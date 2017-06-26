Centro Regional de Educación Normal “Dr. Gonzalo Aguirre Beltrán” Nombre de la alumna: Ivonne Guadalupe Reséndiz Chávez Se...
Con los avances tecnológicos, los hábitos de estudio para el alumno han cambiado drásticamente. Ha afectado la forma en qu...
Recursos El Internet permite a los estudiantes acceder a prácticamente toda la información que esta disponible al público ...
Velocidad Ahora los estudiantes pueden tener acceso a la información de manera mucho más rápida. Una vez que la fuente ha ...
Compartir La información ahora puede ser compartida entre el personal y los estudiantes de una manera mucho más eficiente....
Flexibilidad El estudio se ha vuelto mucho más flexible, es decir, los estudiantes pueden optar por aprender y presentar l...
La ruptura A pesar de que es más fácil acceder a más información, también es más fácil distraerse del trabajo cuando se ut...
APLICACIONES POSITIVAS: Nueva oportunidad de trabajo: se han creado cientos de nuevos empleos en áreas como la programació...
 Uso en las organizaciones públicas: evita el desperdicio y mejorar la eficiencia en las oficinas del gobierno, las escue...
IMPLICACIONES POTENCIALES:  La amenaza del desempleo: por el uso de la computadora puede resultar en absolescencia para e...
Referencias: http://normalistasleepre.blogspot.mx/
El efecto de las herramientas tecnológicas en el estudiante
  Centro Regional de Educación Normal "Dr. Gonzalo Aguirre Beltrán" Nombre de la alumna: Ivonne Guadalupe Reséndiz Chávez Semestre y Grupo: 2° "B" Licenciatura: Educación Preescolar
  2. 2. Con los avances tecnológicos, los hábitos de estudio para el alumno han cambiado drásticamente. Ha afectado la forma en que las clases se imparten, en cómo los estudiantes aprenden las teorías y la forma en que se presenta la información. Han quedado atrás los días de trabajar sin parar con los libros en la biblioteca garabateando notas en papel.
  3. 3. Recursos El Internet permite a los estudiantes acceder a prácticamente toda la información que esta disponible al público desde la comodidad de sus hogares. No hay necesidad de viajar o ir a una biblioteca. Los libros son escaneados en Internet, los museos tienen trabajo en línea disponibles, y también se puede acceder a las revistas académicas.
  4. 4. Velocidad Ahora los estudiantes pueden tener acceso a la información de manera mucho más rápida. Una vez que la fuente ha sido encontrada se puede buscar rápidamente todo el documento escribiendo una palabra clave, en lugar de tener que buscar en el índice de un libro. Los cálculos matemáticos también se pueden realizar en los programas especiales, mientras que los gráficos se pueden representar de forma instantánea.
  5. 5. Compartir La información ahora puede ser compartida entre el personal y los estudiantes de una manera mucho más eficiente. Las escuelas pueden establecer portales en línea donde los estudiantes pueden descargar los archivos necesarios, o bien enviarlos por correo electrónico. Luego, los estudiantes pueden imprimir según sea necesario. El rol de los profesores ha cambiado; ya no son los dispensadores de información, sino que facilitan el aprendizaje al proporcionar directrices y fuentes recomendadas.
  6. 6. Flexibilidad El estudio se ha vuelto mucho más flexible, es decir, los estudiantes pueden optar por aprender y presentar la información a su manera. Los que prefieren el aprendizaje visual puede optar por ver documentales disponibles en el Internet, mientras que otros pueden descargar libros para leer.
  7. 7. La ruptura A pesar de que es más fácil acceder a más información, también es más fácil distraerse del trabajo cuando se utiliza la tecnología, una teoría conocida como DAD (trastorno de la atención dividida). Con la tentación de consultar su saldo bancario, hablar con alguien en línea o descargar una canción disponible con el simple tecleo de un botón, seguir adelante con un ensayo o leer algo importante puede ser difícil.
  8. 8. APLICACIONES POSITIVAS: Nueva oportunidad de trabajo: se han creado cientos de nuevos empleos en áreas como la programación, la operación de computadoras y la administración de sistemas de información.  Mayor satisfacción en el trabajo: los científicos e ingenieros pueden resolver problemas interesantes que no habían considerado sin la ayuda de las computadoras.  Uso en los negocios: se usa para evitar el desperdicio y mejorar la eficiencia, que puede tener como resultado más bajos precios del producto y un mejor servicio a los clientes.
  9. 9.  Uso en las organizaciones públicas: evita el desperdicio y mejorar la eficiencia en las oficinas del gobierno, las escuelas y los hospitales también puede redundaren un mejor servicio y un mejor servicio y una reducción de la carga fiscal de los ciudadanos.  Uso en el hogar: cientos de miles de computadoras han sido adquiridas para uso doméstico, estos sistemas individuales se usan con fines de entretenimiento y diversión, con fines educativos, para el control del presupuesto familiar en otras muchas tareas.
  10. 10. IMPLICACIONES POTENCIALES:  La amenaza del desempleo: por el uso de la computadora puede resultar en absolescencia para el trabajo y en el desplazamiento de algunos trabajadores.  El uso de ciertas prácticas dudosas de procesamiento de datos: muchas de las organizaciones capturan datos sobre los ciudadanos, datos que quedan almacenados y son procesados por computadora, en algunos casos, estos datos han sido recopilados por quienes no tienen una razón justificada para hacerlo.  Tendencias a la despersonalización: la computadora identifica al individuo como un número, como en la mayoría de los sistemas bancarios basados en la computadora, la clave que se usa para identificar a un individuo es un número, como la cédula del seguro social, el registro de estudiante, el empleado o la cuenta de la tarjeta de crédito.
  11. 11. Referencias: http://normalistasleepre.blogspot.mx/

