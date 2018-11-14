Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Digital marketing as leverage over traditional marketing
Digital Marketing as
Leverage over
Traditional Marketing
• Digital Marketing is an exercise of managing activities on unique digital
channels including Social Media platforms, Google, Website, and E-mail to
connect with prospective and current customers.
Benefits of Digital Marketing
• Digital marketing presents the marketers an advantage of measuring results
in real time. If a marketer presents an ad through digital means, he/she will
get to grasp the number of people who watched, responded, and attended to
their ad. Though, it becomes difficult to figure out if the ad was responsible
for any trades.
• On the other hand, digital marketing aids in marking the Return on
Investment of nearly every perspective of a marketer's digital marketing
endeavors.
you a level closer to your intentions.
Digital marketing helps in the following
areas:
• Digital marketing assists one in classifying the exact number of views by
people on your homepage in real time with the help of digital analytics. One
also gains to know the visitor's source and their action on the sight.
• It aids in knowing which channels are making the traffic to your website and
where you want to prioritize your craft based on the number of people your
mediums are making.
website traffic.
Content Performance and Lead Generation
• A digitally presented content on a website or other means can be quickly
traced to how many people have viewed your content. You can indeed
accumulate the contact details of those who download your content by using
forms. Not only can you estimate how many people are involving with your
content, but you're also creating adequate leads when individual download it.
The Top Digital Marketing Companies In India can create great content.
Attribution Modeling
• When a digital marketer links all the right tools with the technologies, it
enables them to track all their purchases back to the original digital touch
point of the consumer with the market. This is known as attribution
modeling. Attribution modeling enables one to recognize trends in the way
people analysis and buy goods, helping a choice made to make more
informed decisions about what elements of your marketing strategy needs
more recognition and what parts of your selling sequence need refining.
• For more information: Best Digital Marketing Company In India.
