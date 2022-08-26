Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 26, 2022
Aug. 26, 2022
Briyani is local food in Singapore, it is a popular dish to enjoy. Here are the 12 best briyani rice restaurants in Singapore.

12 Best Briyani rice restaurants in Singapore.docx

  1. 1. 12 Best Briyani rice restaurants in Singapore - Hyper-Local Nation Briyani islocal foodinSingapore andit isnormallyeatenwithcurry.Itis made fromrice,meat, spices,andyogurt.Briyani hasmany differentvarietiessuchaschickenbriyani,muttonbriyani,fish briyani,andvegetablebriyani. Briyani restaurantsare popularinSingaporebecause theyserve deliciousbriyani dishesatreasonable prices.Youcanfindmanysuch restaurantsacrossthe citybut here are the 12 bestBriyani restaurantsinSingapore: 1. Mr Biryani Late in2017, Chef GovindaRajan,oftenknownasGovindor Mr. Biryani,foundedMr.Briyani.He beganhisenterprise asahawkerstandalong the Commonwealthdistrict.The firstofficialMr. Biryani restaurantwasthenopenedat32 NorrisRoad inlate 2018. He didthisbecause he wanted to be reachable tothe Indiancommunity.Inadditiontoa varietyof well-knownIndianclassicsthat are proudlyflavored withimportedspicestoproduce flavorandaroma-steepeddinners,theyare famousfortheirdistinctive Hyderabadi-stylebiryani.These dishesare bestenjoyed byfamilyand friends. Pairyourbriyani withacup of pipinghotMasala tea,your gastronomicexperience willbe at itspeak. Uniqueness Signature Hyderabadi-style briyani A large portion(asingle portioncanbe shared by 2 to 3 people) Website mrbiryanisg.com Price $5 to $22 Address 32 NorrisRd, Singapore 208274 Phone +65 8661 4271 Location Tuesday – Sunday:11:00 am – 3:30 pm, 6:00 pm – 10:30 pm (ClosedonMonday) 2. KoothurarNasi Briyani
  2. 2. Thisstall,famouslyknownas"the BeachRoad nasi biryani,"islocatedjustoutside GoldenMile Food Centre ina corner of a coffee shopunderneathan HDB building. The lengthylinesthatgatherunder the blockeverydayat 11 am fortheirnasi biryani,whichismore locallySingaporeaninstyle than the more "genuine"Indianrestaurantdum biryanis,will letyouknow whichstall itisevenif itlacks signage.Thiswell-knownshophasbeeninbusinessformore than30 yearsand isknownforits rich, delectable biryani.Biryani isavailable forSGD7.50. Uniqueness Rice cookedtogetherwith pandanleaves Generousportion Website NA Price $6 – $8 Address 17 Beach Rd,#01-4705, Singapore 190017 Phone +65 6392 5247 OperatingHours Monday – Sunday:11:00 am – 4:00 pm (ClosedonTuesday) 3. Zam Zam Restaurant,Singapore One minute'swalkfromthe MasjidSultaniswhere you'll findthe venerableZam ZamRestaurant, housedina bright1908 shophouse.One of Singapore'smostwell-knownIndian-Muslimeateriesis calledSingapore ZamZam.Thisrestauranthas beenperfectingNasi biryani,Murtabak,Roti prata, and manyotherdelicaciesformore thana century.It isopensevendaysa week.The restaurantis locatedina two-storybuildingwithstraightforwardbutwarmandinvitingseating.The staff is helpful andpleasant.Theyprovide IndianandMalaysianfood.Dependingonthe type of briyani you ordered,the price rangesfromSGD 6 to SGD 20. Uniqueness Serve Malaysian& Indiancuisine Air-conditionedspace upstairs Serve deerbriyani Website https://zamzamsingapore.com/
  3. 3. Price $6 to $12 Address 697-699 North Bridge Rd,Singapore 198675 Phone +65 6298 6320 OperatingHours Monday – Sunday:7:00 am – 11:00 pm 4. Al-AzharRestaurant Al Azhar servesawide range of cuisine,includingThai Muslimfood,regional specialties,Indian dishes,seafood,westerngrill selections,andMediterraneanfoods.If youactquickly,youmayeven getour Malay Nasi Padangdishes,whichwill be clearedafterlunch.Since mostdishesare meantto be shared,youcan sample arange of options. BukitTimah,Tampines,andGeylangare three outlets throughoutSingapore. Uniqueness Serve variouslocal cuisine Wide range of dessertselection Website https://www.al-azhar.com/ Price $7.50 to $16 Address 11 CheongChinNamRd, Singapore 599736 Phone +65 6466 5052 OperatingHours Monday – Sunday:8:00 am – 2:00 am 5. KhansamaTandoori Restaurant - Little India One of the top NorthIndianrestaurantsisKhansamaTandoori RestaurantinLittle India.If you've nevertriedIndianfoodbefore,come here;you'll getataste youwon'tsoon forget.Once more,if youenjoyIndiancuisine,stopbyhere — ithasa flavorof NorthIndia! Uniqueness NorthIndianrestaurant
  4. 4. Large menuwithlotsof options Serve vegetarianmenu Serve wine Website https://khansama.com.sg/ Price $8.50 to $14.50 Address 166 SerangoonRoadJunctionof,NorrisRd, Singapore 218050 Phone +65 6299 0300 OperatingHours Monday – Sunday:10:00 am – 12:00 am 6. AmeenMakanHouse If you're lookingforaplace to enjoybothThai and Indianfood,AmeenMakanHouse isthe place to be.Locatedin BukitTimah,thisrestaurantservesupa mouth-wateringrange of dishesthatwill have your taste budscheering. If you're feelinglikesomethingspicyandflavorful,trytheirchickenbriyani ($8) ormuttonbriyani ($9). If you wantsomethingmore traditional,theyalsoofferplentyof chickencurriesaswell as muttoncurries,whichare alwayssure to satisfy.Theyalsohave anextensive menuof Western optionslike burgersandsandwiches,soeveryone canfindsomethingtheylovehere! Uniqueness Serve vegetarianbriyani Serve Thai and Indian cuisine Website https://www.ameenmakanhouse.com/ Price $6.80 to $9 Address 4 CheongChinNamRd,Singapore 599729 Phone +65 6465 1000 OperatingHours Monday – Saturday:11:00 am – 4:00 am Sunday:12:00 pm – 4:00 am 7. Paradise Biryani SG
  5. 5. Witha traditional cookingmethodthatimprovesthe briyani's flavor,Paradise BriyaniSGcreates flavorsthatstay inyour mind.Long-grainedrice isusedinthe inventivemeal,alongwithprotein and spices,andherbsfora fragrant and flavorful finalproduct.If you're abig fanof lambor beef, ordertheirBambooMutton Biryani ($15.90) or BambooBeef Biryani ($15.90). For a softerflavor, there isalsoBamboo ChickenBiryani ($13.90). Uniqueness Cookedina bamboo Website FacebookPage Price $13.90 to $15.90 Address 369 SembawangRd,#01-07, Singapore 758382 Phone +65 9012 3366 OperatingHours Tuesday,Wednesday,Thursday,Sunday:10:00 am – 10:00 pm Friday – Saturday:10:00 am – 10:30 pm (ClosedonMonday) 8. Al-JilaniRestaurant One of the top 24-hourIndianrestaurantsinthe BugisregionisAl-JilaniRestaurant.Thiseatery, whichissituatedatHotel G Singapore,providesawide selectionof Indiandelicaciesaswell asother well-likedfoodstosate yourappetite. The menuatAl-JilaniRestaurantfeaturesavarietyof cuisines fromall around India.Eventhe mostardentmeateaterswill be satiatedbytheirselectionof vegetarianoptions.Everythingonthe menu,fromtheirtraditionalbutterchickentotheirfiery masaladosa,is cookedwithcare by chefswhoknow how to make you feel athome asyou eat. Uniqueness Perfectforlarge group Open24/7
  6. 6. Website FacebookPage Price $6 Address 127 BencoolenSt,Singapore 189637 Phone +65 6339 4942 OperatingHours Open24 hours 9. Springleaf PrataPlace - SunsetWay In Singapore,there are five locationsof the roti pratarestaurantSpringleaf PrataPlace.Despitethe name,Springleaf PrataPlace offersavarietyof otherfoodsonitsmenuinadditionto Prata, includingthosai,noodles,murtabak,bryani,etc.A clean,air-conditionedrestaurantmaybe foundat Springleaf PrataSunsetWay.Additionally,thereisacoveredoutside diningarea.Youneed tolook no furtherthanSpringleaf PrataPlace if you're seekingaplace withexcellentservice and mouthwateringmeals. Uniqueness Air-conditionedrestaurant Has an outdoordiningarea Website FacebookPage Price $5.50 to $15.90 Address 106 ClementiStreet12,#01-64, SunsetWay Residence,Singapore 120106 Phone +65 6996 9670 OperatingHours Monday – Sunday:8:00 am – 12:00 am 10. Dil 'B Restaurant
  7. 7. Indiancuisine isservedatthe Dil 'B RestaurantinChangi Village.Theyhave amasalaflavor thatis sweetandspicyand enticesyoutokeepeatingthem.All racesseemtoenjoythe locationquite a bit.Occasionallydeservingof savoring. Uniqueness Fast service A generous servingof rice Website FacebookPage Price $5.50 to $7 Address 1 Changi Village Rd,Block1Dil'B Restaurant, 2026, Singapore 500001 Phone +65 6543 3508 OperatingHours Monday – Saturday:11:00 am – 11:30 pm Sunday:11:00 am – 10:30 pm 11. ImamBanana Leaf RestaurantPte Ltd ImamBanana Leaf RestaurantPte Ltd's briyani isalwaysdelicious.eitherwithfriedchicken,chicken ina curry sauce,or curry mutton.For only$5.50, the portionisenormousandmay serve two people.If youare unable tovisitduringthe typical breakfast,lunch,ordinnerhours,don'tworry; theyare open24/7. Give thema call if youwant themto deliver! Uniqueness Open24/7 Large portion Serve inbananaleaf Free-flowpapadom Website FacebookPage Price From $6.50 Address 12 Lor 1 Geylang,Singapore 389120 Phone +65 6744 8644 OperatingHours Open24 hours 12. BismillahBiryaniRestaurant
  8. 8. MichelinBibGourmand,a prestigiousdistinctionthat recognizes arestaurantthatoffersgoodfood at a fairprice,has recognized BismillahBiryanifivetimes(2016,2017, 2018, 2019 & 2021). Theyuse combinationovens,whichcombineconvectionandsteamcookingtechniques,which give their biryani a unique flavor.Asaresult,theirrice isextremelyfragrant,fluffy,and moist.TrytheirSGD 8.50 ChickenDumBiryani if you're lookingforsomethingexceptional.Itconsistsof cookedeggs, raita,and basmati rice withmarinatedchicken. Uniqueness MichelinBibGourmandaward five times Serve withraitabecause the yogurt-based sauce goesdowneasierandis lighter Website https://www.bismillahbiryani.com/ Price $6.50 to $22.50 Address 50 DunlopSt,Singapore 209379 Phone +65 6935 1326 OperatingHours Monday – Sunday:11:30 am – 8:45 pm We hope you've enjoyedthislistof the best 12 bestbriyani rice restaurants inSingapore!If you're lookingfora newrestauranttotry, or if you justwant to know where tograb some deliciousKorean food,thislistisa great place to start.

