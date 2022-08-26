12 Best Briyani rice restaurants in Singapore.docx
Briyani islocal foodinSingapore andit isnormallyeatenwithcurry.Itis made fromrice,meat,
spices,andyogurt.Briyani hasmany differentvarietiessuchaschickenbriyani,muttonbriyani,fish
briyani,andvegetablebriyani. Briyani restaurantsare popularinSingaporebecause theyserve
deliciousbriyani dishesatreasonable prices.Youcanfindmanysuch restaurantsacrossthe citybut
here are the 12 bestBriyani restaurantsinSingapore:
1. Mr Biryani
Late in2017, Chef GovindaRajan,oftenknownasGovindor Mr. Biryani,foundedMr.Briyani.He
beganhisenterprise asahawkerstandalong the Commonwealthdistrict.The firstofficialMr.
Biryani restaurantwasthenopenedat32 NorrisRoad inlate 2018. He didthisbecause he wanted
to be reachable tothe Indiancommunity.Inadditiontoa varietyof well-knownIndianclassicsthat
are proudlyflavored withimportedspicestoproduce flavorandaroma-steepeddinners,theyare
famousfortheirdistinctive Hyderabadi-stylebiryani.These dishesare bestenjoyed byfamilyand
friends. Pairyourbriyani withacup of pipinghotMasala tea,your gastronomicexperience willbe at
itspeak.
Uniqueness Signature Hyderabadi-style briyani
A large portion(asingle portioncanbe shared
by 2 to 3 people)
Website mrbiryanisg.com
Price $5 to $22
Address 32 NorrisRd, Singapore 208274
Phone +65 8661 4271
Location Tuesday – Sunday:11:00 am – 3:30 pm, 6:00
pm – 10:30 pm
(ClosedonMonday)
2. KoothurarNasi Briyani
Thisstall,famouslyknownas"the BeachRoad nasi biryani,"islocatedjustoutside GoldenMile Food
Centre ina corner of a coffee shopunderneathan HDB building. The lengthylinesthatgatherunder
the blockeverydayat 11 am fortheirnasi biryani,whichismore locallySingaporeaninstyle than
the more "genuine"Indianrestaurantdum biryanis,will letyouknow whichstall itisevenif itlacks
signage.Thiswell-knownshophasbeeninbusinessformore than30 yearsand isknownforits rich,
delectable biryani.Biryani isavailable forSGD7.50.
Uniqueness Rice cookedtogetherwith pandanleaves
Generousportion
Website NA
Price $6 – $8
Address 17 Beach Rd,#01-4705, Singapore 190017
Phone +65 6392 5247
OperatingHours Monday – Sunday:11:00 am – 4:00 pm
(ClosedonTuesday)
3. Zam Zam Restaurant,Singapore
One minute'swalkfromthe MasjidSultaniswhere you'll findthe venerableZam ZamRestaurant,
housedina bright1908 shophouse.One of Singapore'smostwell-knownIndian-Muslimeateriesis
calledSingapore ZamZam.Thisrestauranthas beenperfectingNasi biryani,Murtabak,Roti prata,
and manyotherdelicaciesformore thana century.It isopensevendaysa week.The restaurantis
locatedina two-storybuildingwithstraightforwardbutwarmandinvitingseating.The staff is
helpful andpleasant.Theyprovide IndianandMalaysianfood.Dependingonthe type of briyani you
ordered,the price rangesfromSGD 6 to SGD 20.
Uniqueness Serve Malaysian& Indiancuisine
Air-conditionedspace upstairs
Serve deerbriyani
Website https://zamzamsingapore.com/
Price $6 to $12
Address 697-699 North Bridge Rd,Singapore 198675
Phone +65 6298 6320
OperatingHours Monday – Sunday:7:00 am – 11:00 pm
4. Al-AzharRestaurant
Al Azhar servesawide range of cuisine,includingThai Muslimfood,regional specialties,Indian
dishes,seafood,westerngrill selections,andMediterraneanfoods.If youactquickly,youmayeven
getour Malay Nasi Padangdishes,whichwill be clearedafterlunch.Since mostdishesare meantto
be shared,youcan sample arange of options. BukitTimah,Tampines,andGeylangare three outlets
throughoutSingapore.
Uniqueness Serve variouslocal cuisine
Wide range of dessertselection
Website https://www.al-azhar.com/
Price $7.50 to $16
Address 11 CheongChinNamRd, Singapore 599736
Phone +65 6466 5052
OperatingHours Monday – Sunday:8:00 am – 2:00 am
5. KhansamaTandoori Restaurant - Little India
One of the top NorthIndianrestaurantsisKhansamaTandoori RestaurantinLittle India.If you've
nevertriedIndianfoodbefore,come here;you'll getataste youwon'tsoon forget.Once more,if
youenjoyIndiancuisine,stopbyhere — ithasa flavorof NorthIndia!
Uniqueness NorthIndianrestaurant
Large menuwithlotsof options
Serve vegetarianmenu
Serve wine
Website https://khansama.com.sg/
Price $8.50 to $14.50
Address 166 SerangoonRoadJunctionof,NorrisRd,
Singapore 218050
Phone +65 6299 0300
OperatingHours Monday – Sunday:10:00 am – 12:00 am
6. AmeenMakanHouse
If you're lookingforaplace to enjoybothThai and Indianfood,AmeenMakanHouse isthe place to
be.Locatedin BukitTimah,thisrestaurantservesupa mouth-wateringrange of dishesthatwill
have your taste budscheering.
If you're feelinglikesomethingspicyandflavorful,trytheirchickenbriyani ($8) ormuttonbriyani
($9). If you wantsomethingmore traditional,theyalsoofferplentyof chickencurriesaswell as
muttoncurries,whichare alwayssure to satisfy.Theyalsohave anextensive menuof Western
optionslike burgersandsandwiches,soeveryone canfindsomethingtheylovehere!
Uniqueness Serve vegetarianbriyani
Serve Thai and Indian cuisine
Website https://www.ameenmakanhouse.com/
Price $6.80 to $9
Address 4 CheongChinNamRd,Singapore 599729
Phone +65 6465 1000
OperatingHours Monday – Saturday:11:00 am – 4:00 am
Sunday:12:00 pm – 4:00 am
7. Paradise Biryani SG
Witha traditional cookingmethodthatimprovesthe briyani's flavor,Paradise BriyaniSGcreates
flavorsthatstay inyour mind.Long-grainedrice isusedinthe inventivemeal,alongwithprotein
and spices,andherbsfora fragrant and flavorful finalproduct.If you're abig fanof lambor beef,
ordertheirBambooMutton Biryani ($15.90) or BambooBeef Biryani ($15.90). For a softerflavor,
there isalsoBamboo ChickenBiryani ($13.90).
Uniqueness Cookedina bamboo
Website FacebookPage
Price $13.90 to $15.90
Address 369 SembawangRd,#01-07, Singapore 758382
Phone +65 9012 3366
OperatingHours Tuesday,Wednesday,Thursday,Sunday:10:00
am – 10:00 pm
Friday – Saturday:10:00 am – 10:30 pm
(ClosedonMonday)
8. Al-JilaniRestaurant
One of the top 24-hourIndianrestaurantsinthe BugisregionisAl-JilaniRestaurant.Thiseatery,
whichissituatedatHotel G Singapore,providesawide selectionof Indiandelicaciesaswell asother
well-likedfoodstosate yourappetite. The menuatAl-JilaniRestaurantfeaturesavarietyof cuisines
fromall around India.Eventhe mostardentmeateaterswill be satiatedbytheirselectionof
vegetarianoptions.Everythingonthe menu,fromtheirtraditionalbutterchickentotheirfiery
masaladosa,is cookedwithcare by chefswhoknow how to make you feel athome asyou eat.
Uniqueness Perfectforlarge group
Open24/7
Website FacebookPage
Price $6
Address 127 BencoolenSt,Singapore 189637
Phone +65 6339 4942
OperatingHours Open24 hours
9. Springleaf PrataPlace - SunsetWay
In Singapore,there are five locationsof the roti pratarestaurantSpringleaf PrataPlace.Despitethe
name,Springleaf PrataPlace offersavarietyof otherfoodsonitsmenuinadditionto Prata,
includingthosai,noodles,murtabak,bryani,etc.A clean,air-conditionedrestaurantmaybe foundat
Springleaf PrataSunsetWay.Additionally,thereisacoveredoutside diningarea.Youneed tolook
no furtherthanSpringleaf PrataPlace if you're seekingaplace withexcellentservice and
mouthwateringmeals.
Uniqueness Air-conditionedrestaurant
Has an outdoordiningarea
Website FacebookPage
Price $5.50 to $15.90
Address 106 ClementiStreet12,#01-64, SunsetWay
Residence,Singapore 120106
Phone +65 6996 9670
OperatingHours Monday – Sunday:8:00 am – 12:00 am
10. Dil 'B Restaurant
Indiancuisine isservedatthe Dil 'B RestaurantinChangi Village.Theyhave amasalaflavor thatis
sweetandspicyand enticesyoutokeepeatingthem.All racesseemtoenjoythe locationquite a
bit.Occasionallydeservingof savoring.
Uniqueness Fast service
A generous servingof rice
Website FacebookPage
Price $5.50 to $7
Address 1 Changi Village Rd,Block1Dil'B Restaurant,
2026, Singapore 500001
Phone +65 6543 3508
OperatingHours Monday – Saturday:11:00 am – 11:30 pm
Sunday:11:00 am – 10:30 pm
11. ImamBanana Leaf RestaurantPte Ltd
ImamBanana Leaf RestaurantPte Ltd's briyani isalwaysdelicious.eitherwithfriedchicken,chicken
ina curry sauce,or curry mutton.For only$5.50, the portionisenormousandmay serve two
people.If youare unable tovisitduringthe typical breakfast,lunch,ordinnerhours,don'tworry;
theyare open24/7. Give thema call if youwant themto deliver!
Uniqueness Open24/7
Large portion
Serve inbananaleaf
Free-flowpapadom
Website FacebookPage
Price From $6.50
Address 12 Lor 1 Geylang,Singapore 389120
Phone +65 6744 8644
OperatingHours Open24 hours
12. BismillahBiryaniRestaurant
MichelinBibGourmand,a prestigiousdistinctionthat recognizes arestaurantthatoffersgoodfood
at a fairprice,has recognized BismillahBiryanifivetimes(2016,2017, 2018, 2019 & 2021). Theyuse
combinationovens,whichcombineconvectionandsteamcookingtechniques,which give their
biryani a unique flavor.Asaresult,theirrice isextremelyfragrant,fluffy,and moist.TrytheirSGD
8.50 ChickenDumBiryani if you're lookingforsomethingexceptional.Itconsistsof cookedeggs,
raita,and basmati rice withmarinatedchicken.
Uniqueness MichelinBibGourmandaward five times
Serve withraitabecause the yogurt-based
sauce goesdowneasierandis lighter
Website https://www.bismillahbiryani.com/
Price $6.50 to $22.50
Address 50 DunlopSt,Singapore 209379
Phone +65 6935 1326
OperatingHours Monday – Sunday:11:30 am – 8:45 pm
We hope you've enjoyedthislistof the best 12 bestbriyani rice restaurants inSingapore!If you're
lookingfora newrestauranttotry, or if you justwant to know where tograb some deliciousKorean
food,thislistisa great place to start.