Welcome to the eBook version of "The Ultimate Guide To Starting Your Freelance Writing Career." If you are thinking about quitting your full-time job to pursue your career as a freelance writer, or about moonlighting as a freelance writer in order to make more money, then this book is for you. In this book "The Ultimate Guide To Starting Your Freelance Writing Career," I will show you how I quit my corporate job and started making more money as a freelance writer, and how you can too. I will cover topics like why freelance writing is the perfect job, how freelance writing is a lucrative career choice, how to set up your freelance writing business from scratch, and how to make money as a freelance writer.This book also acts as a workbook. After each step, I will give you an action item to work on. That way, at the end of the book, you will have a freelance writing company up and running.I am excited to help you accomplish this awesome goal of becoming a freelance writer! Writers of the world unite! Let s do this.

