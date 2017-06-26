Características y funcionalidad
Sistema Educativo Venezolano Funcionalidad Educación Media Diversificada y Profesional: • Articulada curricular y administ...
http://www.monografias.com/trabajos12/sisedven/sisedven.shtml Referencias Bibliográficas: http://www.monografias.com/traba...
Estructura del sistema educativo venezolano

características y funcionalidad

