FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 1 I. PAMAGAT NG ASIGNATURA: Filipino 7 ...
FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 2 pamamagitan ng pagtukoy sa paraan ng ...
FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 3 Naipaliliwanag ang sanhi at bunga ng ...
FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 4 (F7PB-If-g-4)  Naisusulat muli ang w...
FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 5 B. Introduksyon sa Aralin Ang bawat a...
FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 6 ( ) sundin ( ) suwayin Wastong Sagot:...
FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 7 Mga Gabay na Tanong: 1. Sino ang Datu...
FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 8 sa nakaraang video. Mahalagang maunaw...
FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 9 babasahin, video, panayam, mga dokume...
FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 10 ➔ Ito ang tawag sa pahayag na hindi ...
FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 11 Pagsasanay: (isiset-up sa Moodle) Pa...
FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 12 2 pagsasanay 1 Nilalama n (40%) Nagb...
FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 13 F. Mga Karadagang Kagamitan - Paggam...
MODYUL 1 Filipino 7 aralin1 -Unang Linggo

#ccto, just to spread and share knowlegde

MODYUL 1 Filipino 7 aralin1 -Unang Linggo

  1. 1. FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 1 I. PAMAGAT NG ASIGNATURA: Filipino 7 (Unang Markahan): Mga Panitikan ng Mindanao II. INTRODUKSYON SA ASIGNATURA A. Deskripyon ng Asignatura Kumusta? Ito ang unang kurso para sa asignaturang Filipino 7. Matututuhan mo rito ang mga panitikang nagmula sa Mindanao tulad ng kuwentong-bayan, pabula, epiko, maikling kuwento, at dula sa paraang interdisiplinaryo at interaktibo. Ito ay interdisiplinaryo dahil naiuugnay ito sa iba’t ibang asignatura at nasabi namang interaktibo dahil maraming mga gawaing kinakailangan ng kolaborasyon at pangkatan. Sa pagtatapos mo ng asignaturang ito, inaasahang matamo ang mga kailangang kaalaman at malinang ang mga pangunahing makro-kasanayan: pakikinig, pagsasalita, pagbasa, pagsulat, at panonood. B. Pamantayang Pangnilalaman - Naipamamalas ang pag-unawa sa mga akdang pampanitikan ng Mindanao. C. Pamantayan sa Pagganap - Naisasagawa ang video ng proyektong panturismo sa Mindanao. D. Mga Kasanayang Pampagkatuto - Sa pagtatapos ng kabuuang aralin, ang sumusunod na layunin ay inaasahang matamo: Aralin Kompetensi Gawaing Pampagkatuto 1.1 Si Pilandok sa Pulo ng Pawikan 1.2 Mga Pahayag sa Pagbibigay ng Patunay Nahihinuha ang kaugalian at kalagayang panlipunan ng lugar na pinagmulan ng kuwentong bayan batay sa mga pangyayari at usapan ng mga tauhan. Nagagamit nang wasto ang mga pahayag sa pagbibigay ng mga patunay.  Naibibigay ang kasingkahulugan at kasalungat na kahulugan ng salita ayon sa gamit sa pangungusap. (F7PT-Ia-b-1)  Nasusuri gamit ang graphic organizer ang ugnayan ng tradisyon at akdang pampanitikan sa Paglalarawan ng tauhan batay sa kanilang ikinilos, sinabi o naramdaman. (Pasulat) Pagtukoy sa pamamaraan ng pamumuhay, kaugalian at tradisyon ng Mindanao batay sa ikinilos, sinabi at naramdaman ng tauhan. (Pasulat) Pagsulat ng sanaysay gamit ang mga pahayag na nagpapatunay tungkol sa paksang ang kuwentong- bayan ay salamin ng kultura ng pinagmulan nito.
  2. 2. FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 2 pamamagitan ng pagtukoy sa paraan ng pamumuhay, tradisyon, paniniwala at kaugalian batay sa napanood na kuwentong- bayan. (F7PD-Ia-b-1)  Naisusulat ang mga patunay na ang kuwentong- bayan ay salamin ng tradisyon o kaugalian ng lugar na pinagmulan nito. (F7PU-Ia-b-1) 2.1 Natalo Rin Si Pilandok 2.2 Mga Ekspresyong Naghahayag ng Posibilidad Nahihinuha ang kalalabasan ng mga pangyayari batay sa akdang napakinggan  Nagagamit ang mga ekspresyong naghahayag ng posibilidad (maaari, baka, at iba pa) (F7WG-I-cd-2)  Natutukoy at naipaliliwanag ang mahahalagang kaisipan sa binasang akda (F7PB-Ic-d-2)  Naipahahayag nang pasulat ang damdamin at saloobin tungkol sa paggamit ng mga hayop bilang mga tauhang nagsasalita at kumikilos na parang tao o vice versa. (F7PU-Ic-d-2) Pagbibigay-hinuha sa kahihinatnan ng pangyayari gamit ang Islogan (Pasulat) 3.1. Indarapatra at Sulayman 3.2 Pang-ugnay na Ginagamit sa Sanhi at Bunga Naisasalaysay nang maayos at wasto ang buod, pagkakasunod- sunod ng mga pangyayari sa kuwento. Pagsasalaysay ng buod ng pangyayari batay sa mga naging pagpapasya at pakikipagsapalaran ng mga tauhan gamit ang fishbone teknik.
  3. 3. FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 3 Naipaliliwanag ang sanhi at bunga ng mga pangyayari  Naipaliliwanag ang kahulugan ng mga simbolong ginamit sa akda (F7PT-Id-e-3)  Nakikilala ang katangian ng mga tauhan batay sa tono at paraan ng kanilang pananalita (F7PN-Id-e-3)  Nagagamit nang wasto ang mga pang-ugnay na ginagamit sa pagbibigay ng sanhi at bunga ng mga pangyayari ( sapagkat, dahil, kasi, at iba pa ) (F7WG-Id-e-3) Pagpapaliwanag ng sanhi at bunga ng isang suliraning panlipunang kinakaharap ng lider ng bansa gamit ang graphic organizer. 4.1 Asocena 4.2 Mga Retorikal na Pang-ugnay Naisasalaysay ang buod ng mga pangyayari sa kuwentong napakinggan Nagagamit nang wasto ang mga retorikal na pang- ugnay na ginamit sa akda (kung, kapag, sakali, at iba pa), sa paglalahad (una, ikalawa, halimbawa, at iba pa; isang araw, samantala, at iba pa), sa pagbuo ng editoryal na nanghihikayat (totoo/tunay, talaga, pero/ subalit, at iba pa  Naiisa-isa ang mga elemento ng maikling kuwento sa pamamagitan ng panonood ng Video Pagbubuod ng Kuwentong Asocena gamit ang elemento ng maikling kuwento. Paggamit ng mga retorikal na pang-ugnay sa pagsusulit at aplikasyon.
  4. 4. FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 4 (F7PB-If-g-4)  Naisusulat muli ang wakas ng isang akda sa paraang binago ang katangian ng ilang tauhan. (F7PU-If-g-4)  Naibibigay ang kahulugan ng isang salita bata sa kontekstuwal na pahiwatig sa isang pangungusap (F7PT-Id-e-4) 5.1 Semento Boys 5.2 Mga Pangungusap na Walang Paksa Nasusuri ang pagka- makatotohanan ng mga pangyayari batay sa sariling karanasan Nagagamit ang mga pangungusap na walang tiyak na paksa sa pagbuo ng patalastas pahayag sa pagbibigay ng mga patunay.  Nailalarawan ang mga gawi at kilos ng mga kalahok sa napakinggang dulang panlansangang “Semento Boys”. (F7PK-Ih-i-5)  Nagagamit sa sariling pangungusap ang mga salitang hiram na nakapaloob sa dula (F7PT-Ih-i-5) Pagsusuri sa pagka- makatotohanan ng Pangyayari sa Dula “Semento Boys” Paggamit ng mga pangungusap na walang paksa sa pagbuo ng patalastas III. DALOY NG MODYUL A. Pamagat ng Aralin: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO Aralin 1: Kuwentong Bayan Panitikan : Si Pilandok sa Pulo ng Pawikan Wika at Gramatika : Pahayag sa Pagbibigay ng mga Patunay
  5. 5. FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 5 B. Introduksyon sa Aralin Ang bawat aralin ay may dalawang bahagi – Panitikan, at Wika at Gramatika. Sa Aralin 1, malalaman mo ang kuwento ni Pilandok. Inaasahan sa araling ito na matukoy mo ang mga salitang magkasingkahulugan at magkasalungat, katangian ng tauhan batay sa kanilang usapan, pati na rin ang kalagayang panlipunan ng lugar na pinagmulan ng mga tauhan sa kuwento. Matututuhan mo naman sa Gramatika ang mga pahayag na ginagamit sa pagbibigay-patunay at magamit ito nang wasto sa pagpapatunay na ang kuwentong-bayan ay salamin ng tradisyon o kaugalian ng lugar na pinagmulan nito. Gawain: Panonood ng Video Magandang araw! Ngayon ay sisimulan na natin ang ating pag-aaral at paglalakbay sa kapuluan ng Mindanao. Handa ka na ba? Mahalagang maging masikap at masipag sa pagbabasa at paggawa ng mga inihandang gawain. Panuto: 1. Kopyahin sa iyong kwaderno ang sumusunod na mga tanong: ○ Anong lugar sa Pilipinas ang binibigyang-pansin ng awitin/video? ○ Ano ang mensahe ng awitin? ○ Ano ang mga magagandang lugar na nabanggit sa awit? ○ Ano-anong mga makukulay na pagdiriwang ang binanggit sa awitin? 2. Matapos makopya ang mga tanong, panoorin ang YouTube video na pinamagatang “It’s More Fun in MINDANAO!” 3. Pagkatapos mapanood, sagutin ang mga tanong na kinopya. Maaari mong itala sa iyong kwaderno ang sagot upang madali mo itong balikan kung kailangan mo ang impormasyon. Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrFm_uigD_8 C. Pagpapaunlad ng Aralin Gawain: Paglinang ng Talasalitaan Bago natin talakayin ang kuwento, mahalagang mataya muna natin ang kaalaman mo sa mga salita sa pamamagitan ng gawaing ito. Narito ang ilang mga di-pamilyar na salita na matatagpuan sa kuwentong ating pag-aaralan. Panuto: Tukuyin kung kasingkahulugan o kasalungat na kahulugan ang mga salitang may salungguhit sa bawat bilang batay sa pagkakagamit nito sa pangungusap. Lagyan ng tsek(/) kung kasingkahulugan at ekis (X) naman kung kasalungat. Tala: ise-setup sa Moodle ang bahaging ito. 1. Sawa na si Datu Usman sa lahat ng pagkain. ( ) gusto ( ) uyam 2. Gusto niya ng naiibang pagkain. ( ) namumukod-tangi ( ) magkapareho 3. Matamlay na ikinarga ng mga kawal ang mga sisidlan sa kanilang paraw. ( ) masigla ( ) walang sigla 4. Binantayan niya ang Pulo ng Pawikan. ( ) tiningnan ( ) pinabayaan 5. Kailangang tupdin natin ang ating tungkulin sa pagbabantay sa masasama.
  6. 6. FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 6 ( ) sundin ( ) suwayin Wastong Sagot: Salita Kasingkahulugan Kasalungat sawa uyam Gusto naiiba namumukod-tangi Magkapareho matamlay walang sigla Masigla bnantayan Tiningnan Pinabayaan Tupdin Sundin Suwayin Aralin 1.1 PANITIKAN: Si Pilandok sa Pulo ng Pawikan (Introduksyon) Bilang unang aralin sa asignatura, tutunghayan mo ang kuwentong- bayang “Si Pilandok sa Puno ng Pawikan” mula sa Mindanao. Sa kuwentong ito, makikilala mo ang mga tauhan at ang kanilang mga katangian. Bibigyang-pansin at iuugnay mo rin ang mga usapan nila sa kultura ng Mindanao na pinagmulan ng kuwento. Para mapatunayan mong salamin nga ng kultura ng Mindanao ang kuwento, malaki ang maitutulong ng aralin sa gramatika na “Pahayag sa Pagbibigay-patunay”. Tara na, oras na para simulan ng talakayan! Gawain: Panonood ng Kuwento Nakakita ka na ba ng pilandok? Alam mo ba ang katangian ng isang pilandok? Maraming akda o kuwentong-bayan mula sa Mindanao ang may pangunahing tauhan na pilandok at isa na nga rito ang panonoorin mong kuwento ngayon. Basahin mong mabuti ang mga tuntunin o panuto bago manood upang maging handang-handa ka sa pag-unawa rito. Panuto: ➔ Panoorin ang YouTube video ng kuwentong “Si Pilandok sa Pulo ng Pawikan” (Narration). ➔ Habang nanonood, kilalaning mabuti ang mga tauhan at tandaan ang mga mahahalagang pangyayaring magagamit mo sa susunod pang mga gawain sa araling ito. ➔ Pagkatapos manood, sagutin ang mga gabay na tanong. Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DsdcMcKH38&feature=youtu.be File Link ng Kuwento: Si Pilandok sa Pulo ng Pawikan.docx Tala: I-download ang word file template ng mga Gabay na tanong. Pangalanan ang file sa anyong Apelyido-GabayNaTanong1. Pagkatapos, ipadala ito sa Submission Bin. File Link ng Gabay na Tanong: Mga Gabay na Tanong.docx
  7. 7. FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 7 Mga Gabay na Tanong: 1. Sino ang Datu na nagpapahanap ng itlog ng mga pawikan? Bakit kailangan niya ng itlog? 2. Ano ang naging reaksiyon ni Pilandok nang marinig niya ang utos ng datu? 3. Paano ipinakita ni Pilandok ang pagmamalasakit niya sa Pulo ng Pawikan? 4. Ano ang nangyari sa mga lumba-lumba na kaibigan ni Pilandok nang dumating sa pulo ang mga mandirigma ng datu? 5. Paano naging bato ang itlog ng mga pawikan? 6. Ano ang mensahe sa kabuoan ng kuwentong pinanood/binasa? Gawain: Paglalarawan sa Tauhan Matapos mong sagutin ang mga tanong tungkol sa napanood mong kuwento, subukin naman natin kung nakilala mong mabuti ang mga tauhan batay sa panutong ibinigay sa sinundang gawain. Muli, pinaaalalahanan kang basahing mabuti ang panuto para sa tiyak at wastong pagsagot mo. Panuto: ➔ Magbigay ng paglalarawan ng dalawang pangunahing tauhan ng kuwentong “Si Pilandok sa Pulo ng Pawikan”. ➔ Tatlong paglalarawan ang ibibigay kada tauhan - batay sa sinabi, naramdaman at ikinilos nito. ➔ Makikita mo rin sa template ang halimbawang paglalarawan upang maging gabay mo sa pagsagot. Tala: I-download ang word file template ng paglalarawan. Pangalanan ang file sa anyong Apelyido-PaglalarawanNgTauhan1. Pagkatapos, ipadala ito sa Submission Bin. File Link ng Kwento: Paglalarawan ng Tauhan.docx Tala: Narito ang nilalaman ng word file template - DATU USMAN PILANDOK Gawain: Kahulugan ng Kuwentong-bayan Ngayong nakilala mo na ang mga tauhan, gamitin mo naman ang oras na ito para matutuhan ang kahulugan ng Kuwentong-bayan na siyang uri ng akdang napanood mo
  8. 8. FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 8 sa nakaraang video. Mahalagang maunawaan mo ang katangian nito dahil ito ay may malaking kaugnayan sa mga susunod pang gawain sa pagkatuto. Panuto: ➔ Matapos mong mapanood/mabasa at masagutan ang mga gabay na tanong at makilala ang mga tauhan, alamin mo naman ang uri ng panitikan na kinabibilangan nito - ang “Kuwentong Bayan”. ➔ Alamin ang kahulugan, katangian at uri nito. ➔ Maaaring panoorin ang maikling video o kaya’y basahin ang word file tungkol dito. Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OeMPcyNqGs&t=216s File Link ng Kuwento: Kahulugan ng Kuwentong Bayan.docx Gawain: Kultura ng Mindanao Mahusay ang pagkakalarawan mo sa mga tauhan ng Kuwentong-bayang “Si Pilandok sa Pulo ng Pawikan” batay sa kanilang ikinilos, sinabi at naramdaman. Batay na rin sa kahulugan ng kuwentong-bayan na iyong binasa sa nakaraang gawain, ito ay nagpapakita ng kaugalian at tradisyon o kultura ng pinagmulan nitong lugar, at iyon nga ay masasalamin sa mga salitaan ng mga tauhan sa bawat pangyayari. Para maunawaan mo ang ugnayan ng mga ito, basahin mo ang file tungkol sa kultura ng Mindanao na makikita sa bahaging ito. Pagkatapos, gawin mo ang nakatalagang gawaing “Kultura ng Mindanao” sa ibaba. Panuto: ➔ Pagkatapos mong sagutan ang gawain sa paglalarawan sa tauhan o character sketch at matutuhan ang katangian ng kuwenton-bayan, gawin mong batayan ang mga salitaan, damdamin at kilos ng mga tauhang natutuhan mo upang malaman mo ang kulturang nakapaloob sa akdang “Si Pilandok sa Pulo ng Pawikan”. ➔ Itala mo ang kasagutan sa loob ng talahanayan. Tala: I-download ang template at doon sagutan ang bahaging ito. Ipadala sa Submission Bin ang awtput na may file name na Apelyido-Kultura1-Mindanao. File Link ng Kultura ng Mindanao: Kultura ng Mindanao.docx Tala: Narito ang nilalaman ng word file template - Paraan ng pamumuhay Paniniwala Tradisyon Kaugalian Aralin 1.2 WIKA AT GRAMATIKA: Mga Pahayag na Ginagamit sa Pagpapatunay May mga salita o pahayag na ginagamit sa pagpapatunay upang maging kapani- paniwala at katanggap-tanggap ang impormasyong inilalahad mo. Ito ay maaring dugtungan o dagdagan ng mga datos o pisikal na ebidensya tulad ng larawan,
  9. 9. FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 9 babasahin, video, panayam, mga dokumento at marami pang iba na lalong magpapatibay sa katotohanan o impormasyong iyong pinatutunayan. Pag-aralang mabuti ang mga pahayag na ginagamit sa pagpapatunay sa isang video. Maaari mo ring i-download ang word file nito. Pagkatapos, sagutan ang maikling pagsusulit tungkol dito. Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qt2w-ca8nAo&feature=youtu.be (Mga Pahayag sa Pagbibigay ng Mga Patunay By Sir Juan Malaya) Word File Link: Mga Pahayag sa Pagbibigay ng mga Patunay.docx Tala: Narito ang nilalaman ng word file link tungkol sa Mga Pahayag sa Pagbibigay ng mga Patunay. MGA PAHAYAG SA PAGBIBIGAY NG MGA PATUNAY 1. May Dokumentaryong Ebidensiya ➔ ito ay mga patunay na maaaring nakasulat, larawan o video. Halimbawa: Pinatunayan ng “I-Witness” na sadyang maraming kabataan ang nagsusumikap sa buhay makatapos lamang ng pag-aaral. ● “I-Witness” = ang tinutukoy na dokumentaryong ebidensya ● pinatunayan = ginamit sa pagpapatunay ● maraming kabataan ang nagsusumikap sa buhay makatapos lamang ng pag-aaral. = ang pinatunayan sa pahayag 2. Kapani-paniwala ➔ sa paggamit ng salitang ito, ipinapakita na ang ebidensiya, patunay o datos ay makatotohanan at maaaring makapagpatunay. Halimbawa: Ayon sa mga nakalap na larawan, kapani-paniwala nga ang matinding problema ng Mindanao na makaapekto sa ekonomiya nito. ● “nakalap na larawan” = naging batayan upang sabihing “kapani-paniwala” ang pinatutunayan. ● “kapani-paniwala” = ginamit na salita upang pag-ugnayin ang patunay at pinatutunayan. ● “problema sa Mindanao” = ang pinatutunayan sa pahayag 3. Taglay ang Matibay na Kongklusyon ➔ ang tawag sa katunayang pinalalakas ng ebidensiya, pruweba, o impormasyong totoo. Halimbawa: Taglay ang matibay na kongklusyon, hinatulan ng Korte Suprema ang mga senador hinggil sa Pork Barrel Scam. ● Sa pahayag na ito, mapapansing hindi na binanggit ang mga ebidensyang ginamit sa pagpapatunay, kinakatawan na lamang ito ng pahayag sa pagpapatunay na “matibay na kongklusyon”. ● Ibig sabihin nito, may mga pinag-aralan at inilahad nang ebidensya at isinagawang imbestigasyon ang Korte Suprema sa pagdinig ng kaso na naghatid ng “matibay na kongklusyon” dito. ● Ang “Pork Barrel Scam” naman ang pinatunayang kinasangkutan ng mga hinatulang senador. 4. Nagpapahiwatig
  10. 10. FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 10 ➔ Ito ang tawag sa pahayag na hindi direktang makikita, maririnig o mahihipo ang ebidensiya ngunit sa pamamagitan nito ay masasalamin ang katotohanan. Halimbawa: Ang pagtulong ng DIHS sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo ay nagpapahiwatig ng pagiging mabuti nito. ● “pagtulong ng DIHS sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo” = patunay sa “pagiging mabuti” ● “nagpapahiwatig” = nag-ugnay sa patunay at pinatutunayan ● “pagiging mabuti nito” = pinatutunayan sa pahayag 5. Nagpapakita ➔ salitang nagsasabi na ang isang kilos o pangyayari (na nakita o nasaksihan) ay patunay sa isang katotohanan. ➔ Tingnan ang halimbawang pangungusap: Halimbawa: Ang tulong mula sa iba't ibang bansa na umabot sa mahigit 14 bilyong piso ang nagpapakita sa likas na kabuting-loob ng tao anuman ang kulay ng balat at lahi mo. ● Ang pangyayari na “tulong mula sa iba’t ibang bansa” na higit pang pinatibay ng halagang “14 bilyong piso” ay patunay ng “likas na kabutihang loob” ng tao. ● Pinag-ugnay ang patunay at pinatutunayan gamit ang salitang “nagpapakita” 6. Nagpapatunay/Katunayan/Patunay ➔ Ang salitang nagsasabi o nagsasaad ng pananalig o paniniwala sa ipinahahayag. Halimbawa: Ang Pilipinas ay nakapaloob sa tinatawag na PacificTyphoon Belt na nangangahulugang dinaraanan ito taon-taon ng maraming bagyo. Katunayan, sa bawat taon ay may 8 hanggang 9 na bagyo ang pumapasok sa ating PAR o Philippine Area of Responsibility. ● Ang pahayag na nakasalungguhit ay pinatutunayan gamit ang datos o tala na “sa bawat taon ay may 8 hanggang 9 na bagyo ang pumapasok sa ating PAR o Philippine Area of Responsibility” ● “katunayan” = ginamit na pang-ugnay sa pagpapatunay ng impormasyon. 7. Pinatutunayan ng mga Detalye ➔ Makikita mula sa mga detalye ang patunay ng isang pahayag. Mahalagang masuri ang mga detalye para makita ang katotohanan sa pahayag. Halimbawa: Pinatutunayan lamang ng mga nabanggit na detalye na ang DIHS ay isang tunay na mabuting paaralan. ● Hindi na rin tinukoy kung ano ang “binanggit na detalye” ngunit nagsisilbi itong patunay sa isang katotohanan. ● Pinatutunayan = ginamit na pang-ugnay sa patunay ● ang DIHS ay isang tunay na mabuting paaralan = ang pinatunayan sa pahayag gamit ang binanggit na detalye
  11. 11. FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 11 Pagsasanay: (isiset-up sa Moodle) Panuto: Gamitin nang wasto ang pahayag na nagpapatunay sa bawat pangungusap. Piliin ang wastong sagot sa loob ng panaklong ( ). 4-5 ang pasadong marka sa pagsasanay na ito. 1). Ang pangalang Lanao ay nagmula sa salitang ranao na nangangahulugang "lawa". Matatagpuan kasi rito ang Lawa ng Lanao na pinakamalaking lawa sa Mindanao at pangalawang pinakamalaki sa buong Pilipinas, sunod sa Lawa ng Laguna. Ang lawa ay mahalagang bahagi ng buhay ng mga tao sa lugar na ito na __________ (pinatutunayan, ipinahihiwatig) ng pagtawag sa mga Meranong naninirahan dito bilang “mga tao sa lawa”. 2). Labis na abala ang mga tao sa dami ng mga bangkang nagyayao't dito sa pagdadala ng mga paninda. Ito rin ang isa sa mga pangunahing paraan ng transportasyon sa mga bayan ng Lanao del Sur. Ang mga gawaing ito ay __________ (nagpapatunay, nagpapakita) na ang buhay ng mga tao ay nakasentro sa lawa ng Lanao. 3). Ang mga kagamitang pangseremonya nila ay may mga ukit na okir kung saan pinakakilala ang sarimanok at makukulay na nagas o nakaukit na hugis ahas na madalas makita sa hawakan o puluhan ng kanilang mga kampilan. Sa mga detalyeng ito, ___________ (kitang-kita, kapani-paniwala) ang pagiging malikhain ng mga Merano. 4). Batay sa mga araw-araw na ulat-panahon, hindi masyadong mainit ang klima sa Lanao at llihis din sila sa daanan ng bagyo. Ang mga nabanggit na kadahilanang ito ng pagkakaroon ng magandang panahon ay __________ (nagpapahiwatig, nagpapakita) na mapalad ang mga Merano. 5). Karagdagang __________ (katunayan, kapani-paniwala) pa rito ang hindi gaanong pananalanta ng mga bagyong dumaraan sa ating bansa. D. Gawaing Pampagkatuto Para sa bahaging ito ng aralin, sumulat ka ng sanaysay na nagpapatunay na ang kuwentong-bayan ay salamin ng lugar na pinagmulan nito. Gamitin mo bilang tiyak na halimbawa ang kuwentong-bayang natunghayan mo sa araling ito. Mahalagang magamit mo sa sanaysay ang mga pahayag sa pagpapatunay na natutuhan mo. Basahing mabuti ang panuto at pamantayan sa pagmamarka upang maging gabay mo sa pagsulat. Gawain: Pagsulat ng Sanaysay Panuto: Patunayan mo ang pahayag sa ibaba. “Ang kuwentong-bayan ay salamin ng lugar na pinagmulan nito.” *Sa pagsagot, kailangang binubuo ng 40-50 salita at gumamit ng tatlong pahayag sa pagpapatunay (Kinakailangan guhitan ang mga nagamit na pahayag sa pagpapatunay). *Gamitin ding gabay sa pagsagot ang pamantayan para sa tiyak na nilalaman ng iyong sanaysay: Pamanta yan Napakahusay 4 Mahusay 3 Di-gaanong Mahusay Nangangailang an pa ng
  12. 12. FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 12 2 pagsasanay 1 Nilalama n (40%) Nagbigay ng apat hanggang limang kaugnayan ng kultura at tradisyon ng lugar sa kwentong-bayan Nagbigay ng tatlo hanggang dalawang kaugnayan ng kultura at tradisyon ng lugar sa kwentong- bayan Nagbigay ng isang kaugnayan ng kultura at tradisyon ng lugar sa kwentong- bayan Walang makikitang kaugnayan ang kultura at tradisyon ng lugar sa kwentong- bayan Pagpapa hayag sa Pagpapa tunay (30%) Nakagamit ng tatlong pahayag sa pagpapatunay Nakagamit ng dalawang pahayag sa pagpapatunay Nakagamit ng isang pahayag sa pagpapatunay Hindi nakagamit ng pahayag sa pagpapatunay Wastong gamit ng gramatik a (30%) Walang mali sa paggamit ng mga salita May isa- dalawang mali sa paggamit ng mga salita May tatlo – apat na mali sa paggamit ng mga salita Lampas sa apat ang naging pagkakamali sa paggamit ng mga salita I-post sa Class Forum 1: Patunayan Mo ang iyong naging sagot sa mga katanungang ito. E. Paglalahat/Repleksyon Sa puntong ito, tiyak kong marami kang natutuhan at marami ka ring saloobing nais ipahayag tungkol sa ating paksa, partikular na sa akdang “Si Pilandok sa Pulo ng Pawikan” bilang isang halimbawa ng kuwentong-bayan sa Mindanao. Nais kong malaman ang iyong opinyon sa isang tiyak na usaping kaugnay ng iyong napag-aralan, at maibahagi rin ito sa iyong mga kaklase. Narito ang gawain: Gawain (Forum): Pagpapalitan ng Opinyon Panuto: May dalawang bahagi ang gawaing ito. (A) Unang Bahagi ➔ Sagutin ang dalawang (2) tanong tungkol sa ugnayan ng akdang pampanitikan at lugar na pinagmulan nito. ➔ Pagkatapos, sumagot ka rin sa isa (1) sa mga post ng iyong mga kaklase kung sang-ayon ka sa kanilang ibinahagi. ➔ Tandaan lamang na hindi pinahihintulutan ang panggagaya ng sagot ng kaklase o sipi mula sa internet o copy-paste, pakikipag-usap nang walang kaugnayan sa paksa lalo na ang mga walang galang na tugon sa sagot ng mga kaklase. 1. Bakit kailangang ipakita sa mga akdang pampanitikan ang kultura ng lugar na pinagmulan nito? (gawing tiyak sa Mindanao) 2. Paano maipakikita ang kahalagahan ng kultura sa isang lugar? (B)Ikalawa, magbigay ng maikling paglalahat o komento (3 pangungusap) tungkol sa dalawang (2) kasagutan ng dalawang kaklase. I-post sa Class Forum 2 ang iyong naging sagot sa mga katanungang ito.
  13. 13. FILIPINO 7 | UNANG MARKAHAN: MGA PANITIKAN NG MINDANAO DEPED DASMARINAS | PAHINA | 13 F. Mga Karadagang Kagamitan - Paggamit ng mga Youtube Video Presentation - Paggamit ng mga Word File G. Mga Sanggunian: Mga Aklat 1. Obrero, Rotia, et. al. (2013). Tudla 7 (Binagong Edisyon). Quezon City, Philipiines: Sta. Teresa Publicatio, Inc. 2. Reyes, Alvin, Setubal, Jessie (2016). Diwa ng Wika at Panitikan. Makati City, Philippines: Diwa Learning Systems, Inc. 3. Alcantara, Tolosa, Jocson. (2016). Hiyas ng Lahi: Panitikan, Gramatika at Retorika. Quezon City, Philippines: Vibal Publishing House, Inc. Mga Larawan 4. Sultan (Larawang Online). Kinuha noong Mayo 5, 2020, Mula sa (https://www.dreamstime.com/illustration/sultan-clothes.html) 5. Ako si Pilandok (Larawang Online). Kinuha noong Mayo 5, 2020, Mula sa (https://www.jacketflap.com/profile.asp?member=pilandok) Mga Video 6. Sir Juan Malaya. “Mga Pahayag sa Pagbibigay ng Patunay” Abril 28, 2020. Hinango sa https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qt2w-ca8nAo&feature=youtu.be 7. Sir Juan Malaya. “Kahulugan ng Kwentong Bayan” Abril 23, 2020. Hinango sa https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQVBk8CK5hA&feature=youtu.be 8. Sir Juan Malaya. “Si Pilandok sa Pulo ng Pawikan” Mayo 6, 2020. Hinango sa https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DsdcMcKH38&feature=youtu.be 9. Axel Noble. “It’s More Fun In Mindanao”. Agosto 22, 2012. Hinango sa https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrFm_uigD_8 10. DepEd Curriculum Guide 2016

