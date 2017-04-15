LIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPOLIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPO AUTOCONOCIMIENTOAUTOCONOCIMIENTO YY AUTOESTIMAAUTOESTIMA Mónica...
LIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPOLIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPO AUTOESTIMA ES: CONFIANZA EN LA CAPACIDAD DE PENSAR Y ENFRENTAR ...
LIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPOLIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPO DE NUESTRA AUTOESTIMA DEPENDE: • NUESTRA FORMA DE ACTUAR EN EL ...
LIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPOLIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPO ESCALA DE LA AUTOESTIMA AUTOCONOCIMIENTO: Conocerse realmente a...
LIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPOLIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPO PILARES BASICOS DE LA AUTOESTIMA AUTOEFICACIA:  CONFIANZA EN L...
LIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPOLIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPO AUTOESTIMA E INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL LA INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL S...
LIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPOLIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPO LOS CINCO COMPONENTES DE LA INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL
LIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPOLIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPO COMPONENTECOMPONENTE DEFINICIONDEFINICION DISTINTIVOSDISTINTIVO...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Autoconocimient oy autoestima

42 views

Published on

1

Published in: Social Media
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
42
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Autoconocimient oy autoestima

  1. 1. LIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPOLIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPO AUTOCONOCIMIENTOAUTOCONOCIMIENTO YY AUTOESTIMAAUTOESTIMA Mónica Poveda Hurtado
  2. 2. LIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPOLIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPO AUTOESTIMA ES: CONFIANZA EN LA CAPACIDAD DE PENSAR Y ENFRENTAR LOS DESAFIOS DE LA VIDA, EN EL DERECHO A TRIUNFAR Y SER FELICES. ES EL SENTIMIENTO DE SER RESPETADOS, DIGNOS DE TENER DERECHO A AFIRMAR LOS PROPIOS VALORES Y PRINCIPIOS MORALES Y A GOZAR DEL FRUTO DEL ESFUERZO.
  3. 3. LIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPOLIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPO DE NUESTRA AUTOESTIMA DEPENDE: • NUESTRA FORMA DE ACTUAR EN EL TRABAJO. • EL TRATO CON LA GENTE. • LO QUE PODEMOS CONSEGUIR. • LA PERSONA DE QUIEN NOS ENAMORAMOS. • NUESTRAS RELACIONES DE PAREJA, CON NUESTROS HIJOS Y AMIGOS. • EL NIVEL DE FELICIDAD QUE ALCANCEMOS.
  4. 4. LIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPOLIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPO ESCALA DE LA AUTOESTIMA AUTOCONOCIMIENTO: Conocerse realmente a si mismo AUTOCONCEPTO: Idea que se tiene de si mismo AUTOEVALUACION: Reconocimiento objetivo de sus cualidades y defectos AUTOACEPTACION: Valoración y aceptación de si mismo tal como se es AUTORRESPETO: Respetarse a si mismo AUTOESTIMA: Amarse a si mismo
  5. 5. LIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPOLIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPO PILARES BASICOS DE LA AUTOESTIMA AUTOEFICACIA:  CONFIANZA EN LA CAPACIDAD DE PENSAR, DE ENTENDER LOS HECHOS, DE APRENDER.  CONVICCION DE QUE SE ES CAPAZ.  DISPOSICIÓN A ESPERAR EL ÉXITO DEBIDO AL ESFUERZO. AUTORRESPETO:  AFIRMAR LA VALÍA PERSONAL.  ACTITUD POSITIVA AL DERECHO A VIVIR FELIZ.  REAFIRMAR PENSAMIENTOS, DESEOS Y NECESIDADES PROPIAS.  GENERAR EXPECTATIVAS DE AMISTAD, AMOR Y FELICIDAD.
  6. 6. LIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPOLIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPO AUTOESTIMA E INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL LA INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL SON TODAS AQUELLAS CUALIDADES COMO EMPATÍA, INDEPENDENCIA, CONTROL DE NUESTRO GENIO, CAPACIDAD DE ADAPTACION, RESPETO, PERSISTENCIA, CORDIALIDAD, ENTRE OTRAS QUE NOS PERMITEN ADAPTARNOS DE UNA MEJOR FORMA A LAS SITUACIONES COTIDIANAS DE LA VIDA Y EL TRABAJO, ASÍ COMO LOS CAMBIOS CON LOS QUE PERMANENTEMENTE NOS ENCONTRAMOS
  7. 7. LIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPOLIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPO LOS CINCO COMPONENTES DE LA INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL
  8. 8. LIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPOLIDERAZGO Y TRABAJO EN EQUIPO COMPONENTECOMPONENTE DEFINICIONDEFINICION DISTINTIVOSDISTINTIVOS AUTOCONCIENCIAAUTOCONCIENCIA Habilidad para reconocer y entender susHabilidad para reconocer y entender sus emociones, estados de animo, impulsos,emociones, estados de animo, impulsos, afectosafectos - Confianza en si mismo.- Confianza en si mismo. - Autoevaluación realista.- Autoevaluación realista. AUTORREGULACIOAUTORREGULACIO NN Habilidad para controlar o redirigir impulsosHabilidad para controlar o redirigir impulsos y estados de animo. Propensión a eliminary estados de animo. Propensión a eliminar los juicios. Piensa antes de actuar.los juicios. Piensa antes de actuar. - Confiabilidad.- Confiabilidad. - Apertura al cambio.- Apertura al cambio. - Flexibilidad.- Flexibilidad. MOTIVACIONMOTIVACION Pasión por trabajar por razones que vanPasión por trabajar por razones que van más allá del dinero y del estatus.más allá del dinero y del estatus. Propensión a lograr metas con energía yPropensión a lograr metas con energía y persistenciapersistencia - Fuerte impulso hacia elFuerte impulso hacia el - logro.logro. - Optimismo.- Optimismo. - Compromiso.- Compromiso. EMPATIAEMPATIA Habilidad para entender la aparienciaHabilidad para entender la apariencia emocional de los demás. Habilidad paraemocional de los demás. Habilidad para tratar a los demás de acuerdo con sustratar a los demás de acuerdo con sus reacciones emocionalesreacciones emocionales - Capacidad paraCapacidad para fomentar talento.fomentar talento. - Sensibilidad- Sensibilidad Intercultural.Intercultural. - Servicio.- Servicio. HABILIDADESHABILIDADES SOCIALESSOCIALES Pericia en el manejo y construcción dePericia en el manejo y construcción de redes de relaciones. Habilidad pararedes de relaciones. Habilidad para encontrar un espacio común y construirencontrar un espacio común y construir - Efectividad para- Efectividad para persuadir, liderar ypersuadir, liderar y construir equiposconstruir equipos

×