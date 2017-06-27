Solucionario6

SOLUCIONARIO PRÁCTICA # 6 Sexto Grado 1. Si N = , ¿qué valores puede tomar a para que N sea divisible entre 3? 4 + 3 + 1 +...
7. Realiza los siguientes cambios de base: a. a base 10 = 2 x 53 + 1 x 52 + 4 x 5 + 3 = 2 x 125 + 1 x 25 + 20 + 3 = 250 + ...
COMPETENCIA: Resuelve problemas de cantidad CAPACIDAD: Usa estrategias y procedimientos de estimación y cálculo INDICADORE...
Solucionario de la práctica # 6 de matemática

Published in: Education
  1. 1. SOLUCIONARIO PRÁCTICA # 6 Sexto Grado 1. Si N = , ¿qué valores puede tomar a para que N sea divisible entre 3? 4 + 3 + 1 + a + 5 = 13 + a = 2 5 8 Respuesta: a puede tomar los siguientes valores: 2; 5 u 8 2. ¿Qué valor puede tomar b para que el número sea divisible entre 9? b + 7 + 1 + 4 + 6 = b + 18 = 0 no, porque la primera cifra no puede ser cero 9 Respuesta: b puede tomar el valor de 9 3. Escribe un ejemplo de un número en el sistema quinario, luego responde: ¿qué indica la base?, ¿cuáles son las condiciones de la base? Es un número en el sistema quinario La base indica la cantidad de cifras que utiliza el sistema de numeración. - La base debe ser un número natural mayor que 1. - La base debe ser mayor que las cifras. 4. Indica si cada número está bien o mal escrito y explica por qué a. Está mal escrito, porque una de sus cifras es igual a la base b. Está mal escrito, porque una de sus cifras es mayor que la base. c. Está bien escrito, porque todas las cifras son menores que la base. 5. Escribe 4 números de la forma: a. ; ; ; b. ; ; ; 6. Escribe los 7 números que continúan después de: a. ; ; ; ; ; ; b. ; ; ; ; ; ; c. ; ; ; ; ; ; 7146b 5431a   64632   310240   83772 )3(0ba  )8()1( aba )3(2112 )5(2132 )4(2212 0 3 0 3 7146b 0 9 0 9  5432 )3(102 )3(201 )3(100 )3(200 )8(213 )8(324 )8(431 )8(543 )3(2120 )3(2121 )3(2122 )3(2200 )3(2201 )3(2202 )3(2210 )5(2133 )5(2134 )5(2140 )5(2141 )5(2142 )5(2143 )5(2144 )4(2213 )4(2220 )4(2221 )4(2222 )4(2223 )4(2230 )4(2231
  2. 2. 7. Realiza los siguientes cambios de base: a. a base 10 = 2 x 53 + 1 x 52 + 4 x 5 + 3 = 2 x 125 + 1 x 25 + 20 + 3 = 250 + 25 + 20 + 3 = 298 b. 462 a base 7 462 7 42 6 6 7 (0) (3) 9 7 (2) (1) 462 = c. a base 6 = 2 x 33 + 0 x 32 + 1 x 3 +2 = 2 x 27 + 3 + 2 = 54 + 3 + 2 = 59 59 6 (5) 9 6 (3) (1) = )3(2012 )5(2143 )5(2143 )7(1230 )3(2012 )3(2012 )6(135
  COMPETENCIA: Resuelve problemas de cantidad CAPACIDAD: Usa estrategias y procedimientos de estimación y cálculo INDICADORES: Emplea diagramas y esquemas para aplicar los métodos de cambio de base según sea el caso. Rúbricas para evaluar sistemas de numeración CONCLUSIÓN AD Identifica el método para el cambio de base, aplica correctamente y encuentra el resultado exacto. A Identifica el método para el cambio de base, pero se equivoca en el cálculo al aplicarlo, por lo tanto su resultado no es preciso B Intenta identificar el método para el cambio de base pero se equivoca, por lo tanto su resultado no es preciso C No resuelve

