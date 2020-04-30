Successfully reported this slideshow.
Varón español de 33 años que ingresó por un cuadro de diarrea de tres meses de evolución acompañada de dolor abdominal de ...
E. histolytica presenta una distribución mundial. Es endémica en países con instalaciones y condiciones higiénico-sanitari...
Para descartar una amebiasis intestinal, el estudio microscó- pico de las heces tiene baja sensibilidad (60-80% según los ...
Casos de microbiologia clinica

CASOS CLINICOS MICRO

Casos de microbiologia clinica

  1. 1. Varón español de 33 años que ingresó por un cuadro de diarrea de tres meses de evolución acompañada de dolor abdominal de carácter cólico, en ocasiones con sangre, y perdida de 5 kg de peso. El paciente estaba afebril. Los estudios ana- líticos no presentaban alte- raciones significativas a excepción de una proteína C reactiva de 86 mg/L. Ini- cialmente los coprocultivos y el estudio de parásitos en heces fueron negativos. El estudio endoscópico de colon mostró una amplia pancolitis, que se interpre- tó como sugestiva de enfermedad de Crohn, pero en el examen microscópico de la biop- sia de colon se observó Entamoeba histolyti- ca. Con estos hallazgos histológicos, se solicitó serología de amebas, que también resultó positiva. Además, se realizó un nuevo estudio parasitológico en heces, observán- dose quistes de E. histolytica/E. dispar en el concentrado (figura 1). Las heces se envia- ron al Servicio de Parasitología del Centro Nacional de Microbiología para la realización de la téc- nica de PCR en tiempo real, confirmándose el diagnós- tico de amebiasis, ya que se amplificó ADN de E. his- tolytica. Se instauró trata- miento con 500 mg de metronidazol, tres veces al día durante 10 días, y pos- teriormente con 500 mg de paramomicina, dos veces al día durante 7 días, evolucionando favorablemente. Se rein- terrogó al paciente en busca de antecedentes epidemiológicos que explicasen la amebia- sis. No había viajado fuera de España ni había tenido contactos habituales con extranjeros en su entorno laboral o familiar. Descripción Amebiasis intestinal. CCaassooss ddee MMiiccrroobbiioollooggííaa CCllíínniiccaa Caso descrito y discutido por: Mª José Gutiérrez Cisneros Servicio de Parasitología Centro Nacional de Microbiología Majadahonda. Madrid Correo electrónico: mjguti@isciii.es Con el patrocinio de la SEIMC NOVIEMBRE 2009 CCaassoo nnºº 463 Dr. JUAN IGNACIO ALÓS Servicio de Microbiología. Hospital Universitario de Getafe Getafe - Madrid. Caramuel 38, 28011 Madrid Tel. 91 464 94 50 Fax. 91 464 62 58 http://www.f-soria.es CON LA COLABORACIÓN EDITORIAL DE: continúa ➤ ¿Cuáles son las manifestaciones clínicas de la infección por E. his- tolytica?1. La infección por E. histolytica puede ser asintomática o manifestarse con síntomas intestinales o extraintestinales. Los pacientes con amebiasis no invasiva suelen presentar sín- tomas gastrointestinales inespecíficos como dolor abdominal o aumento de las deposiciones, de forma intermitente o crónica. Cuando E. his- tolytica invade la mucosa del colon se denomina colitis amebiana, y la aparición de los síntomas comienza de forma gradual, con dolor abdomi- Editado por: Figura 1.- Quiste de E. histolytica/E. dispar
  2. 2. E. histolytica presenta una distribución mundial. Es endémica en países con instalaciones y condiciones higiénico-sanitarias deficien- tes, donde no hay barreras entre las heces contaminadas con quistes, los alimentos y el agua. Las zonas endémicas son Méjico y los países de Sudamérica, de África y del Sudeste Asiático. El hombre es el princi- pal reservorio. La vía de transmisión es fecal-oral. El quiste, que es la forma infectante, se elimina por las heces contaminando el agua, los alimentos y transmitiendo la infección de persona a persona. En 1986, Walsh calculó que la prevalencia mundial de la ame- biasis se situaba entre 480 y 500 millones de personas infectadas. Un estudio reciente realizado en África indica que E. dispar es 10 veces más frecuente que E. histolytica, aunque la prevalencia en otras áreas podría variar significativamente. Por tanto, la prevalencia de E. histolyti- ca podría ser de 50 millones y la de E. dispar de 450 millones. En la mayoría de los países de Europa y América del Norte, esta parasitosis ha sido prácticamente erradicada, tras la mejora de las infraestructuras y de las redes de saneamiento de residuos que se rea- lizaron en el siglo pasado. En estos países, la mayor parte de los casos de amebiasis son importados, afectando a viajeros e inmigrantes proce- dentes de zonas endémicas. No obstante, en los últimos años se están describiendo en nuestro país casos de amebiasis presuntamente autóc- tonos, como el aquí descrito. Este aumento parece estar asociado al incremento de la población inmigrante, que ha hecho que aumente la cir- culación del parásito. Teniendo en cuenta que en nuestro país vive cada vez un mayor número de inmigrantes procedentes de zonas endémicas y que muchos de estos inmigrantes trabajan en puestos relacionados con la agricultura, la industria de los alimentos, la hostelería, el servicio doméstico y la prostitución, la transmisión de persona a persona podría verse incrementada en los próximos años. nal, diarrea y pérdida de peso. La intensidad de los síntomas depende de la gravedad de la enfermedad. La mayoría de los pacientes tiene san- gre oculta en heces. A diferencia de los pacientes con diarrea bacteria- na, la fiebre no es una manifestación frecuente, observándose en menos del 40% de los casos. Aproximadamente un 70% de los enfermos tienen úlceras en la mucosa del colon. El diagnóstico clínico de la amebiasis es difícil por la naturale- za inespecífica de los síntomas. Se puede confundir con shigelosis y con otras diarreas producidas por bacterias como Salmonella, Campylobac- ter y Escherichia coli, que son frecuentes en países tropicales y subtro- picales. Además, es muy importante diferenciar la disentería de las pato- logías intestinales no infecciosas, como la enfermedad inflamatoria intestinal, la colitis ulcerosa isquémica y la diverticulitis. Ocasionalmen- te, se observan complicaciones de la amebiasis intestinal como el des- arrollo de colitis fulminante y el ameboma. La manifestación más frecuente de la amebiasis extraintestinal es el absceso hepático. Éste se caracteriza por afectar a varones, con una edad media de 20 a 40 años, aunque también puede darse en otro tipo de pacientes. La diseminación de un absceso hepático hasta el peri- cardio es la complicación más peligrosa. La extensión del absceso a pleura es una complicación relativamente frecuente. El absceso cerebral es una manifestación muy poco habitual. ¿Cuál es la epidemiología de esta parasitosis? 2. CCaassooss ddee MMiiccrroobbiioollooggííaa CCllíínniiccaa - CCaassoo nnºº 446633 NNoovviieemmbbrree22000099 ppaagg 22 El diagnóstico tradicional de la amebiasis se ha basado en la microscopía durante muchos años. Sin embargo, desde que en 1993 Diamond y Clark propusieron la separación de E. histolytica en dos especies idénticas morfológicamente, E. histolytica, el agente causal de la amebiasis, y E. dispar, una especie comensal, las técnicas microscó- picas no son válidas para diferenciarlas. Por tanto, la Organización Mun- dial de la Salud (OMS) desde 1997 recomienda utilizar técnicas que per- mitan distinguir entre las dos especies para realizar un diagnóstico correcto de amebiasis. Las pruebas serológicas para el diagnóstico de E. histolytica son muy útiles en países desarrollados, donde la infección no es endé- mica. Sin embargo, en áreas donde la infección sí lo es y las personas pueden estar expuestas al parásito tienen una utilidad limitada, ya que no pueden distinguir entre una infección pasada y una actual. También se encuentran disponibles ensayos de ELISA para la detección de antígenos específicos de E. histolytica en muestra de heces, pero trabajos recientes recomiendan no utilizarlos en zonas no endémicas debido a su baja sensibilidad, 1.000 veces menor que la de las técnicas moleculares como la PCR. Los métodos de diagnóstico molecular han aparecido como una alternativa fiable para detectar la parasitosis, ya que presentan una elevada sensibilidad y especificidad. En cualquier caso, la combinación de la serología con la detección del parásito, por ejemplo con técnicas de PCR, es el mejor abordaje para el diagnóstico de la amebiasis. ¿Cuáles son las técnicas utilizadas en su diagnóstico? 3.
  3. 3. Para descartar una amebiasis intestinal, el estudio microscó- pico de las heces tiene baja sensibilidad (60-80% según los trabajos) y no distingue entre E. histolytica y E. dispar. En el caso aquí descrito, el diagnóstico inicial por microscopía fue negativo, lo que pudo deberse a la baja sensibilidad de la microscopía o a que se eliminaran sólo trofo- zoítos, y que éstos hubieran sido destruidos por el método de concen- tración. Hay que resaltar que un resultado negativo en el examen microscópico no descarta la presencia de E. histolytica. La técnica de PCR en muestra de heces tiene una elevada sensibilidad (94-100% según los diferentes estudios publicados) para la detección de esta parasitosis, además de poder diferenciar la especie patógena de la comensal. El Servicio de Parasitología del Centro Nacio- nal de Microbiología ha validado una técnica de PCR en tiempo real que se encuentra en su cartera de servicios, y que muestra una gran fiabili- dad diagnóstica. El caso aquí descrito fue confirmado mediante la reali- zación de este método en la muestra de heces. La serología de E. histolytica es muy útil para diagnosticar la amebiasis intestinal en enfermos de zonas no endémicas, ya que tiene una sensibilidad superior al 80% y un elevado valor predictivo negativo. Además, presenta la ventaja de la rapidez y el bajo coste. Por ello, es interesante utilizar la detección de anticuerpos frente a E. histolytica para descartar una amebiasis en pacientes con cuadros clínicos com- patibles, incluso sin antecedentes de viajes o de procedencia de zonas endémicas. En nuestro caso el enfermo fue sometido a una colonosco- pia con biopsias que podrían haberse evitado si se hubiera incluido la amebiasis en el diagnóstico diferencial inicial. Como conclusión, debe indicarse que la amebiasis está aumentando en nuestro entorno como consecuencia de los casos importados. Además, existe la posibilidad de que se contagie de perso- na a persona, como se ha demostrado en varios casos descritos en España en los que se adquirió la infección por contacto con inmigrantes colonizados por el parásito. El examen parasitológico de heces es poco sensible y tiene una rentabilidad muy baja al no poder distinguir E. his- tolytica de la especie comensal y, debe recordarse, E. dispar es diez veces más frecuente en la población. La serología es muy útil en zonas no endémicas y en infecciones del viajero, pero no así en inmigrantes. En estos últimos y en enfermos con cuadros clínicos compatibles, las técnicas basadas en la PCR deben ser utilizadas para confirmar la pre- sencia de la amebiasis. ¿Qué muestras y qué pruebas son las adecuadas para descartar una amebiasis intestinal? CCaassooss ddee MMiiccrroobbiioollooggííaa CCllíínniiccaa - CCaassoo nnºº 446633 NNoovviieemmbbrree 22000099 ppaagg 33 4.

