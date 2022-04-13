Which Pillows are Best for Cervical Pain.ppt

Cervical Pillow is specially designed for people with cervical pain. They have extra thick padding and are cone-shaped to help distribute pressure evenly on your neck. Some people find them helpful in easing pain, while others find them very unhandy.

Resource:- https://www.sleepsia.in/products/contour-memory-foam-pillow-with-infused-gel

https://magicpillows.wordpress.com/2022/04/11/which-pillows-are-best-for-cervical-pain/