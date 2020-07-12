Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tipos de textos
  1. 1. Los textos informativos son los que se utilizan para dar a conocer una noticia o acontecimiento de importancia para las personas a las que va dirigido La precisi�n es un aspecto muy importante en los textos informativos ya que no se debe de dar lugar a interpretaciones.
  2. 2. Son aquellos en los que un autor busca convencer a los lectores de que su opini�n es la correcta. En ocasiones, este tipo de texto tiene como objeto hacer que el lector ejecute una acci�n determinada (que asista a un evento, que compre un producto, entre otros).
  3. 3. TIPOS DE TEXTOS PERSUASIVOS � Racional. -propone ideas aceptadas por la sociedad. � Emocional. -buscar convencer al receptor por medio de las emociones. � De autoridad. -Se estructura en base de opiniones de gente prestigiada o conocida. � De ejemplificaci�n. - Se sustenta en hechos comprobados. � Inconsciente.
  4. 4. Un texto expresivo es aquel cuya principal intenci�n es comunicar los sentimientos, deseos y pensamientos del hablante. Su funci�n est� orientada al emisor del mensaje. Pueden ser llamados tambi�n textos expresivos o textos sintom�ticos
  5. 5. Leo en el recuadro los nombres de los diferentes textos y clasificamos, seg�n d�nde correspondan.

