Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SPONSORSHIP BOOKLET
“The secret to change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new. Socrates ”
Rossvale Football Club has entered an exciting new era of professionalism both on and off the pitch with the introduction ...
Women’s Football Associate your company with the positive growth of women’s football! Women’s sport offers complementary w...
• Company Logo/Name on the front of the iconic Rossvale FC Women red and yellow home kit to be worn during the 2021 season...
Training Kit Sponsorship • Company Logo/Name on the back of the Rossvale FC Women travel tracksuits worn before and after ...
If you want to be part of the new look Rossvale FC Women and play a part in our future. Please contact us rossvalefcwomen@...
35 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, Glasgow, G64 1RU 07387156507 ROSSVALEFCWOMEN@GMAIL.COM @ROSSVALEFCWOMEN
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rossvale FC Women Commercial Opportunities

38 views

Published on

Rossvale FC Women have various commercial opportunities for Season 2021. For more information, Email rossvalefcwomen@gmail.com

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rossvale FC Women Commercial Opportunities

  1. 1. SPONSORSHIP BOOKLET
  2. 2. “The secret to change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new. Socrates ”
  3. 3. Rossvale Football Club has entered an exciting new era of professionalism both on and off the pitch with the introduction of a new senior women’s football team. Founded in 1976, in Bishopbriggs, Rossvale FC provides opportunities to players aged 5 to senior level within both men’s and women’s football. Rossvale FC Women, along with Rossvale FC Girls Academy are based at Huntershill Football Complex, a state-of-the-art community sports hub. The club provide high quality training for youth players within the ‘TrainPlayAchieve’ Girls’ Academy, aged 5 to 17 and offer senior women’s football. Women’s football is the fastest growing sport in the world and Rossvale FC currently compete in the Scottish Women’s Football Championship against women’s teams associated with professional football clubs. Competing in the SWF Championship League, SWF League Cup and Scottish Cup, Rossvale have the chance to be drawn and compete against some of the biggest clubs in Scotland. Rossvale FC are integrated within the local community and are ambitious to drive the club forward professionally, commercially and socially. With the support of your business, Rossvale FC can be successful both on and off the pitch and become a major player within women’s football and the local area.
  4. 4. Women’s Football Associate your company with the positive growth of women’s football! Women’s sport offers complementary ways to promote your business and achieve objectives, particularly in respect to social responsibility and gender equality. Increase your visibility locally and nationally through our social media and press releases. Relatively low sums of money can make a big difference to women’s football clubs such as Rossvale. Thinking Local Women’s football is a family event and your company has the opportunity to promote itself to different generations, all from the local area, attending our games and social events. The association of your company with the positive imagery of women’s football and Rossvale FC, the gratitude of our fans, academy families and coaches; all add up to a large helping of exposure. Your business can achieve a boost for little cost and help push Rossvale FC forward. Online – seen by 1000’s Your sponsorship package will be designed to incorporate your logo and ensure it receives maximum exposure from all our online media outlets. Our Twitter account and Rossvale TV equates to thousands of viewings per post which increases your advertisement. Opportunities within our online electronic programme and inclusion in our Rossvale TV highlight packages ensure your advertisement reach goes further and puts your business into the spotlight. All this exposure indicates that your company cares about the local community and is prepared to invest in its future.
  5. 5. • Company Logo/Name on the front of the iconic Rossvale FC Women red and yellow home kit to be worn during the 2021 season. • Company Logo/Name on the back of the Rossvale FC Women away kit to be worn during the 2021 season. • Main Sponsor of Rossvale FC Women YouTube Chanel, ‘Rossvale TV’ • Company Logo at the beginning of every ‘Rossvale TV’ production. • Full page advert in the Rossvale FC Women electronic match day programme for the SWF Championship, League Cup & Scottish Cup Home Games. • Free entry to every Rossvale FC Women home game at Huntershill for anyone associated with the company. • Regular marketing exposure through Twitter promotion on @RossvaleFCWomen • Meet and greet with players at the end of all Rossvale FC Women home games at Huntershill. • Opportunity to attend signing events and be included within signing pictures. • Link to company website on the Rossvale FC Women website. • Company logo on all club media outputs.
  6. 6. Training Kit Sponsorship • Company Logo/Name on the back of the Rossvale FC Women travel tracksuits worn before and after every competitive match. • Regular marketing exposure through Twitter promotion on @RossvaleFCWomen • Free entry to every Rossvale FC Women home game at Huntershill for anyone associated with the company. • Link to company website on the Rossvale FC Women website. • Company logo on all club media outputs. Player/Coach Sponsorship • Picture opportunity with the player/coach. • Acknowledgement in the electronic programme. • Link to company website on the Rossvale FC Women website. Match Sponsorship • Free entry to that specific Rossvale FC Women home game at Huntershill. • Meet and greet opportunity with players. • Marketing exposure through Twitter promotion on @RossvaleFCWomen. • Acknowledgement in the electronic programme. Player of the Match Sponsorship • Free entry to that specific Rossvale FC Women home game at Huntershill. • Picture opportunity with the Player of the Match. • Acknowledgement in the electronic programme. Electronic Programme Advertising • Quarter/Half/Full Page advertising available for all home games.
  7. 7. If you want to be part of the new look Rossvale FC Women and play a part in our future. Please contact us rossvalefcwomen@gmail.com Edward Gallagher Head of Women’s Football 07387156507 Michael Docherty Women’s Chairperson 07814129433 Jim Hill Women’s Vice Chairperson 07810771663 David Wright Business Development Manager 07815124839 Michelle Wright Women’s Secretary 07538924015 Rebecca Hill Head of Media & Marketing 07540278766
  8. 8. 35 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, Glasgow, G64 1RU 07387156507 ROSSVALEFCWOMEN@GMAIL.COM @ROSSVALEFCWOMEN

×