best free online movies trailers Silent Ones
2014 | Drama
Silent Ones is a movie starring Fatih Dervisoglu, Roland R�ba, and Orsolya T�th. A girl wakes up after a car crash. Her
younger brother has disappeared. As she promised him, she boards a cargo ship to find a new life. Then the shady...
Multi award winning debut feature film by Ricky Rijneke. Young Hungarian Csilla (Orsi T�th) wakes up inside a
crashed car in the middle of nowhere, not knowing where her brother Isti is. He has vanished without a trace. As she
promised him, she boards a freighter to find a new life. Then the shady G�bor (Roland R�ba), a self-proclaimed
businessman crosses her path. Hallucinogenic, surrealist trip in the twilight zone between life and death. For Silent
Ones Ricky brought together a selection of prize-winning European film talent, including Berlinale's shooting star the
Hungarian actress Orsi T�th (Delta, Women Without Men), cinematographers Gergely Poh�rnok (Hukkle, Taxidermia)
and Jean-Paul DE Zaeytijd, the regular DOP of all Bouli Lanners films. Sound by Tamas Zanyi (Taxidermia, Son of
Saul). Andrey Dergachev (composer of The Return, The Banishment and Leviathan by Andrey Zvjagintsev) designed
the soundscape and composed the music. Actress and singer-songwriter Vanessa Paradis ...
Type: Movie
Genre: Drama,Mystery,Thriller
Written By: Ricky Rijneke.
Stars: Fatih Dervisoglu, Roland R�ba, Orsolya T�th
Director: Ricky Rijneke
Rating: 8.2
Date: 2014-12-11
Duration: PT1H37M
Keywords: death,isolation,rape,female nudity,brother sister relationship
