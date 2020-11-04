Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
Scribd will begin operating the SlideShare business on December 1, 2020As of this date, Scribd will manage your SlideShare account and any content you may have on SlideShare, and Scribd's General Terms of Use and Privacy Policy will apply. If you wish to opt out, please close your SlideShare account. Learn more.
Royal Bindi Conducting Amazing Photo Shoots for Wedding Couples, Especially in Their Indian Wedding Dresses
1.
Royal Bindi Conducting Amazing Photo
Shoots for Wedding Couples, Especially in
Their Indian Wedding Dresses
2.
Based in London, Royal Bindi provides premium photography and videography solutions for various
special events, especially Asian weddings. The photographer plans the special day of the wedding
couples with its cinematic photo shoots. Whether it is a Hindu wedding or a Sikh wedding, Royal
Bindi ensures that every moment at each Indian wedding event is captured in high quality and vivid
colours. Clients across the UK can also avail its customised solutions for having special photo shoots
done at their chosen wedding venues.
At a recently held media event, the spokesperson of Royal Bindi asserted, “Our professional
photographers conduct photo shoots at wedding ceremonies while being sensitive to all emotional
moments and considerate of all types of setups. We have also been performing exclusive
photography of the couples in their gorgeous wedding dresses. Especially for the brides, we ensure
that they can show off their beautiful and elegant dresses in those perfect images and videos. We
showcase their dream dress in a way that sets it apart.”
Every bride desires to look the best on her wedding day. As a result, the significance of stylish
Asian wedding dresses increases manifold. These wedding dresses carry tradition, look
impressive, and make the bride feel as though she is the centre of attention. Therefore, Royal Bindi
helps the brides in creating adorned memories that will last a lifetime. The photographer offers
special photography packages according to every client’s needs, as well as provides them initial
consultation while discussing their wedding dress options too.
3.
The spokesperson further added, “Our photographers ensure to enhance the beauty of multi-
coloured bridal dresses by the way they capture these into their lenses. When we talk about these
Indian wedding dresses, we notice that red appears as a prominent colour or commonly chosen
colour by the brides. This is because red in Indian culture is a symbolic colour influenced by the
Hindu beliefs. This colour also represents strength, bravery, love and commitment, which are all the
qualities associated with Indian brides.”
Royal Bindi focuses on displaying the bride’s prosperity in a new life, whether she is dressed in a
ghagra, lehenga-choli or red saree. Many brides consider and buy the most expensive wedding
dresses, such as lehengas studded with Swarovski crystals and dresses showing designer cuts,
flares, and heavy detailing. However, apart from their personal choices, their purpose is to feel
amazing as being the centre of attention on their life’s most special day. Thus, Royal Bindi
understands their photo shoot requirements thoroughly and makes them look outstanding.
About Royal Bindi:
Royal Bindi is the best Asian wedding photographer and videographer in the UK. The
photographer offers coverage for Indian, Hindu and Sikh weddings in all their glory and traditional
significance. Royal Bindi works using the best-in-class photography equipment that helps it to
create artistic masterpieces in the form of high-quality images and videos. The photographer covers
every wedding event in its intricacy and to its heart so that it can bring up creative digital memories
that its clients may cherish throughout their life.
4.
Royal Bindi Film & Photography
Phone: 0208 090 2180 / 0795 719 1569
Email: info@royalbindi.co.uk
Website: https://www.royalbindi.co.uk/
Source Url : https://www.briefingwire.com/pr/royal-bindi-
conducting-amazing-photo-shoots-for-wedding-couples-
especially-in-their-indian-wedding
Contact Information
Be the first to comment