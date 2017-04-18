MANAGING MEMBERSHIP LEADS FOR DISTRICT LEADERS Rotary International Membership Development April 2017
2 MEMBERSHIP LEADS PRESENTED BY: Julie Aubry Regional Membership Officer Zones 7B, 8, 21B, 27 Rebecca Holloway Regional Me...
3 MEMBERSHIP LEADS – WHAT’S THE VALUE? Prospective Members Relocating/ Rejoining Members Referred Members
4 MEMBERHSIP LEADS - OPPORTUNITIES New Opportunities in Membership Candidates: • 34% are 30-39 years old • 24% are 20-29 y...
5 MEMBERSHIP LEADS – MISSED OPPORTUNITIES Dismissed Candidates: • 6% no longer interested in the Club • 54% no longer inte...
6 MEMBERSHIP LEADS – RECEIVING LEADS
9 MEMBERSHIP LEADS - REPORTS 1234
1 0 MEMBERSHIP LEADS - REPORTS Julie Andrews (1234567) BroadwayActress/Singer Julie.Andrews@broadway.nyc.com Morning New Y...
1 1 MEMBERSHIP LEADS – ACCESS • Receives email notifications on new leads -District Governor -Executive Secretary -Members...
1 2 MEMBERSHIP LEADS – BEST PRACTICES BEST PRACTICES • Get to know your lead • Visit multiple clubs • Good district commun...
1 3 • Receives email notifications on new leads -President -Secretary -Membership Chair -Executive Secretary -Assistant Go...
1 4 MEMBERSHIP LEADS – COMMUNICATION WITH CLUBS What if a club doesn’t respond? 1. Offer training for clubs 2. Discontinue...
1 5 MEMBERSHIP LEADS – CALL TO ACTION Next Steps… • Update Membership Leads through platform • Offer training to clubs on ...
1 6 QUESTIONS?THANK YOU
Managing Membership Leads for District Leaders

SLIDES FROM WEBINAR RECORDED 18 APRIL, 2017. The Membership Leads platform allows community members to express their interest in joining Rotary and allows current Rotarians to refer potential members or find a new club when relocating. This webinar will show districts how to effectively utilize this platform, provide best practices for encouraging clubs to take action with leads, and will allow time for question and answer. Register soon so you can secure your spot.

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
Managing Membership Leads for District Leaders

  1. 1. MANAGING MEMBERSHIP LEADS FOR DISTRICT LEADERS Rotary International Membership Development April 2017
  2. 2. 2 MEMBERSHIP LEADS PRESENTED BY: Julie Aubry Regional Membership Officer Zones 7B, 8, 21B, 27 Rebecca Holloway Regional Membership Officer Zones 21A, 33, 34 Diana Edwards Regional Membership Officer Zones 24, 32 Nicole Jones Senior Regional Membership Officer Zones 25, 26 Haris Sofradzija Regional Membership Officer Zones 28, 29, 30, 31 Anja Van Ostrand Membership Research Specialist
  3. 3. 3 MEMBERSHIP LEADS – WHAT’S THE VALUE? Prospective Members Relocating/ Rejoining Members Referred Members
  4. 4. 4 MEMBERHSIP LEADS - OPPORTUNITIES New Opportunities in Membership Candidates: • 34% are 30-39 years old • 24% are 20-29 years old • 31% are female • Averaging 4 conversions (lead to member) per day 15,000+ Membership Leads (since 1 July 2016)
  5. 5. 5 MEMBERSHIP LEADS – MISSED OPPORTUNITIES Dismissed Candidates: • 6% no longer interested in the Club • 54% no longer interested in Rotary
  6. 6. 6 MEMBERSHIP LEADS – RECEIVING LEADS
  7. 7. 9 MEMBERSHIP LEADS - REPORTS 1234
  8. 8. 1 0 MEMBERSHIP LEADS - REPORTS Julie Andrews (1234567) BroadwayActress/Singer Julie.Andrews@broadway.nyc.com Morning New York, New York, USA Morning
  9. 9. 1 1 MEMBERSHIP LEADS – ACCESS • Receives email notifications on new leads -District Governor -Executive Secretary -Membership Chair -Assistant Governors • Access to manage leads -District Governor -All Current District Officers -Assistant Governors • Access to view leads -Officers Elect -Immediate Past Officers Who has access at the district level?
  10. 10. 1 2 MEMBERSHIP LEADS – BEST PRACTICES BEST PRACTICES • Get to know your lead • Visit multiple clubs • Good district communication • No lead left behind
  11. 11. 1 3 • Receives email notifications on new leads -President -Secretary -Membership Chair -Executive Secretary -Assistant Governor (only the one AG responsible for club) • Access to manage leads -All Current Club Officers • Access to view leads -Officers Elect -Immediate Past Officers MEMBERSHIP LEADS – ACCESS Who has access at the club level?
  12. 12. 1 4 MEMBERSHIP LEADS – COMMUNICATION WITH CLUBS What if a club doesn’t respond? 1. Offer training for clubs 2. Discontinue sending leads to unresponsive clubs 3. Look into alternative opportunities • E-Clubs • Starting a new club
  13. 13. 1 5 MEMBERSHIP LEADS – CALL TO ACTION Next Steps… • Update Membership Leads through platform • Offer training to clubs on Membership Leads
  14. 14. 1 6 QUESTIONS?THANK YOU

