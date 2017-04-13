Webinar: Term Gifts- A Way of Giving to The Foundation

TERM GIFTS – A WAY OF GIVING Fund Development Team RI South Asia Office
Areas Of Focus Major Gifts Initiative (Cont.) Ways to support the AOF - MGI  Endowed gifts  Planned Giving- Bequests  T...
Area of Focus Peace and Conflict Prevention/Resolution Disease Prevention and Treatment Water and Sanitation Maternal and ...
Term Global Grant Contributions Worldwide $30,000 $772,545 $495,649 $1,993,150 $4,681,337 $1,948,820 1 7 8 39 56 53 $0 $50...
Term Global Grant Contributions from India $30,000 $150,000 $1,863,150 $2,167,461 $1,481,353 1 4 37 48 44 $0 $500,000 $1,0...
Term Global Grants by Area of Focus (India) 23 30 47 4 15 13 3 Water and sanitaion Basic education and literacy Disease pr...
Term Gifts Utilized as of 30June 2016 Rotary Year Number of Term Global Grants Total Value (US$) Number of Term Global Gra...
Term Global Grant Gifts Generally a one-time gift, used in its entirety for its intended purpose and carries the name of t...
The Rotary Foundation Money Flow Term Gift Annual Fund Endowment Fund Share ( 3 years) DDF (District Designated Fund)-50% ...
Term Global Grant Funding Scenarios (Not Tied To A District) Term Gift of $15,000 Example 1 Example 2 Example 3 Example 4 ...
Term Global Grant Funding Scenarios (tied to a District) Term Gift of $30,000 Example 1 Example 2 Example 3 Example 4 Amou...
Term Gift utilization through Global grants Pre-review of draft GG application by Grants team Suggestion from Grants team ...
Term Gift Recognition, Tracking and Reporting Recognition – Major donor – Arch Klumph Society Tracking and Reporting – Eac...
Term Global Grant - FAQs 1. Can Rotarian/non-Rotarian contribute through term gifts. Yes, both Rotarians and non-Rotarians...
Term Global Grant - FAQs 7. How soon after the term gift is made can the benefitting district have access to the funds? Su...
Term Global Grant - FAQs • Can a district split a term global grant and add DDF and/or cash in order to fund multiple glob...
  1. 1. TERM GIFTS – A WAY OF GIVING Fund Development Team RI South Asia Office
  2. 2. Areas Of Focus Major Gifts Initiative (Cont.) Ways to support the AOF - MGI  Endowed gifts  Planned Giving- Bequests  Term gifts
  3. 3. Area of Focus Peace and Conflict Prevention/Resolution Disease Prevention and Treatment Water and Sanitation Maternal and Child Health Basic Education and Literacy Economic and Community Development
  4. 4. Term Global Grant Contributions Worldwide $30,000 $772,545 $495,649 $1,993,150 $4,681,337 $1,948,820 1 7 8 39 56 53 $0 $500,000 $1,000,000 $1,500,000 $2,000,000 $2,500,000 $3,000,000 $3,500,000 $4,000,000 $4,500,000 $5,000,000 2009-10 2011-12 2012-13 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 Total US$ value Number of gifts received
  5. 5. Term Global Grant Contributions from India $30,000 $150,000 $1,863,150 $2,167,461 $1,481,353 1 4 37 48 44 $0 $500,000 $1,000,000 $1,500,000 $2,000,000 $2,500,000 2011-12 2012-13 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 Total US$ Value Number of gifts received
  6. 6. Term Global Grants by Area of Focus (India) 23 30 47 4 15 13 3 Water and sanitaion Basic education and literacy Disease prevention and treatment Maternal and child health Economic and community development Multiple or not specified WINS
  7. 7. Term Gifts Utilized as of 30June 2016 Rotary Year Number of Term Global Grants Total Value (US$) Number of Term Global Grants approved Total Term Global Grants Value approved (US$) 2011-12 1 $30,000 1 $30,000 2012-13 4 $150,000 4 $150,000 2013-14 37 $1,848,150 25 $1,253,650 2014-15 49 $2,135,022 24 $798,985 2015-16 44 $1,481,353 8 $260,000 Total 135 $5,644,525 62 $2,492,635
  8. 8. Term Global Grant Gifts Generally a one-time gift, used in its entirety for its intended purpose and carries the name of the donor or a loved one. Generally used in the year following when the gift is given. • Option 1- $15,000 and up- to be used in lieu of World Fund by TRF per the restrictions placed on the gift by the donor. • Option 2- $30,000 and up- available to a club or district to develop a global grant per the restrictions placed on the gift by the donor. The $30,000 covers the club/district portion and WF match.
  9. 9. The Rotary Foundation Money Flow Term Gift Annual Fund Endowment Fund Share ( 3 years) DDF (District Designated Fund)-50% TRF Program Funding Rotarian Contributions Investment Earnings Spendable earnings 50% Utilized through Term Global grants
  10. 10. Term Global Grant Funding Scenarios (Not Tied To A District) Term Gift of $15,000 Example 1 Example 2 Example 3 Example 4 Amount from term gift $15,000 $15,000 $15,000 $15,000 District Designated Funds $15,000 $10,000 $30,000 $42,500 World Fund Match $0 $0 $15,000 $27,500 Cash $0 $5,000 $0 $10,000 World Fund Match $0 $0 $0 $5,000 Total Grant Amount $30,000 $30,000 $60,000 $100,000
  11. 11. Term Global Grant Funding Scenarios (tied to a District) Term Gift of $30,000 Example 1 Example 2 Example 3 Example 4 Amount from term gift $30,000 $30,000 $30,000 $30,000 District Designated Funds $0 $7,500 $0 $3,750 World Fund Match $0 $7,500 $0 $3,750 Cash $0 $0 $10,000 $5,000 World Fund Match $0 $0 $5,000 $2,500 Total Grant Amount $30,000 $45,000 $45,000 $45,000
  12. 12. Term Gift utilization through Global grants Pre-review of draft GG application by Grants team Suggestion from Grants team as per AOF guideline If project eligible for funding , Term gift contribution to RF(I) Gift agreement processed Modified GG application submitted (within AOF policy statement) Final Approval and implementation of project If declined, application modified and re-submitted
  13. 13. Term Gift Recognition, Tracking and Reporting Recognition – Major donor – Arch Klumph Society Tracking and Reporting – Each gift is individually tracked – Donors receive a personalized report with general information on the grant and how much additional funds were leveraged
  14. 14. Term Global Grant - FAQs 1. Can Rotarian/non-Rotarian contribute through term gifts. Yes, both Rotarians and non-Rotarians can make Term Gifts. 2. Can numerous people give to a term global grant? Term global grants are reserved for an individual, couple, non-Rotary affiliated foundations and corporations. 3. Does a $15,000 term global grant receive a match by the Foundation? Because the minimum global grant project size is $30,000, a term gift at this level is leveraged by other contributions. 4. What is the minimum amount needed to fund a term global grant? $30,000 is the minimum amount. This will cover the district’s initial portion and the World Fund match portion for the grant. 5. How can districts apply for global grants? Applications must be completed online at Rotary.org. 6. Where in the application does a district indicate that funding from a term global grant is to be used? When completing the financing portion of the grant application, select the term gift number (e.g. T12345) as the funding source.
  15. 15. Term Global Grant - FAQs 7. How soon after the term gift is made can the benefitting district have access to the funds? Such contributions will be available in the Rotary year immediately following the year in which they were received, unless otherwise specified in the gift agreement. 8. What happens if a district does not use the term global grant benefitting their district in the year that it is made available? It will carry over to the following year. If many years go by, the Foundation will determine how best to use the remaining funds. 9. Does the international partner need to contribute 30% to the global grant project budget? No, this requirement does not apply. 10. Are there any fees charged or deductions made from the term gift? No fees or deductions are taken from the gift. 100% of the gift is made available for global grants. 11. If donor pays $250,000, will he become AKS member? A single donor or couple who makes an outright contribution of US$250,000 to fund Term Gifts would be eligible for AKS status and recognition.
  16. 16. Term Global Grant - FAQs • Can a district split a term global grant and add DDF and/or cash in order to fund multiple global grants? • Yes. If the amount of the gift is greater than $30,000. For instance, if the gift is for $40,000, the district can use $20,000 each on two global grants and supplement the difference by adding cash and/or DDF to each grant to reach the $30,000 minimum global grant project budget. However, both global grants must carry the name of the donor and comply with any restrictions and/or preferences placed on the gift by the donor.

