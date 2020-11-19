(Download) [eBooks] Wedding Date (Dating, #6)

Kelsey Phillips is over the dating scene.All that time and energy perfecting your profile and taking just the right picture and articulating exactly what you're looking for, only to get the same sleazy propositions? No thanks. She's doing just fine on her own, so there's no point in a fruitless hunt for "the one" that doesn't exist.Besides, she already has the perfect man in her life. Theo is the type of friend who's always there for a laugh, a hug, or a drink-- and no propositions.So when he somehow manages to agree to be a groomsman in his ex-fianc?e's wedding to his cousin, the least Kelsey can do is be his date.But why stop at doing the least?Pretending to be in a relationship is easy. They already know everything about each other. And it sure isn't hard to fake attraction to a guy as gorgeous as Theo. Soon enough, the only pretense left is that they haven't fallen for each other for real... and the very small matter of the secret Kelsey's been keeping. Can a fake relationship .

