Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Antonio José de Sucre” Extensión Guayana Administración mención Ciencias Comerciales ...
Es sistemas de información integral de adaptación rápida, que ofrece una arquitectura fácil, abierta y única con tecnologí...
OBJETIVO Mejorar, agilizar y tener un buen entendimiento de la comunicación, ya que esto es fundamental para establecer un...
VENTAJAS DEL PROFIT PLUS:  Ofrece los beneficios de integración de SQL y las ventajas de la tecnología Cliente/Servidor. ...
DESVENTAJAS DEL PROFIT PLUS Eliminar las barreras de tiempo y espacio Disminuir la atención al cliente es decir tarda ma...
APLICACIÓN DE PROFIT PLUS Características Generales: Multi- Empresa, Multi-Sucursal, Multi- Almacén, Multi-Moneda, Multi-...
PROFIT PLUS REQUISITOS DE HARDWARE Y SOFTWARE •Computador Pentium IV2.8MHZ o superior. •516 MB de memoria RAM o superior. ...
PROFIT PLUS Administrativo Permite realizar de forma optimizada las funciones:  Inventario  Compras  Ventas  Cuentas p...
Pasos para la instalación de PROFIT PLUS ADMINISTRATIVO: Siga las instrucciones del programa de instalación e indique: Usu...
4. 5. Es recomendable, asignar la base de datos Master Profit por defecto 6. Una vez registrados todos los datos, podrá ha...
PROFIT PLUS Contabilidad  Manejo de comprobantes: • Contables. • Financieros. • Fiscales. • Presupuestarios. • Conciliaci...
PROFIT PLUS Nomina Módulos
Modulo Trabajador Ingresar Trabajador, modificar, borrar Ingresar contratos de Trabajadores Calendario
Modulo Nomina Consultar y modificar nomina Cierre de nomina
Modulo Variaciones
Modulo Legal / Bancario Modulo Beneficio
Modulo Reclutamiento Modulo Formación
Modulo integración Modulo Mantenimiento
  1. 1. Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Antonio José de Sucre” Extensión Guayana Administración mención Ciencias Comerciales Profesora: Bachiller: Albert Rodríguez Rosmar Alcala Agosto 2020
  2. 2. Es sistemas de información integral de adaptación rápida, que ofrece una arquitectura fácil, abierta y única con tecnología SQL de base de datos que permiten que el sistema se pueda expandir e incorporar el sistema particular de una empresa. Este diseño proporciona a los usuarios la máxima flexibilidad, eficiencia, confiabilidad y desempeño.
  3. 3. OBJETIVO Mejorar, agilizar y tener un buen entendimiento de la comunicación, ya que esto es fundamental para establecer un buen funcionamiento dentro de la empresa.
  4. 4. VENTAJAS DEL PROFIT PLUS:  Ofrece los beneficios de integración de SQL y las ventajas de la tecnología Cliente/Servidor.  Cuenta con acuerdos de licenciamiento que le permiten obtener precios realmente accesibles.  Se obtiene un sistema de información para toda la empresa.  Es una herramientas para procesar, almacenar y recuperar datos e información de manera ágil.
  5. 5. DESVENTAJAS DEL PROFIT PLUS Eliminar las barreras de tiempo y espacio Disminuir la atención al cliente es decir tarda mas tiempo en buscar el producto en la empresa No permitir que la empresa se desenvuelva de al manera para avanzar dentro de la misma Aplicaciones para Profit Plus
  6. 6. APLICACIÓN DE PROFIT PLUS Características Generales: Multi- Empresa, Multi-Sucursal, Multi- Almacén, Multi-Moneda, Multi- Idioma, Flexible y altamente Parametrizable. Disponible en versiones: Desktop(Monousuario), Small Business, Corporativa, CLIENTE SERVIDOR, Corporativa con SQL Server 2005 integrado. Provee programas para Auto validar la consistencia de los datos, Respaldar/Recuperar los datos, Importar/Exportar datos entre empresas y sucursales.  Control de acceso mediante la definición de perfiles de usuarios por: Niveles, Prioridades, Mapas, Procesos.  Generador de Formatos y Reportes en formatos y reportes a: Excel y Word, Archivo Texto, HTML, Email,  Manejo de los impuestos de Ley (IVA, Retenciones (ISLR e I.V.A), Impuestos Municipales, Impuesto al Licor (ISL), etc.) según normativa Legal vigente.
  7. 7. PROFIT PLUS REQUISITOS DE HARDWARE Y SOFTWARE •Computador Pentium IV2.8MHZ o superior. •516 MB de memoria RAM o superior. •Monitor SVGA color. •Unidad de CD-ROM. •Espacio libre en el disco duro:1 GB. •Microsoft® Windows 2000 Professional (Servicie Pack 3), Windows XP Professional, Windows 2003 o Windows Vista Business instalado.
  8. 8. PROFIT PLUS Administrativo Permite realizar de forma optimizada las funciones:  Inventario  Compras  Ventas  Cuentas por Cobrar  Cuentas por Pagar  Caja  Banco Permitiendo dar disponibilidad total para la información y ejecutar una toma de decisiones.
  9. 9. Pasos para la instalación de PROFIT PLUS ADMINISTRATIVO: Siga las instrucciones del programa de instalación e indique: Usuario, organización y carpeta en dónde desea instalar el sistema. Si el programa de instalación detecta que una versión anterior del sistema ya está instalada y comienza a instalar la nueva versión, conservando sin modificación: · Los usuarios y sus mapas de acceso. · Las empresas y todos sus datos (excepto la empresa demo) · Los reportes y procesos que usted haya agregado al sistema. 1. 2. 3.
  10. 10. 4. 5. Es recomendable, asignar la base de datos Master Profit por defecto 6. Una vez registrados todos los datos, podrá hacer uso de todos los módulos y opciones del sistema.
  11. 11. PROFIT PLUS Contabilidad  Manejo de comprobantes: • Contables. • Financieros. • Fiscales. • Presupuestarios. • Conciliación Administrativo-Contable. • Manejo de Activos Fijos: Cálculo de la depreciación de Activos Fijos. • Manejo de Activos Intangibles y Cargos Diferidos: Cálculo de la amortización de los Activos Intangibles o Cargos Diferidos. • Manejo de los Pasivos realizables y Créditos Diferidos: Cálculo de la realización de los pasivos realizables y Créditos Diferidos.
  12. 12. PROFIT PLUS Nomina Módulos
  13. 13. Modulo Trabajador Ingresar Trabajador, modificar, borrar Ingresar contratos de Trabajadores Calendario
  14. 14. Modulo Nomina Consultar y modificar nomina Cierre de nomina
  15. 15. Modulo Variaciones
  16. 16. Modulo Legal / Bancario Modulo Beneficio
  17. 17. Modulo Reclutamiento Modulo Formación
  18. 18. Modulo integración Modulo Mantenimiento

