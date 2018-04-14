Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Curriculum Vitae Roya Farhadi MD. Personal Information Name: Roya Farhadi Sex: Female Marital status: Married Children: ...
2 Work Experiences 1- Assistant Professor of Pediatrics department(Neonatologist) ( BooAli Hospital).2008-now 2-Manager of...
3 4- Roya Farhadi,Mohammad Hossein Karimi nasab,Farzad Mokhtari Esboie,Mehrdad Taghipour. A case of congenital dislocation...
4 11- Rafati M, Farhadi R, Salimi S, Jafari M. Calorie and Protein Intake in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. J Mazandaran Un...
5 6. Roya Farhadi, Seyyed Habib Kazemi. Harlequin ichthyosis in a neonate born with assisted reproductive technology: a ca...
6 12-Leila Sarparast, Roya Farhadi, Maryam Sarparast, Shabnam Shafai. The Effect of Kangaroo Mother Care on Neonatal Outco...
7 19- Farhadi R, Nakhshab M. Association of imperforate anus and congenital diaphragmatic hernia in one of a twins who con...
8 27. M. Fakhri, A. Davoodi, M. Parviz, Z. S. Ghadi, S. N. Mousavinasab, R. Farhadi, M. Azadbakht and M. Azadbakht.CHARACT...
9 8- Zahed Pasha Y*, Ahmadpour-Kacho M1, Akhavan- Niaki H2, Farhadi R. Comparison of Molecular Mutations of G6PD Gene betw...
10 congress of infectious disease resistant to antimicrobial Sari Iran 2014(poster presentation) 16- Roya Farhadi, Leila s...
11 OF LITERATURE. 5th International Conference on Nutrition & Growth 2018. Paris, France.( poster presentation). Research ...
12 PMP & KFP exams workshop Language Known Persian English References: References are available upon request.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Roya Farhadi

38 views

Published on

Roya Farhadi curriculum Vitae

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Roya Farhadi

  1. 1. 1 Curriculum Vitae Roya Farhadi MD. Personal Information Name: Roya Farhadi Sex: Female Marital status: Married Children: 2 children. One boy &one girl Nationality: Iranian Date of Birth: 1971/10/14 -Tehran .Iran Adresses Work: Sari- Pasdaran Boulevard, Boo Ali Sina Hospital Tel: 0098- 1133343018 Fax: 0098- 1133344506-7 University Education GP.MD Babol University of Medical science.1991-1998 (Pediatrics) Mazandaran University of Medical Science.2002-2005 Subspeciality( Neonatology) Babol University of Medical science.2006- 2008 Teaching Experiences: Neonatology General Pediatrics
  2. 2. 2 Work Experiences 1- Assistant Professor of Pediatrics department(Neonatologist) ( BooAli Hospital).2008-now 2-Manager of Neonatal Resuscitation committee of Imam Khomeini Hospital.2008-now 3-Work in NICU of Shohada Hospital (Behshahr) as a pediatrician-2005-2006 4-Member of Clinical research unit of Booali-sina Hospital-2011-now 5- Member of EDO committee of sari medical faculty -2012-2014 6-Member of safe delivery & breast milk feeding committee of Imam Khomeini hospital 2012-now 7-Member of Mother and neonate health committee Mazandaran University of medical science2014 –now 8- Member of editorial board of Journal of Pediatrics Review 2014-now 9- Member of editorial board of Austin Journal of Invitro Fertilization 2014-now 10-Head of neonatal ward of Imam Khomeini and Boo Ali –Sina Hospital 2011-now Publication ( in Persian) 1- Farhadi R, Nakhshab M, Kosarian M.Two Cases of Congenital Hypothyroidism in Two Sets of Twins with Fetal Goiter.Journal of Babol University of Medical Sciences.Vol. 13, No. 5, September 2011 2- Ali Reza Khalilian1, Amir Hamta2,Roya Farhadi3,Hosein Ranjbaran4. Investigation factors of Low Birth Weight infants with Structural Equation Model Approach.J of Mazandaran Univ Med Sci 2012;22(86):117-123 3-Roya Farhadi, Mohammad Naderi, Zahra Rahmani Vajihe Ghaffari, Alireza Khalilian. Effect of“ZIPKIF" plastic bag on prevention of hypothermia in preterm infants: A randomized controlled trial. J of Mazandaran Univ Med Sci 2012;22(92):18-24
  3. 3. 3 4- Roya Farhadi,Mohammad Hossein Karimi nasab,Farzad Mokhtari Esboie,Mehrdad Taghipour. A case of congenital dislocation of the knee. Early reduction within 24 hours after birth: a case report. J Mazand Univ Med Sci 2013; 23(Suppl-2): 234-237 (Persian). 5-Farhadi R,Vahedi L, Ghasemi M, Musavi SA. Congenital hyperinsulinism in a preterm newborn with persistent hypoglycemia: a case report. J Mazand Univ Med Sci 2014; 23(110): 245-248 (Persian). 6--Abbaskhanian A, Mohammadi M, Farhadi R, Khademloo M. Prevalence and associated factors of neonatal seizure in neonates admitted in neonatal ward of Bu-Ali Sina and Imam Khomeini hospitals, Sari, Iran. J Mazandaran Univ Med Sci. 2014; 23 (2) :89-94 7- Rafati MR, Farhadi R, Nemati E, Chabra A.Determination of Frequency and Antibiotic Resistance of Common Bacteria in Late Onset Sepsis at the Neonatal Ward in Booali-Sina Hospital of Sari, Iran. JBUMS. 2014; 16 (6) 16 (6) :64-71 8-Zamanfar D, Farhadi R, Shahbaz nejad L. Neonate of Diabetic mother: pathogenesis and complications. J Clin Exc 2014;2(2):90-103. 9- Nasiri R, Firoozi H, Farhadi R, Mousavi S J, Mostashreg A, Ghasemi F. Diagnostic Value of Glucometer in Neonatal Hypoglycemia. J Mazandaran Univ Med Sci. 2016; 26 (136):63-72. 10- Maryam Nakhshab, Ahmad Ahmadzadeh Amiri, Sharareh Dargahi, Roya Farhadi ,Jamshid Yazdani. The Incidence Rate of Retinopathy of Prematurity and Related Risk Factors: a Study on premature neonates hospitalized in two hospitals in Sari, Iran, 2014- 2015. Journal of Kerman University of Medical Sciences, 2016; 23(3): 296-307.
  4. 4. 4 11- Rafati M, Farhadi R, Salimi S, Jafari M. Calorie and Protein Intake in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. J Mazandaran Univ Med Sci. 2016; 26 (143) :235-245 12‫آزادبخت‬ ‫محمد‬ ،‫فخری‬ ‫.مولود‬‫فرها‬ ‫گردشی،رویا‬ ‫حمزه‬ ‫زینب‬ ،.‫جدید‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫و‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫سنتی‬ ‫طب‬ ‫در‬ ‫شیرخشت‬ .‫دی‬ ‫شماره‬ ، ‫ششم‬ ‫سال‬ . ‫ایران‬ ‫و‬ ‫اسالم‬ ‫سنتی‬ ‫طب‬ ‫مجله‬4. Publications ( in English ) 1-Saffar.MJ,Farhadi.R, Seroepidemiology of hepatitis E virus infection in 2–25-year-olds in Sari district, Islamic Republic of Iran- Eastern Mediterranean health journal-Volume 15 No. 1 January-February, 2009 2-Roya Farhadi1, Alireza Alam Sahebpour, Maryam Ghasemi. Congenital Midline Cervical Cleft: Can It Be Treated in Newborn? Iranian Journal of Pediatrics, Volume 22 (Number 4), December 2012, Pages: 547-550 3-Mohammad Mehdi Nasehi, Roya Farhadi, Vajihe Ghaffari, Mohammad Ghaffari- Charati.The effect of early breastfeeding after cesarean section on the success of exclusive breastfeeding. HealthMED - Volume 6 / Number 11 / 2012.pages:3597-3601 4-Yadollah Zahedpasha * , Mousa Ahmadpour Kachouri2 , Haleh Akhavan Niaki3 , Roya Farhadi4. Comparison of molecular mutations of G6PD deficiency gene between icteric and nonicteric neonates Int J Mol Cell Med 2013, 2(5): 14-20 5- Amir Hamta , Ali Reza Khalilian , Roya Farhadi , Hossein Ranjbaran. Path Analysis of the Risk of Low Birth Weight for Multipara. Iranian Red Crescent Medical Journal. 2013 Jun; 15(6): 462-6.
  5. 5. 5 6. Roya Farhadi, Seyyed Habib Kazemi. Harlequin ichthyosis in a neonate born with assisted reproductive technology: a case report. MJIRI, Vol. 27, No. 4, Fall, Nov 2013, pp. 229-232Me Journal of Islamic Republic of Iran, Vol. 27, No. 4, Nov 2013, pp. 229-232 7. Vajihe Ghaffari, Saeed Fattahi,Mohsen Taheri, Mohammad Khademloo, Roya Farhadi, Maryam Nakhshab. The Comparison of Pain Caused by Suprapubic Aspiration and Transurethral Catheterization Methods for Sterile Urine Collection in Neonates: A Randomized Controlled Study. Scientific World Journal Volume 2014, Article ID 946924, 6 pages http://dx.doi.org/10.1155/2014/946924 8-Roya Farhadi, Mahbobeh Yaghobian , Benyamin Mohseni Saravi. Clinical Findings Leading to the Diagnosis of Sepsis in Neonates Hospitalized in Imam Khomeini and Bu Ali Hospitals, Sari, Iran: 2011-2012. Global Journal of Health Science; Vol. 6, No. 4; 2014 9-Farhadi R, Rezaei M, Nakhshab M. Incidence of neonatal hypothermia at birth in hospitals of Islamic Republic of Iran: A review. JPR. 2014; 2 (2) :21-30 10-Maryam Nakhshab , Mehdi Tajbakhsh , Soghra Khani .Roya Farhadi. Comparison of the Effect of Surfactant Administration During Nasal Continuous Positive Airway Pressure with That of Nasal Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Alone on Complications of Respiratory Distress Syndrome: A Randomized Controlled Study. Pediatrics and Neonatology (2014) xx, 1-7 11-Roya Farhadi. A Case of Sacrococcygeal Teratoma who Born by IVF Technique. Austin J In Vitro Fertili. 2014;1(1): 1.
  6. 6. 6 12-Leila Sarparast, Roya Farhadi, Maryam Sarparast, Shabnam Shafai. The Effect of Kangaroo Mother Care on Neonatal Outcomes in Iranian Hospitals: A Review .JPR 2015; 3(1):e195 13- Roya Farhadi, Hamid reza Lotfi, Abbas Alipour, Maryam Nakhshab,Vajiheh Ghaffari, Seyyed Abbas Hashemi. Comparison of Two Levels of Pressure Support Ventilation on Success of Extubation in Preterm Neonates: A Randomized Clinical Trial. Global Journal of Health Science 2016; 8( 2):240-7. 14-Roya Farhadi, Daniel Zamanfar. Hyperpigmentation in a newborn with familial glucocorticoid deficiency. Journal of Rare Disorders: Diagnosis & Therapy 2015; 1(1): 1. 15-Roya Farhadi. A Case of Congenital Giant Pigmented Nevus in a Newborn of Triplet Birth. Journal of Rare Disorders: Diagnosis & Therapy 2015; 1(1): 6. 16-Roya Farhadi. Report a Case of Umbilical Cord Hernia in a Neonate. Annals of Clinical and Laboratory Research 2015;3(3): 23. 17-Roya FARHADI, Abdolrasool ALAEE, Zahra ALIPOUR, Ali ABBASKHANIAN, Maryam NAKHSHAB, Hojjat DERAKHSHANFAR. Prevalence of Stroke in neonates who admitted with seizures in neonatal intensive care unit. Iranian journal of child neurology 2015 ;9(4):41-7. 18- Moloud Fakhri, Mohammad Azadbakht, Seyede Seddigheh Yousefi, Seyyed Nuraldin Mousavinasab, Roya Farhadi, Masoud Azadbakh. Medicinal Plants for Treatment of Neonatal Jaundice by Community of Attars (Traditional Healers) of Several Urban Areas in Mazandaran Province, Northern of Iran. British Journal of Medicine & Medical Research 2016 ;14(11): 1-13.
  7. 7. 7 19- Farhadi R, Nakhshab M. Association of imperforate anus and congenital diaphragmatic hernia in one of a twins who conceived by Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). Caspian J Pediatr 2016; 2(1): 122-5. 20- Amir Hamta ; Anoshirvan Kazemnejad * ; Mohammad Gholami Fesharaki ; and Roya Farhadi. Effectiveness of Cervical Cerclage on Preterm Delivery and Neonatal Outcome in Twin Pregnancies: Propensity Score Matching Analysis. Iranian Red Crescent Medical Journal. Inpress(Inpress): e40600 , DOI: 10.5812/ircmj.40600. 21- Yadollah Zahedpasha ; Seyedeh Roghayeh Jafarian Amiri ; Mozhgan Ahmadi Vastani ; Soraya Khafri ,Roya Farhadi . The Effect of Experience on Recognition of Mother’s Voice in Preterm Infants. Nursing and Midwifery Studies. inpress(inpress): e40964 , DOI: 10.17795/nmsjournal40964 22-Roya Farhadi,Alireza Rafiei, Sahar Hamdamian, Hasan Zamani, Jamshid Yazdani. Pentraxin3 in neonates with and without diagnosis of pulmonary hypertension. Clinical Biochemistry 2016 23. Vajiheh Ghaffari Saravi ,Maryam Nakhshab ,Hassan Zamani , Roya Farhadi ,Bahareh Khaleghzadeh Ahangar . Survey the Diagnostic Power of Clinical Examination to Diagnosis of Congenital Heart Diseases in Infants with Heart Murmur. Vol 1 No 1 (2017): Annals of advanced sciences . 24. Roya Farhadi, Roy K. Philip. Induction of Lactation in the Biological Mother After Gestational Surrogacy of Twins: A Novel Approach and Review of Literature. Breastfeeding Medicine. 2017 ;12(6): 373-6. 25. Faramarzi F, Shiran M, Rafati M, et al. The efficacy and safety of two different doses of caffeine in respiratory function of preterm infants. Caspian J Intern Med 2018; 9(1): 46-53. 26. Atousa Sadeghi 1 , Maryam Rassouli 1 , * , Farid Abolhasan Gharehdaghi 2 , Manijeh Nourian 1 , Malihe Nasiri 3 , Roya Farhadi 4 and Azam Shirinabadi Farahani. Validation of the Persian Version of Premature Infant Pain Profile-Revised in Hospitalized Infants at the Neonatal Intensive Care Units. Iran J Pediatr. 2017 ;27(5):e10056.
  8. 8. 8 27. M. Fakhri, A. Davoodi, M. Parviz, Z. S. Ghadi, S. N. Mousavinasab, R. Farhadi, M. Azadbakht and M. Azadbakht.CHARACTERIZATION AND HPLC ANALYSIS OF MANNA FROM SOME COTONEASTER SPECIES. IJPSR, 2017; Vol. 8(12): 5360- 5366. Congress 1- Farhadi.R, Neonatal outcome in mothers who use opiates .Third congress of prinatology & Neonatology.Iran-Zanjan- 2010 )oral presentation) 2-Farhadi.R, Congenital Hypothyroidism in twins who had Neonatal goiter. Third congress of prinatology & Neonatology.Iran-Zanjan- 2010 ( poster presentation) 3- Farhadi.R,Alam .A, report of two cases of Congenital Midline cervical Cleft. Third congress of prinatology & Neonatology.Iran-Zanjan- 2010 ( poster presentation) 4- Farhadi R.,Persistant neonatal hypoglycemia in a neonate with nesidioblastosis.First congress of neonatal and children intensive care. Iran-Mashad-2010 (poster presentation) 5-Farhadi R., Comparison of post discharge weight gain between unfortified versus fortified breast milk fed preterm infants in Tuba clinic –sari 2010-2011. international congress of neonatal and children nutrition. Mashhad october 2011(poster presentation) 6- Farhadi R., prevalence of PVL in brain ultrasonography of VLBW neonate’s referred to Tuba clinic sari-2009-2011.national congress of pediatric neurology. Sari 2011 ( oral presentation) 7- Farhadi R., Importance of breast feeding in Quran. national congress of Quran & health. Sari 2011(poster presentation)
  9. 9. 9 8- Zahed Pasha Y*, Ahmadpour-Kacho M1, Akhavan- Niaki H2, Farhadi R. Comparison of Molecular Mutations of G6PD Gene between Icteric and Nonicteric Neonates. Cell Journal(Yakhteh), Vol 13, Suppl 2, Spring 2011 9-Farhadi R,Medical ethics in approach to premature neonates:A case report. National congress of medical education Sari 2012(poster presentation) 10-Farhadi R, Rahmani M. Effect of neonatal resuscitation workshop for Residents and medical students of Imam Khomeini hospital- Sari 2011. . National congress of medical education Sari 2012(poster presentation) 11-Chabra Arona,Rafati M,Farhadi R,Nemati E, Prevalence of bacterial infection and their sensitivity to Antibiotics in NICU of BuAli Sina hospitalSari.national congress of correct prescription of antibiotics Sari 2012(poster presentation) 12-Roya Farhadi, Azar Kabirzadeh, Benyamin Mohseni Saravi. Clinical findings resulted to diagnosis of sepsis in patients of Booali &Imam Khomeini hospital, 2010. 24 th International Congress of Pediatrics – Oct 2012.Tehran Iran(poster presentation) 13-Roya Farhadi. Medically refracted PDA in premature neonates with Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia. Can bed-side surgical ligation in NICU improve their clinical course?1st International cardiac surgery congress in Mazandaran ,Sari,Iran.8-10 may2013(poster presentation) 14- Farhadi R, Kabirzadeh A.Bacteriological study of neonatal sepsis in neonates hospitalized in neonatal ward and NICU of Imam Khomeini and Boo Ali Sina hospitals. Sari, 2012.National congress of infectious disease resistant to antimicrobial Sari Iran 2014(poster presentation) 15- Farhadi R,Rafati M, Chabra A. Detection of antibiotical resistance in late onset sepsis of neonates admitted in neonatal ward of Bu ali sina hospital Sari 2013. National
  10. 10. 10 congress of infectious disease resistant to antimicrobial Sari Iran 2014(poster presentation) 16- Roya Farhadi, Leila sarparast. The importance of skin to skin contact of mother with neonate onbreast feeding in Iranian Hospitals: A Review. National congress of Nutrition & health 2016 Sari- Iran. (poster presentation) 17- *Roya Farhadi, Vajiheh Ghaffari. Feeding in the first hour of birth after cesarean section on the success of exclusive breastfeeding. National congress of Nutrition & health 2016 Sari- Iran. ( oral presentation) 18- Roya Farhadi, Updates in NRP. National Hospital emergency congress 2016 Sari Iran.( oral presentation) 19 - Roya Farhadi, Comparison of Two Levels of Pressure Support Ventilation on Success of Extubation in Preterm Neonates. 6th Congress of perinatology & neonatology –Yazd , Iran 2016 (poster presentation) 20- Farhadi R, Abbaskhanian A, Alaee A. prevalence of stroke in neonates who admitted with seizure in neonatal intensive care unit. 6th Arab Neonatal Care Congress. )SepOct 2016.Dubai. UAE(poster presentation) 21- Roya Farhadi. prevalence of stroke in neonates who admitted with seizure in neonatal intensive care unit. 4th Meditreanean Congress of Pediatrics. 2017- Rome, Italy ( oral presentation as a speaker). 22- R. Farhadi , R.K. Philip. INDUCTION OF LACTATION IN THE BIOLOGICAL MOTHER AND GESTATIONAL SURROGACY: A CASE REPORT AND REVIEW
  11. 11. 11 OF LITERATURE. 5th International Conference on Nutrition & Growth 2018. Paris, France.( poster presentation). Research interests - Neonatology &prinatology - General Pediatrics' Workshops Research Methodology Clinical Trial Plagiarism Neonatal Resuscitation Traditional &Alternative Medicine Submission of English Paper Scientific referee of papers Breast Milk Feeding Death etiology Documentation in Medical folders Lesson planning MCQ Lecturing methodology Publication of paper in ISI journals Problem Based Learning(PBL) SPSS (preliminary ) End note Systematic review Education methods Course planning-Bed side Education Standard Patient & Simulated Patient Exams Evidence-based Journal club
  12. 12. 12 PMP & KFP exams workshop Language Known Persian English References: References are available upon request.

×