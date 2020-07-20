The Dancer of The Dreams - Part I - The Passage of the Waters

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Adrenah –..this place hasn’t doors.. and the nature is strange… Kahmn –didn’t you ever see these things..? Adrenah –no…
2 Kahmn –yea.. it is strange, really… I try to understand the inhabiting, misunderstanding myself, as well… Kahmn –those a...
3 Kahmn –yea, it’s really cold.. Adrenah –do you think so..? Kahmn –you don’t know what is cold… Kahmn –what are you doing...
4 Kahmn –it’s almost snowing… the snow is coming down, already, you know..? Adrenah –falling..? Kahmn –yea, going down… Ad...
5 Kahmn –and the earth feels what..?! Adrenah –the fire isn’t in the earth… Kahmn –and is it where..?
6 Adrenah –a terra não está... Kahmn –a terra não está... Adrenah –no, now the earth não está…
7 Adrenah –the colors are not in heaven… Adrenah –the venom isn’t in the earth.. the venom isn’t in heaven… Kahmn –what’s ...
8 Adrenah –that who passes… Kahmn –explain this to my eyes…
9 Adrenah –explain this to mine… Kahmn –I’ve never felt this before, I don’t know what I’m feeling…
10 Adrenah –what do you want to do..? Kahmn –like this..? in these conditions..? Adrenah –which conditions..? Kahmn –I’m t...
11 Adrenah –you think so it’s cold, but it isn’t … Kahmn –will you stay there..?
12 Adrenah –I’m already going.. in..
13 Kahmn –your skin must be different… Kahmn –I need you to come in.. this here is a door, you don’t see the objects very ...
14 Adrenah –surprised with what..? Kahmn –with your presence… with your skin, with your body… and with your eyes, as well…...
15 Kahmn –do you know the fire..? Adrenah –this is not a fire… Kahmn –it burns… Adrenah –the fire doesn’t burn… Kahmn –but...
16 Kahmn –but don’t you feel it..? Adrenah –heatless it’s sapless… Adrenah –don’t you want to enter inside the fire..? Kah...
17 Kahmn –it’s the house, maybe… Adrenah –it’s the skin… Kahmn –the cold is passing… it’s about to snow, the ice’s melting…
18 Adrenah –how good that we’ve got a shelter.. Kahmn –this isn’t a shelter… Adrenah –is it a pass-time..? Kahmn – in a ce...
19 Adrenah –strange way of passing… Kahmn –passing, what..? Adrenah –the wind… Kahmn –what are you looking for..? Kahmn –y...
20 Kahmn –your eyes are full of particularities.. just as your body, as well… Adrenah –particularities ..? what’s this..?
21 Kahmn –and you’re highly intelligent too… Adrenah –intelligence..? I don’t know what’s this.. Kahmn –your words seems t...
22 Kahmn –your movements.. you look like you’re not stepping in the floor.. Adrenah –where’s the floor..? Kahmn –right the...
23 Kahmn –you’re not seeing..! Kahmn –hey, wait..! Adrenah –wait what..? Kahmn –your skin.. your body… . Adrenah –what’s w...
26 Adrenah –come… Adrenah –the water isn’t strange to the fire… didn’t you want to feel heat..?
27 Adrenah –don’t you like the fire..? Kahmn –Adrenah, I’ve never seen you like this…
28 Adrenah –never..? Kahmn –Ishaweah Sawatan…
29 Adrenah –the waters pass by the fire...
30 Adrenah –you’re water… Kahmn –and you’re fire…
31 Kahmn –what did you do to her..? Ishaweah –what did I do to her..?
32 Kahmn –you’ve changed my form, you’ve changed the form of the place…
33 Kahmn –it’s the fire… are movements, sounds.. I get to see them, I get to listen them as water… It’s a noah of fire.. K...
34 Kahmn –it’s incredible..! Kahmn –yes.. it’s a stair…
35 Adrenah –she sees the water, just like you… she just doesn’t listen what you say.. Adrenah –so, what did you want to sh...
36 Kahmn –you don’t remember nothing… Kahmn –is it really you..? Adrenah, is it you..?
37 Adrenah –what do you think..? Kahmn –I don’t know.. I don’t know what you’re seeing.. . Kahmn –this over there it’s a s...
38 Kahmn –something that you like.. Adrenah –is it what you want to show me..? Kahmn –yes.. but I need to understand your ...
39 Kahmn –you’re seeing another thing.. what are you seeing, Adrenah..?
40 Kahmn –right, I’ve got it, you’re really difficult.. Adrenah –difficult, how..? Kahmn –ah, I don’t know..! you don’t ev...
41 Kahmn –come, I want you show you the upper floor… Adrenah –what’s this..? Kahmn –another place.. a compartment … more y...
42 Kahmn –a form of injunction.. without angle: a geometry of boxes. Kahmn –Follow me, you have how to movement yourself i...
44 Kahmn –aren’t you seeing the stair..? Adrenah –yes, I am, we’re going up… Kahmn –that’s the thing, we’re not… Kahmn –yo...
45 Kahmn –you’re coming from upwards… Kahmn –the colors may have confused you…
46 Adrenah –and where are the colors…? Kahmn –they are not… they’re stuck in the wind…it’s the eyes of the bird.. he learn...
47 Kahmn –your eyes are geometrical..! you think you’re seeing from upwards… Kahmn –…for this being your front…
48 Kahmn –that’s why we’re going down.. you’re seeing a door… Adrenah –yes, it is right over there… Kahmn –yes.. it’s the ...
49 Kahmn –it’s incredible how do you get to move yourself in the black box… how you got to localize yourself in the ocpus....
50 Kahmn –the distance initialized the moment, an interruption.. close your eyes, and open them when I say so….
51 Kahmn –Now… The negro hasn’t direction, you may look backwards if you want to…
52 Kahmn –a bird’s noah…
53 Kahmn –this is a serpent’s noah… Adrenah –serpent’s noah..? what’s a noah..?
54 Kahmn –it’s a passage… it’s what you’re seeing… I mean, not exactly this…
55 Kahmn –I see the sound in your colors… you get to listen to my voice, but you don’t get to listen the sound… Kahmn –the...
56 Kahmn –your colors are all here.. I can touch them … as if I were touching in your eyes… Adrenah –is it so, Kahmn..?
57 Kahmn –this place is way sonorous… my body’s spreaded in this place…
58 Kahmn –did you know this..? Adrenah –you know…
59 Adrenah –did you like it..? Kahmn –I don’t have how to take you seriously, you’re playing with me… Adrenah –and do you ...
60 Kahmn –I’m not in the floor, I’m not stepping in anything.. I don’t have how to touch.. but I can feel in my hands and ...
61 Kahmn –…I get to feel them, like water …
62 Kahmn – Adrenah is a flower… is her yours..? Adrenah –whose is she, Kahmn..?
63 Kahmn –I can feel her… is it like this that I have to see..? for her to see what I’m seeing… Adrenah –like this, how..?
64 Adrenah –a água leva o fogo... Adrenah –.. anahkahmn ... an absorption..
65 Kahmn –and what if the water doesn’t absorb the fire..? Adrenah –… waharehn.. she won’t move herself in the waters, sir...
66 Kahmn –the water and the fire are separated in the wind.. . it’s incredible, you’re seeing another thing, and you.. don...
67 Kahmn –I need to understand better what the box did to your eyes.. Kahmn –I had never seen your colors like this, this ...
68 Adrenah –and what’s this..? Kahmn – it’s not a door, it’s a passage.. it’s not a stair… Adrenah –what’s the difference....
69 Kahmn –… we’re almost there, just a couple more steps…
70 Kahmn –did you see..? you get to move yourself in the waters…
71 Kahmn –I’m already understanding better how you see… your body it’s also water, like mine… Kahmn –but you don’t know th...
72 Kahmn –something happened to your eyes… Kahmn –you’re Adrenah… Adrenah –and what’s being Adrenah..?
73 Kahmn –is being me.. being water.. .
74 Kahmn –what happened? what did you do?! I thought so you had gone away… Adrenah –..yeah..? and where would I go to, wat...
75 Adrenah –this here is your studio..? is it here that the sound happens..?
76 Kahmn –you mean I understood it all wrong, and that that’s why you interrupted me..? what do you want to prove with thi...
77 Kahmn –what do you mean by this..? Adrenah –and you’ve solved this with a stair… don’t you like the fire…?
78 Adrenah –the fire is sweet… Adrenah –as the water… taste it.. the venom is sap…
79 Adrenah –how good.. is it like this that you defend yourself from the fire..?
80 Kahmn –I don’t know how I did this.. .. but it’s not a defense… I felt heat… you were burning me.. Adrenah –the fire do...
81 Kahmn –she doesn’t see like you, she sees another thing..! Kahmn –where are you going to..? do you want me to follow yo...
82 Kahmn –Adrenah… Adrenah –Kahmn..? I thought I had seen something, you were blue… Kahmn –how good, Adrenah, your first t...
83 Adrenah –I’m seeing something different… Kahmn –yes, the colors are blurred… and you want to go back to the dark…you’re...
84 Adrenah –and where are her eyes, Kahmn..? where are Adrenah’s eyes..? Adrenah –where are you, Kahmn..?
85 Adrenah –are you cold..? Kahmn – yes, it’s cold in here… what do you want to show me..? Adrenah –her eyes… what happene...
86 Kahmn –you want me to follow you..? you’re doing some marking with me… Kahmn –you want me to do something…
87 Kahmn –you want me to turn into water…
88 Kahmn –this is a redundancy.. you’ve already done this to me before… I’ve forgotten…
89 Kahmn –..I’ve forgotten what you are for me… and what we’ve already done together… Adrenah – kimah uah nah … the sound ...
90 Kahmn –.. in her eyes…. Kahmn –why doesn’t she sees like this..? Adrenah –you don’t want to see her like this…
91 Adrenah –this here is your recording studio..?
92 Kahmn –listen, Adrenah, you’re seeing through my eyes, and what you’re seeing is a shit. Adrenah –no, I’m seeing your s...
93 Kahmn –so, was it difficult..? Adrenah –no… Kahmn –yea, you learn fast… Adrenah –learn fast to what..? Kahmn –movement ...
94 Adrenah –is it where you spend the most part of the time..?
95 Kahmn –no… to tell you the truth, it’s where I spend the smallest part of time.. disregarding the own time.. Adrenah –w...
96 Adrenah –objects..? Kahmn –objects are a twisted reality, it’s not structure of the dreams.. Kahmn –you’re an Ionah of ...
97 Kahmn – you get to see images… you see this room, you know what all these things are, you get to see the entire studio,...
98 Kahmn –I don’t have this answer.. a downbeat, as if my system had been discharged… Kahmn –it’s something that I know be...
99 Adrenah –I don’t know what you’re saying… you look like another person.. Kahmn –you mean another thing.. is it how you ...
100 Kahmn –because I see them.. these little things here give me the possibility of listening them.. maybe you don’t want ...
101 Kahmn –yea, I don’t think all this.. it’s more a vice.. the oscillators allow me to modulate the timbers and setting a...
102 Adrenah –different in what…? Didn’t you listened me singing your songs..? I’m a dancer… I don’t know what you want me ...
103 Adrenah –and no one can listen, just me… Kahmn –yes, yes, yes, of course… and you’re a dancer of the dreams.. I try to...
104 Adrenah –you’re confused about what you feel… is it this that you think I am..? Kahmn –I know that you’re a dancer… Ad...
105 Kahmn –what do you want with me..? Adrenah –why do you think that I want something..?
106 Adrenah –why did you show me all these things..? Kahmn –I don’t know, I thought so you would like..
107 Adrenah –just it..? Kahmn –I don’t know straight .. I don’t know talking.. I felt like showing you these things.. thin...
108 Adrenah –you want me to sing and dance for you.. Kahmn – yes.. but I need to.. test you, before…
109 Adrenah –oh.. do you need to test me, as if I were an equipment..?
110 Kahmn –it’s getting cold in here.. maybe we should go to the fireplace… Kahmn –..you’ve changed your s.i.r… your voice...
111 Adrenah –don’t you like the fire..? Kahmn –what happened to your eyes..? you’re looking me strange.. you two seem to h...
112 Adrenah –which ..? Kahmn –seducing…
113 Adrenah –seducing what..? Kahmn –the pleasure.. it’s getting hot.. Adrenah –the pleasure doesn’t like it..?
114 Kahmn –why would you seduce the pleasure..? Adrenah –do you mean I’m seducing you..? Kahmn –you are.. Adrenah –wanting...
115 Adrenah –you’re talking about my way..? Kahmn –no…
116 Kahmn –you… Kahmn –don’t want to touch in me.. . Adrenah –you were never at the reach of a touch… Adrenah –what do you...
117 Kahmn –I want you… .but I want Adrenah.. . Adrenah –and is there another..? is there two of me..?
118 Kahmn – yes… no.. . Adrenah –so..? you can touch me, if you want… we’ve already done this before… you just don’t remem...
119 Kahmn –no.. Adrenah –you may have anything.. you have whatever you want… Kahmn –do you think so..? Adrenah –it’s just ...
120 Kahmn –‘don’t you want’, what..? Adrenah –to touch me..
121 Kahmn –há! You’re funny..! Adrenah –funny…
122 Adrenah –did I leave you nervous..? Kahmn –yes, you did..!
123 Adrenah –why..? Kahmn –I don’t know… I don’t know with whom I’m talking .. the colors change as you approach oscillati...
124 Adrenah –.. where are you..? Kahmn –out there.. Adrenah –so..? Kahmn –so, what..?
125 Adrenah –nothing.. Kahmn –nothing, what..? Adrenah –it doesn’t matter… Adrenah –why do you change..? it’s me…
126 Adrenah –..passing through you…
127 Kahmn –you know what I’m talking… you haven’t how to know… Adrenah –it doesn’t matter… Kahmn –who are you, Adrenah..? ...
128 Kahmn –it doesn’t matter what..? Adrenah –it doesn’t matter what you’re seeing.. you can hear me.. why do feel afraid....
129 Kahmn –it’s not light…. The fire it’s not the light… Kahmn –that’s why the heat cannot be the energy burning.. .
130 Kahmn –I can hear the sound.. you’ve showed me.. it’s not here…it’s not a place… it’s not a memory… it’s not alive in ...
131 Kahmn –that’s the point.. it wasn’t I who brought, it was you who came… if I could bring you, I wouldn’t be like this…...
132 Kahmn –you don’t need to, you’re tuned up already… Adrenah –did I pass in the test..? Kahmn –I’m not wanting to use yo...
133 Kahmn –I too don’t know what’s happening…
134 Kahmn –you don’t need to sing, nor dance.. nor doing anything that you don’t want to do.. . but indeed, you may be use...
135 Kahmn –why… Kahmn –is there why, in the love..?
136 Adrenah –what did you say..? Kahmn –a way of one expressing himself… Adrenah –what do you want me to do..? do you want...
137 Kahmn –you’re not in an ocpus… you don’t need to do nothing, let’s do another thing.. Kahmn –it’s a stair passage… I d...
138 Kahmn –how good.. we’ve passed without problem throught the stairs… I don’t want you to change.. I need to get used, f...
139 Kahmn –the sound has a body, but the body of the sound it’s undefineable, none symmetry possible, as if the fix were t...
140 Kahmn –the environment is a geometry in use… if you perceive it.. . the environment isn’t sinthonized with the music… ...
141 Adrenah –isn’t this your house..? Kahmn –no… Adrenah –and I see what..? Kahmn –re s.i.r. lience … Adrenah –and is re.s...
142 Kahmn – no.. maybe modifying it.. it isn’t your skin.. Adrenah –and how’s my skin..? have you ever seen it..? Kahmn –y...
143 Adrenah –and how is it..? Kahmn –like fire…
144 Adrenah –fire..? you don’t like of something in me… Kahmn –why do you think this..? Adrenah –you want to modify someth...
145 Adrenah –how do you see me..? Kahmn –how do I see..? different of you… I don’t see colors, just the sound.. Adrenah –u...
146 Adrenah –so, then, you see my form.. Kahmn –yes…
147 Adrenah –and you like it.. Kahmn –yes… . Kahmn –and how do you see mine..? Adrenah –in colors.. Kahmn –we’re going to ...
148 Kahmn – .. when we cross the door of the winds.. the sound may stay undefinable, again… you won’t be in a black box an...
149 Adrenah –I’m not seeing anything.. Kahmn –are you seeing the green..? Adrenah –no, it’s all dark.. there was a light, ...
150 To be continued in Dancer of The Dreams Part II – The Passage of The Fire
  1. 1. 1 Adrenah –..this place hasn’t doors.. and the nature is strange… Kahmn –didn’t you ever see these things..? Adrenah –no…
  2. 2. 2 Kahmn –yea.. it is strange, really… I try to understand the inhabiting, misunderstanding myself, as well… Kahmn –those are objects, the rationality demands these things… are you cold..? I’m going to light up the fireplace…
  3. 3. 3 Kahmn –yea, it’s really cold.. Adrenah –do you think so..? Kahmn –you don’t know what is cold… Kahmn –what are you doing..?!
  4. 4. 4 Kahmn –it’s almost snowing… the snow is coming down, already, you know..? Adrenah –falling..? Kahmn –yea, going down… Adrenah –the flowers aren’t cold.. the earth feels no cold… Adrenah –the cold it’s not in the earth…
  5. 5. 5 Kahmn –and the earth feels what..?! Adrenah –the fire isn’t in the earth… Kahmn –and is it where..?
  6. 6. 6 Adrenah –a terra não está... Kahmn –a terra não está... Adrenah –no, now the earth não está…
  7. 7. 7 Adrenah –the colors are not in heaven… Adrenah –the venom isn’t in the earth.. the venom isn’t in heaven… Kahmn –what’s this?
  8. 8. 8 Adrenah –that who passes… Kahmn –explain this to my eyes…
  9. 9. 9 Adrenah –explain this to mine… Kahmn –I’ve never felt this before, I don’t know what I’m feeling…
  10. 10. 10 Adrenah –what do you want to do..? Kahmn –like this..? in these conditions..? Adrenah –which conditions..? Kahmn –I’m turning into an ice cube.. can we go in..?
  11. 11. 11 Adrenah –you think so it’s cold, but it isn’t … Kahmn –will you stay there..?
  12. 12. 12 Adrenah –I’m already going.. in..
  13. 13. 13 Kahmn –your skin must be different… Kahmn –I need you to come in.. this here is a door, you don’t see the objects very well.. your eyes seems to be different, as well… it’s the s.i.r. of the earth, it isn’t of the water neither of the fire.. I’m surprised …
  14. 14. 14 Adrenah –surprised with what..? Kahmn –with your presence… with your skin, with your body… and with your eyes, as well… Adrenah –maybe I haven’t skin, nor body...
  15. 15. 15 Kahmn –do you know the fire..? Adrenah –this is not a fire… Kahmn –it burns… Adrenah –the fire doesn’t burn… Kahmn –but and what about the heat..? Adrenah –the heat doesn’t light up…
  16. 16. 16 Kahmn –but don’t you feel it..? Adrenah –heatless it’s sapless… Adrenah –don’t you want to enter inside the fire..? Kahmn –this story of the inside and the outside seems to disturb the sentiments… I don’t know what you meant by this, ‘entering in the fire’… Adrenah –you need of the heat…
  17. 17. 17 Kahmn –it’s the house, maybe… Adrenah –it’s the skin… Kahmn –the cold is passing… it’s about to snow, the ice’s melting…
  18. 18. 18 Adrenah –how good that we’ve got a shelter.. Kahmn –this isn’t a shelter… Adrenah –is it a pass-time..? Kahmn – in a certain way, yes..
  19. 19. 19 Adrenah –strange way of passing… Kahmn –passing, what..? Adrenah –the wind… Kahmn –what are you looking for..? Kahmn –you’ve changed your movements, like the fire…
  20. 20. 20 Kahmn –your eyes are full of particularities.. just as your body, as well… Adrenah –particularities ..? what’s this..?
  21. 21. 21 Kahmn –and you’re highly intelligent too… Adrenah –intelligence..? I don’t know what’s this.. Kahmn –your words seems to not have a localization… you look like you don’t even listen to your own voice..
  22. 22. 22 Kahmn –your movements.. you look like you’re not stepping in the floor.. Adrenah –where’s the floor..? Kahmn –right there ahead of you.. Adrenah –it’s all earth.. Kahmn –yea.. but you better pay attention, or.. you’ll end up falling.. Kahmn –your eyes…
  23. 23. 23 Kahmn –you’re not seeing..! Kahmn –hey, wait..! Adrenah –wait what..? Kahmn –your skin.. your body… . Adrenah –what’s with my skin..? what’s with my body..? what you’re seeing, Kahmn, is the fire…
  24. 24. 24
  25. 25. 25
  26. 26. 26 Adrenah –come… Adrenah –the water isn’t strange to the fire… didn’t you want to feel heat..?
  27. 27. 27 Adrenah –don’t you like the fire..? Kahmn –Adrenah, I’ve never seen you like this…
  28. 28. 28 Adrenah –never..? Kahmn –Ishaweah Sawatan…
  29. 29. 29 Adrenah –the waters pass by the fire...
  30. 30. 30 Adrenah –you’re water… Kahmn –and you’re fire…
  31. 31. 31 Kahmn –what did you do to her..? Ishaweah –what did I do to her..?
  32. 32. 32 Kahmn –you’ve changed my form, you’ve changed the form of the place…
  33. 33. 33 Kahmn –it’s the fire… are movements, sounds.. I get to see them, I get to listen them as water… It’s a noah of fire.. Kahmn –she movements herself in you.. or you movement yourself in her, what’s this, Ishaweah..? Adrenah, are you listening to me..?
  34. 34. 34 Kahmn –it’s incredible..! Kahmn –yes.. it’s a stair…
  35. 35. 35 Adrenah –she sees the water, just like you… she just doesn’t listen what you say.. Adrenah –so, what did you want to show me..?
  36. 36. 36 Kahmn –you don’t remember nothing… Kahmn –is it really you..? Adrenah, is it you..?
  37. 37. 37 Adrenah –what do you think..? Kahmn –I don’t know.. I don’t know what you’re seeing.. . Kahmn –this over there it’s a stair…. . Adrenah –and what does this do..? Kahmn –nothing, it takes us to the upper floor.. Adrenah –and what’s up there..?
  38. 38. 38 Kahmn –something that you like.. Adrenah –is it what you want to show me..? Kahmn –yes.. but I need to understand your eyes better… knowing exactly what you’re seeing… and.. understand better your movements… this here isn’t an ocpus.. and you don’t know my house very well.. you don’t have how to go up a stair..
  39. 39. 39 Kahmn –you’re seeing another thing.. what are you seeing, Adrenah..?
  40. 40. 40 Kahmn –right, I’ve got it, you’re really difficult.. Adrenah –difficult, how..? Kahmn –ah, I don’t know..! you don’t even know where you’re at..! and I do have doubts if you know what you’re doing…. Adrenah –and you know..?
  41. 41. 41 Kahmn –come, I want you show you the upper floor… Adrenah –what’s this..? Kahmn –another place.. a compartment … more yet: a different dimensionality. Thus, you might find it strange, and behave yourself in a strange way, too.. come. Kahmn –it is a diffusion, but it’s a flux.. Adrenah –and what’s this…?
  42. 42. 42 Kahmn –a form of injunction.. without angle: a geometry of boxes. Kahmn –Follow me, you have how to movement yourself in my body.., you know how to do this.
  43. 43. 43
  44. 44. 44 Kahmn –aren’t you seeing the stair..? Adrenah –yes, I am, we’re going up… Kahmn –that’s the thing, we’re not… Kahmn –you’ve already been here before, you know the stair… Adrenah –yes… don’t you stand there still, or you’ll fall… Kahmn –yes.. it’s the movement of the water… but you’re doing another…
  45. 45. 45 Kahmn –you’re coming from upwards… Kahmn –the colors may have confused you…
  46. 46. 46 Adrenah –and where are the colors…? Kahmn –they are not… they’re stuck in the wind…it’s the eyes of the bird.. he learned to fly falling… the wind has fallen over the water, and the water over the fire… this explains a little the perfusion… but it doesn’t explain the colors…
  47. 47. 47 Kahmn –your eyes are geometrical..! you think you’re seeing from upwards… Kahmn –…for this being your front…
  48. 48. 48 Kahmn –that’s why we’re going down.. you’re seeing a door… Adrenah –yes, it is right over there… Kahmn –yes.. it’s the door of the winds.. it stayed between the water and the fire…
  49. 49. 49 Kahmn –it’s incredible how do you get to move yourself in the black box… how you got to localize yourself in the ocpus.. Adrenah –what’s an ocpus..? Kahmn –an absence… the dark is re.s.i.r.lient.. do you get to see what’s behind the door..? Adrenah –no.. nothing.. Kahmn – the natural point is the slow, it’s not the time..
  50. 50. 50 Kahmn –the distance initialized the moment, an interruption.. close your eyes, and open them when I say so….
  51. 51. 51 Kahmn –Now… The negro hasn’t direction, you may look backwards if you want to…
  52. 52. 52 Kahmn –a bird’s noah…
  53. 53. 53 Kahmn –this is a serpent’s noah… Adrenah –serpent’s noah..? what’s a noah..?
  54. 54. 54 Kahmn –it’s a passage… it’s what you’re seeing… I mean, not exactly this…
  55. 55. 55 Kahmn –I see the sound in your colors… you get to listen to my voice, but you don’t get to listen the sound… Kahmn –the wind it’s not passing.. the air.. you don’t breath… I don’t know how to explain this…
  56. 56. 56 Kahmn –your colors are all here.. I can touch them … as if I were touching in your eyes… Adrenah –is it so, Kahmn..?
  57. 57. 57 Kahmn –this place is way sonorous… my body’s spreaded in this place…
  58. 58. 58 Kahmn –did you know this..? Adrenah –you know…
  59. 59. 59 Adrenah –did you like it..? Kahmn –I don’t have how to take you seriously, you’re playing with me… Adrenah –and do you like the playing..?
  60. 60. 60 Kahmn –I’m not in the floor, I’m not stepping in anything.. I don’t have how to touch.. but I can feel in my hands and in my fingers, they.. vibrate.. in the intensity of the colors..
  61. 61. 61 Kahmn –…I get to feel them, like water …
  62. 62. 62 Kahmn – Adrenah is a flower… is her yours..? Adrenah –whose is she, Kahmn..?
  63. 63. 63 Kahmn –I can feel her… is it like this that I have to see..? for her to see what I’m seeing… Adrenah –like this, how..?
  64. 64. 64 Adrenah –a água leva o fogo... Adrenah –.. anahkahmn ... an absorption..
  65. 65. 65 Kahmn –and what if the water doesn’t absorb the fire..? Adrenah –… waharehn.. she won’t move herself in the waters, sir mihr unh neh… and the colors will be always black… and the wind will fall over the waters… and the fire will burn you like flames..
  66. 66. 66 Kahmn –the water and the fire are separated in the wind.. . it’s incredible, you’re seeing another thing, and you.. don’t perceive this.. . Kahmn –I don’t have answers..
  67. 67. 67 Kahmn –I need to understand better what the box did to your eyes.. Kahmn –I had never seen your colors like this, this way.. Kahmn –I wanted to make a music about this.. it’s what I’m listening.. it’s your sound, Adrenah.. passing in middle the wind..
  68. 68. 68 Adrenah –and what’s this..? Kahmn – it’s not a door, it’s a passage.. it’s not a stair… Adrenah –what’s the difference..? Kahmn –the localization
  69. 69. 69 Kahmn –… we’re almost there, just a couple more steps…
  70. 70. 70 Kahmn –did you see..? you get to move yourself in the waters…
  71. 71. 71 Kahmn –I’m already understanding better how you see… your body it’s also water, like mine… Kahmn –but you don’t know this…
  72. 72. 72 Kahmn –something happened to your eyes… Kahmn –you’re Adrenah… Adrenah –and what’s being Adrenah..?
  73. 73. 73 Kahmn –is being me.. being water.. .
  74. 74. 74 Kahmn –what happened? what did you do?! I thought so you had gone away… Adrenah –..yeah..? and where would I go to, water..?
  75. 75. 75 Adrenah –this here is your studio..? is it here that the sound happens..?
  76. 76. 76 Kahmn –you mean I understood it all wrong, and that that’s why you interrupted me..? what do you want to prove with this..? Adrenah –the water stayed in the upper level and the fire stayed in the ground level… interesting, your house…
  77. 77. 77 Kahmn –what do you mean by this..? Adrenah –and you’ve solved this with a stair… don’t you like the fire…?
  78. 78. 78 Adrenah –the fire is sweet… Adrenah –as the water… taste it.. the venom is sap…
  79. 79. 79 Adrenah –how good.. is it like this that you defend yourself from the fire..?
  80. 80. 80 Kahmn –I don’t know how I did this.. .. but it’s not a defense… I felt heat… you were burning me.. Adrenah –the fire doesn’t burn… it’s only the water falling over the fire… Kahmn –Adrenah… I don’t know how to call you.. .!
  81. 81. 81 Kahmn –she doesn’t see like you, she sees another thing..! Kahmn –where are you going to..? do you want me to follow you..? you want me to twist things up… ..!
  82. 82. 82 Kahmn –Adrenah… Adrenah –Kahmn..? I thought I had seen something, you were blue… Kahmn –how good, Adrenah, your first trace of color…
  83. 83. 83 Adrenah –I’m seeing something different… Kahmn –yes, the colors are blurred… and you want to go back to the dark…you’re not seeing green… this is an interruption… you’re stuck in the water… I feel this, too.. I see this in your eyes..
  84. 84. 84 Adrenah –and where are her eyes, Kahmn..? where are Adrenah’s eyes..? Adrenah –where are you, Kahmn..?
  85. 85. 85 Adrenah –are you cold..? Kahmn – yes, it’s cold in here… what do you want to show me..? Adrenah –her eyes… what happened to the fire…
  86. 86. 86 Kahmn –you want me to follow you..? you’re doing some marking with me… Kahmn –you want me to do something…
  87. 87. 87 Kahmn –you want me to turn into water…
  88. 88. 88 Kahmn –this is a redundancy.. you’ve already done this to me before… I’ve forgotten…
  89. 89. 89 Kahmn –..I’ve forgotten what you are for me… and what we’ve already done together… Adrenah – kimah uah nah … the sound is the movement of the waters passing by the fire.. Kahmn – … you want to burn my face, my hands and my body… Kahmn –why!??! you want me like fire……. Adrenah –like water…
  90. 90. 90 Kahmn –.. in her eyes…. Kahmn –why doesn’t she sees like this..? Adrenah –you don’t want to see her like this…
  91. 91. 91 Adrenah –this here is your recording studio..?
  92. 92. 92 Kahmn –listen, Adrenah, you’re seeing through my eyes, and what you’re seeing is a shit. Adrenah –no, I’m seeing your studio… Kahmn –it was what I said… Kahmn –Did you see the cold..? did you see the snow..? are you seeing the colored water..? these luminous photons… lights that aren’t fire, lose in the empty space, the plan… it’s so fast that it lasts only a couple of seconds, everything disappears, and it goes back to be as it was before, the mass turns into invariant..: we’ve arrived..
  93. 93. 93 Kahmn –so, was it difficult..? Adrenah –no… Kahmn –yea, you learn fast… Adrenah –learn fast to what..? Kahmn –movement yourself in the plan… .
  94. 94. 94 Adrenah –is it where you spend the most part of the time..?
  95. 95. 95 Kahmn –no… to tell you the truth, it’s where I spend the smallest part of time.. disregarding the own time.. Adrenah –what are these things..? Kahmn –are instruments… you get to see them, this is incredible… Adrenah –wasn’t it to see..? Kahmn –I don’t know, I’m trying to understand my eyes, as well.. Adrenah –and are you getting to..? Kahmn –I don’t know, you stayed… in a black box.. and even so, you get to see objects ..
  96. 96. 96 Adrenah –objects..? Kahmn –objects are a twisted reality, it’s not structure of the dreams.. Kahmn –you’re an Ionah of the water… Adrenah –and what’s an Ionah of the water..? Kahmn –isn’t human… Adrenah –is it an animal..? Kahmn –yes… an animal of the waters… I don’t know how do you get to see like human.. you get to see the house, and movement yourself in it… Adrenah –wasn’t it to be like this..?
  97. 97. 97 Kahmn – you get to see images… you see this room, you know what all these things are, you get to see the entire studio, the instruments.. Adrenah –what do they serve to..? what are all these things..? Kahmn –..they help in the music,.. Adrenah –do they help the sound..? Kahmn –to tell you the truth, they disturb more than they help… Adrenah –and why do you want them..? Kahmn –yea, this is a good question.. Adrenah –and which’s the grand answer..?
  98. 98. 98 Kahmn –I don’t have this answer.. a downbeat, as if my system had been discharged… Kahmn –it’s something that I know because it’s something constructed, it is as if I had been initialized, and my memory’s being loaded once again.. it is as if I already had the knowledge and had lost it, and things go happening, because I’m following something, and that which I’m following it’s disappearing all the time, and meeting up with me again, and I start seeing colors.. and I begin to listen the sound once again.. but it doesn’t come in the way that I’d like.. I need to guard it, store it somehow, to be able to reproduce, or then.. I don’t have how to listen to it once again.. and if I don’t listen to the sound, I haven’t how to localize myself, and.. it’s as if I was disappearing and turning into water..
  99. 99. 99 Adrenah –I don’t know what you’re saying… you look like another person.. Kahmn –you mean another thing.. is it how you see me, like this, another thing..? it’s what the sound is, another thing, it isn’t a music… that’s why this studio.. . you’re not a music.. I want to listen to you, and not, reproducing you.. Adrenah –the music..? Kahmn –no, you… you’re not a memory.. I see you and .. I feel you.. but you go away, and I stay without knowing… and I need to listen to you, desperately, once again.. Kahmn –nor all the sounds may be listened.. Adrenah –and why should they..?
  100. 100. 100 Kahmn –because I see them.. these little things here give me the possibility of listening them.. maybe you don’t want to listen to the explanation.. Kahmn –. the nature left no choice.. .and the music created a condition to the sound… . Kahmn –these equipment, they.. they have the capacity of guarding the images of the sound.. and it’s not just this, but, reproducing them.. the music wouldn’t happen without them... Adrenah –and why do you think this..?
  101. 101. 101 Kahmn –yea, I don’t think all this.. it’s more a vice.. the oscillators allow me to modulate the timbers and setting a gradient of color... an approximation.. of the natural.. Adrenah –but do you need this..? does the sound needs the music..? Kahmn –you wouldn’t be able to listen to me.. listen to what I’m listening… Adrenah –why do you think this..? I always listen you singing… Kahmn –no, you can’t … Adrenah –why not..? don’t you get to see me..? Kahmn –hahah..! it’s different..
  102. 102. 102 Adrenah –different in what…? Didn’t you listened me singing your songs..? I’m a dancer… I don’t know what you want me to see, or, understand… Kahmn –yes, you’re a dancer, I had forgotten this.. Adrenah –do you stay upset with this ..? Kahmn –no.. yes… you’re a dancer of the dreams.. no one can listen, just me.. Adrenah –maybe you’re a musician of the dreams…
  103. 103. 103 Adrenah –and no one can listen, just me… Kahmn –yes, yes, yes, of course… and you’re a dancer of the dreams.. I try to forget this… I mean, I try not to remember this…
  104. 104. 104 Adrenah –you’re confused about what you feel… is it this that you think I am..? Kahmn –I know that you’re a dancer… Adrenah – how do you know..? you’ve never seen me dance… Kahmn –I don’t know what I saw, exactly.. because I have no memory.. . whatever you’re doing, Adrenah, you’re too close.. I’m trying to know what I’m seeing…
  105. 105. 105 Kahmn –what do you want with me..? Adrenah –why do you think that I want something..?
  106. 106. 106 Adrenah –why did you show me all these things..? Kahmn –I don’t know, I thought so you would like..
  107. 107. 107 Adrenah –just it..? Kahmn –I don’t know straight .. I don’t know talking.. I felt like showing you these things.. thing that I… I don’t do this.. .. the sound doesn’t twist with me… I know what I’m listening.. you sing and dance for me… I wanted to.. listen you singing and see her dancing…
  108. 108. 108 Adrenah –you want me to sing and dance for you.. Kahmn – yes.. but I need to.. test you, before…
  109. 109. 109 Adrenah –oh.. do you need to test me, as if I were an equipment..?
  110. 110. 110 Kahmn –it’s getting cold in here.. maybe we should go to the fireplace… Kahmn –..you’ve changed your s.i.r… your voice.. it tonifies the fire…
  111. 111. 111 Adrenah –don’t you like the fire..? Kahmn –what happened to your eyes..? you’re looking me strange.. you two seem to have the same problem.. .
  112. 112. 112 Adrenah –which ..? Kahmn –seducing…
  113. 113. 113 Adrenah –seducing what..? Kahmn –the pleasure.. it’s getting hot.. Adrenah –the pleasure doesn’t like it..?
  114. 114. 114 Kahmn –why would you seduce the pleasure..? Adrenah –do you mean I’m seducing you..? Kahmn –you are.. Adrenah –wanting to touch you is seducing..? Kahmn –no…
  115. 115. 115 Adrenah –you’re talking about my way..? Kahmn –no…
  116. 116. 116 Kahmn –you… Kahmn –don’t want to touch in me.. . Adrenah –you were never at the reach of a touch… Adrenah –what do you want..? Kahmn –I’m trying to understand you… listening to you, seeing you… you change at every instant..
  117. 117. 117 Kahmn –I want you… .but I want Adrenah.. . Adrenah –and is there another..? is there two of me..?
  118. 118. 118 Kahmn – yes… no.. . Adrenah –so..? you can touch me, if you want… we’ve already done this before… you just don’t remember, isn’t it..? Kahmn –maybe yes.. you don’t understand what’s happening… Adrenah –you brought me here.. do you want me to leave..?
  119. 119. 119 Kahmn –no.. Adrenah –you may have anything.. you have whatever you want… Kahmn –do you think so..? Adrenah –it’s just wanting… Adrenah –don’t you want..?
  120. 120. 120 Kahmn –‘don’t you want’, what..? Adrenah –to touch me..
  121. 121. 121 Kahmn –há! You’re funny..! Adrenah –funny…
  122. 122. 122 Adrenah –did I leave you nervous..? Kahmn –yes, you did..!
  123. 123. 123 Adrenah –why..? Kahmn –I don’t know… I don’t know with whom I’m talking .. the colors change as you approach oscillating between the water and the fire… I feel the being not being my action… it’s something sonorous.. I’m trying to understand… as if my eyes changed color as well…and oscillated between the heat and the cold.. and my body wasn’t here…
  124. 124. 124 Adrenah –.. where are you..? Kahmn –out there.. Adrenah –so..? Kahmn –so, what..?
  125. 125. 125 Adrenah –nothing.. Kahmn –nothing, what..? Adrenah –it doesn’t matter… Adrenah –why do you change..? it’s me…
  126. 126. 126 Adrenah –..passing through you…
  127. 127. 127 Kahmn –you know what I’m talking… you haven’t how to know… Adrenah –it doesn’t matter… Kahmn –who are you, Adrenah..? Adrenah – it doesn’t matter…
  128. 128. 128 Kahmn –it doesn’t matter what..? Adrenah –it doesn’t matter what you’re seeing.. you can hear me.. why do feel afraid..? Adrenah –are you in pain..? Kahmn –maybe… a kind of heat… Adrenah –fire… Kahmn –yes… Adrenah –it’s not a light…
  129. 129. 129 Kahmn –it’s not light…. The fire it’s not the light… Kahmn –that’s why the heat cannot be the energy burning.. .
  130. 130. 130 Kahmn –I can hear the sound.. you’ve showed me.. it’s not here…it’s not a place… it’s not a memory… it’s not alive in you… it’s not alive in me… something passes… Adrenah –what are you talking about..? you brought me here, what for..?
  131. 131. 131 Kahmn –that’s the point.. it wasn’t I who brought, it was you who came… if I could bring you, I wouldn’t be like this… Adrenah –like this, how..? Kahmn –thinking that you’re going… Adrenah –do you want to train me..? do you want to tune me up with these instruments..?
  132. 132. 132 Kahmn –you don’t need to, you’re tuned up already… Adrenah –did I pass in the test..? Kahmn –I’m not wanting to use you. .. Adrenah –using..? what’s this..?
  133. 133. 133 Kahmn –I too don’t know what’s happening…
  134. 134. 134 Kahmn –you don’t need to sing, nor dance.. nor doing anything that you don’t want to do.. . but indeed, you may be used,.. and I wouldn’t like this to happen.. . Adrenah –why..?
  135. 135. 135 Kahmn –why… Kahmn –is there why, in the love..?
  136. 136. 136 Adrenah –what did you say..? Kahmn –a way of one expressing himself… Adrenah –what do you want me to do..? do you want me to take off my clothes..?
  137. 137. 137 Kahmn –you’re not in an ocpus… you don’t need to do nothing, let’s do another thing.. Kahmn –it’s a stair passage… I don’t know what will happen..
  138. 138. 138 Kahmn –how good.. we’ve passed without problem throught the stairs… I don’t want you to change.. I need to get used, first, with your natural sound, so I can understand better the variant sounds.. are different frequencies.. there isn’t a supportable geometry to deal with this kind of thing, it’s not plan, but something interdimensional…
  139. 139. 139 Kahmn –the sound has a body, but the body of the sound it’s undefineable, none symmetry possible, as if the fix were the form of the fire, and changed constantly its spectral form.. I’m not getting to control the colors, they’re not forming objects.. Kahmn –I get to positionate them, that’s why you’re seeing them.. I don’t know if it was a good idea going down… Adrenah – why..? Kahmn – the house…
  140. 140. 140 Kahmn –the environment is a geometry in use… if you perceive it.. . the environment isn’t sinthonized with the music… the same problem of the studio, localization… your eyes localize themselves in regular spaces… regular spaces form symmetric forms.. Adrenah –how to not perceiving it..? Kahmn –I know what you see.. Adrenah –but you don’t see as I see.. Kahmn –you upset yourself with the symmetry of something.. I’m not what you see.. nothing here is real.. Kahmn –you don’t have how to see the box..
  141. 141. 141 Adrenah –isn’t this your house..? Kahmn –no… Adrenah –and I see what..? Kahmn –re s.i.r. lience … Adrenah –and is re.s.i.r.lience what I’m seeing..? Kahmn –no, you’re seeing sides.. for this the sound’s flat… Adrenah –do you think so there’s something wrong with me..? Kahmn –maybe the cloth… Adrenah –do you want me to take them off..?
  142. 142. 142 Kahmn – no.. maybe modifying it.. it isn’t your skin.. Adrenah –and how’s my skin..? have you ever seen it..? Kahmn –yes…
  143. 143. 143 Adrenah –and how is it..? Kahmn –like fire…
  144. 144. 144 Adrenah –fire..? you don’t like of something in me… Kahmn –why do you think this..? Adrenah –you want to modify something in me.. Kahmn –the snow ended.. it’s spring now.. Adrenah –it makes no difference for the nature.. Kahmn –you don’t know what’s the nature.. you don’t see the nature..
  145. 145. 145 Adrenah –how do you see me..? Kahmn –how do I see..? different of you… I don’t see colors, just the sound.. Adrenah –uhm… so, after, you colorize it.. Kahmn –yes…
  146. 146. 146 Adrenah –so, then, you see my form.. Kahmn –yes…
  147. 147. 147 Adrenah –and you like it.. Kahmn –yes… . Kahmn –and how do you see mine..? Adrenah –in colors.. Kahmn –we’re going to cross a door.. and you may not see anything.. and we’ll be in a box.. I will be with you, you will be listening to me.. . I don’t know what will happen..
  148. 148. 148 Kahmn – .. when we cross the door of the winds.. the sound may stay undefinable, again… you won’t be in a black box anymore, but with me.. the nature is your senses, it isn’t an abstraction: your eyes are colored, as the dark...
  149. 149. 149 Adrenah –I’m not seeing anything.. Kahmn –are you seeing the green..? Adrenah –no, it’s all dark.. there was a light, but it disappeared… it’s time for me to go to the stage.. I need to go back to the dressing room… Kahmn –you’re not in an ocpus.. Adrenah –I’m not listening you… Kahmn –ok, I’m right here behind you.. Kahmn –keep your eyes open, don’t close them... we will go down a stair.. but you’ll be going up.. Kahmn –what do you see..? Adrenah –colors… they’re spreaded, as if my vision were blurred… Kahmn –are you listening to me..? Adrenah –yes... what’s that..? Kahmn –a tree… Adrenah –and that..? Kahmn –are flowers… the re.s.i.r.lience are your colors.. . I’ll carry you if it’s needed.. . Adrenah –your eyes are blue… the color of waters.. Kahmn –your eyes are black... the color of the fire.. 66 –kimah uah nah … the indestructible, in the nature, the inseparable: the water and the fire.. .
  150. 150. 150 To be continued in Dancer of The Dreams Part II – The Passage of The Fire

×