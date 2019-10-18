Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Rossicely Dayana Guzm�n Paz 6303 18 9027
  2. 2. La idea b�sica de Bandura es que tambi�n se aprende por medio de la observaci�n o por el ejemplo y no solo por el reforzamiento directo. seg�n Bandura toda la conducta humana se aprende intencional o accidentalmente por medio del ejemplo.
  3. 3. Caracter�sticas de los modelos: Se tiende a imitar mas a un modelo en vivo que a un personaje. La edad y el sexo son caracter�sticas importantes del modelo, ya que somos mas propensos a imitar una persona de nuestro mismo sexo que a una del sexo opuesto. Caracter�sticas del observador: Las personas que tienen poca seguridad en s� mismas y baja autoestima son m�s propensas a imitar al modelo que las que tienen seguridad en si mismas y alta autoestima.
  4. 4. PROCESOS DE ATENCION Para que el modelamiento suceda el sujeto debe prestarle atenci�n a lo que hace el modelo para que pueda imitar la acci�n. PROCESOS DE RETENCION Para poder reproducir una acci�n debemos recordar sus aspectos importantes. Para retener la informaci�n debemos codificarlo y representarlo de forma simb�lica.
  5. 5. POCESOS DE PRODUCCION Para traducir las representaciones simb�licas en una acci�n se necesita de la practica, ya que para perfeccionar una acci�n se necesita de practica y retroalimentaci�n. POCESOS DE INCENTIVOS Y MOTIVACION Para reproducir una acci�n se necesita de un incentivo o motivaci�n que nos har� reproducir la acci�n m�s r�pido. Los incentivos influyen adem�s en los procesos de la atenci�n y la retenci�n.
  6. 6. AUTORREFORZAMIENTO El autorreforzamiento es tan importante como el reforzamiento aplicado por otros. El autorreforzamiento se aplica en adultos y ni�os mayores, establecemos normas personales de conducta y logro. Nos recompensamos cuando las cumplimos y nos castigamos cuando no las cumplimos.
  7. 7. AUTOEFICACIA Es la sensaci�n de adecuaci�n, eficiencia y competencia para lidiar con la vida. Las personas que tienen poca autoeficacia se sienten indefensas o incapaces de controlar los hechos, creen que todo lo que hagan ser� en vano. En cambio las personas que poseen esa cualidad en alto grado se creen capaces de afrontar con �xito sucesos y problemas.
  8. 8. NI�EZ En la infancia, el modelamiento se limita a una imitaci�n inmediata, ya que todav�a no adquieren las capacidades cognoscitivas necesarias para reproducir la conducta del modelo tiempo despu�s. ADOLESCENCIA Los adolescentes se ven en experiencias nuevas como afrontar exigencias y presiones como lo es la elecci�n de una carrera. Bandura se�al que en esta etapa el �xito suele depender del nivel de autoeficiencia alcanzado en los a�os de la ni�ez.
  9. 9. EDAD ADULTA Bandura dividi� la adultez en dos periodos: adultez joven y madurez. En la adultez joven se realizan ajustes con matrimonio, procreaci�n y avance profesional. Se requiere mucha autoeficiencia para que esas experiencias sean exitosas. En los a�os de madurez la persona reeval�a su carrera, su familia y su vida social. VEJEZ Es dif�cil evaluar la autoeficacia en la senectud, la disminuci�n de la autoeficacia reduce las funciones f�sicas y mentales. si una persona cree que no puede hacer algo que le gustaba y que hacia bien, quiz� ni siquiera lo intente ya. Seg�n Bandura la autoeficacia es un factor que determina el �xito o fracaso a lo largo del ciclo vital.
  10. 10. TEMORES Y FOBIAS Bandura aplico las t�cnicas del modelamiento para eliminar temores y otras reacciones emocionales que pueda causar miedo. Una puede ser la participaci�n guiada, que se observa al modelo en vivo y despu�s participan con el y el modelamiento encubierto donde se pide que imaginen a un modelo en una situaci�n que les provoque miedo.

