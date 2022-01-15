Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 6

Home doctor – brand new! Must Know

Jan. 15, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

40 Interesting Home Reliefs from Our Grandparents That Could Help You
A Before-Bed Recipe to Sleep Like a Baby Again
I’ll also show you ten non-medical items you must stockpile now these ten items became VERY precious
You'll also discover the old mustard oil and salt remedy that people use to restore gums and remove plaque.
You’ll also discover how to keep your immune system healthy.
Are Your Migraines Hiding Something More Serious?
How to Quickly Recognize a Stroke and
The First Thing YOU MUST DO IMMEDIATELY Afterward
for more details===>https://bit.ly/3foMYJw

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(2.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4.5/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free

Home doctor – brand new! Must Know

  1. 1. HomeDr Maybell NievesDr Rodrigo AlterioClaude DavisBookStoreContact The Home Doctor - Practical Medicine for Every Household: The Only Book You Need When Help is Not On The Way
  2. 2. The Home Doctor - Practical Medicine for Every Household - is a 304 page doctor written and approved guide on how to manage most health situations when help is not on the way. If you want to see what happens when things go south, all you have to do is look at Venezuela: no electricity, no running water, no law, no antibiotics, no painkillers, no anesthetics, no insulin or other important things. But if you want to 몭nd out how you can still manage in a situation like this, you must also look to Venezuela and learn the ingenious ways they developed to cope. READ MORE
  3. 3. You'll also discover the old mustard oil and salt remedy that people use to restore gums and remove plaque. Salt acts as a mild abrasive that helps remove stains and brighten teeth. It also contains a natural source of 몭uoride, which is a bonus for your teeth. On the other hand, mustard oil helps strengthen your gums and makes it easier to remove the plaque naturally. The 10 Most Sought-After Bartering Items in Venezuela I’ll also show you ten non-medical items you must stockpile now. A few months after Venezuela’s economy collapsed, these ten items became VERY precious and they could be traded for almost anything you needed—including medicine.
  4. 4. The plant is called Usnea, and it’s popularly known as Old Man’s Beard. This wild plant grows all over North-America and once you gather some, I’ll show you how to turn it into an antibiotic tincture to greatly increase its potency and shelf-life. Cabbage Wraps for In몭ammation Cabbage leaves are a great anti-in몭ammatory and contain compounds that can also draw out poison or pus from a wound and speed up the healing. This isn’t even a folk remedy. Dr. Maybell was taught this in medical school and con몭rmed it in her practice later on in life. Why You Should Always Keep Some Listerine in Your Medicine Cabinet
  5. 5. With the Home Doctor, you can become a “home doc” yourself. Home docs are self-reliant people who take care of themselves and their families when the situation demands it. That’s what I wanted to achieve with this book—to empower normal people, to take care of themselves, their loved ones, and even their communities when doctors and hospitals are not available anymore. If you decide to place a copy of the Home Doctor: Practical Medicine for Every Household on your bookshelf today, there are two additional gifts in store for you—all still free of charge for now. Two Additional Gifts - Today for Free The 몭rst one is called… Wild Edibles You Can Forage for or Find Around Your House These are the lifesaving herbs that people in Venezuela ate when they couldn’t a몭ord to buy food from the market anymore. These plants grow all over North America, and I bet some are also growing around your house. With this bonus, you’ll be able to identify wild edibles and take advantage of your backyard supermarket.
  6. 6. If at any time during those 60 days you are not COMPLETELY satis몭ed with this purchase, send me an e-mail, and I’ll give you back every cent. It’s as simple as that! Also, if you use this book to take care of your current health issues and you don’t end up saving at least $37, I’ll send you a full refund. No questions asked. That’s my personal guarantee to you.

×