Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Industri kuliner di Indonesia, merupakan sektor yang strategis bagi perkembangan ekonomi Indonesia. Kuliner bukan lagi pro...
Kenapa harus bermitra dengan Roti Bakar Manahan? Roti Bakar Manahan merupakan sebuah kesempatan dan pilihan yang tepat unt...
Paket Basic 50 Jt Rp. 65.000.000,0 Nama brand Roti Bakar Manahan Konsultasi gratis desain promo Manual Book (buku resep) D...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Industri kuliner di indonesia, merupakan sektor yang

27 views

Published on

Proposal

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Industri kuliner di indonesia, merupakan sektor yang

  1. 1. Industri kuliner di Indonesia, merupakan sektor yang strategis bagi perkembangan ekonomi Indonesia. Kuliner bukan lagi produk konsumsi untuk memenuhi kebutuhan biologis manusia semata, saat ini menjadi sebuah gaya hidup baru di kalangan masyarakat. Bisnis kuliner sangat berkembang pesat, semakin diminati oleh masyarakat, semakin kreatif, dan inovatif. Oleh karena itu di awal tahun 2018 Roti Bakar Manahan mulai membuka kerjasama dalam upaya pengembangan gerai dan pemenuhan kebutuhan pelanggan yang meningkat. FRANCHISE Dengan tujuan utama Roti Bakar Manahan menyediakan makanan yang berkualitas dengan harga terjangkau untuk seluruh kalangan masyarakat.
  2. 2. Kenapa harus bermitra dengan Roti Bakar Manahan? Roti Bakar Manahan merupakan sebuah kesempatan dan pilihan yang tepat untuk Anda pelaku usaha yang ingin maju dan berkembang dalam bisnis kuliner. 8 alasan dasar kenapa Anda memilih Roti Bakar Manahan sebagai rekan mitra : 1. Bahan baku yang fresh 2. Harga produksi rendah, dengan omset sampai 120 jt/bln 3. Menu yang kami tawarkan terbukti laku keras di pasaran 4. Nilai outlet yang kami tawarkan masuk akal, karena relevan dengan omset perharinya 5. Harga jual makanan dan minuman terjangkau di semua kalangan 6. Memungkinkan BEP dengan waktu yang singkat 7. Manajemen Roti Bakar Manahan membantu setiap cabang dengan promo rutin agar outlet terus berkembang 8. Promosi menggunakan sosial media yang aktif sehingga efektif dan efisien
  3. 3. Paket Basic 50 Jt Rp. 65.000.000,0 Nama brand Roti Bakar Manahan Konsultasi gratis desain promo Manual Book (buku resep) Desain menu dan nomor meja Fitur yang di dapat

×