multi Band 824MHz–960MHz y 1710MHz–2170MHz, el parámetro 𝑆11 supera el valor de -6 dB, que es el que se tomará como referencia, para considerar que la antena está bien adaptada. Por lo tanto, el objetivo será que el valor del parámetro 𝑆11 esté por debajo de -6 dB en las bandas de frecuencias de interés. Después de realizar la síntesis de las redes de adaptación siguiendo la metodología explicada en el capítulo 2, en este caso, se han obtenido 2 redes de adaptación diferentes, una de 3 componentes (Ilustración 21) y otra de 4 componentes (Ilustración 22). Además, se ha podido fijar el objetivo a -8 dB. para el parámetro 𝑆11 en la simulación. 0.75 0.9 1.05 1.2 1.35 1.5 1.65 1.8 1.95 2.1 2.25 2.4 Frequency (GHz) -12 -10 -8 -6 -4 -2 0 S11(dB) 2.17 GHz1.71 GHz0.96 GHz0.824 GHz 2.17 GHz -6.091 dB 1.71 GHz -6.752 dB 0.96 GHz -2.342 dB 0.824 GHz -1.247 dB Without matching network
  50. 50. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 30 Ilustración 21. Red de adaptación del Smart-meter de 3 componentes. Ilustración 22. Red de adaptación del Smart-meter de 4 componentes. Gráfica de las respuestas del parámetro 𝑆11 de las redes de adaptación En la siguiente gráfica (Ilustración 23) se pueden observar las respuestas de las redes de adaptación para el dispositivo Smart-meter de 3 y 4 componentes. Tal y como se puede apreciar, las dos topologías consiguen adaptación por debajo de los -6dB del coeficiente de reflexión.
  51. 51. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 31 Ilustración 23. Parámetro 𝑆11 de las redes de adaptación del Smart-meter de 3 y 4 componentes. 3.3 Dispositivo Smart-phone En este apartado, se sintetizarán las redes de adaptación para que el dispositivo Smart- phone opere en las bandas de frecuencia de interés especificadas. Por un lado, para iniciar el proceso de síntesis, se partirá del siguiente esquema inicial (Ilustración 24) basado en los parámetros 𝑆11 que definen el comportamiento del dispositivo sin la red de adaptación implementada. Ilustración 24. Esquema del Smart-phone sin red de adaptación. Los parámetros se medirán siguiendo el mismo proceso, igual que para el dispositivo Smart-meter (Ilustración 25). 0.75 0.9 1.05 1.2 1.35 1.5 1.65 1.8 1.95 2.1 2.25 2.4 Frequency (GHz) -12 -10 -8 -6 -4 -2 0 S11(dB) 2.17 GHz1.71 GHz0.96 GHz0.824 GHz Without matching network Matching network 3 components Matching network 4 components
  52. 52. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 32 Ilustración 25. Placa Smart-phone para medir parámetros 𝑆11 sin red de adaptación. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013. Antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm Después, con los parámetros obtenidos por el analizador, se cargarán en el simulador y se representará la gráfica del parámetro 𝑆11(𝑑𝐵) del plano de masa excitado, sin red de adaptación (Ilustración 26). De esta forma, se podrá observar la respuesta, en las diferentes bandas de frecuencia en las que deberá adaptarse el Smart-phone. Ilustración 26. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la placa Smart-phone sin red de adaptación. Se observa como en el margen de 824MHz-960MHz, la adaptación es pésima (alrededor de los -1dB). 0.75 0.9 1.05 1.2 1.35 1.5 1.65 1.8 1.95 2.1 2.25 2.4 2.55 2.7 2.8 Frequency (GHz) -12 -10 -8 -6 -4 -2 0 S11(dB) 2.69 GHz1.71 GHz0.96 GHz0.8351 GHz 1.71 GHz -11.02 dB 2.69 GHz -6.529 dB 0.96 GHz -0.9917 dB 0.824 GHz -0.8628 dB Without matching network
  53. 53. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 33 Tal como se puede apreciar en la gráfica, para la banda de frecuencia de 824MHz– 960MHz, el parámetro 𝑆11 supera el valor de -6 dB, que es el que se tomará como referencia para considerar que la antena está bien adaptada. Por lo tanto, el objetivo será que el valor del parámetro 𝑆11 esté por debajo de -6 dB, en las bandas de frecuencias de interés. Hay que tener en cuenta que debemos fijar el valor de -6 dB en la banda alta, aunque inicialmente esté por debajo de ese valor, ya que, al adaptar la banda baja, variará la banda alta, con lo cual hay que fijar el objetivo también en la banda alta. Después de realizar la síntesis de las redes de adaptación siguiendo la metodología explicada en el capítulo 2, se obtuvieron varias redes de adaptación en función del número de componentes y tipología, tal como muestra la siguiente imagen (Ilustración 27). Ilustración 27. Parámetro 𝑆11 de las diferentes redes de adaptación para el Smart-phone. Teniendo en cuenta la gráfica del parámetro 𝑆11 y el número de componentes, se decidió escoger la red de 5 componentes (Ilustración 28). 0.75 0.9 1.05 1.2 1.35 1.5 1.65 1.8 1.95 2.1 2.25 2.4 2.55 2.7 2.8 Frequency (GHz) -12 -10 -8 -6 -4 -2 0 S11(dB) 2.69 GHz1.71 GHz0.96 GHz0.8351 GHz Without matching network With matching network 3 components With matching network 4 components With matching network 5 components With matching network 6 components With matching network 7 components
  54. 54. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 34 Ilustración 28. Red de adaptación escogida de 5 componentes para Smart-phone. Gráfica de la respuesta del parámetro 𝑆11 de la red de adaptación escogida En la siguiente gráfica (Ilustración 29) se puede apreciar la respuesta de la red de adaptación de 5 componentes. La red diseñada consigue adaptar la antena, aunque a la frecuencia de 1710MHz, alcanza prácticamente los -6 dB. Ilustración 29. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red de adaptación diseñada de 5 componentes para el Smart-phone. Se observa como la adaptación en la banda de 824MHz-960MHz ha mejorado hasta estar por debajo de los -6dB. 0.75 0.9 1.05 1.2 1.35 1.5 1.65 1.8 1.95 2.1 2.25 2.4 2.55 2.7 2.8 Frequency (GHz) -12 -10 -8 -6 -4 -2 0 S11(dB) 2.69 GHz1.71 GHz0.96 GHz0.8351 GHz 2.69 GHz -7.715 dB 0.824 GHz -7.224 dB 0.96 GHz -6.503 dB 1.71 GHz -5.721 dB Without matching network With matching network 5 components
  55. 55. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 35 3.4 Dispositivo IoT En este apartado, se sintetizarán las redes de adaptación para que el dispositivo IoT opere en las bandas de frecuencia de interés especificadas. Por un lado, para iniciar el proceso de síntesis, se partirá del siguiente esquema inicial (Ilustración 30) basado en los parámetros 𝑆11 que definen el comportamiento del dispositivo sin la red de adaptación implementada. Ilustración 30. Esquema de la red de adaptación para el dispositivo IoT. Los parámetros 𝑆11 se medirán siguiendo la misma metodología que para los dos dispositivos anteriores. En la siguiente imagen (Ilustración 31), se puede ver la placa del dispositivo IoT para medir los parámetros 𝑆11. Ilustración 31. Placa del dispositivo IoT para medir los parámetros 𝑆11 sin red de adaptación. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013. Antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm 1 SUBCKT ID=S1 NET="RUN_IoT_GP80mm_mesured_without_matching" PORT P=1 Z=50 Ohm
  56. 56. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 36 Después, con los parámetros obtenidos por el analizador, se cargarán en el simulador y se representará la gráfica del parámetro 𝑆11(𝑑𝐵) del plano de masa excitado, sin red de adaptación (Ilustración 32). De esta forma, se podrá observar la respuesta, en las diferentes bandas de frecuencia en las que deberá adaptarse el dispositivo IoT. Ilustración 32. Respuesta del parámetro 𝑆11 de la placa del dispositivo IoT sin red de adaptación. Tal como se puede apreciar en la gráfica, para la banda de frecuencia de 824MHz– 960MHz, el parámetro 𝑆11 supera el valor de -6 dB, que es el que se tomará como referencia para considerar que la antena está bien adaptada. Por lo tanto, el objetivo será que el valor del parámetro 𝑆11 esté por debajo de -6 dB, en las bandas de frecuencias de interés. Hay que tener en cuenta que debemos fijar el valor de -6 dB en la banda alta, aunque inicialmente esté por debajo de ese valor, ya que, al adaptar la banda baja, variará la banda alta, con lo cual hay que fijar el objetivo también en la banda alta. Después de realizar la síntesis de las redes de adaptación siguiendo la metodología explicada en el capítulo 2, se obtuvieron varias redes de adaptación en función del número de componentes y tipología, tal como muestra la siguiente imagen (Ilustración 33). 0.75 0.9 1.05 1.2 1.35 1.5 1.65 1.8 1.95 2.1 2.25 2.4 2.55 2.7 2.8 Frequency (GHz) -12 -10 -8 -6 -4 -2 0 S11(dB) 2.69 GHz1.71 GHz0.96 GHz0.824 GHz 1.71 GHz -7.922 dB 2.69 GHz -5.762 dB 0.96 GHz -0.7974 dB 0.824 GHz -0.4781 dB Without matching network
  57. 57. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 37 Ilustración 33. Parámetro 𝑆11 de las redes de adaptación para el dispositivo IoT. Teniendo en cuenta la gráfica del parámetro 𝑆11 y el número de componentes, se decidió escoger la red de 7 componentes (Ilustración 34), ya que, a la frecuencia de 1710MHz, es la que mejor adapta la antena (Ilustración 33). Ilustración 34. Red de adaptación de 7 componentes escogida para el dispositivo IoT. Gráfica de la respuesta del parámetro 𝑆11 de la red de adaptación escogida En la siguiente gráfica (Ilustración 35) se puede ver la respuesta de la red de adaptación de 7 componentes. La red diseñada consigue una adaptación por debajo de los -6dB excepto alrededor de la frecuencia de 1710MHz que alcanza prácticamente el valor -5 dB, siendo de todas formas aceptable. Es importante recalcar que el método es 0.75 0.9 1.05 1.2 1.35 1.5 1.65 1.8 1.95 2.1 2.25 2.4 2.55 2.7 2.8 Frequency (GHz) -12 -10 -8 -6 -4 -2 0 S11(dB) 2.69 GHz1.71 GHz0.96 GHz0.8351 GHz Without matching network With matching network 3 components With matching network 6 components With matching network 7 components
  58. 58. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 38 sistemático y rápido y no ha habido intervención humana para realizar ningún ajuste, lo cual es una ventaja para los ingenieros wireless que diseñan dispositivos IoT con Virtual Antenna™, pues la antena es tratada como un componente más del sistema de telecomunicación, como los filtros o amplificadores [9], [18]. Desde un punto de vista práctico, se podrían ajustar los valores manualmente en caso de querer mejorar el valor de -5dB. Ilustración 35. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red de adaptación escogida de 7 componentes para el dispositivo IoT. 3.5 Conclusiones En este capítulo, se han sintetizado y simulado, las redes de adaptación para los dispositivos que se implementarán en este Trabajo. Se han presentado varias propuestas, en función de la topología y número de componentes, y finalmente, se han escogido las que se implementarán. Es importante destacar el factor tiempo que se tarda en diseñar una red de adaptación con esta herramienta de simulación. Una vez cargados los parámetros de entrada, en apenas 5 minutos podemos ver varias propuestas de redes de adaptación. También es importante destacar, que se puede fijar el nivel de complejidad en función de permitir diferentes topologías y aumentar el número de componentes. 0.75 0.9 1.05 1.2 1.35 1.5 1.65 1.8 1.95 2.1 2.25 2.4 2.55 2.7 2.8 Frequency (GHz) -12 -10 -8 -6 -4 -2 0 S11(dB) 2.69 GHz1.71 GHz0.96 GHz0.824 GHz 2.69 GHz -7.242 dB 1.71 GHz -4.591 dB0.96 GHz -6.01 dB 0.824 GHz -5.921 dB Without matching network With matching network 7 components
  59. 59. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 39 Análisis considerando el efecto de los pads
  60. 60. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 40
  61. 61. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 41 4. Simulación considerando el efecto de los pads 4.1 Introducción En el capítulo anterior, se han diseñado las redes de adaptación para cada escenario. Ahora, en este capítulo, partiendo de las redes de adaptación obtenidas, se añadirá el efecto de los pads a la simulación, se optimizarán los valores de los componentes con una herramienta del simulador para mitigar el efecto de los pads y, finalmente, se sustituirán los componentes ideales por componentes reales para obtener la simulación final. Una vez se valide la respuesta de la simulación final, se implementará la red de adaptación, y se medirá el parámetro S11 y la eficiencia de antena de la antena virtual diseñada. 4.2 Metodología Para cada dispositivo, se seguirán los siguientes pasos: Paso 1: Red de adaptación ideal Se partirá de la red de adaptación diseñada en el capítulo 3. Paso 2: Red de adaptación con pads Se añadirán los pads a la simulación, caracterizándolos como líneas de transmisión con una determinada fase e impedancia. Paso 3: Red de adaptación con pads y componentes ideales optimizados Con la herramienta optimizadora de componentes, se simulará de nuevo para encontrar los valores óptimos que mitiguen el efecto de los pads en función de los objetivos fijados para el parámetro 𝑆11. Paso 4: Red de adaptación con pads y componentes reales Con los nuevos valores que se obtengan del optimizador, se sustituirán los componentes ideales por componentes reales y se obtendrá la simulación final.
  62. 62. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 42 Paso 5: Implementación de la red de adaptación Se implementará la red de adaptación diseñada en el simulador. Paso 6: Medición de parámetros S11 de la antena virtual implementada Se medirán los parámetros S11 de la Virtual Antenna™ implementada. Paso 7: Medición de la eficiencia de antena de la antena virtual implementada Se medirá la eficiencia de antena de la Virtual Antenna™ implementada. 4.3 Dispositivo Smart-meter con red de 3 componentes Paso 1: Red de adaptación ideal Se partirá de la red de adaptación ideal diseñada en el capítulo 3, (Ilustración 36) con su gráfica de respuesta del parámetro 𝑆11 (Ilustración 37). Ilustración 36. Red de adaptación de 3 componentes simulada para el Smart-meter.
  63. 63. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 43 Ilustración 37. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red de adaptación de 3 componentes para el Smart-meter. Paso 2: Red de adaptación con pads En la (Ilustración 38), a la derecha, se puede ver en detalle la dimensión de los pads y los huecos donde se soldarán los componentes. Para simularlos, se caracterizarán como líneas de transmisión con una determinada impedancia y fase. Ilustración 38. Pads de la placa Smart-meter. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013 0.75 0.9 1.05 1.2 1.35 1.5 1.65 1.8 1.95 2.1 2.25 2.4 Frequency (GHz) -12 -10 -8 -6 -4 -2 0 S11(dB) 2.17 GHz1.71 GHz0.96 GHz0.824 GHz 0.824 GHz -8.456 dB 0.96 GHz -8.962 dB 2.17 GHz -9.175 dB 1.71 GHz -11.95 dB Without matching network Matching network 3 components
  64. 64. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 44 Los valores se definen teniendo en cuenta las impedancias características y su desfase, lo cual se puede calcular de forma sencilla mediante la funcionalidad de cálculo de líneas de transmisión del software Microwave Office. Con la red de adaptación ideal, más los pads caracterizados como líneas de transmisión, se creará el siguiente esquema (Ilustración 39) para continuar con la simulación y obtener los componentes reales que mejor adapten la red. Ilustración 39. Esquema de la red de adaptación del Smart-meter de 3 componentes con pads modelados con líneas de transmisión Una vez simulado, en la siguiente gráfica (Ilustración 40), se puede ver el efecto de los pads, concretamente en la banda de frecuencias a partir de 1.85GHz, desadapta la antena por encima de -6dB. Se puede observar que el efecto es más acusado en el margen superior de frecuencias (1.71GHz-2.17GHz) pues el desfase introducido por los pads es mayor que en el margen de bajas frecuencias (0.824GHz-0.960GHz). Este efecto se compensará como se detalla a continuación. Ilustración 40. Parámetros 𝑆11 de las 2 fases de simulación de la red del Smart-meter de 3 componentes. CAP ID=C4 C=2.66405 pF CAP ID=C5 C=0.891298 pF IND ID=L3 L=15.9107 nH IND ID=L4 L=12.3024 nH TLIN ID=TL1 Z0=Z Ohm EL=phase Deg F0=0.9 GHz TLIN ID=TL2 Z0=Z Ohm EL=phase Deg F0=0.9 GHz TLIN ID=TL3 Z0=Z Ohm EL=phase Deg F0=0.9 GHz TLIN ID=TL4 Z0=Z Ohm EL=phase Deg F0=0.9 GHz TLIN ID=TL5 Z0=Z Ohm EL=phase Deg F0=0.9 GHz TLIN ID=TL8 Z0=Z Ohm EL=1.5*phase Deg F0=0.9 GHz TLIN ID=TL22 Z0=Z Ohm EL=phase Deg F0=0.9 GHz 1 SUBCKT ID=S2 NET="Run_SmartMeter_145x130_mesured_without_matching" PORT P=2 Z=50 Ohm phase=1.59Z=91.6
  65. 65. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 45 Paso 3: Red de adaptación con pads y componentes ideales optimizados A continuación, se utiliza la herramienta de optimización de componentes basada en algoritmos genéticos incorporada en el simulador Microwave Office. Tal como se puede apreciar en la siguiente gráfica (Ilustración 41), la línea y el sombreado verde, representan la respuesta del parámetro 𝑆11 una vez ejecutado el optimizador, fijando el objetivo a -8 dB por debajo del sombreado. Ilustración 41. Parámetros 𝑆11 de las 3 fases de simulación de la red del Smart-meter de 3 componentes. Paso 4: Red de adaptación con pads y componentes comerciales Una vez hallados los componentes óptimos, se sustituyen por componentes reales de la librería de fabricantes. En la siguiente gráfica (Ilustración 42), la línea marrón, muestra la respuesta del parámetro 𝑆11 una vez sustituidos los componentes ideales por los comerciales.
  66. 66. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 46 Ilustración 42. Parámetros 𝑆11 de las 4 fases de simulación de la red del Smart-meter de 3 componentes. Paso 5: Implementación de la red de adaptación A continuación, se muestra la imagen (Ilustración 43), de la red de adaptación de 3 componentes implementada en el Smart-meter. Ilustración 43. Red de adaptación de 3 componentes implementada para Smart-meter. Antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm [8]
  67. 67. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 47 Paso 6: Medición de parámetros 𝑆11 de la antena virtual implementada A continuación, se muestra la gráfica del parámetro 𝑆11 (Ilustración 44), de la red de adaptación simulada de la que partíamos para el diseño y la implementada en el Smart- meter. Se observa una coherencia, y por tanto, este resultado valida por el momento el método sistemático de diseño automática de sistemas multibanda con Virtual Antenna™. Se observa del método que no ha habido ningún ajuste humano del prototipo realizado, es decir, los componentes L y C de la red y la topología montada en el prototipo son los mismos que se han obtenido mediante la simulación con el método propuesto. Ilustración 44. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red simulada e implementada de 3 componentes para Smart-meter. Paso 7: Medición de la eficiencia de antena de la antena virtual implementada La eficiencia de antena tiene en cuenta la eficiencia de radiación y la desadaptación según la ecuación (1.4). Se mide mediante integración del diagrama de radiación en cámara anecoica Satimo Stargate-32 disponible en el laboratorio de microondas de la empresa Fractus Antennas (Ilustración 45).
  68. 68. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 48 Ilustración 45. Cámara anecoica Satimo Stargate-32 del laboratorio de Fractus Antennas A continuación, se muestra la gráfica de la eficiencia de antena (Ilustración 46), de la red de adaptación de 3 componentes implementada en el Smart-meter. La eficiencia media en la banda de 824MHz-960MHz es de 75% y en la banda de 1710MHz-2170MHz es de 70%. Ilustración 46. Medida Eficiencia de antena del Smart-meter de 3 componentes.
  69. 69. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 49 4.4 Dispositivo Smart-meter con red de 4 componentes Paso 1: Red de adaptación ideal Se partirá de la red de adaptación ideal diseñada en el capítulo 3 (Ilustración 47), con su gráfica de respuesta del parámetro 𝑆11 (Ilustración 48). Ilustración 47. Esquema de la red de adaptación de 4 componentes simulada para el Smart-meter. Ilustración 48. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red de adaptación de 4 componentes para Smart-meter.
  70. 70. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 50 Paso 2: Red de adaptación con pads Al tratarse de la misma placa de Smart-meter, serán los mismos pads y se caracterizarán como líneas de transmisión igual que en el apartado anterior. Con la red de adaptación ideal, más los pads caracterizados como líneas de transmisión, se creará el siguiente esquema (Ilustración 49) para continuar con la simulación y obtener los componentes reales que mejor adapten la red. Ilustración 49. Esquema de la red de adaptación del Smart-meter de 4 componentes con pads. Una vez simulado, en la siguiente gráfica (Ilustración 50), se pude apreciar que el efecto de los pads desadapta la antena aumentando los valores del parámetro 𝑆11. Ilustración 50. Parámetro 𝑆11 con efecto de los pads en la red de 4 componentes Smart-meter. CAP ID=C4 C=2.66405 pF CAP ID=C5 C=0.891298 pF IND ID=L3 L=15.9107 nH IND ID=L4 L=12.3024 nH TLIN ID=TL1 Z0=Z Ohm EL=phase Deg F0=0.9 GHz TLIN ID=TL2 Z0=Z Ohm EL=phase Deg F0=0.9 GHz TLIN ID=TL3 Z0=Z Ohm EL=phase Deg F0=0.9 GHz TLIN ID=TL4 Z0=Z Ohm EL=phase Deg F0=0.9 GHz TLIN ID=TL5 Z0=Z Ohm EL=phase Deg F0=0.9 GHz TLIN ID=TL8 Z0=Z Ohm EL=1.5*phase Deg F0=0.9 GHz TLIN ID=TL22 Z0=Z Ohm EL=phase Deg F0=0.9 GHz 1 SUBCKT ID=S2 NET="Run_SmartMeter_145x130_mesured_without_matching" PORT P=2 Z=50 Ohm phase=1.59Z=91.6
  71. 71. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 51 Paso 3: Red de adaptación con pads y componentes ideales optimizados A continuación, se utiliza la herramienta de optimización de componentes. Tal como se puede apreciar en la siguiente gráfica (Ilustración 51), la línea y el sombreado verde, representan la respuesta del parámetro 𝑆11 una vez ejecutado el optimizador, fijando el objetivo a -8 dB por debajo del sombreado. Ilustración 51. Parámetro 𝑆11 con componentes optimizados en red de 4 componentes Smart-meter. Paso 4: Red de adaptación con pads y componentes reales Una vez hallados los componentes óptimos, se sustituyen por componentes reales de la librería de fabricantes. En la siguiente gráfica (Ilustración 52), la línea marrón, muestra la respuesta del parámetro 𝑆11 una vez sustituidos los componentes ideales por los reales.
  72. 72. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 52 Ilustración 52. Parámetro 𝑆11 con componentes reales en la red de 4 componentes Smart-meter. Paso 5: Implementación de la red de adaptación A continuación, se muestra la imagen (Ilustración 53), de la red de adaptación de 4 componentes implementada en el Smart-meter. Ilustración 53. Red de adaptación de 4 componentes implementada para Smart-meter. Antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm [8]
  73. 73. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 53 Paso 6: Medición de parámetros 𝑆11 de la antena virtual implementada A continuación, se muestra la gráfica del parámetro S11 (Ilustración 54), de la red de adaptación simulada de la que se parte para el diseño en azul y la implementada en el Smart-meter en rosa. Ilustración 54. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red simulada e implementada de 4 componentes para Smart-meter. Paso 7: Medición de la eficiencia de antena de la antena virtual implementada A continuación, se muestra la gráfica de la eficiencia de antena (Ilustración 55), de la red de adaptación de 4 componentes implementada en el Smart-meter. La eficiencia media en la banda de 824MHz–960MHz es de 74% y en la banda de 1710MHz– 2170MHz es de 71%.
  74. 74. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 54 Ilustración 55. Eficiencia de antena del Smart-meter de 4 componentes. 4.5 Dispositivo Smart-phone Paso 1: Red de adaptación ideal Se parte de la red de adaptación ideal diseñada en el capítulo 3 (Ilustración 56) con su gráfica de respuesta del parámetro 𝑆11 (Ilustración 57) . Ilustración 56. Esquema de la red de adaptación escogida simulada para el Smart-phone.
  75. 75. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 55 Ilustración 57. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red de adaptación de 5 componentes para Smart-phone. Paso 2: Red de adaptación con pads En la siguiente imagen (Ilustración 58), a la derecha, se puede ver en detalle la dimensión de los pads y los huecos donde se soldarán los componentes. Para simularlos, se caracterizarán como líneas de transmisión con una determinada impedancia y fase. Ilustración 58. Pads y gaps de la placa Smart-phone. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013. Antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm [8]
  76. 76. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 56 Al igual que en los pads de la placa del Smart-meter (Ilustración 38), los valores de la impedancia y de la fase serán los mismos, pero habrá que tener en cuenta las dimensiones de los pads de la placa Smart-phone, ya que uno de ellos es de 1mm, en vez de 2mm (Ilustración 58). Con la red de adaptación ideal, más los pads caracterizados como líneas de transmisión, se creará el siguiente esquema (Ilustración 59) para continuar con la simulación para obtener los componentes reales que mejor adapten la red. Ilustración 59 Esquema de la red de adaptación de 5 componentes Smart-phone con pads. Una vez simulado, en la siguiente gráfica (Ilustración 60), se pude apreciar que el efecto de los pads, desadapta la antena subiendo los valores del parámetro 𝑆11 Ilustración 60. Parámetro 𝑆11 con efecto de los pads en la red de 5 componentes del Smart-phone.
  77. 77. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 57 Paso 3: Red de adaptación con pads y componentes ideales optimizados A continuación, se utiliza la herramienta de optimización de componentes. Tal como se puede apreciar en la siguiente gráfica (Ilustración 61), la línea y el sombreado verde, representan la respuesta del parámetro 𝑆11 una vez ejecutado el optimizador, fijando el objetivo a -8 dB por debajo del sombreado. Ilustración 61. Parámetro 𝑆11 con componentes optimizados en la red de 5 componentes Smart-phone. Paso 4: Red de adaptación con pads y componentes reales Una vez hallados los componentes óptimos, se sustituyen por componentes reales de la librería de fabricantes. En la siguiente gráfica (Ilustración 62), la línea marrón, muestra la respuesta del parámetro 𝑆11 una vez sustituidos los componentes ideales por los reales.
  78. 78. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 58 Ilustración 62. Parámetro 𝑆11 con componentes reales en la red de 5 componentes Smart-phone. Paso 5: Implementación de la red de adaptación A continuación, se muestra la imagen (Ilustración 63), de la red de adaptación implementada en el Smart-phone. Ilustración 63. Red de adaptación de 5 componentes implementada para el Smart-phone. Antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm [8]
  79. 79. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 59 Paso 6: Medición de parámetros 𝑆11 de la antena virtual implementada A continuación, se muestra la gráfica del parámetro S11 (Ilustración 64), de la red de adaptación simulada de la que se partía para el diseño en azul y la implementada en el Smart-phone en rosa. Se observa en este caso que, a pesar de la coherencia en la mayor parte del ancho de banda, en el margen de 2.5GHz a 2.69GHz, la antena difiere del predicho por simulación. Se propone, como método de mejora en futuros trabajos, analizar en detalle este caso para evaluar si es debido a un error de proceso de montaje. Se tiene constancia por otras pruebas, al margen de este proyecto, que el método se ha validado también con esta red de adaptación. Ilustración 64. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red simulada y la implementada para el Smart-phone. Paso 7: Medición de la eficiencia de antena de la antena virtual implementada A continuación, se muestra la gráfica de la eficiencia de antena (Ilustración 65), de la red de adaptación implementada en el Smart-phone. La eficiencia media en la banda de 824MHz-960MHz es de 58% y en la banda de 1710MHz-2690MHz es de 65%.
  80. 80. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 60 Ilustración 65. Eficiencia de antena del Smart-phone. 4.6 Dispositivo IoT Paso 1: Red de adaptación ideal Se partirá de la red de adaptación ideal diseñada en el capítulo 3 (Ilustración 66), con su gráfica de respuesta del parámetro 𝑆11 (Ilustración 67). Ilustración 66. Esquema de la red de adaptación escogida simulada para el dispositivo IoT.
  81. 81. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 61 Ilustración 67. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red de adaptación de 7 componentes para el dispositivo IoT. Paso 2: Red de adaptación con pads En la siguiente imagen (Ilustración 68) a la derecha se puede ver en detalle la dimensión de los pads y los huecos donde se soldarán los componentes. Como se puede apreciar, son iguales en dimensión a los pads del Smart-phone. Ilustración 68. Pads y gaps de la placa del dispositivo IoT. Substrato de FR4 1mm de grosor, r=4.15, tan=0.013. La antenna booster todavía debe soldarse en la placa
  82. 82. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 62 La caracterización de los pads de la placa del dispositivo IoT, será la misma que la de los pads de la placa del Smart-phone. Con la red de adaptación ideal, más los pads caracterizados como líneas de transmisión, se creará el siguiente esquema (Ilustración 69) para continuar con la simulación para obtener los componentes reales que mejor adapten la red. Ilustración 69. Esquema de la red de adaptación del dispositivo IoT de 7 componentes con pads. Una vez simulado, en la siguiente gráfica (Ilustración 70), se pude apreciar que el efecto de los pads, desadapta la antena subiendo los valores del parámetro 𝑆11 Ilustración 70. Parámetro 𝑆11 con efecto de los pads en la red de 7 componentes del dispositivo IoT.
  83. 83. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 63 Paso 3: Red de adaptación con pads y componentes ideales optimizados A continuación, se utiliza la herramienta de optimización de componentes. Tal como se puede apreciar en la siguiente gráfica (Ilustración 71), la línea y el sombreado verde, representan la respuesta del parámetro 𝑆11 una vez ejecutado el optimizador, fijando el objetivo a -8 dB por debajo del sombreado. Ilustración 71. Parámetro 𝑆11 con componentes optimizados en la red de 7 componentes dispositivo IoT. Paso 4: Red de adaptación con pads y componentes reales Una vez hallados los componentes óptimos, se sustituyen por componentes reales de la librería de fabricantes. En la siguiente gráfica (Ilustración 72), la línea marrón, muestra la respuesta del parámetro 𝑆11 una vez sustituidos los componentes ideales por los reales.
  84. 84. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 64 Ilustración 72. Parámetro 𝑆11 con componentes reales en la red de 7 componentes del dispositivo IoT. Paso 5: Implementación de la red de adaptación A continuación, se muestra la imagen (Ilustración 73) de la red de adaptación implementada en el dispositivo IoT. Ilustración 73. Placa de dispositivo IoT con la red de adaptación de 7 componentes implementada. Antenna booster de 12 mm x 3 mm x 2.4 mm [8]
  85. 85. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 65 Paso 6: Medición de parámetros 𝑆11 de la antena virtual implementada A continuación, se muestra la gráfica del parámetro 𝑆11 (Ilustración 74), de la red de adaptación simulada de la que se partía para el diseño en azul y la implementada en el dispositivo IoT en rosa. Ilustración 74. Parámetro 𝑆11 de la red simulada y la implementada para el dispositivo IoT. Paso 7: Medición de la eficiencia de antena de la antena virtual implementada A continuación, se muestra la gráfica de la eficiencia de antena (Ilustración 75), de la red de adaptación implementada en el Dispositivo IoT. En este caso se observa como el resultado está muy en línea con el predicho mediante la simulación. La eficiencia media en la banda de 824MHz-960MHz es de 32% y en la banda de 1710MHz-2690MHz es de 77%.
  86. 86. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 66 Ilustración 75. Eficiencia de antena del dispositivo IoT. 4.7 Conclusiones En este capítulo, se ha seguido la línea de simulación del capítulo 3, pero esta vez añadiendo el efecto de los pads, y utilizando una herramienta de optimización de componentes, para compensar la adaptación debido al efecto de los pads. Luego, con las librerías de los fabricantes de componentes reales que hay en el simulador, se han sustituido los componentes ideales por componentes reales y se ha hecho una simulación final. Finalmente, se ha implementado la red de adaptación, se han medido los parámetros 𝑆11 y se han vuelto a cargar al simulador para contrastar la red ideal simulada con la red real implementada. Se concluye, de los tres casos analizados, que el método de diseño es sistemático, fácil y rápido. Este método permite a los diseñadores wireless diseñar dispositivos IoT con Virtual Antenna™ de una forma sistemática y rápida.
  87. 87. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 67 Comparación del diseño de método sistemático con el diseño basado en la experiencia
  88. 88. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 68
  89. 89. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 69 5. Comparación del diseño de método sistemático con el diseño basado en la experiencia 5.1 Introducción En este capítulo, se medirá el parámetro 𝑆11 y la eficiencia de antena, de las antenas virtuales diseñadas mediante un diseño en base a la experiencia, para luego comparar los resultados con los diseños realizados en este Trabajo mediante el método sistemático. 5.2 Medición de dispositivos diseñados mediante la experiencia En este punto, se medirá el parámetro 𝑆11 y la eficiencia de antena, de las antenas virtuales diseñadas por un diseño en base a la experiencia, para un dispositivo Smart- meter y un dispositivo Smart-phone. Para hacer la medición, se seguirán los pasos 6 y 7, igual que en el capítulo anterior. 5.2.1 Dispositivo Smart-meter con red de 3 componentes Paso 6: Medición de parámetros 𝑆11 de la antena virtual de diseño en base a la experiencia Una vez obtenidos los parámetros 𝑆11 en el analizador, se cargarán en el simulador mediante el siguiente esquema (Ilustración 76). Ilustración 76. Esquema para la carga de parámetros 𝑆11 en el simulador del Smart-meter diseñado en base a la experiencia.
  90. 90. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 70 Con los parámetros 𝑆11 en el simulador, se representará la gráfica (Ilustración 77). Ilustración 77. Parámetro 𝑆11 del Smart-meter de 3 componentes diseñado en base a la experiencia. Paso 7: Medición de la eficiencia de antena de la antena virtual de diseño en base a la experiencia A continuación, se muestra la gráfica de la eficiencia de antena (Ilustración 78), de la red de adaptación de 3 componentes implementada en el Smart-meter en base a la experiencia de a ingeniería. La eficiencia media en la banda de 824MHz-960MHz es de 78% y en la banda de 1710MHz-2170MHz es de 68%. Ilustración 78. Eficiencia de antena del Smart-meter de 3 componentes diseñado en base a la experiencia.
  91. 91. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 71 5.2.3 Dispositivo Smart-phone Paso 6: Medición de parámetros 𝑆11 de la antena virtual de diseño en base a la experiencia Una vez obtenidos los parámetros 𝑆11 en el analizador, los cargaremos en el simulador mediante el siguiente esquema (Ilustración 79). Ilustración 79. Esquema carga de parámetros 𝑆11 en el simulador del Smart-phone diseñado en base a la experiencia. Con los parámetros 𝑆11 en el simulador, se representará la gráfica (Ilustración 80). Ilustración 80. Parámetro 𝑆11 del Smart-phone diseñado en base a la experiencia.
  92. 92. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 72 Paso 7: Medición de la eficiencia de antena de la antena virtual de diseño en base a la experiencia A continuación, se muestra la gráfica de la eficiencia de antena (Ilustración 81), de la red de adaptación implementada en el Smart-phone. La eficiencia media en la banda de 824MHz-960MHz es de 69% y en la banda de 1710MHz-2690MHz es de 70%. Ilustración 81. Eficiencia de antena del Smart-phone de diseñado en base a la experiencia. 5.3 Comparación de los dispositivos de diseño propio con los de diseño en base a la experiencia En este apartado, se compararán los parámetros 𝑆11 y la eficiencia de antena medidos, de los propios dispositivos diseñados, con los diseñados por el método en base a la experiencia. Se realizarán dos pasos para comparar los dispositivos, un paso para cada parámetro: Paso 1: Comparación de parámetros 𝑆11 Paso 2: Comparación de la eficiencia de antena
  93. 93. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 73 5.3.1 Dispositivos Smart-meter 5.3.1.1 Comparación de parámetros 𝑆11 A continuación, se muestra la gráfica de los parámetros S11 de los dispositivos Smart- meter para poder compararlos (Ilustración 82). Ilustración 82. Comparación de parámetros 𝑆11 de los dispositivos Smart-meter. Como se puede apreciar, el diseño de red de 4 componentes propuesto por el simulador sería el dispositivo mejor adaptado en términos medios para las bandas de corte. 5.3.1.2 Comparación de eficiencias de antena A continuación, se muestra la gráfica de eficiencias de antena de los dispositivos Smart- meter para poder compararlos (Ilustración 83).
  94. 94. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 74 Ilustración 83. Comparación de eficiencias de antena de los dispositivos Smart-meter. En la siguiente tabla se mostrarán los valores de eficiencia de antena de los tres dispositivos Smart-meter para poder compararlos (Tabla 2). Eficiencia media de antena en las bandas de frecuencia (%) Dispositivos 824 MHz - 960 MHz 1710 MHz - 2170 MHz Smart Meter 3 componentes diseñado 75% 70% Smart Meter 4 componentes diseñado 74% 71% Smart Meter 3 componentes diseño experiencia ingeniería 78% 68% Tabla 2. Comparación de eficiencias de antena de los 3 Smart-meters. Para cada banda de frecuencia, se muestra en verde el mejor resultado obtenido, naranja el resultado intermedio y en rojo el resultado peor. Respecto a la eficiencia, los 3 diseños están bastante equilibrados. El diseño en base a la experiencia de 3 componentes tiene un valor medio de unas décimas más de eficiencia que el de 4 componentes de diseño propio. Se concluye por tanto que el método propuesto ofrece unas prestaciones de eficiencia que son comparables a las obtenidas mediante un método en base a la experiencia que es el obtenido por un experto de antenas invirtiendo además más tiempo (alrededor de 1 semana) hasta encontrar que red ofrece el mejor rendimiento.
  95. 95. Automatic Design of Multiband Matching Networks for Virtual Antenna™ pág. 75 5.3.2 Dispositivos Smart-phone 5.3.2.1 Comparación de parámetros 𝑆11 A continuación, se muestra la gráfica de los parámetros 𝑆11 de los dispositivos Smart- phone para poder compararlos (Ilustración 84). Ilustración 84. Comparación de parámetros 𝑆11 de los dispositivos Smart-phone. Como se puede apreciar, el diseño en base a la experiencia está mejor adaptado en términos generales. Destacar que, a 824MHz está mejor adaptado el diseño propio que el diseño en base a la experiencia, a la frecuencia de 1710MHz tienen una adaptación similar y la mayor descompensación es en la frecuencia de corte alta de 2690MHz.

×