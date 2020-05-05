Shopping ads certification exam answers | digital marketing seva

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Shopping Ads Certification Exam Answers   New Shopping Ads Certification Exam Answers 2020  You’ve Been Tasked With Market...
● Lower price: Consider reducing the price of your product(s) for multiple  purchases.  ● Remove friction: Make sure the c...
● Shopping ads let more than one of your products be shown for a given  search, and a text ad for your products could appe...
● So that seasonal trends can be better identified for each individual  marketing objective  ● To prevent campaigns from b...
● Because users’ intent and their likelihood to complete valuable actions for  your business hardly vary based on location...
Find the set latest Google Shopping Ads Certification Exam Questions and Answers at Digital Marketing Seva.

  Shopping Ads Certification Exam Answers   New Shopping Ads Certification Exam Answers 2020  You've Been Tasked With Marketing A New Line Of Plumbing Services,  But You Have A Set Budget That You Cannot Exceed. Why Is Google Ads A  Viable Option?  ● Google Ads allows you to cap the number of ads you pay for, based on your  business.  ● Google Ads guarantees phone calls to your business.  ● Google Ads offers separate auctions for low budgets.  ● Google Ads gives you control over your budget.  Your Website Data Shows That Many Visitors Place Items In Their  Shopping Carts, But Fail To Complete The Purchase. You Want To  Grow Your Business By Increasing Sales. What Should You Do First?  ● Test daily: Test a new website layout and color scheme each day. 
  2. 2. ● Lower price: Consider reducing the price of your product(s) for multiple  purchases.  ● Remove friction: Make sure the checkout process is working and easy to use.  ● Increase discounts: Attempt to increase unique visits to the website by  offering discounts.  Your Company Wants To Have Greater Success Online. What Are Two  Ways That Google Ads Can Drive Your Business Goals? (Choose Two.)  ● Place your business’s ads on every available search engine.  ● Boost your conversions by connecting you to people in the moments that  matter.  ● Help you reach a wider audience and maximize exposure.  ● Coach your company to fully move to an online-only presence.  ● Cap the number of ads you pay for, based on your business.  Your Company Provides Home Maintenance Services And You Want  To Reach More Potential Customers. You Have A Limited Budget To  Work With. Why Is Google Ads Right For You?  ● Your ads will be placed on all search engines.  ● Machine models automatically determine your advertising budget.  ● You can set your own budget and can change it at any time.  ● With Google Ads you always pay using cost-per-reach, predetermined by  your budget.  You Use Google Shopping Ads To Promote Customer Engagement  With Your Products. How Can This Increase Your Business’s Presence  In Searches?  ● Several Shopping ads will be displayed for your products based on specific  categories potential customers have selected.  ● Multiple Shopping ads for the same product will be repeated as a potential  customer scrolls through a website, reinforcing your products’ value.  ● Shopping ads may contain several videos showing how to use your  products, along with detailed descriptions of your products’ value. 
  3. 3. ● Shopping ads let more than one of your products be shown for a given  search, and a text ad for your products could appear at the same time.  You Manage Marketing For A Small Business On A Tight Budget, Yet  You Need To Reach As Many People As Possible. How Can Google Ads  Help?  ● With Google Ads you always pay using cost-per-reach, predetermined by  your budget.  ● Google Ads saves you time by deciding what your budget will be on a daily  basis.  ● With Google Ads, your ads will show on every available search engine.  ● With Google Ads, you can choose a maximum amount to spend per month.  You Can Leverage Google Ads’ Automated Bidding Strategy To Help  Get The Most From Your Advertising Budget. What Are Two Benefits  Of Using Automated Bidding? (Choose Two.)  ● Manual control  ● Machine learning  ● Bidding suggestions  ● Sitelink extensions  ● Auction-time bidding  Why Should Your Business Use Performance Planner?  ● It validates budgets against other vendors in the same market.  ● It is the only ad budgeting software on the market.  ● It makes recommendations that are validated using machine learning.  ● It helps businesses determine a go-to-market strategy.  Why Should Campaigns With Different Marketing Objectives Be  Separated Into Different Performance Planner Plans?  ● So that spend is not reallocated between two different marketing objectives  ● To avoid any potential keyword duplicates between different marketing  objectives 
  4. 4. ● So that seasonal trends can be better identified for each individual  marketing objective  ● To prevent campaigns from becoming “Limited by Budget”  Why Is Using The Performance Targets Feature After Utilizing The  Performance Planner Recommended?  ● This practice allows you to receive detailed insights from Google Analytics  with regards to how website behavior is impacted after applying  Performance planner recommendations.  ● This practice allows you to monitor targets set in the Performance Planner  and to receive alerts and recommendations when a campaign is not on  track.  ● This practice allows you to ensure seasonality and budget reallocation are  accounted for future periods so you can prevent your campaigns from  becoming “Limited by Budget”.  ● This practice allows you to fully automate all aspects of account  management to improve the likelihood of meeting performance targets.  Why Does Automating Your Bid Versus Using Manual Bidding  Contribute To A Successful Google Ads Campaign?  ● User intent and likelihood to complete valuable actions for your business do  not vary based on location, time, or device.  ● The appropriate bid can often be a static target that is challenging to reach.  ● If you do not bid efficiently, you could miss valuable conversions.  ● The customer journey has become more complex and therefore bids should  be based on general user behavior.  While Managing A Successful Google Ads Campaign, Why Would You  Choose Automated Bidding Instead Of Manual Bidding?  ● Because bid automation is a standard capability in the market that allows a  lesser degree of precision, based on the conversion opportunity of each  auction.  ● Because given the dynamic nature of Google’s auctions, the appropriate bid  can often be a moving target that’s challenging to reach at scale when using  manual bidding. 
  5. 5. ● Because users’ intent and their likelihood to complete valuable actions for  your business hardly vary based on location, time, or device.  ● Because cross-referencing data with context to establish intent and set the  appropriate bid is a more simple, direct task.  Which Type Of Automated Bidding Strategy Is Target Return On Ad  Spend (ROAS)?  ● Conversion-focused bidding  ● Revenue-focused bidding  ● Consideration-focused bidding  ● Awareness-based bidding  Which Type Of Automated Bidding Strategy Is Target  Cost-Per-Acquisition (CPA)?  ● Consideration-focused bidding  ● Conversion-focused bidding  ● Awareness-based bidding  ● Revenue-focused bidding  Which Type Of Automated Bidding Strategy Is Enhanced  Cost-Per-Click (ECPC)?  ● Conversion-focused bidding  ● Revenue-focused bidding  ● Awareness-based bidding  ● Consideration-focused bidding    Read more Shopping Ads Certification Exam Answers @​https://digitalmarketingseva.com/shopping-ads-certification-exam-answers/ Browse other Google Certification related Blogs@ https://digitalmarketingseva.com/category/google-certification/ Contact - ​Digital ​Marketing ​Seva ​@ ​https://digitalmarketingseva.com/

