Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
En éste número  LA MARCA ROTARY  HOMENAJE AL EPRI CARLOS CANSECO héroe de la salud.  REUNIÓN CONJUNTA, con RC Maspaloma...
2 ¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿ ¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿ n,b ¿ ¿¿ ...
3 ´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´ ¿QUE ES LA PAZ POSITIVA? El Dr. Johan Galtung [sociólogo noruego considerado el "padre de los e...
4 REUNIÓN CONJUNTA CON ROTARY MASPALOMAS,CANARIAS,ESPAÑA PRESIDENTES: IVAN MARIN (RC EL RIMAC) Y ANTONIO MANSARO (RC MASPA...
¡RC EL RIMAC OBTUVO UNA SUBVENCIÓN DISTRITAL! Nuestro proyecto para equipar a la unidad de rescate y bioseguridad de la ce...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rotary Club El Rimac - Boletín Octubre 2020

56 views

Published on

Rotary Club El Rimac

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rotary Club El Rimac - Boletín Octubre 2020

  1. 1. En éste número  LA MARCA ROTARY  HOMENAJE AL EPRI CARLOS CANSECO héroe de la salud.  REUNIÓN CONJUNTA, con RC Maspalomas-España  VISITA OFICIAL de la GD Claudia Dávila Baca.  ¿QUE ES LA PAZ POSITIVA? Inscríbete en la Academia de Paz Positiva de Rotary.  LA IMPORTANCIA DE NUESTRA IMAGEN,visita el brand center de Rotary  REUNIONES DEL CLUB, noticias, actividades y mas… LA MARCA ROTARY OCTUBRE 2020 Dar de si antes de pensar en si Se beneficia mas quien mejor sirveUna marca es más que un logotipo. La marca Rotary es mucho más que la rueda rotaria. Es una percepción: no es simplemente cómo nos vemos a nosotros mismos, sino qué piensan de nosotros las demás personas. Cuando hablamos de la marca Rotary hablamos de las cualidades y objetivos básicos que unen a todos los clubes y distritos rotarios. Es lo que ofrecemos a las personas que colaboran con nosotros, se afilian a un club o participan en nuestros programas y proyectos. Nuestra marca refleja nuestra identidad, nuestra visión y nuestra esencia, así como nuestros valores. Representa nuestra cultura singular y nuestro enfoque para crear un cambio positivo y duradero. La percepción de las personas sobre Rotary proviene de sus experiencias con nuestros clubes y programas, junto con las historias que contamos y las imágenes que compartimos. Las comunicaciones de marca convincentes y coherentes, junto con una gran experiencia, pueden contribuir al fortalecimiento de nuestra marca y ayudarnos a involucrar y atraer a más socios, donantes y colaboradores. TOMA ACCIÓN: www.rotaryclubelrimac.org
  2. 2. 2 ¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿ ¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿ n,b ¿ ¿¿ HOMENAJE AL EPRI DOCTOR CARLOS CANSECO …héroe de la salud pública El miércoles 21 de octubre, con ocasión de celebrar el día mundial de la lucha contra la polio,nueve clubes peruanos nos reunimos para rendir justo y merecido homenaje al EPRI Dr.Carlos Canseco Gonzales.Una noche mágica sin duda cuya parte central fue la destacada entrevista via zoom realizada por el EGD Miguel Borja En ella; su encantadora hija Martha Canseco y su esposo el EGD Diego Alonso Hinojosa; nos deleitaron con anecdotas y pasajes de la vida familiar,profesional y rotaria de nuestro homenajeado. El evento convocó a casi 300 participantes y fue transmitido en vivo en facebook. El video de la reunion está disponible en : htpps://www..facebook.com/RotaryClubElRimacD4455/videos/763870044195316 CARLOS CANSECO GONZALES (1921-2009) DESTACADO MÉDICO MEXICANO RECONOCIDO POR LA OPS COMO UNA DE LAS ONCE PERSONAS QUE MAS INFLUYERON EN LA SALUD PÚBLICA DE AMÉRICA DURANTE EL SIGLO XX. INGRESÓ A ROTARY A LOS 28 AñOS EN 1950. ASCENDIÓ A TODAS LAS RESPONSABILIDADES HASTA SER ELEGIDO PRESIDENTE DE ROTARY PARA EL AñO 1984-1985. SU LEMA FUE: “DESCUBRAMOS UN MUNDO NUEVO DE SERVICIO” INSPIRADOR,PROMOTOR Y ACTIVO AGENTE DEL PROGRAMA POLIO PLUS DE ROTARY QUE HA LOGRADO ERRADICAR DEL PLANETA EL 99.9% DE LOS CASOS DE LA TEMIBLE POLIOMIELITIS.
  3. 3. 3 ´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´´ ¿QUE ES LA PAZ POSITIVA? El Dr. Johan Galtung [sociólogo noruego considerado el "padre de los estudios sobre la paz"], en su premisa original de la Paz Positiva, promovió la idea de que estamos entrenados para pensar que la paz consiste en reducir o minimizar la violencia, es decir, en la eliminiación del mal. Pero si queremos una paz sostenible, tenemos que trabajar en la promoción del bien: crear las condiciones de bienestar para todos. Los Pilares de la Paz Positiva del IEP* son un marco compuesto de ocho factores que los estudios realizados muestran que funcionan conjuntamente para lograr sociedades más pacíficas. Los ocho pilares son importantes (se trata de un enfoque sistémico), pero el IEP aconseja centrarse en uno o dos de los más débiles. Este tipo de enfoque puede emplearse como base para el diseño de un proyecto de paz. Los 8 pilares de la Paz Positiva:  Buen funcionamiento del gobierno.  Entorno empresarial sólido.  Aceptación de los derechos de los demás.  Buenas relaciones con los vecinos.  Libre flujo de información  Alto nivel de capital humano.  Bajos niveles de corrupción.  Distribución equitativa de los recursos. *Índice de Paz Mundial, Junio de 2020 WWW.ROTARY.ORG 28-09-20 La Academia de Paz Positiva de Rotary enseña a construir una paz sostenible por Diana Schoberg La rotaria Patricia Shafer, una de las primeras graduadas de este programa, explica cómo los proyectos de servicio pueden poner en práctica el concepto de Paz Positiva. La pacificación es detener las balas; la pacificación es negociar. Sin embargo, la construcción de la paz consiste en crear un ambiente de seguridad y condiciones de bienestar a través del acceso a cosas como el cuidado de la salud, la educación y el agua. ¿Cómo podrían participar los rotarios? Una cosa que es fácil de hacer es aprender sobre el marco de trabajo de Paz Positiva del IEP a través de la Academia de Paz Positiva de Rotary, la cual es gratuita. Los talleres de capacitación, ya sean virtuales o presenciales, pueden enseñarte a aplicar los ocho Pilares de la Paz Positiva a los proyectos en los que ya estás trabajando. Inscríbete en la Academia de Paz Positiva deRotary en rotarypositivepeace.org INFORMACIÓN SOBRE ROTARY CLUB EL RÍMAC FUNDADO EL 22 DE MARZO DE 1956 ID-7643 REUNIONES: MIÉRCOLES 19:30 HORAS JUNTA DIRECTIVA COMITÉS Presidente Ivan Marín Rafael Administración Clarita Mas Past Presidente Rafael Salazar Daza Membresía Gloria Lamas Presidenta electa Gloria Lamas Oviedo Fundación Rotaria Sara Montalvan Secretaria Loreta Lecca Reaño Imagen Pública Julio Silva Santisteban Sec.Ejecutiva Sara Montalván Arteta Proyectos Pedro Uribe Tueros Tesorero Carlos Pittman Tuesta Juventud Vilma Benavides Macero Federico Pons Muzzo Asuntos legales Percy Hartley Administración Clara Mas Gonzales LA IMPORTANCIA DE NUESTRA IMAGEN Desde hace más de cien años, Rotary une a líderes dedicados a utilizar sus conocimientos para mejorar sus comunidades. Un elevado porcentaje de personas conoce la existencia de Rotary. Pero el nivel de comprensión del público de quiénes somos, qué hacemos y el valor que aportamos a las comunidades es preocupantemente bajo. Es importante que contemos nuestra historia de manera que ayude al público a entender lo que hacemos, en qué nos diferenciamos de otras organizaciones y por qué nuestra labor es importante. Sin este conocimiento no podremos alcanzar nuestro pleno potencial, unir a más personas y mejorar aún más las comunidades de todo el mundo. Rotary no se parece a ninguna otra organización. A l utilizar nuestra voz de manera sistemática en todos nuestros mensajes, nos aseguraremos de que nuestras comunicaciones reflejen nuestro carácter distintivo. Si logramos hablar, escribir y diseñar utilizando una sola voz, nuestras comunicaciones sonarán, se leerán y verán incuestionablemente como comunicaciones de Rotary. Como resultado, nuestro público tendrá una mejor idea de quiénes somos. Juntos, mostraremos al mundo que somos gente de acción. Fuente:www.rotary.org ¡VISITA EL BRAND CENTER DE ROTARY!
  4. 4. 4 REUNIÓN CONJUNTA CON ROTARY MASPALOMAS,CANARIAS,ESPAÑA PRESIDENTES: IVAN MARIN (RC EL RIMAC) Y ANTONIO MANSARO (RC MASPALOMAS) HERMOSA REUNIÓN DE RC EL RIMAC CON ROTARY CLUB MASPALOMAS, CANARIAS, ESPAÑA:“ABRIENDO PUERTAS A LA INTERNACIONALIDAD DE ROTARY” AGRADECEMOS A LAS GOBERNADORAS SOLEDAD CARRILLO D-2201 Y CLAUDIA DAVILA BACA D-4455 Y A TODOS LOS AMIGOS QUE ESTUVIERON ACOMPAÑANDONOS EL MIÉRCOLES 7 DE OCTUBRE. EL MIERCOLES 14 ;LUEGO DE REITERADAS VISITAS A NUESTRAS REUNIONES DE CLUB Y DE ACTIVA PARTICIPACIÓN PRESENCIAL EN NUESTRAS ACTIVIDADES DE SERVICIO A LA COMUNIDAD, DURANTE LOS MESES DE JULIO A SEPTIEMBRE; SE TOMO LA PROMESA DEL EX ROTARACTIANO E INGENIERO AMBIENTAL IRWIN WILHELM GANVINI MENDOZA . NUESTRO SOCIO NUMERO 29 TIENE 29 AñOS DE EDAD. EN LA FOTO JUNTO A SU MADRINA EN ROTARY NUESTRA SOCIA GLORIA LAMAS. OVIEDO VISITA OFICIAL DE LA GOBERNADORA DEL DISTRITO: CLAUDIA DAVILA BACA Nuestra gobernadora Claudia en reunion con el presidente Ivan, secretaria Loreta y tesorero Carlos Previamente estuvo reunida con nuestros jovenes Rotaractianos e Interact.ianos. La cita se llevó a cabo el miercoles 14 de octubre , disfrutamos de su grata visita y recibimos con mucha alegría los pines del año. Luego de la asamblea donde cada presidente de comité informó sobre los avances del año, nuestro club incorporó un nuevo socio. INCORPORACIÓN DE NUEVO SOCIO: ¡BIENVENIDO IRWIN GANVINI!
  5. 5. ¡RC EL RIMAC OBTUVO UNA SUBVENCIÓN DISTRITAL! Nuestro proyecto para equipar a la unidad de rescate y bioseguridad de la centenaria Bomba21 para la atención de emergencias y desatres en los distritos del Rímac, San Juan de Lurigancho,Cercado de Lima e Independencia; con luminarias portatiles de rescate, sirena electrónica, manómetro con flujometro, oximetro contac, tensiometro y estetoscopio, collarín cervical, chaleco de extricación, guantes de nitrilo, vendas elásticas, algodón hidrófilo, gasa hospitalaria, agua oxigenada, yodo povidona, esparadrapo de plástico transparente y jelonet ; fue favorecido con una subvención distrital de US$ 2000. Bajo la coyuntura del COVID 19 se han incrementado los contagios y accidentes domésticos en la población en general, motivo por el cual, éste equipamiento permitirá a la Bomba21 llegar y atender a más de un millón de ciudadanos vulnerables.¡Rotary : nuestra oportunidad de servir! ¿CUAL ES TU HOBBY O PASATIEMPO FAVORITO? BOLETÍN Sara Montalván Arteta EDITORA RESPONSABLE boletinrimac@yahoo.com ¡¡¡BUENA NOTICIA!!! Rotary Club NAGOYA WAGO de Japón donó a Perú 144,000 mascarillas o protectores faciales equivalentes a un monto de US $ 144,000. El 22 de octubre, parte del equipo rotario 2019-2020 , COVID 19 del D-4455 de Perú, hizo entrega de ésta donación a la Ministra de Salud Pilar Mazetti (abrigo marrón) REUNIÓN DE COMPAñERISMO VIERNES 30 DE OCTUBRE Como siempre fue una noche muy divertida compartiendo con los socios nuestros pasatiempos y aficiones favoritas. En estas reuniones nos estamos conociendo cada vez mas ya que nuestro anfitrión Carlos Pittman nos motiva todos los meses con un tema personal diferente. Asimismo ese día le cantamos el Happy Birthday a los cumpleañeros del mes, todos del signo de Libra.

×