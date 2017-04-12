N20170405 al 11

5 al 11 de abril de 2017 Contenido IGLESIA...................................................................................
IGLESIA April 8, 2017, Derechos Humanos (DHUMA) Puno Publicado: 27mar2017 http://www.derechoshumanospuno.org/agenda/notici...
de Cultura en el ejercicio de sus funciones gubernamentales ha apoyado esta acción legal e incidido en la defensa de los d...
Los verdaderos desastres no tienen origen en la ira de Dios sino en un sistema que ha hecho del “cortoplacismo” su estilo ...
América Noticias - Actualidad - Cuarto Poder, el domingo 9 de abril de 2017 Educador Juan Borea: Los testimonios de quiene...
La 19 Fiscalía Penal Provincial de Lima ya ha iniciado de oficio una investigación preliminar por delito de ofensas contra...
"El Congreso [de esa época] que era mucho más colaborador que el que está ahora, controlado por la mayoría fujimorista (…)...
El desafío de superar la herencia del golpe de 1992 sigue siendo difícil por el hecho de haber permeado a una parte de la ...
e) la reducción de la bancada fujimorista en el Parlamento; f) un Poder Judicial que según los fujimoristas liberaba a los...
actual régimen político extremadamente presidencialista, la primacía abusiva del mercado, y el arrinconamiento del Estado,...
Carlos Tapia: El 5 de abril y la derrota senderista Muchos creen que el autogolpe del 5/abril/92 fue decisivo para la capt...
Fue el propio Fujimori quien cerró esa posibilidad, y optó por el golpe de Estado. Quienes defienden esa opción segurament...
casualidad ni el lugar ni el auspiciador- intentó proyectar una imagen más moderna, tolerante y liberal. Al parecer, ella ...
Paradójicamente, algunos conservadores apartados por Keiko y su entorno en su breve período liberal, ahora se ven represen...
repletas de dinero contante y sonante, en medio de las carencias de sus electores. El caso de Richard Ramos Alva, alcalde ...
Esta ‘democracia moderna’ que Alberto Fujimori reclama el dudoso privilegio de ser su ‘arquitecto’, hace agua por la sensa...
gobernadores y alcaldes en relación no solo con Odebrecht, sino también con las otras cuatro empresas constructoras brasil...
Otro problema grave es que, en lo que atañe al Perú, tenemos una empresa que colabora a medias con un narrador que dosific...
Pero Richard Ramos es un síntoma: su captura, así como de casi toda la banda, nos está poniendo sobre aviso de algo mucho ...
La República, el lunes 10 de abril de 2017 Jorge Bruce: Enfermedades imaginarias El revuelo causado por las recientes decl...
POBREZAY DESARROLLO La República, el miércoles 5 de abril de 2017 Antonio Zapata: Me gustanlosestudiantes Con ese título, ...
Ese malestar estudiantil se expresa en otra dimensión en la PUCP, donde la celebración de sus 100 años ha estado acompañad...
esta columna. "La actitud homofóbica viene de Keiko Fujimori", señaló el congresista Javier de Belaunde. Vamos a ver qué h...
¿Y este panorama se relaciona con el combate de la violencia de género? Sin duda. El género es el conjunto de roles y expe...
La pregunta cae por sí sola, ¿por qué no se hizo una infraestructura que soportara un caudal como el sucedido en 1998? El ...
No era la primera vez que la región norteña sufría un Fenómeno El Niño similar. En 1925 el río Piura también se desbordó, ...
hay lluvias y de cierto modo es previsible", dice el científico, quien precisa que algunas partes de la ciudad están const...
  1. 1. 5 al 11 de abril de 2017 Contenido IGLESIA........................................................................................................................2 EL PERJUICIO QUE LA PAISANA JACINTA OCASIONA A LA SOCIEDAD PERUANA ES EXTREMADAMENTE LESIVO. – ...............................................2 Enrique Vega-Dávila*: ¿Cambio climático, ira de Dios? .....................................3 Educador Juan Borea: Los testimonios de quienes lo acusan de abuso sexual...........................................................................................................................5 SOCIEDAD Y POLÍTICA......................................................................................6 El 5 abril.......................................................................................................................6 Gustavo Gorriti: "La democracia moderna nació cuando se derrocó a Fujimori"...................................................................................................................6 La República, EDITORIAL: Herencia fatal.........................................................7 Alberto Adrianzén: "Disolver" el cinco de abril ..................................................8 Santiago Pedraglio: ¿En qué tiene razón Alberto Fujimori? ...........................9 Luis Davelouis: Mentiras.....................................................................................10 Carlos Tapia: El 5 de abril y la derrota senderista..........................................11 Martín Tanaka: 25 años del 5 de abril ..............................................................11 Fernando Rospigliosi: La trumpización del fujimorismo ....................................12 Carmen McEvoy: ¡Bienvenidos la ignorancia y el robo! ....................................14 Augusto Álvarez Rodrich: Arquitectura de corrupción ...................................15 Rosa María Palacios: La corrupción regresa a escena .................................16 Rocío Silva Santisteban: El síntoma Chilca.....................................................18 Se desploma aprobación de alcalde Castañeda ................................................19 Jorge Bruce: Enfermedades imaginarias .............................................................20 POBREZA Y DESARROLLO...........................................................................21 Antonio Zapata: Me gustan los estudiantes.........................................................21 Augusto Álvarez Rodrich: Homofobia y leguleyada ...........................................22 Carlos J. Zelada *: Espíritu de cuerpo ..............................................................23 Después del Diluvio .................................................................................................24
  2. 2. IGLESIA April 8, 2017, Derechos Humanos (DHUMA) Puno Publicado: 27mar2017 http://www.derechoshumanospuno.org/agenda/noticias/251-el-perjuicio-que-la- paisana-jacinta-ocasiona-a-la-sociedad-peruana-es-extremadamente-lesivo EL PERJUICIO QUE LA PAISANA JACINTA OCASIONA A LA SOCIEDAD PERUANA ES EXTREMADAMENTE LESIVO. – Jorge Benavides, el creador del personaje de la Paisana Jacinta ha anunciado que para el 23 de noviembre se estrenara la película de este personaje. Para Benavides ver a la Paisana Jacinta en el formato fílmico representa uno de sus grandes sueños. En anteriores ocasiones el humorista ha manifestado que las acciones para la desaparición de su personaje en la televisión es una limitación a su derecho de trabajo y libre creación de un personaje ficticio. Desde luego que impedir la difusión de la Paisana Jacinta va a mellar sus ingresos económicos. Sin embargo, enriquecerse a través de la burla hacia mujeres andinas que visten polleras no puede ser un trabajo digno. Mas aun cuando este grupo de personas es el que sufre el mayor impacto de los azotes del racismo y el patriarcado debido a encontrarse en el nivel mas alto de vulnerabilidad. Jorge Benavides realiza el personaje. Sin embargo, el impacto no es solamente en contra de las mujeres andinas que visten polleras, sino también golpea a la totalidad de la humanidad. El vivir entre un grupo de personas que aceptan implícita o explicita la vulneración a un determinado conjunto de personas sea a través de la burla o sea a través de ataques menos elaborados o “creativos” no puede ser beneficioso para nadie. El perjuicio que la paisana Jacinta ocasiona a la sociedad peruana es extremadamente lesivo. El humor cuando es racista deja de ser humor para convertirse en mofa. A través de la burla, el personaje de la Paisana Jacinta legitima el maltrato verbal y físico hacia las mujeres indígenas de los Andes. Las consecuencias del daño deben ser evitado y en todo caso reparado. Es alentador que desde diversos frentes como el gobierno peruano y organizaciones nacionales e internacionales y hasta individuos a titulo personal han intervenido para expresar su rechazo ante la transmisión del programa televisivo de la Paisana Jacinta. La Organización de las Naciones Unidas a través de la Comité para la Eliminación de la Discriminación Racial (CERD) ha manifestado al gobierno peruano que la Paisana Jacinta es un personaje que refuerza los estereotipos negativos sobre las mujeres indígenas andinas y los pueblos indígenas en general. La Asociación Departamental de Mujeres Campesinas de Puno – ADEMUCP con el apoyo de la Oficina de Derechos Humanos y Medio Ambiente – Puno, ha apoyado por su parte y ha presentado una acción de amparo para que este personaje no pueda volver a salir en la televisión peruana. El Ministerio
  3. 3. de Cultura en el ejercicio de sus funciones gubernamentales ha apoyado esta acción legal e incidido en la defensa de los derechos de los pueblos indígenas. Desde DHUMA y en nuestra función de garantizar el respeto a los pueblos indígenas y en este caso a las mujeres consideramos que el proyecto fílmico de Paisana Jacinta constituye una burla hacia la prohibición de emitir el programa en la televisión peruana, además de vulnerar los derechos indígenas y crear un ambiente racista en el que a través de la mofa se acepte el maltrato y vulneración. LaRepublica.pe, 06 de Abril de 2017 | LA PERIFERIA ES EL CENTRO, Iniciativa Eclesial 50° VAT II Enrique Vega-Dávila*: ¿Cambio climático, ira de Dios? Estas últimas semanas hemos vivido realmente un tiempo duro por los diferentes fenómenos naturales expresado en lluvias, huaycos o inundaciones. Más adelante vendrán otros como el friaje o las heladas. En el mundo cristiano, y también fuera de sus paredes, ha habido una reacción solidaria casi inmediata; no obstante, también han surgido diferentes maneras de valorar el origen de estos fenómenos. Hace no muy poco un regidor de la Ciudad blanca emitía comentarios sobre el origen “religioso” de este fenómeno desatando fuertes críticas de rechazo en las redes sociales, pero también comentarios que aplaudían sus palabras. El Papa Francisco, en su encíclica Laudato si, nos ha dicho que “los efectos del cambio climático se harán sentir durante mucho tiempo, aun cuando ahora se tomen medidas estrictas” (n. 170), pero como no se ha hecho lo necesario se han sentido mucho más, puesto que no ha quedado salvaguardada la vida de la misma tierra y de quienes la habitamos. Como Adán acusando a Eva, mucha gente especialmente “religiosa”, ha visto en lo que nos está sucediendo un castigo de Dios, implícitamente colocándolo como autor, llegando hasta lo hilarante en sus supuestas causas. Esa interpretación manipula el sentido religioso del pueblo creyente y hace olvidar las causas estructurales de nuestra problemática: un planeta que tiene sus propios procesos, un cambio climático que es producto de nuestra propia irresponsabilidad y la poca prevención de las autoridades. En nuestro país los afectados por los actuales desbordes suman cientos de miles, pero no podemos culpar ni a la naturaleza ni a Dios. Una mirada crítica de la situación nos debe hacer ver que existen víctimas de la poca prevención arrastrada desde hace décadas por el gobierno central, hay víctimas del populismo que lleva a personas a regalar su voto porque les han hecho pensar que recibirían más si el gobierno estuviese a cargo de quienes “donan”, existen víctimas de municipios que han permitido construir donde no se debía muy a pesar de que se sabe que “los ríos tienen memoria”, mucha más de la que muchos alcaldes. En definitiva, hay víctimas de la indiferencia institucionalizada que ahora está pasando la factura por el desorden y la poca planificación.
  4. 4. Los verdaderos desastres no tienen origen en la ira de Dios sino en un sistema que ha hecho del “cortoplacismo” su estilo programático, olvidando proteger la vida de las personas. En ese sentido, la responsabilidad es doble: primero por nuestros actos personales. Como denuncia Francisco: “el ser humano, dotado de inteligencia, debe respetar las leyes de la naturaleza y los delicados equilibrios entre los seres de este mundo. Segundo, porque somos nosotros y nosotras quienes hemos elegido a estas autoridades y, muchas veces, hemos renunciado a fiscalizar la prevención. En este sentido no solo somos víctimas sino también cómplices. Que mucha gente piense que los fenómenos naturales son un castigo de Dios muestra cuánto nos falta educar en la fe. En este contexto sigue siendo un reto para cristianos y cristianas que nos debe llevara, primero, cuestionar nuestra concepción de Dios; fomentar la imagen de un Dios castigador o intervencionista está en desacorde con el Dios que nos ha presentado Jesús, que es un Dios “que no se cansa de amar”, que clama en el sufrimiento de toda víctima. Colocarle como quien causa aquello, lo hace al mismo tiempo un amuleto al que debemos invocar para acabar con la situación; ese es el modo es empleado por ciertos sectores religiosos para generar miedo y conseguir adeptos: ¡consiguen más gente a partir no del amor sino del temor! Luego de tomar conciencia de la deformación de la imagen de Dios en la que hemos incurrido, debemos tomar consciencia también del estilo de oración que realizamos, ya que debemos orar, no para aplacar una supuesta ira divina, sino para encontrar desde Dios la palabra y la acción oportunas; oramos para que nuestras autoridades abandonen esa pasividad y tomen en serio la vida de nuestra gente, también para que Dios nos aliente en un compromiso serio por los más afectados; oramos para que las víctimas encuentren consuelo y justicia frente a sus reclamos. Sí, oramos y, al mismo tiempo, hacemos algo. Un tercer reto a partir de esta problemática es considerar nuestra propia misión humana; el relato del Génesis nos recuerda que fuimos creados a “imagen de Dios”, situación que nos coloca en función de mayordomía frente al mundo, o mejor aún, como co-creadores y co-creadoras, es decir, co-responsables de una creación que está en permanente cambio. En fin, nos coloca frente al mundo considerando no solo nuestro futuro sino también el de las siguientes generaciones. En este contexto pienso que necesitamos revisar mucho más lo que el Papa Francisco nos ha propuesto en la “Laudato si”. Reflexionar sobre los capítulos “Lo que está pasando a nuestra casa” y “Raíces de la crisis ecológica” para revisar causas. Y “Algunas líneas de orientación y acción” y “Educación y espiritualidad ecológica” para identificar cuál debe ser nuestra actitud concreta. Como Iglesia debemos tomar en serio este nuevo signo de los tiempos y revisar qué tanto estamos colaborando en procesos para una ecología integral. Es cierto que debemos responder con urgencia a lo que sucede en este tiempo y seguir sumándonos a las buenas iniciativas que se han emprendido en muchos lugares, pero, al mismo tiempo, debemos seguir denunciando todo aquello que destruye esta “casa común que Dios nos ha prestado” (LS, n. 232). (*) Profesor de Teología en la PUCP
  5. 5. América Noticias - Actualidad - Cuarto Poder, el domingo 9 de abril de 2017 Educador Juan Borea: Los testimonios de quienes lo acusan de abuso sexual 16 ex alumnos del colegio Héctor de Cárdenas acusan al reconocido educador Un grupo de personas denuncian, entre 20 y 25 años después, abuso sexual por parte del director de su colegio Juan Borea Odría, fundador y pilar del colegio limeño Héctor de Cárdenas. Hasta hace muy poco era un referente en educación que llegó a ser asesor del Ministerio de Educación y recibió las palmas magisteriales. Daniel tiene ahora 33 años, es soltero y se dedica a la música. Denuncia haber sido víctima de Juan Borea cuando tenía 12 años. Era, según dice, "de sus protegidos". Rafael tiene 33 años y es ingeniero químico. Entró becado al colegio Héctor de Cárdenas en 1993 cuando su padre apareció muerto en la Dircote. Borea fue su mentor, la figura paterna, en buena medida el sostén de la familia. Gabriel tiene 40 años, es artista plástico. Entró al colegio cuando sus padres se separaron, cambió de casa, de barrio y de colegio. Dice que entró al colegio deprimido. Denuncia que fue víctima de abuso cuando tenía entre 8 y 9 años. Daniel Kudó tiene 39 años, es músico, tiene una hija y otra en camino. Era de los "hijitos de Juan, de los protegidos". Denuncia haber sido víctima del mismo tipo de abuso sexual cuando tenía entre 12 y 13 años. Denuncian con distintas palabras un mismo patrón de abuso sexual. Aseguran que les daba a elegir entre una sanción con nota a los padres o el castiguito, que consistía en llevarlos a su cuarto, porque Juan Borea vivía en el colegio, o a la dirección. Hacerles cosquillas en el cuerpo, hacerlos descalzar, ponerlos de espaldas a él y mientras les hacía cosquillas en el pie ponerlo sobre sus genitales. Dicen que esto era vox populi en el colegio. Rafael fue quien primero contó su testimonio en una red social, de ahí se fueron sumando más y más. Hasta ahora hay 16 exalumnos que han contado su historia en redes y que están dispuestos a denunciar. Al poco de estallar el escándalo Juan Borea Odría emitió un comunicado, dejó la dirección del colegio y devolvió las Palmas Magisteriales. En su comunicado dice textualmente: "En principio quisiera aclarar que en ningún momento hubo ninguna instancia de abuso sexual. Es cierto que durante algunos años de mi vida, les pedí a algunos alumnos que se sacaran los zapatos y las medias para hacerles cosquillas en el pie, en aquél momento no pensaba que este comportamiento pudiera hacerles daño a los alumnos". Juan Borea Odría no ha prestado ninguna declaración, su abogado dice que lo hará en el momento pertinente ante las instancias correspondientes. Se sabe también que en 1999, Juan Borea Odría fue increpado por miembros de su comunidad por este tipo de actitudes. Entonces dejó el colegio un año y se fue a un retiro espiritual en Sicuani, Puno. Al parecer a su vuelta volvió a practicar su ‘castiguito’, hay un testimonio que denuncia abuso sexual en el 2003. Ahora son hombres hechos y derechos pero lo que denuncian ocurrió cuando eran niños que poco o nada sabían de sexualidad y que no tenían cómo decir no. Procesarlo les ha llevado años de culpa, de vergüenza, de miedo y de frustraciones.
  6. 6. La 19 Fiscalía Penal Provincial de Lima ya ha iniciado de oficio una investigación preliminar por delito de ofensas contra el pudor. Pero ellos ya se han organizado para denunciar a título personal. Por el momento son 16. El problema es que los delitos contra el pudor prescriben antes de que los afectados sobre todo si son niños, sean capaces de procesar y hablar. El proyecto de ley para que esto cambie es todavía una propuesta, pero ellos no están dispuestos a echar marcha atrás. Sienten que se puede hacer justicia de muchas maneras. Pese a la norma vigente, legalmente, sus abogados consideran que hay caso y la van a pelear. Lo que todavía no quiere responder la defensa de Juan Borea Odría es si su estrategia legal va a ser la de plantear la prescripción e intentar así cerrar el caso. SOCIEDAD Y POLÍTICA El 5 abril exitosanoticias.pe, el miércoles 5 de abril de 2017 - 20:55 Gustavo Gorriti: "La democracia moderna nació cuando se derrocó a Fujimori" El periodista precisó que lo que fundó el ex presidente Fujimori fue una "dictadura cleptocrática" El director de IDL-Reporteros, Gustavo Gorriti, quien fue secuestrado y llevado al Pentagonito durante la madrugada 6 de abril, tras el autogolpe -del 5 de abril de 1992- del entonces presidente Alberto Fujimori, aseguró que es falso que Fujimori sea "el arquitecto de la democracia moderna", tal como lo afirmó el mismo ex mandatario. "La democracia moderna nació, en el Perú, cuando se derrocó a Fujimori el año 2000 (…) después de esto, el Perú comprendió claramente la necesidad de llevar a cabo procesos democráticos regulares con elecciones, y lo que significa tener un equilibrio de poderes", enfatizó el periodista en diálogo con José Rocha en Exitosa. Gorriti precisó que lo que fundó el ahora preso ex presidente Fujimori fue una "dictadura cleptocrática", con la que quisieron perpetrarse en el poder él y su ex asesor Vladimiro Montesinos. "Que se diga que tras eso [el golpe de Estado] se fundó una democracia moderna, es una mentira, lo que fundó fue un nuevo modelo de dictadura, una dictadura travesti que buscaba vestirse con el ropaje de la democracia, pero que era en el fondo claramente una dictadura cleptocrática", enfatizó. Asimismo, negó que el Congreso de esa época haya obstruido al ex mandatario, y que esto fue un pretexto para instaurarse en el poder.
  7. 7. "El Congreso [de esa época] que era mucho más colaborador que el que está ahora, controlado por la mayoría fujimorista (…) Felipe Osterling [entonces presidente del Senado] contó que durante un viaje oficial él hizo todo lo posible para conversar con Fujimori y él se hizo el dormido durante casi todo el trayecto", agregó. miércoles 5 de abril de 2017 La República, EDITORIAL: Herencia fatal La larga estela autoritaria del golpe del 5 de abril de 1992 Como régimen político, el fujimorismo acabó con la destitución de Alberto Fujimori por incapacidad moral permanente y el acceso al poder del Gobierno de Transición de Valentín Paniagua en noviembre del año 2000. No obstante, el impacto del golpe de Estado perpetrado hace 25 años, el 5 de abril de 1992, es de largo alcance, y ha proyectado una estela fatal y nefasta sobre nuestro sistema y sus instituciones. Uno de sus productos de bandera son las relaciones políticas basadas en la debilidad de los partidos, el caudillismo y el menosprecio de las colectividades políticas, un modelo más vigente que nunca, resumido ahora en un Congreso en el que casi 100 de los 130 parlamentarios carecen de militancia partidaria - especialmente los de Fuerza Popular- sin lealtades para con sus electores y sin carrera política, el cuadro de una democracia empobrecida que se ha trasladado a los gobiernos regionales y locales con efectos destructivos. Las relaciones nefastas entre política y sociedad se expresan asimismo en el uso de los pobres como proveedores de votos y cuya voluntad se persigue torcer sistemáticamente con el táper y otras dádivas, un mecanismo generalizado entre los partidos que compitieron en las elecciones del año pasado. La marca fujimorista, su legado histórico, es el clientelismo que atenaza la participación ciudadana y la vigilancia social. La falta de respeto a las instituciones es otra de sus herencias. Se extendió más allá del golpe mismo y fue el fondo y la forma entre los años 1992-2000, emblemáticamente expresada en la intervención del Poder Judicial en 1996, el ataque al Tribunal Constitucional en 1997 y a la violación de su propia Constitución, una práctica que continuó en la democracia recuperada, patentizada en leyes y decisiones públicas que fueron la base de graves conflictos sociales. Hasta el fujimorismo el país no había conocido de un sistema político intrínsecamente corrupto organizado como una red enquistada en el gobierno y extendida hacia otros poderes, organismos constitucionales, las FFAA y medios. A la caída de Fujimori y Montesinos y el encarcelamiento de decenas de mandos civiles y militares de su gobierno, esta red fue desarticulada pero expresiones similares brotaron ahí mismo en el ámbito nacional, regional y local. Las tramas de corrupción que ahora se investigan llevan esa marca reconocible fácilmente por la modalidad y las reglas Ad hoc establecidas, otro de los legados de la infausta fecha que hoy recordamos.
  8. 8. El desafío de superar la herencia del golpe de 1992 sigue siendo difícil por el hecho de haber permeado a una parte de la política y el Estado, y por ello resulta un deber democrático ineludible analizarlo, recordarlo y denunciarlo. Es cierto que a diferencia del pasado sus partidarios celebran menos y que respecto a esta fecha se ha impuesto la memoria que se hace histórica. No obstante, que el principal partido opositor y casi ganador de las elecciones pasadas se resista a una autocrítica frontal y a la recusación de su propia historia, significa que esta experiencia nefasta del país aún no ha sido superada. La República, el jueves 6 de abril de 2017 Alberto Adrianzén: "Disolver" el cinco de abril En un artículo reciente Martha Chávez (Expreso: 04/04/17), una de las figuras centrales del fujimorismo, afirma que el autogolpe del cinco de abril de 1992 no fue una "medida anticonstitucional" puesto que buscaba defender lo que era esencial a esa misma constitución: el "bien común" que "estaba en peligro por aquellos tiempos". No soy abogado, menos especialista en derecho constitucional, pero me resulta difícil aceptar que uno defiende la Constitución violándola, que fue, justamente, lo que sucedió en esa fecha. Hoy sabemos que el autogolpe fue algo totalmente distinto y hasta contrario no solo a la Constitución del 79 sino también a la voluntad popular expresada en las elecciones de 1990. Por otro lado, es un error pensar que el autogolpe fue tan solo una violación constitucional. Para muchos y en ciertos sectores del espectro político pesa más la disolución del Congreso, el control de los medios de comunicación y la corrupción, entre otros puntos, que el proyecto político y económico que se puso en marcha después del cinco de abril, que es la herencia que permanece hasta la actualidad, más aún si vemos cómo opera la actual bancada fujimorista en el Congreso. Y si bien la legitimidad del autogolpe o golpe de Estado reposó en la crisis económica, el crecimiento del terrorismo y el descrédito de los partidos -no hay que olvidarse que más del 70% de la población aprobó dicha medida- es importante decir que en esos días Fujimori enfrentaba una serie de problemas para poner en marcha su proyecto político autoritario que el autogolpe resolvió: a) la aprobación por el Congreso de la Ley de Control Parlamentario sobre los Actos Normativos del Presidente de la República publicada en febrero de 1992; b) las denuncias de Susana Higuchi sobre los negocios que la hermana del Presidente hacía con las donaciones de ropa usada; c) las modificaciones por el Congreso a los decretos legislativos para combatir el terrorismo que limitaban el poder político de los militares en la lucha antisubversiva; d) conflictos abiertos entre el Tribunal de Garantías Constitucionales, así se llamaba en ese entonces, y el Ejecutivo respecto a la reforma económica. Temas emblemáticos en este conflicto fueron la sentencia del Tribunal de marzo del 92 que declaró parcialmente inconstitucional la ley de Fomento al empleo y la paralización de medidas propuestas por el MEF que desregulaban la economía;
  9. 9. e) la reducción de la bancada fujimorista en el Parlamento; f) un Poder Judicial que según los fujimoristas liberaba a los terroristas. El bloqueo político era evidente lo que se expresará en un incipiente debate sobre una posible vacancia presidencial. Y si bien estos y otros factores fueron la "justificación" del cinco de abril, lo que interesa recordar, además del control de los poderes constitucionales, de los medios de comunicación, la represión indiscriminada que derivó en un terrorismo de Estado, la corrupción sistemática y la violación de los derechos humanos, es también que entre marzo de 1991 y diciembre de 1992 se aprobaron 93 decretos-leyes que abrieron las puertas a las privatizaciones, desregularon la economía, flexibilizaron el mercado laboral y nos impusieron las AFP, entre otros puntos. El 6 de enero de 1993 el Congreso Constituyente Democrático (CCD) declaró no solo la plena vigencia de estos decretos leyes sino también que no podían ser ni revisados, ni modificados, ni derogados. Alberto Fujimori en un reciente tweet ha dicho que su Constitución (se refiere a la del 93) "sigue vigente" y que sus opositores lo único que han hecho ha sido "borrar mi firma. O no es así". Y es que en realidad el autogolpe definió un nuevo bloque en el poder y un nuevo sistema de dominación compuesto principalmente por el fujimorismo, los militares, los empresarios y una tecnocracia que hasta hoy sigue en el Estado. La Constitución del 93 limó las aristas progresistas de la del 79. Una nueva República civil-militar, neoliberal, clientelar y corrupta nacía bajo el signo del autoritarismo. Y si bien hoy ha vuelto la democracia, siempre precaria e imperfecta, nos queda aún la pesada herencia de la Constitución del 93, de un sistema económico que más allá del crecimiento en estos años ha servido poco a las grandes mayorías y sí más bien a las minorías, una corrupción generalizada, y de un fujimorismo que se empeña en volver al pasado. Perú.21, el viernes 7 de abril de 2017 Santiago Pedraglio: ¿En qué tiene razón Alberto Fujimori? No le falta razón a Alberto Fujimori cuando, desde la cárcel, recuerda que es "el arquitecto de la democracia moderna" y "quien generó la Constitución que hoy todos respetan" (El Comercio, 5-4-17). Cuando Fujimori se refiere a "la democracia moderna" hay que entender que se refiere a la democracia peruana actual, con todos sus pros y sus grandes contras, y no a la democracia de ciudadanos de las sociedades políticamente más avanzadas; y que cuando alude a la Constitución se refiere al texto vigente, que promovió e hizo aprobar, y que se ha convertido en palabra santa para muchos, hasta el punto de que quien se atreve a proponer su reforma, sobre todo del capítulo económico, resulta fulminado de inmediato por los profetas del libre mercado. Este es el dilema de los fujimoristas explícitos y de los otros: se desmarcan de Fujimori pero aplauden su Constitución, es decir, avalan y defienden el
  10. 10. actual régimen político extremadamente presidencialista, la primacía abusiva del mercado, y el arrinconamiento del Estado, con el consiguiente maltrato y desprecio por las instituciones y los espacios públicos. El autogolpe que critican o condenan casi todos los sectores políticos es el mismo golpe que abrió el momento constituyente. Ese es el relegado origen de la Constitución que sigue marcando el norte del régimen político y, sobre todo, económico. Dicho esto, además, sin olvidar que el resultado del referéndum fue muy estrecho: 52.2% por el sí y 47.7% por el no. Y sí, pues, sí: Fujimori usó la metáfora adecuada cuando el último 5 de abril afirmó que es "el arquitecto de la democracia moderna". Y, quiéranlo o no, tiene bastante razón al decir que "lo único que hicieron los opositores fue borrar mi firma". Negarlo es lo mismo que ocultar los pecados debajo del escritorio. Perú.21, el viernes 7 de abril de 2017 Luis Davelouis: Mentiras Me impresiona la manera de mentir de esta persona en toda oportunidad que le dan, y hoy respecto al 5 de abril. Martha Chávez puede ser un asco incluso en solo dos minutos. Mentira 1. Los medios de hoy sacan porquerías. Fujimori tenía un presupuesto asignado para medios a los que les dictaban los titulares y las notas desde Palacio y desde el SIN. Y ella lo sabía. Fujimori se compró todos los medios que no financiaba directamente: periódicos, canales de televisión y radios en Lima y regiones. En esos medios difamaban impunemente y trataban a todos los opositores de maricones, corruptos, ladrones e incapaces. Todos los días, durante años. Mentira 2. La Repúblicasacó páginas en blanco porque les dio la gana. Sí, claro, los tanques en la puerta y los soldados con ametralladoras y los agentes de seguridad del estado en la redacción eran para proteger a los periodistas de los terroristas. Mentira 3. La República sacó lo del túnel de la embajada porque les dio la gana. El mismo día El Comercio sacó la misma portada porque esa información estaba basada en una entrevista que un medio internacional le hizo al terruco Serpa. Los del MRTA ya sabían que se estaba escavando un túnel y lo estaban denunciando y varios medios se colgaron de esa nota como yo me estoy colgando ahorita del vídeo de RPP. Insisto en que eso es el fujimorismo: una fábrica de "realidad alternativa". Su estrategia es reemplazar la realidad con una de su propia hechura. Lo ha sido siempre y lo seguirá siendo. Fíjense en las explicaciones que da Úrsula Letona para justificar la eliminación del enfoque de género en la ley que protege a la comunidad LGTBI en la comisión de constitución. Son un asco. Perú.21, el sábado 8 de abril de 2017
  11. 11. Carlos Tapia: El 5 de abril y la derrota senderista Muchos creen que el autogolpe del 5/abril/92 fue decisivo para la captura de Abimael Guzmán. No es cierto. Vamos a relatar la estrategia para su captura. Sin dejar de recordar que ese día Fujimori estaba pescando en la selva, Montesinos se enteró por la TV y el ministro del Interior, general Briones, participaba de un coctel en la embajada británica. 1).- Todo comenzó en junio de 1990, cuando el grupo de inteligencia (GEIN) de la Policía Antiterrorista (DINCOTE) intervino dos locales donde funcionaban sendas ‘células’ del aparato organizativo de senderista. Fueron detenidos sus 12 integrantes (dos altos dirigentes). En uno de esos locales se había realizado el congreso terrorista y se estableció una pista firme en el camino que llevaría a la captura de Guzmán. 2).- Con los documentos obtenidos, en setiembre de 1990 fue desarticulado el ‘aparato de propaganda’ -12 miembros- comandado por Juárez Cruzat, considerado el delfín de Guzmán. 3).- El 31 de enero de 1991 fue detenida Nelly Evans, tía de la bailarina Maritza Garrido Lecca (en cuya casa sería capturado Abimael Guzmán). Evans era la secretaria de Elena Iparraguire, que era responsable del ‘Departamento Central’, encargado de emitir las directivas partidarias. Era la jefa del ‘gabinete’ terrorista. Ahí se encontró el video del baile "Zorba el griego" -clausura de su congreso en 1989- y se conocieron los rostros de todos los miembros de la cúpula. También se capturaron sus archivos y censo partidario, incluidas las "cartas de sujeción" de sus militantes. 4).- Entre mayo 91 y marzo 92, cayeron presos cerca de 30 dirigentes de otros tres importantes organismos. Y cerrando el cerco, fue capturado Arana Franco (‘colaborador eficaz’), quien delató a Guzmán. 5).- El 12/set/92, aislado y sin protección, fue capturado el "presidente Gonzalo". La República, el domingo 9 de abril de 2017 Martín Tanaka: 25 años del 5 de abril Alberto Fujimori fue electo sorpresivamente en 1990 en medio de una situación caótica; no tenía mayor experiencia política o de gestión, encabezaba un movimiento improvisado y estaba en minoría en el Congreso. Empezó su gobierno intentando crear un gobierno de concertación, encabezadopor el acciopopulista Juan Carlos Hurtado Miller. Ciertamente enfrentaba una de las peores crisis de nuestra historia, la relación con la oposiciónera accidentada, y también la relación con el Poder Judicial y otras instituciones. Pero la salida implicaba continuar o profundizar la lógica de concertación, como la que intentaba el presidente del Consejo de Ministros Alfonso de los Heros en el momento del golpe. En lo económico las bases de las reformas de mercado habían sido puestas ya por Hurtado Miller y Boloña Behr antes del golpe; recordemos que en toda América Latina las reformas neoliberales se implementaron sin interrupciones constitucionales. Y en cuanto a la lucha contrasubversiva, un amplio acuerdo reformista estaba siendo gestado por De los Heros.
  12. 12. Fue el propio Fujimori quien cerró esa posibilidad, y optó por el golpe de Estado. Quienes defienden esa opción seguramente no aceptarían hoy que el presidente Kuczynski,en minoría en el Congreso, en un contexto económico difícil, enfrentando serios problemas de seguridad ciudadana, con los retos de la reconstrucción por delante, optara por cerrar el Congreso y reorganizar el Poder Judicial. Y no hay manera de rechazar a Nicolás Maduro y aprobar el 5 de abril (y viceversa) y mantener un mínimo de coherencia. Aun cuando consideráramos que Fujimori actuaba motivado por la necesidad de derrotar al terrorismo e impulsar las reformas de mercado, que supuestamente peligraban por la oposición del Congreso y la inoperancia de las instituciones, los hechos posteriores demuestran la falsedad de esa idea. Después del golpe, Fujimori consolidó una lógica crecientemente arbitraria, autoritaria y corrupta. Con ese derrotero comprometió la política contrasubversiva, desmantelando el GEIN, consolidando el poder del SIN y de grupos paramilitares, incurriendo en violaciones a los derechos humanos y al debido proceso, generando problemas que arrastramos hasta hoy; también abandonóla continuidad de las reformas de mercado, que sufrieron un estancamiento y retrocesos abiertos en muchas áreas. Con todo, el fujimorismo tuvo éxito en construir una narrativa según la cual el 5 de abril fue el momento fundacional de un movimiento dispuesto a privilegiar el contenido de las decisiones por encima de los procedimientos, la eficacia por encima de los principios. El desgaste del gobierno de Toledo y la decepción frente a la promesa de la "institucionalización democrática" ayudan a entender la reaparición del fujimorismo en 2006; su "normalización"como fuerza política fue facilitada por la conversión conservadora de Alan García durante su segundo gobierno; hasta convertirse en el partido mayoritario en el Congreso que es hoy. Si no volvió al poder con Keiko Fujimori es porque su vuelta despertó también un antifujimorismo que se constituyó en una suerte de barrera de contención. Los 25 años eran un buen momento para que el fujimorismo repiense su trayectoria, y evalúe el significado de esa fecha. No solo no hubo ningún intento serio de reflexión, sino que aún peor, el fujimorismo liderado por Keiko F. parece estar en un proceso de penosa involución hacia posiciones crecientemente conservadoras y hasta reaccionarias, que no hace sino destruir su credibilidad y acrecentar el rechazo que le impidió llegar al poder en sus dos candidaturas. El Comercio, el sábado 8 de abril de 2017 Fernando Rospigliosi: La trumpización del fujimorismo "Algunos opinan que Keiko debió profundizar el cambio para diluir el antifujimorismo, que fue quien realmente la derrotó" El nuevo giro conservador que ha impreso a su partido Keiko Fujimori es un viraje radical respecto a lo que ensayó desde fines del 2015, cuando en Harvard, atendiendo a la invitación de un profesor izquierdista -no fue
  13. 13. casualidad ni el lugar ni el auspiciador- intentó proyectar una imagen más moderna, tolerante y liberal. Al parecer, ella y su entorno inmediato han evaluado que la razón de su nueva derrota el 2016 fue ese cambio y han tornado en sentido contrario, lo cual muestra, entre otras cosas, que sus convicciones son, por decir lo menos, endebles. Quizás una de las primeras en recomendar públicamente el cambio fue Diana Seminario, quien publicó un artículo inmediatamente después del triunfo de Donald Trump, en el que exhortaba directamente a la candidata derrotada a seguir ese camino: "Si Keiko Fujimori pretende tentar por tercera vez la presidencia, y ahora sí tener éxito, debería mirarse en el espejo de Estados Unidos". Concluía que la victoria de Trump es "un síntoma del hartazgo del ciudadano de a pie de que se le impongan ideologías ajenas a su naturaleza. [!!!] Parece que están de vuelta en un camino que muchos en el Perú se empeñan en recorrer". Y resaltaba la eficacia de esa estrategia: "Posiciones claras y contundentes, aunque no sean populares para un sector autoproclamado moderno, rinden resultados" ("El triunfo de los conservadores", 14.11.16, El Comercio). El camino fracasado -según Seminario- que muchos se empeñan en recorrer es, sin duda, una alusión a la misma Keiko Fujimori, que no solo pronunció un discurso, sino realizó algunas acciones y gestos. Por ejemplo, desembarcó de la lista parlamentaria al pastor evangélico ultraconservador Julio Rosasy a Martha Chávez. Ahora nuevamente ambos son algo así como los referentes ideológicos del fujimorismo (los dos volvieron al Congreso, Rosas con la camiseta de César Acuña y Chávez como funcionaria). Otra señal fue incorporar como candidato a la segunda vicepresidencia al ex izquierdista y ex funcionario del gobierno de Ollanta Humala Vladimiro Huaroc. Aunque a decir verdad no aportó mucho electoralmente, menos aun después de que el organismo electoral lo desembarcó de la candidatura a la vicepresidencia y de la lista parlamentaria por violar la ley. Por supuesto, no es claro que Fujimori perdió por su aggiornamiento. Algunos opinan que fue muy poco y muy tarde, y que debió profundizar el cambio para diluir el antifujimorismo, que fue quien realmente la derrotó. Pero la candidata parece creer otra cosa. Y el resultado es el que estamos viendo, la trumpización del fujimorismo. O, más precisamente, del keikismo, porque no todos los Fujimori están en esa línea. Kenji Fujimori se ha diferenciado consistentemente de todas y cada una de las iniciativas conservadoras de su hermana, desde el encubrimiento al Sodalicio hasta el ataque al decreto legislativo que protege a las minorías (ver su artículo "Todos somos la minoría", El Comercio, 6.4.17), pasando por el intento de restringir la libertad de prensa. También se ha distanciado de la creciente agresividad antigubernamental de la bancada parlamentaria que conduce su hermana. La foto con Nancy Lange, la esposa del presidente Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, grafica el guiño al Ejecutivo. Los embates contra Kenji desde el keikismo han evitado discutir los temas en disputa, usando argumentos débiles como que está siendo utilizado por los adversarios del fujimorismo. En verdad, como decía Antonio Gramsci, en política todos utilizan a todos, el asunto está en hacer uno su propio juego. Y eso es lo que está haciendo el menor de los Fujimori.
  14. 14. Paradójicamente, algunos conservadores apartados por Keiko y su entorno en su breve período liberal, ahora se ven representados por Kenji en su crítica al entorno keikista. Los enemigos del fujimorismo dicen que no creen en Kenji, afirman que es solo una pose para ganar adeptos y que al final terminará mutando como su hermana y apoyándola a ella. Puede ser. Pero el hecho es que hoy por hoy está jugando un papel significativo , socavando la indiscutida autoridad que Keiko pretende imponer en sus filas y desafiando abiertamente su estrategia de trumpización, proponiendo en cambio una alternativa más centrista, moderada y liberal. Si Keiko no logra silenciarlo o apartarlo rápidamente, tendrá problemas para conducir a su partido en los objetivos tácticos que se ha fijado. El Comercio, el sábado 8 de abril de 2017 Carmen McEvoy: ¡Bienvenidosla ignorancia y el robo! Los vicios que aquejan a nuestras autoridades en la actualidad "No cabe la menor duda de que la descentralización es un fracaso y el municipalismo sin espíritu cívico también". "Tengamos en cuenta que el cerebro del ser humano, a medida que transcurre el tiempo, envejece. Ya a los 40 años no pensamos o no estudiamos como estudiábamos a los 20 años y a los 60 años. Existe una enfermedad que se llama síndrome de Alzheimer, que se da entre aquellas personas que estudiaron mucho y que leyeron mucho, y uno de ellos son los profesores". Esta frase, que atenta contra la inteligencia, la ciencia y la razón, fue pronunciada nada menos que por Bienvenido Ramírez, congresista de Fuerza Popular. Su peregrina declaración coincidió con la del fundador de su partido. En efecto, Alberto Fujimori declaró, desde la cárcel, que "el arquitecto de la democracia moderna" era él y nadie más que él. Así, el ingeniero de la yuca y el tractor, el mismo que petardeó las instituciones y corrompió la primera magistratura de la nación decidió celebrar las bodas de plata de su criatura erigiéndose en el fundador de la república. En el país donde la ignorancia, el crimen y la política de pacotilla han sentado sus reales, ¿a quién le importa la Primera Constituyente que marcó un antes y un después en la historia republicana del Perú, la Convención Liberal de 1855 que abolió la esclavitud y el tributo indígena, el ideario civilista de los siglos XIX y XXque rompió con la hegemonía militar y nos dotó de una legislación laboral o las luchas contemporáneas que transformaron la dinámica social del Perú? Nada de ello existe o resulta trascendente para los que, como don Bienvenido y su jefe, piensan que con solo afirmar una estupidez ella trocará en dogma de fe. La política peruana se degrada no solo por declaraciones absurdas sino por un comportamiento que, en lugar de ser noble y bueno, se sintetiza en el quehacer de una cleptocracia instalada en los gobiernos subnacionales. Un hecho que sirve para iluminar la nueva dimensión de la agenda política nacional. Que, con honrosas excepciones, apunta al encausamiento de autoridades locales o regionales, quienes presumen de residencias lujosas, canchas de fútbol privadas e incluso cajas de zapatos
  15. 15. repletas de dinero contante y sonante, en medio de las carencias de sus electores. El caso de Richard Ramos Alva, alcalde de Chilca y detenido esta semana, simboliza la orfandad política que nos domina. El golpe de la justicia y la ley que permitió la caída del burgomaestre y 55 personas de su entorno tuvo como objetivo desbaratar la organización criminal Los Rucos. Parece ser que Ramos fue captado por este conglomerado delictivo dedicado presuntamente al tráfico de terrenos, usurpación agravada y a delitos como extorsión y sicariato en agravio de empresarios del sur de la capital. Desde hace varios años el sur de Lima se ha convertido en una tierra de nadie, donde los problemas se resuelven a balazo limpio. Una situación similar a la vivida por el Callao, provincia cuyo "negocio" del narcotráfico a gran escala y paredes pintarrajeadas (el alcalde Juan Sotomayor se lleva el premio a la egolatría) dan testimonio de la rapacidad y el culto a la personalidad que domina al primer puerto de la república. Con una rica historia, sostenida en su temprana defensa de la Constitución y las leyes, el Callao merece un destino mejor a ese de decadencia impuesto -desde hace más de dos décadas- por los despilfarradores de su canon aduanero. Los casos de Chilca, el Callao o el mismo San Juan de Lurigancho (con un ex alcalde sentenciado por el delito de enriquecimiento ilícito y lavado de activos) muestran esa suerte de purgatorio dantesco a la peruana, donde la tragedia se repite una y otra vez. Pienso, por ejemplo, en Áncash o en Chiclayo, cuyo alcalde además de robar millones de soles de la municipalidad desguarneció a su ciudad que se vio afectada hace poco por la crecida del rió La Leche. Para quien conoce la historia del Perú cuesta y hasta duele constatar que la municipalidad -"piedra angular de la república"- haya sido tomada, en diferentes puntos, por bandas delincuenciales. Porque fueron, justamente, las "municipalidades patrióticas" las que se levantaron contra el yugo español y fue un puñado de alcaldes dignos y valientes que le dio la cara a Sendero Luminoso en los años de su macabra "guerra milenaria". La mayoría de los verdaderos baluartes de la democracia, como fue el caso de Víctor Raúl Yangali, alcalde de Huanta, o Fermín Azparrent, alcalde de Huamanga, murieron en frente de sus familias y de la comunidad que los eligió. A estas alturas no cabe la menor duda de que la descentralización es un fracaso y el municipalismo sin espíritu cívico también. La pregunta que cabe hacerse es: ¿Cómo revitalizar las "células madres" de una república que, en teoría, nació descentralista y municipalista? A diferencia de lo que opina don Bienvenido respecto al Alzheimer, yo sugiero que leer muchísimo, educarse esmeradamente y afinar el espíritu crítico es fundamental a la hora de votar. Solo de esa manera seremos los verdaderos arquitectos de ese hogar común que todos los peruanos tenemos la obligación de construir con inteligencia y honestidad. La República, el domingo 9 de abril de 2017 Augusto Álvarez Rodrich: Arquitectura de corrupción Esta ‘democracia moderna’ es una máquina para robar
  16. 16. Esta ‘democracia moderna’ que Alberto Fujimori reclama el dudoso privilegio de ser su ‘arquitecto’, hace agua por la sensación creciente de que en todos los niveles del Estado se han instalado mafias con estructura de crimen organizado. Las mafias establecidas en el Callao alrededor de los gobiernos regional y municipales son evidencia de que los puestos públicos en el primer puerto del país son, desde hace mucho tiempo, plataformas para robar. La condena al ex presidente regional y alcalde Alex Kouri, y el proceso a Félix Moreno por, supuestamente, recibir sobornos de Odebrecht, son evidencia de que Chimpun Callao parece una plataforma criminal. La detención del alcalde de Chilca Richard Ramos por ser un capo de una red criminal instalada en el sur chico para el tráfico de terrenos que disponía de sicarios y extorsionadores, vinculada a las mafias de construcción civil, es otra expresión del grave deterioro que ocurre en el país. Un caso similar, quizá a escala mayor, es la red que operó en la región Áncash con autoridades corruptas como el gobernador César Álvarez o el alcalde de Huaraz Waldo Ríos. Sin ir muy lejos, el San Juan de Lurigancho de Carlos Burgos constituye otra expresión de la instalación de esquemas de crimen organizado. De Chilca al Callao, y de Huaraz a San Juan de Lurigancho, estas mafias necesitan establecer una arquitectura de corrupción que pasa por varios elementos comunes. Primero, conexiones con políticos de primera importancia nacional. El ex presidente Alan García, por ejemplo, siempre tuvo relaciones cercanas con gente como Burgos o Kouri y las autoridades chalacas. Segundo, sistemas de financiamiento electoral derivados de las mafias conformadas a su alrededor con el fin de preservar en el tiempo el esquema de corrupción. Tercero, desde el Callao hasta Áncash, medios de comunicación cercanos a la autoridad pública, los cuales reciben financiamiento formal e informal a cambio de hacer eso que se llama ‘buena prensa’ que funciona como biombo para la corrupción. Cuarto, intermediarios ‘empresariales’ que, como en el Callao, aceitan el proceso para vincular al interés económico con la autoridad gracias a buenos contactos con el poder y los medios de comunicación. Y, por supuesto, en toda esta arquitectura no escapa que Palacio de Gobierno ha sido otra plataforma crucial de corrupción en el Perú. En los tiempos modernos, de Alberto Fujimori a Alejandro Toledo y ya vamos a ver a quiénes más. La República, el domingo 9 de abril de 2017 Rosa María Palacios: La corrupción regresa a escena El caso Lava Jato parecía haberse tomado unas breves vacaciones en el Perú, sepultado por la emergencia, pero, pasada esta, regresa con la fuerza de un tsunami que pasa por encima del Callao. El "caso Moreno", por abreviarlo de alguna manera, abre la puerta a la revisión de la conducta de
  17. 17. gobernadores y alcaldes en relación no solo con Odebrecht, sino también con las otras cuatro empresas constructoras brasileras que operaron en todo en el país. Es, pues, una buena noticia que esta tarea postergada, por una más de una década, empiece a ejecutarse. Sin embargo, se están notando cada vez más los obstáculos en esta lucha desigual. Es inaceptable que la base de todas las acusaciones esté en manos de una sola persona que no tiene calidad jurídica asignada. Barata no es colaborador eficaz (tendría que estar ya condenado), tampoco es testigo o cómplice. Es un narrador -a su regalado gusto- de historias dosificadas que, a veces, tienen documentación de sustento en cuentas bancarias y, a veces, su solo dicho. Esto está llevando a serias contradicciones. Barata afirma y prueba que a través de Maiman se coimeó a Toledo. Perfecto, hasta ahí un caso redondo. Pero en el siguiente gobierno ya no trata con el presidente. Tampoco con el ministro. Ahora salta dos escalones jerárquicos hacia abajo y coimea al viceministro y a sus subordinados, con cuentas en Andorra, algunas de las cuales nunca tuvieron movimiento. Todo esto después de visitar al presidente García y hasta volar con él más de una docena de veces. Es decir, en un gobierno hace sus oscuros tratos con un presidente ¿y en el siguiente coimea al viceministro? Puede ser que a Barata le salga más barato bajar de categoría jerárquica. Pero lo curioso es que al siguiente gobierno vuelve a tratar con el presidente, esta vez Humala, y afirma haberle entregado 3 millones de dólares para la campaña. En efectivo, por supuesto. ¿Qué pasó? ¿Volvió a subir de categoría? Las declaraciones de Barata sobre el gobierno aprista tienen más agujeros que un queso gruyere maduro. Esto hace evidente que el fiscal Hamilton Castro necesita un equipo de apoyo más potente y más especializado. Hoy, la gran corrupción ésta ubicada en la obra pública (hacia donde se desplazó, luego de casi desaparecer la empresa estatal) y son expertos en esa materia los que se necesitan. Hay tres modos de corromper en obra. Antes, manipulando el concurso o licitación para asignarlo al postor que paga la coima al funcionario. Durante, sacando sobreprecio de la obra y repartiéndolo entre los cómplices. Después, fraccionando el pago de la coima pactada años antes para disimularla. Se paga en dos modalidades: en efectivo o en cuentas offshore a testaferros. En ambos casos se pueden seguir las huellas. Los signos exteriores de riqueza, las cantidades millonarias de dinero en efectivo encontradas en allanamientos y el levantamiento del secreto de cuentas offshore. Todo eso han hecho en Brasil. Pero ello no se hace sin especialización y cooperación internacional. Unir las piezas de estos gigantescos rompecabezas no es tarea fácil. Hasta hoy no conocemosel contenido del "PactoSecreto" entre la empresa Odebrecht y la Fiscalía. Pacto cuyo marco legal no existe. Las empresas no son "colaboradores eficaces". Solo pueden serlo las personas. ¿A cambio de qué la fiscalía deja seguir operando a Odebrecht en el Perú? ¿Por qué no traba embargos sobre peajes, incauta activos, allana inmuebles? Más aún con las declaraciones del Fiscal de la Nación al diario El País (que luego rectificó) diciendo que Odebrecht ya no estaba colaborando con la investigación. La rectificación no trajo mejores noticias. Sánchez dijo que lo que quiso decir es que la colaboración está en "stand by" porque se está verificando la información recibida. Es decir, todo está detenido.
  18. 18. Otro problema grave es que, en lo que atañe al Perú, tenemos una empresa que colabora a medias con un narrador que dosifica la información, pero eso resulta más de lo que sabemos de las actividades ilícitas de OAS, Camargo Correa, Andrade Gutierrez y Queiroz Galvao, condenadas en Brasil y hasta ahora mudas en el Perú. Mientras tanto va corriendo el plazo para ganar la prescripción. ¿Investigar a Alan García por tráfico de influencias realizado hace seis años, cuando la máxima pena es de ocho años? Prescribe antes de que lo acusen. ¿Y Toledo? El delito se cometió hace once años. ¿No creen que va a dilatar todo con un ejército de abogados y triquiñuelas legales? ¿Qué saldrá de todo esto? Nadie lo sabe. Lo que es cierto es que esta puede ser una oportunidadde oro para aprender lo que no se aprendió el año 2000 o puede ser la más cruel de todas las derrotas en esa lucha desigual -con enemigos muy poderosos y hábiles- contra la corrupción. La República, el martes 11 de abril de 2017 Rocío Silva Santisteban: El síntoma Chilca La prisión preventiva de Félix Moreno nos confronta ante una situación que se vuelve en América Latina un enjambre de burocracia y corrupción. Políticos reciclados de distintos partidos serios -no olvidemos que Kouri y Moreno vienen del PPC- cuyos intereses políticos devienen en lo que el Grupo La Sarita ha calificado con inigualable expresividad: "y más poder/ y más poder/ aluciné que tenía poder". En verdad no lo alucinaban, lo tenían: un poder que emanaba de alianzas abyectas y aliados serviles y un manejo dictatorial de la caja pública a beneficio de ellos mismos. Algo parecido sucedió con los dos ex presidentes del gobierno regional de Áncash, César Álvarez y Waldo Ríos; con el ex presidente del gobierno regional de Tumbes Gerardo Viñas Dioses; con el ex alcalde de Chiclayo César Torres; con el ex presidente regional de Ayacucho Wilfredo Oscorima; y con Kléver Meléndez, ex presidente del gobierno regional de Pasco. Pero lo que ha sucedido con el Alcalde de Chilca, Richard Ramos, es algo diferente y más grave por peligroso. No se trata de un político que deviene en corrupto, al parecer una tendencia usual en nuestro sistema de partidos - algo que le debería poner los pelos de punta a la ONPE-, sino de un peón burocrático de todo un sistema delincuencial cooptando al Estado con el objetivo de usarlo al servicio de sus mafias, incluyendo policías, comisarios, burócratas locales, alcaldes y, por supuesto, fuerzas de choque que amedrentan a otros políticos rivales o extorsionan a campesinos y dueños legítimos de los terrenos que invaden. Ramos no era un político sino un operador: un delincuente puesto en ese lugar solo con el único objetivo de facilitar el delito. En el primer caso, como sostiene la antropóloga Rita Segato para referirse a México: "nos encontramos ante una miríada de epifenómenos dispersos y fragmentarios de una estructura oculta". Más de una vez los periodistas han insinuado que César Álvarez es solo un subalterno de alguien que no va a terminar preso como él. ¿Quién? Esa es la pregunta que debe hacerse la policía y los fiscales probos para indagar en el corazón de la putrefacción.
  19. 19. Pero Richard Ramos es un síntoma: su captura, así como de casi toda la banda, nos está poniendo sobre aviso de algo mucho más elaborado que una organización ilícita para delinquir: nos advierte que es fácil utilizar los gobiernos municipales y locales como baja policía de señores poderosos, mafiosos o para- delincuenciales, que manejan desde la oscuridad un Estado alterno. ¿Acaso no es posible hacer lo propio en municipios y gobiernos regionales de Madre de Dios, Las Lomas (Piura), La Rinconada (Puno) y otros distritos manejados por la minería ilegal? Poner a un fantoche funcional al juego peligroso de los grandes señores cuyo interés es el control del territorio. Como señala el filósofo Slavoj Zizek, siempre hay un mensaje a descifrar detrás del síntoma, pero la pregunta no es "qué es lo que la formación del síntoma oculta" sino "por qué esa formación adquirió esa forma determinada", puesto que en esa forma reside su especificidad. ¿Entendieron señores de la ONPE? Perú.21, el martes 11 de abril de 2017 Se desploma aprobación de alcalde Castañeda Cae de 43% a 28% en un solo mes, según Pulso Perú - Datum  Desde noviembre, la popularidad del alcalde se desploma 40 puntos y su rechazo se dispara de 28% a 70%.  La mayoría de encuestados censura su rol en la emergencia y el 88% advierte que el puente Talavera estuvo mal construido. El desplome del puente Talavera sobre el río Rímac, en plena emergencia por las lluvias y huaicos, dejó casi en escombros la popularidad de Luis Castañeda. Según la encuesta Pulso Perú, de Datum, la aprobación del alcalde de Lima perdió 15 puntos en un solo mes, al caer de 43% a 28%, mientras que su rechazo se disparó a 70% (siete d cada diez limeños lo desaprueban). Su caída ya venía de atrás. Desde noviembre, su respaldo sufrió un bajón de 40 puntos, mientras que su desaprobación registró una crecida de 42 puntos. Solo en el último mes, se elevó en 19 puntos. El menor apoyo y mayor rechazo se concentran en los jóvenes de 18 a 24 años y en la llamada Lima Moderna. A diferencia de lo sucedido con el presidente Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, los vecinos de Lima censuran el rol de la autoridad edil ante los desastres. Según el sondeo, el 64% califica como "malo y pésimo" el desempeño del alcalde ante la emergencia y el 88% considera que el puente Talavera se cayó porque estuvo mal construido. Castañeda había afirmado "que la ingeniería fue superada por la naturaleza". Datum también consultó sobre quién debería ser el candidato del fujimorismo en 2021: el 48% cree que Keiko, pero el 17% se inclina por Kenji, justo en medio de las diferencias del congresista con su bancada por diversos temas. Por otro lado, el 95% opina que se debería iniciar una investigación al ex presidente Alan García por el caso Odebrecht.
  20. 20. La República, el lunes 10 de abril de 2017 Jorge Bruce: Enfermedades imaginarias El revuelo causado por las recientes declaraciones del congresista Bienvenido Ramírez, de Fuerza Popular, podría ocultar su trasfondo político. Sostener que leer mucho produce Alzheimer es tan risible, que se corre el riesgo de tomarlo a la ligera. Porque lo cierto es que el congresista nos alerta, sin proponérselo, acerca de otro síndrome degenerativo: el odio antiintelectual de los populismos. Isaac Asimov lo definió así: "El antiintelectualismo es el culto a la ignorancia. Ha sido una constante en nuestra historia política y cultural, promovida por la falsa idea de que la democracia consiste en que ‘mi ignorancia es tan válida como tu conocimiento’." El Alzheimer es una enfermedad real y terrible, que afecta a millones de personas en el mundo. Lo hace con independencia de que cultiven hábitos de lectura, la verdad sea dicha. Me consta que hay personas que sufren de Alzheimer habiendo sido grandes lectores y otros que nunca lo fueron. Lo que sí ocurre es que la lectura podría detener el avance de ese proceso, cuya cura desconocemos. Pero no sabemos más. En cambio sabemos que los populismos autoritarios prefieren masas ignorantes y manipulables. Por eso detestan a quienes los enfrentan con argumentos y conocimientos. De ahí que se inventen enfermedades como la de la lectura, caso del pensamiento Bienvenido, o bien la homosexualidad. Enfermedades imaginarias a las que convendría agregar la libertad de expresión y pensamiento. Por eso no es coincidencia que Fuerza Popular pretenda legislar en contra de los derechos de los grupos LGTBI, así como intenta hacerlo contra la libertad de prensa. El pensamiento retrógrado del fujimorismo y sus aliados es una cuestión de poder. Con certeza, algunos de sus integrantes no comparten esas ideas reaccionarias. No importa. Esa es precisamente la prueba de que se trata de poder. En una encuesta de Ipsos que cita Alfredo Torres en su artículo dominical en El Comercio, acerca de la educación sexual y la homosexualidad, el 50% de los peruanos es moderadamente conservador y el 20% ultraconservador. Solo el 30% abraza un pensamiento liberal. Es a ese 70% que apunta la estrategia fujimorista, cada vez más oscurantista. Aunque las encuestas no parecen estar dándoles la razón en sus posturas autoritarias y en contra de derechos fundamentales (Keiko Fujimori ha llegado al 55% de desaprobación, subiendo 17 puntos según GfK), ellos persisten. Acaso acicateados por el asedio del menor de los Fujimori, quien parece haber encontrado, en esa regresión política, un terreno fértil para desmarcarse de su hermana. No hay que ayudarlos ni aconsejarlos. Es preferible que se hundan en el abismo de la historia. Lo que urge es persistir en la mejora de esa educación que ellos han procurado, descaradamente, disolver. La censura del ministro Saavedra fue un mensaje que no podemos desoír.
  21. 21. POBREZAY DESARROLLO La República, el miércoles 5 de abril de 2017 Antonio Zapata: Me gustanlosestudiantes Con ese título, una famosa canción de Violeta Parra se ubica en el polo opuesto de la intolerancia mostrada por algunos líderes de opinión a propósito de la toma de San Marcos. Decía Violeta Parra "que le gustan los estudiantes porque son la levadura del pan que saldrá del horno, con toda su sabrosura, para la boca del pobre que come con amargura, y que viva la literatura". Esa canción se fundamenta en una sabiduría popular que bienpodría acompañar a los periodistas consagrados. El universitario es la levadura del mañana y mejor cuando se compromete con el pobre, porque hará patria y su ciencia estará al servicio de los demás. Esa actitud es necesaria para que el país se levante y nuestros periodistas lejos de apreciarla la llaman terrorismo. En la universidad se aprende a hacer política y se abren dos grandes opciones: el clientelismo o la orientación por principios. Lamentablemente, en las universidades abundan las autoridades que prostituyen a los representantes ante los órganos de poder. Pero, a la vez, muchos estudiantes buscan denodadamente explicaciones integrales que brinden coherencia ética y política a su accionar. Es una época maravillosa porque se aspira a la consistencia interior creyendo que el mundo se salvará gracias a ella. En los reclamos de los sanmarquinos se aprecia un punto de vista coherente sobre la política institucional de su universidad. Es cierto que el Estado cada día aporta un porcentaje menor del presupuesto de las universidades públicas. Segúnel gobierno, debenprocurarse recursos propios. En parte se traduce en contratar estudios con el sector privado e incluso con el público. Pero, en una forma creciente esta presión se dirige a cobrar por servicios a los estudiantes, cuando se supone que la educación pública es gratuita. En el Perú de hoy, la educación universitaria privada es bastante cara y aunque existen escalas de pago en algunos centros académicos, el acceso y continuidad del estudiante en una universidad competente y particular es complicado y depende de la solvencia de la familia, que muchas veces se mantiene al borde. En ese contexto, los sanmarquinos se han movilizado por la gratuidad de la enseñanza en las universidades públicas, que es una mínima opción de inclusión en este país tan discriminador. Por otro lado, los estudiantes protestaban contra el clientelismo del rector que ha favorecido con viajes a Harvard a los alumnos de su séquito. Este es uno de los grandes males de nuestro sistema universitario y condenarlo es una buena cosa. Como enseñaba González Prada, saben poner el dedo donde salta la pus. A los periodistas les ha molestado el método de tomar la universidad y lo han equiparado con el terrorismo, pero no han averiguado los motivos de los estudiantes ni se han preguntado qué se hace cuando las autoridades son sordas y siguen abusando.
  22. 22. Ese malestar estudiantil se expresa en otra dimensión en la PUCP, donde la celebración de sus 100 años ha estado acompañadapor protestas contra "cien años de elitización". La crítica estudiantil se centra en el elevado costo de la educación y sus consecuencias al forjar una entidad que renueva la elite sin terminar con la exclusión. Como profesor, pienso que los dirigentes de la FEPUCP exageran, pero tienen derecho y se respeta, incluso se alienta. Tan es así que el mismo día de los 100 años, en la puerta principal de la PUCP los estudiantes protestaban ruidosa y alegremente delante de todos los invitados, a diferencia del rector de San Marcos que envió tanquetas contra sus alumnos. Es una lástima que nuestros líderes de opinión no hayan visto lo primero, se hayan quedado con lo segundo y encima posicionados del lado represivo. Si por lo menos repasaran el cancionero de los sesenta. Urgente un karaoke. La República, el viernes 7 de abril de 2017 Augusto Álvarez Rodrich: Homofobia y leguleyada Fujimorismo en contra de derechos de personas LGTB El fujimorismo ha evidenciado, otra vez, su conservadurismo creciente con una respuesta homofóbica justificada con una leguleyada. Al amparo de las facultades que le delegó el Congreso, el gobierno promulgó el D.L. 1323 que endurece las penas para el feminicidio y violencia de género y familiar, pero la comisión de Constitución lo objetó y recomendó su modificación, a partir de un informe preparado con la participación de la fujimorista Úrsula Letona. El presidente de la comisión, el fujimorista Miguel Torres, señaló que la objeción al D.L. 1323 radica en que el tema de ‘identidad de género’ no fue materia de las facultades delegadas, y que el sentido de la modificación radicaría en que la normatividad vigente ya incluye la intolerancia y la discriminación a manera de agravantes de delitos como el homicidio, lesiones o agresiones protegiendo con ello a todo ser humano. En opinión de esta modesta columna, Torres deja de lado que los sectores vulnerables de la población requieren un trato especial en la ley. El gobierno, a través de la ministra de Justicia, Marisol Pérez Tello, ha defendido la constitucionalidad del decreto legislativo, así como el hecho de haber estado comprendido en las facultades otorgadas por el congreso. El constitucionalista Samuel Abad, del estudio Echecopar, indica que el D.L. 1323 sí estaba incluido en la delegación, ya que la violencia de género enmarca los conceptos en discusión (‘orientación sexual’ e ‘identidad de género’), pero la fujimorista Letona -que trabajó en el mismo estudio pero, por lo que se ve de su desempeño parlamentario, casi como que ni hubiera pasado por ahí- cree que no es así y que el Ejecutivo se ha excedido. Abad es concluyente, pues cree que lo que ha hecho el fujimorismo es "una excusa para despenalizar los crímenes contra las personas LGTB". Eso es lo que parece. El fujimorismo está siendo utilitario a un conservadurismo creciente con olor a naftalina, como se indicó ayer en
  23. 23. esta columna. "La actitud homofóbica viene de Keiko Fujimori", señaló el congresista Javier de Belaunde. Vamos a ver qué hace, finalmente, el fujimorismo. Pero, por si interesa, ayer el congresista fujimorista Kenji Fujimori escribió en El Comercio que votará en contra de su partido en los temas de la protección de los derechos de género y de la libertad de prensa con el fin de demostrarles a los jóvenes que "no es cierto que la política sea una cloaca donde solo se negocia intereses (…) la política no tiene que ser un basural despreciable". Tiene razón el hermano de Keiko. El Comercio, el viernes 7 de abril de 2017 Carlos J. Zelada *: Espíritu de cuerpo El concepto de género y la polémica por el D.L.1323 *Jefe del Departamento Académico de Derecho - Universidad del Pacífico "Ser sexualmente diverso y visible en el Perú es peligroso" Quienes hemos pertenecido a algún grupo religioso sabemos que una de las invocaciones más frecuentes en casos de conflicto es la de velar por la unidad del grupo, cuidando el "espíritu de cuerpo". La que parece ser una herramienta idónea en espacios de fe, puede tener resultados catastróficos si se traslada al marco estatal de la protección de los derechos fundamentales. La reciente polémica suscitada por el Decreto Legislativo 1323 parece estar teñida de un torpe "espíritu de cuerpo", que revestiría de fe un asunto estrictamente técnico. Se ataca la constitucionalidad de su artículo 1 señalando que el Ejecutivo habría excedido el alcance de la "seguridad ciudadana" y el "combate de la violencia de género" -que fueron objeto de delegación de facultades legislativas- al incorporar términos como la orientación sexual y la identidad de género. Básicamente, al gobierno le dieron la mano y -por proteger a la población LGTBI- se habría ido hasta el codo. Después de escuchar algunas declaraciones de miembros de la bancada fujimorista, parece que son ellos los que no tienen claro el alcance de lo que delegaron. ¿Qué es seguridad ciudadana? En sencillo, es un marco conceptual que permite a los Estados adoptar políticas públicas que enfrenten la violencia, con énfasis en la prevención y el control de los factores que la generan. Hablamos de una obligación jurídica de adoptar medidas concretas que permitan que todos los ciudadanos disfruten de sus derechos humanos libres de violencia. Un deber urgente cuando estamos ante una población sistemáticamente discriminada. Ser sexualmente diverso y visible en el Perú es peligroso. En el 2016, la Defensoría del Pueblo señaló que la población LGTBI vivía una "situación de especial vulnerabilidad". Fuentes no oficiales señalan que desde el 2008 se habrían cometido al menos 99 asesinatos motivados por la orientación sexual e identidad de género de sus víctimas. Y no hablamos de meros delitos comunes, estamos ante actos especialmente crueles y de alto contenido simbólico que envían un mensaje de advertencia a quien pertenezca al colectivo homosexual o trans.
  24. 24. ¿Y este panorama se relaciona con el combate de la violencia de género? Sin duda. El género es el conjunto de roles y expectativas cultural e históricamente condicionados que exige que las identidades, expresiones, comportamientos y cuerpos sean sexualmente armónicos con el sistema binario hombre/mujer. Cuando una persona no encaja en ese molde, por ejemplo, por ser LGTBI, suele seguirle un acto violento. Tal como ha señalado recientemente la Comisión Interamericana, esta violencia se dirige a las demostraciones públicas de afecto entre personas del mismo sexo o a las expresiones de "feminidad" percibidas en hombres o "masculinidad" en mujeres. Esta violencia se puede manifestar también en el uso de la fuerza por parte de agentes de seguridad encargados de hacer cumplir la ley amparados en normas sobre la "moral y las buenas costumbres". Puede tomar la forma de violencia médica ejercida contra personas cuyos cuerpos difieren de los estándares socialmente aceptados. Cuando hablamos de legislar en seguridad ciudadana para combatir la violencia de género, hablamos entonces de medidas que permitan explicitar las dimensiones antes invisibles pero urgentes de la discriminación por orientación sexual e identidad de género. El Decreto Legislativo 1323, además de ser concordante con la facultad delegada por el Congreso, es también parte de una obligación mayor de garantía asumida por el Perú en el marco del Derecho Internacional de los Derechos Humanos. Años atrás la Corte Interamericana señaló que "la presunta falta de un consenso […] sobre el respeto pleno por los derechos de las minorías sexuales no puede ser considerado como un argumento válido para negarles o restringirles sus derechos humanos o para perpetuar y reproducir la discriminación histórica y estructural que estas minorías han sufrido". Quiero creer que estas vidas no valen menos para cierto sector de la política peruana. Esta es la obligación de garantía que el fujimorismo quiere derogar. Espero equivocarme y que, en el pleno de los próximos días, la bancada mayoritaria decida no hacer de nuevo espíritu de cuerpo con la discriminación. Caretas Nº 2482, el jueves 6 de abril de 2017 Después del Diluvio El trayecto del desastre, el recuento de los daños y el reto de la reconstrucción. Balance y perspectivas en la golpeada Piura. Fenómeno del Río El 12 de marzo de 1998 el Fenómeno El Niño ocasionó que el caudal del río Piura alcanzara un valor máximo de 4,424 m3/s (metros cúbicos por segundo). Este año, el Niño Costero provocó que el pasado lunes 27 de marzo, a las 7 de la mañana el río Piura, a la altura del Puente Sánchez Cerro, llegara a registrar un caudal de 3,016 m3/s. Ello ocasionó que el río se desbordara, debido a que su capacidad -a la altura del puente Andrés Avelino Cáceres- es de 2,800 m3/s.
  25. 25. La pregunta cae por sí sola, ¿por qué no se hizo una infraestructura que soportara un caudal como el sucedido en 1998? El río Piura tiene una extensión de 80 km, nace como río Huarmaca, en la divisoria de la cuenca del río Huancabamba, en la provincia del mismo nombre y ahí es donde inicia su recorrido cruzando las provincias de Morropón y Piura. Los puntos más vulnerables del río se encuentran a la altura de Tambogrande y el bajo Piura. Otra característica del río es que es muy plano y no tiene pendientes, la falta de represas haría que las aguas se estanquen haciendo que el caudal aumente. El pasado lunes 27, cuando el caudal del río llegó a los 2,300 m3/s este se salió de su cauce y se desbordó. Las viviendas golpeadas suman 59,712. El gobernador de Piura, Reynaldo Hilbck, asegura que para contener el caudal del río Piura y Chira es necesario hacer reservorios en el alto Piura y la zona de la Peñita (ubicada a 58 km de la Plaza de Armas de Piura). Después del fenómeno del Niño Costero el primer paso será la rehabilitación. "Existen 1,200 km de carretera regionales y 987 km de vías urbanas que necesitan rehabilitación. No tenemos ninguna pista o avenida no afectada", detalla Hilbck, quien ha calculado en S/ 531 millones lo que costaría arreglar los daños en su región. Para que el agua del río llegara hasta las urbanizaciones de Piura, esta se filtró por las inmediaciones de la Universidad Nacional de Piura. Ahí la institución rompió la defensa del río, con la finalidad de que los estudiantes sacaran agua del río para sus proyectos, y ello permitió que el agua fluyera rápidamente hasta la zona este de Piura y llegara al centro comercial Open Plaza, el Hospital José Cayetano Heredia y la urbanización Miraflores. Después el desborde siguió a la altura del puente Cáceres, lo que permitió que la parte oeste se inundara, incluidas las zonas aledañas a la Plaza de Armas.
  26. 26. No era la primera vez que la región norteña sufría un Fenómeno El Niño similar. En 1925 el río Piura también se desbordó, el agua llegó a la altura del antiguo mercado de Piura, actualmente la Fiscalía y la Corte Superior de Justicia y la plaza Tres Culturas. El Fenómeno El Niño de 1940, al igual que este año, llegó a inundar la Plaza de Armas. En 1972 el río Piura se desbordó llegando hasta el centro de la ciudad, la esquina de la calle Moquegua con la avenida Loreto estaba cubierta de aguas turbias. Según un estudio de la mecánica de suelo realizado por el Centro de Estudios Geológicos Geotécnicos y de Mecánica de Suelo de la Universidad Nacional de Piura, la ciudad capital se encuentra a 25 m.s.n.m y se asienta sobre una superficie plana ondulada. El estudio detalla que el relieve de la zona es de una topografía suave, con pequeñas elevaciones y depresiones que se constituyen en pequeñas cuencas, que es por donde deberían drenar las aguas durante las épocas de intensa precipitación pluvial. Según datos del Centro de Operaciones de Emergencia Nacional (COEN), a la fecha en la región Piura existen ocho víctimas mortales, 156,420 damnificados, 961,113 afectados y 210,859 viviendas afectadas debido a las inundaciones. "Si usted ve una fotografía satelital se da cuenta que el río Piura ni siquiera tiene un desboque de sus aguas al mar, simplemente inunda", precisa Ronald Woodman, ingeniero, físico, científico peruano y piurano de nacimiento. "La laguna de La Niña es donde desemboca el río Piura, esas aguas no llegan al mar del Pacífico", detalla el coronel FAP Julio Villafuerte, vocero del COEN. Actualmente la laguna La Niña estaría bastante crecida, "hay una posible saturación", añade Villafuerte. Para Woodman, expresidente del Instituto Geofísico del Perú, una de las zonas más vulnerables de la región norte es la del Bajo Piura (Catacos, Cura Mori). El especialista asegura que "cuando la temperatura del mar sube a 28 o 29 grados
  27. 27. hay lluvias y de cierto modo es previsible", dice el científico, quien precisa que algunas partes de la ciudad están construidas en lugares que le pertenecían al río. "La mayoría piensa que van a pasar muchos años sin que suceda nada. Es una cierta esperanza falsa", dice Woodman. El científico piurano asegura que los ingenieros diseñan construcciones que han soportado desastres en los últimos 50 o 100 años, pero siempre puede suceder algo peor. "El calentamiento global existe y eso quiere decir que el clima está variando", dice el ingeniero previniendo el futuro. Debido al cambio de estación y la llegada del anticiclón del Pacífico Sur, las precipitaciones en la zona norte han disminuido. Sin embargo el pasado jueves 30 de marzo Piura soportó lluvias que alcanzaron los 26.6 milímetros de lluvias acumuladas, informó el Senamhi. En el distrito de Tambogrande, las precipitaciones empezaron a las 4:00 de la tarde con 1.8 milímetros de precipitaciones pluviales. En la provincia de Sullana (estación Lancones) a las 3 de la tarde presentó una lluvia de 6.5 milímetros en solo una hora. Ese día el río Piura, en la estación Puente Sánchez Cerro llegó a 1,169 m3/s, informó la Autoridad Nacional del Agua. Para el martes 4 de abril el río Piura continuaba en descenso. En el Puente Sánchez Cerro a las 7 de la mañana el caudal llegó a 599.92 m3/s, informó el Proyecto Especial Chira Piura. En tanto, en la estación Tambogrande se registró un caudal de 462 m3/s. Así el caudal del río norteño irá en descenso pero el desastre podría, repetirse en algunos años. Más vale prevenir. Mapa muestra las zonas más vulnerables ante precipitaciones e inundaciones en la región Piura.

