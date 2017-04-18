Managing Membership Leads for District Leaders

-
SLIDES FROM WEBINAR RECORDED 18 APRIL, 2017. The Membership Leads platform allows community members to express their interest in joining Rotary and allows current Rotarians to refer potential members or find a new club when relocating. This webinar will show districts how to effectively utilize this platform, provide best practices for encouraging clubs to take action with leads, and will allow time for question and answer. Register soon so you can secure your spot.
