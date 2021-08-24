Successfully reported this slideshow.
Retail
Aug. 24, 2021
51 views

0

Share

新竹玫瑰色二手書店：書櫃的斷捨離指南-210824

Retail
Aug. 24, 2021
51 views

二手書的收購方式與流程，由新竹玫瑰色二手書店製作。
籌備階段僅收購新竹地區
收購 / 販售：
舊書、二手書籍、
CD、DVD、雜誌。

新竹玫瑰色二手書店：書櫃的斷捨離指南-210824

  1. 1. 斷捨離指南 書櫃的 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖
  2. 2. 您買的書， 每⼀本都有看嗎? 我不好意思說... 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖
  3. 3. 來⼀場書櫃的斷捨離吧！ 當書籍內容解決疑問、提供樂趣與回憶， 才是對您有意義的書籍。 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖
  4. 4. 回憶樂趣 無法取代 因此，這些書可以留下來... 經典 值得再看 啟發 影響⼈⽣ ⼯具書  時常查閱 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖
  5. 5. 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖 其他超過⼀年沒翻開的書籍... 別傻了～ 未來閱讀的機會微乎其微啊！
  6. 6. 愛書之⼈，常⾯臨兩個頭痛問題。 ㄧ、買書速度，趕不上讀書速度。 ⼆、書買太多，無處可放！ 如果您也有⼀樣的問題，可以怎麼做呢？ 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖
  7. 7. 以前您都怎麼處理 不再需要的書籍呢？ 丟掉丟掉通通丟掉！ 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖
  8. 8. 玫瑰⾊ ⼆⼿書店 處理⼆⼿書 傳統 ⼆⼿書店 網路 ⼆⼿平台 回收廠 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖
  9. 9. 若將書籍帶⾄資源回收廠， 紙類回收的價格，每公⽄落在3~5元。 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖
  10. 10. 傳統⼆⼿書店，秤⽄論兩收購舊書， ⾏情約是每公⽄10~15元。 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖
  11. 11. 網拍賣場 收取 3～5% ⼿續費， ⾃⼰花⼤量時間， 處理拍照上架出貨瑣事 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖 在網路上，有機會以原價3~7折售出書籍。 ⼆⼿書平台 為您處理多數⼿續， 收取書籍售價的 35～45% ⼿續費。
  12. 12. 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店， 為每本書籍估價，讓書籍不是秤⽄論兩賣出。 買斷⽅式，讓您無須負擔額外時間成本、囤書成本。 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖
  13. 13. 玫瑰⾊團隊累積多年經驗，瞭解⼆⼿書的市場⾏情。 我們認為，每種處理舊書的⽅式各有優缺點， 在收購書籍的過程中， 會尊重您的意願、兼顧市場需求為書籍估價。 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖
  14. 14. 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖 不再看的書，送朋友、捐圖書館等， 只要書籍有⼈閱讀， 都是很好的選擇。 或是您也可以將書籍... 交給玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店進⾏收購。
  15. 15. 書籍 雜誌 影⾳ 收購項⽬ 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖
  16. 16. 所有的書、影⾳、 雜誌都會收購嗎？ 這些無法收購喔... 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖
  17. 17. 不收購以下書籍 / 雜誌 / 影⾳： • 非正版：影印、印贈品、結緣品。 • 品項不全：缺封⾯封底、缺⾴、缺片、缺冊。 • 狀況不佳：嚴重泡⽔ / 損傷 / 污漬 / 劃記。 • 租書店：有店章、有書釘者。 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖
  18. 18. • 教科書、參考書。 • 國考 / 證照考試⽤書。 • 電腦書。 • 百科全書。 • ⼝袋本休閒書。 不收購的書 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖
  19. 19. • 出版超過3年：漫畫、⾔情⼩說、輕⼩說 （經典除外）、親⼦教育、兩性關係。 • 出版超過5年：勵志、⼤眾⽂學、旅遊、  美容時尚等類別。 • 出版超過10年：商業（股票類型除外） 不收購的書(流⾏/時效類型) 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖
  20. 20. • VCD、錄影帶、非收藏版DVD。 • ⽇韓流⾏：出版時間超過3年。  （華語 / ⻄洋流⾏，視演唱者⽽定） 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖 不收購的影⾳
  21. 21. • 商業、週刊、時尚等時效流⾏雜誌：  出版時間超過3個⽉。 • ⼿⼯藝、旅遊、語⾔學習類（附光碟）： 出版時間超過5年。 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖 不收購的雜誌
  22. 22. 收購⾦額 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖 出版過久 出版過久、特價書、 銷售不佳，以3~5元收購 平均 約原定價1折～0.1折 新出版 近⼀年出版暢銷新書  最⾼為原價2折
  23. 23. 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖 上述收購原則供您參考。 實務收購作業，受⼆⼿書店經營特 性影響，會因書籍種類時效、店內 庫存、市場銷售狀況⽽影響實際收 購與否。
  24. 24. 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖 您家中不需要的舊書 是他⼈沒讀過的新書 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店 希望有更多書籍繼續被閱讀。 Icons made by SimpleIcon from Flaticon is licensed by CC 3.0 BY Icons made by Freepik from Flaticon is licensed by CC 3.0 BY Icons made by Nhor Phai from Flaticon is licensed by CC 3.0 BY Icons made by Gregor Cresnar from Flaticon is licensed by CC 3.0 BY
  25. 25. 玫瑰⾊ ⼆⼿書店 收購書籍、影⾳、雜誌 現場評估！ 新⽵市北區集賢街19號 12：00～21：00 週四休 玫瑰⾊⼆⼿書店製圖 私訊我們 查看粉專

二手書的收購方式與流程，由新竹玫瑰色二手書店製作。
籌備階段僅收購新竹地區
收購 / 販售：
舊書、二手書籍、
CD、DVD、雜誌。

×