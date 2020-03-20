Nutrición en pacientes con Hipertensión Arterial

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hipertensión Arterial Elaborado por los alumnos: Beltrán Sánchez Teresa Libertad Cabrera Zaranda Ángeles Isabel Colella Ro...
Hipertensión Arterial La presión sanguínea afecta >1000 millones de personas y se calcula que causa 9.4 millones de muerte...
Epidemiologia de la hipertensión arterial • Presión arterial sistólica promedio > en varones que en mujeres a principios d...
Volumen extravascular Flujo sanguíneo= presión atraves del lecho vascular Resistencia vascular
Sistema nervioso autónomo NORADRENALINA ADRENALINA DOPAMINA
Mecanismos vasculares • Radio interior y distensibilidad de las arterias • Remodelación arterial • Mecanismos de transport...
Consecuencias patológicas • Corazón; cardiopatías • Cerebro; ACV • Riñón; nefropatía primaria • Arterias periféricas; arte...
Definición Ocurre cuando los vasos sanguíneos tienen una continua tensión alta al llevar la sangre del corazón al cuerpo
Trastornos clínicos Hipertensión primaria Constituye una consecuencia de la interacción entre factores ambientales y genét...
Trastornos clínicos Hipertensión secundaria Se puede advertir con mayor frecuencia un mecanismo específico del incremento ...
Obesidad y síndrome metabólico La resistencia a la captación de glucosa estimulada por la insulina. Se ha calificado como ...
Enfermedades de parénquima renal La hipertensión aparece en >80% de sujetos en insuficiencia renal crónica. Puede causar n...
Lesión oclusiva de una arteria renal Ancianos con arterioesclerosis con alguna placa obstruyendo la arteria renal Paciente...
ALDOSTERONISMO PRIMARIO Producción excesiva de aldosterona Retención de sodio Hipertensión Hipopotasemia Disminución de PRA
SINDROME DE CUSHING Producción excesiva de cortisol, por la secreción de ACTH en exceso.
Feocromocitoma  Tumor secretor de catecolaminas  Medula suprarrenal  0.05% de pacientes con hipertensión
 Cefaleas  Ataques de sudoración  Palpitaciones y taquicardia  Hipertension sostenida o paroxística*
 Manifestaciones clínicas provienen de la concentración de catecolaminas circulantes  Sospecha de diagnostico se basa en...
Estudio del paciente
Anamnesis y Exploracion fisica
Estudios de laboratorio
Prevención y tratamiento
Fármacos orales utilizados para tratar la hipertensión Clase de fármacos Ejemplos Dosis diaria (frecuencia de administraci...
Bloqueadores β Clase de fármacos Ejemplos Dosis diaria (frecuencia de administración/día) Contraindicaciones/ aspectos de ...
Diuréticos Clase de fármacos Ejemplos Dosis diaria (frecuencia de adm./día) Contraindicaciones/ aspectos de cautela Tiazid...
Betabloqueadores adrenérgicos a • Disminuyen la presión arterial al aminorar la resistencia vascular periférica. Simpatico...
Antagonistas de los canales de calcio Disminuye la resistencia vascular al bloquear el conducto L, aminora la concentració...
Reducción ponderal • La obesidad forma parte del llamado síndrome metabólico o síndrome X, que incluye varios factores de ...
Consumo alcohol y tabaco • El consumo excesivo de alcohol es un importante factor de riesgo de HTA y accidentes cerebrovas...
• Una actividad física aeróbica REGULAR tiene un efecto beneficioso tanto sobre el sobrepeso, como sobre otros posibles fa...
Ingesta de sodio Estudios : que aproximadamente el 30-50% de los hipertensos es sensible al cloruro sódico Los ancianos, l...
• es necesaria la suplementación con sales de potasio si se produce hipopotasemia por tratamientos diuréticos • prevenir o...
Nutrición en pacientes con Hipertensión Arterial
Nutrición en pacientes con Hipertensión Arterial
Nutrición en pacientes con Hipertensión Arterial
Nutrición en pacientes con Hipertensión Arterial
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nutrición en pacientes con Hipertensión Arterial

19 views

Published on

se presenta la epidemiologia y la fisiopatologia de la hipertension arterial, y la adecuada nutricion que deberia tener el paciente

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nutrición en pacientes con Hipertensión Arterial

  1. 1. Hipertensión Arterial Elaborado por los alumnos: Beltrán Sánchez Teresa Libertad Cabrera Zaranda Ángeles Isabel Colella Rosanna López Navarro Cesar Fernando Osuna Ramírez Fernando Luis Reyes Romero Paola Tirado Esquer Maricruz Materia : Nutrición, impartida por: Dr. Garcia Suazo 7°A Licenciatura de Medicina
  2. 2. Hipertensión Arterial La presión sanguínea afecta >1000 millones de personas y se calcula que causa 9.4 millones de muertes cada año.
  3. 3. Epidemiologia de la hipertensión arterial • Presión arterial sistólica promedio > en varones que en mujeres a principios de la edad adulta • Hipertensión presión sistólica ≥140 mmHg; presión diastólica ≥90 mmHg • Mecanismos de la hipertensión: Gasto cardiaco y resistencia periférica
  4. 4. Volumen extravascular Flujo sanguíneo= presión atraves del lecho vascular Resistencia vascular
  5. 5. Sistema nervioso autónomo NORADRENALINA ADRENALINA DOPAMINA
  6. 6. Mecanismos vasculares • Radio interior y distensibilidad de las arterias • Remodelación arterial • Mecanismos de transporte iónico • Endotelio vascular; endotelina
  7. 7. Consecuencias patológicas • Corazón; cardiopatías • Cerebro; ACV • Riñón; nefropatía primaria • Arterias periféricas; arteriopatías
  8. 8. Definición Ocurre cuando los vasos sanguíneos tienen una continua tensión alta al llevar la sangre del corazón al cuerpo
  9. 9. Trastornos clínicos Hipertensión primaria Constituye una consecuencia de la interacción entre factores ambientales y genéticos.
  10. 10. Trastornos clínicos Hipertensión secundaria Se puede advertir con mayor frecuencia un mecanismo específico del incremento tensional.
  11. 11. Obesidad y síndrome metabólico La resistencia a la captación de glucosa estimulada por la insulina. Se ha calificado como síndrome metabólico al conjunto de elementos como • Resistencia a la insulina, • Obesidad abdominal, • Hipertensión • Dislipidemia
  12. 12. Enfermedades de parénquima renal La hipertensión aparece en >80% de sujetos en insuficiencia renal crónica. Puede causar nefroesclerosis y en algunos casos es difícil decidir si el primer trastorno fue la hipertensión o la nefropatía.
  13. 13. Lesión oclusiva de una arteria renal Ancianos con arterioesclerosis con alguna placa obstruyendo la arteria renal Pacientes con displasia fibromuscular
  14. 14. ALDOSTERONISMO PRIMARIO Producción excesiva de aldosterona Retención de sodio Hipertensión Hipopotasemia Disminución de PRA
  15. 15. SINDROME DE CUSHING Producción excesiva de cortisol, por la secreción de ACTH en exceso.
  16. 16. Feocromocitoma  Tumor secretor de catecolaminas  Medula suprarrenal  0.05% de pacientes con hipertensión
  17. 17.  Cefaleas  Ataques de sudoración  Palpitaciones y taquicardia  Hipertension sostenida o paroxística*
  18. 18.  Manifestaciones clínicas provienen de la concentración de catecolaminas circulantes  Sospecha de diagnostico se basa en síntomas  Episodica  Hipertension sostenida
  19. 19. Estudio del paciente
  20. 20. Anamnesis y Exploracion fisica
  21. 21. Estudios de laboratorio
  22. 22. Prevención y tratamiento
  23. 23. Fármacos orales utilizados para tratar la hipertensión Clase de fármacos Ejemplos Dosis diaria (frecuencia de administración/día) Contraindicaciones/ aspectos de cautela Antagonistas del sistema de renina-angiotensina Inhibidores de la ACE Captopril Lisinopril Ramipril 25-200 mg (2) 10-40 mg (1) 2.5-20 mg (1-2) Insuficiencia renal aguda, estenosis de ambas arterias renales, embarazo, hiperpotasemia Antagonistas de angiotensina II Losartán Valsartán Candesartán 25-100 mg (1-2) 80-320 mg (1) 2-32 mg (1-2) Insuficiencia renal, estenosis de ambas arterias renales, embarazo, hiperpotasemia Inhibidores de renina Aliskiren 150-300 mg (1) Embarazo FARMACOTERAPIA • Recomendable en personas con TA ≥140/90 mmHg • Los ACEI y ARAII mejoran la acción de la insulina y mitigan los efectos adversos de los diuréticos en el metabolismo de glucosa
  24. 24. Bloqueadores β Clase de fármacos Ejemplos Dosis diaria (frecuencia de administración/día) Contraindicaciones/ aspectos de cautela Cardioselec- tIvos Atenolol 25-100 mg (1) Asma, EPOC, bloqueo cardiaco de segundo o tercer grado, síndrome de disfunción sinusal No selectivos Metaprolol Propranolol Propranolol LA 25-100 mg (1-2) 40-160 mg (2) 60-180 (1) Acción α/β combinadas Labetalol Carvedilol 200-800 mg (2) 12.5-50 mg (2)  Disminuyen gasto cardiaco, por lenificación de la FC y disminución de la contractilidad.  Efecto en el SNC (acción simpática) e inhibición de la liberación de renina
  25. 25. Diuréticos Clase de fármacos Ejemplos Dosis diaria (frecuencia de adm./día) Contraindicaciones/ aspectos de cautela Tiazidas – (Inhiben la bomba de sodio/cloruro ) TCD Hidroclorotiazida Clortalidona 6.25-50 mg (1-2) 25-50 mg (1) Diabetes, dislipidemia, hiperuricemia, gota, hipopotasemia Diuréticos con acción en asa de Henle Furosemida Ácido etacrínico 40-80 mg (2-3) 50-100 mg (2-3) Diabetes, dislipidemia, hiperuricemia, gota, hipopotasemia Antagonistas de aldosterona Espironolactona Eplerenona 25-100 mg (1-2) 50-100 mg (1-2) Insuficiencia renal, hiperpotasemia Diuréticos que retienen potasio (TC) Amilorida Triamtereno 5-10 mg (1-2) 50-100 mg (1-2) Insuficiencia renal, hiperpotasemia
  26. 26. Betabloqueadores adrenérgicos a • Disminuyen la presión arterial al aminorar la resistencia vascular periférica. Simpaticolíticos Disminuyen la resistencia periférica al inhibir la estimulación simpática centrifuga.
  27. 27. Antagonistas de los canales de calcio Disminuye la resistencia vascular al bloquear el conducto L, aminora la concentración intracelular de calcio y la vasoconstricción. Vasodilatadores directos Disminuyen la resistencia periférica y activan el sistema nervioso simpático, sistema de renina-angiotensina-aldosterona y retención de sodio.
  28. 28. Reducción ponderal • La obesidad forma parte del llamado síndrome metabólico o síndrome X, que incluye varios factores de riesgo cardiovascular, como resistencia a la insulina, diabetes, dislipemia e HTA OBESIDAD >> HIPERTENSIÓN
  29. 29. Consumo alcohol y tabaco • El consumo excesivo de alcohol es un importante factor de riesgo de HTA y accidentes cerebrovasculares y, en pacientes hipertensos, puede producir resistencia al tratamiento antihipertensivo • Con relación al tabaco, importante factor independiente de riesgo cardiovascular que debe ser altamente desaconsejado en pacientes hipertensos.
  30. 30. • Una actividad física aeróbica REGULAR tiene un efecto beneficioso tanto sobre el sobrepeso, como sobre otros posibles factores de riesgo cardiovascular asociados y sobre la mortalidad cardiovascular global.
  31. 31. Ingesta de sodio Estudios : que aproximadamente el 30-50% de los hipertensos es sensible al cloruro sódico Los ancianos, los hipertensos y los pacientes diabéticos Sensibilidad : raza negra, la obesidad, la edad avanzada, niveles elevados de presión arterial y factores genéticos. En la HTA, se recomienda, como mínimo, una reducción en la ingesta de cloruro sódico a 6 g/día o de sodio a 2,4 g/día.
  32. 32. • es necesaria la suplementación con sales de potasio si se produce hipopotasemia por tratamientos diuréticos • prevenir o controlar la hiperlipemia

×