Como satisfacer a los clientes con calidad, valor y servicio

  1. 1. ROSALIA BALLESTEROSCHOQUE VER, ACTUAR, LOGRAR Y SOBREVIVIR 1 UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA DE ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS TRABAJO PRACTICO DE COMO SATESFACER A LOS CLIENTES CON CALIDAD, VALOR Y SERVICIO SEMESTRE 2-2020 COCHABMBA - BOLIVIA 1. CALIDAD EN EL SERVICIO AL CLIENTE: COMO SATISFACER AL CLIENTE CON CALIDAD VALOR Y SERVICIO
  2. 2. ROSALIA BALLESTEROSCHOQUE VER, ACTUAR, LOGRAR Y SOBREVIVIR 2 1.1. Pensamiento. Ya que las habilidades mencionadas será difícil que las consiga con éxito. 1.2. INTRODUCCION ¿Qué es la satisfacción del cliente? La satisfacción del cliente es el resultado entre las expectativas que el usuario pone en un determinado producto o servicio y los beneficios que realmente percibe en él. SATISFACCIÓN DEL CLIENTE = EXPECTATIVAS – VALOR PERCIBIDO Las expectativas son lo que el usuario espera recibir de dicho producto o servicio. Es la esperanza que tiene el cliente de que con la compra de una determinada marca cubra las expectativas que ha puesto en ella. El valor percibido es la diferencia entre los valores positivos y los negativos proporcionados por un producto o servicio. Entre los valores positivos están la calidad del producto, el servicio post venta, la imagen de marca, etc. Por otro lado, entre los valores negativos está el precio, el tiempo de entrega, etc. Así pues, se pueden estimar tres niveles de satisfacción:  Si la percepción de valor es menor que las expectativas creadas estamos ante un cliente insatisfecho. Se produce una decepción por no cubrir sus esperanzas puestas.  Cuando las expectativas y la percepción es similar el usuario se considera satisfecho con la adquisición.  Por último, si el valor percibido es mayor de las expectativas que el consumidor tenía puestas en ella estamos ante una gran satisfacción del cliente. Se alcanza un nivel de alegría y sorpresa por haber superado con creces lo que esperaba de ese producto o servicio. Por tanto, tu marca ha de trabajar para alcanzar un alto grado de satisfacción del cliente. Tiene que centrarse en conseguir que tu público perciba ese esfuerzo en conseguir hacerle feliz.
  3. 3. ROSALIA BALLESTEROSCHOQUE VER, ACTUAR, LOGRAR Y SOBREVIVIR 3 ¿Qué benéficos aporta la satisfacción del cliente Los cuatro grandes beneficios que aporta la satisfacción del cliente son los siguientes: 1. Fideliza El cliente satisfecho con tu producto o servicio, suele reiterar su comprar. Para un cliente fiel cada compra es sólo el inicio de la siguiente. Los clientes satisfechos son clientes leales a la marca. No sólo comprarán de nuevo el mismo producto, sino que también estarán dispuestos a probar otros productos de la misma empresa. Por tanto, los clientes fieles son altamente rentables para la empresa. (enlace artículo fidelización) Si consigues forjar consumidores leales a tu marca, esto te permitirán retroalimentar de forma positiva las acciones de la empresa. 2. Viraliza El cliente feliz por la experiencia positiva siente deseos de comunicarla a los cuatro vientos. Claramente, tendrás a tu disposición al mejor prescriptor de tu marca sin coste alguno de promoción. Es necesario crear lazos robustos y duraderos con los clientes para que sean los mejores embajadores de nuestra marca. 3. Posiciona La satisfacción del cliente es sinónimo de valor de marca. Es conseguir que tu producto o servicio ocupe un lugar distintivo, respecto a la competencia, en la mente del consumidor. Ese posicionamiento permite que la relación entre el usuario y la empresa sea monogámica. Es decir, la competencia tendrá muy complicado acceder a ese cliente. Las barreras de entrada serán difíciles de superar.
  4. 4. ROSALIA BALLESTEROSCHOQUE VER, ACTUAR, LOGRAR Y SOBREVIVIR 4 4. Mejora la oferta actual Un cliente satisfecho es sinónimo de compromiso con la marca. Por tanto, está dispuesto a participar activamente con la empresa aportando su propia experiencia personal con el producto o servicio. Esto ayuda a la compañía a realizar mejoras en la oferta actual haciéndola más competitiva. ¿Cómo conseguir la satisfacción del cliente? Dada la importancia del valor aportado y el nivel de satisfacción del cliente, es fundamental conocer qué tipo de cosas pueden proporcionar ese valor y satisfacción. Algunas de esas actividades con las que conseguir la satisfacción de tu público son: 1. OFRECER AL CLIENTE UN PRODUCTO O SERVICIO DE ALTA CALIDAD. Es decir, conseguir dar una respuesta adecuada a las necesidades y expectativas de los clientes de forma satisfactoria. 2. HACER PUBLICIDAD HONESTA. No vendas humo. Es importante no añadir u omitir información que condicione la voluntad del cliente y no refleje fielmente la realidad del producto o servicio. 3. BRINDAR UNA BUENA ATENCIÓN AL CLIENTE. El cliente siempre ha de ser el centro neurálgico de la estrategia. Debe sentir que se le atiende de manera ágil, amable y correcta y, sobre todo, que sus expectativas se vean superadas. 4. GESTIONAR ADECUADAMENTE LAS QUEJAS Y RECLAMACIONES. Normalmente, detrás de una queja del cliente hay una debilidad de marca. Por tanto, la compañía debe trabajar previamente para intentar minorar aquellos puntos débiles susceptibles de quejas o reclamaciones.
  5. 5. ROSALIA BALLESTEROSCHOQUE VER, ACTUAR, LOGRAR Y SOBREVIVIR 5 Los clientes agradecen la rapidez y la eficiencia a la hora de dar respuesta a un problema. Hay que contar con una adecuada política de devoluciones. 5. APORTAR VALOR AÑADIDO AL PRODUCTO O SERVICIO. Se entiende por valor añadido el conjunto de características o valores adicionales al producto o servicio que el cliente compra, y que hacen que el producto o servicio sea más atractivo. Es decir servicios extras, entrega a domicilio, instalación gratuita, garantía, asesoramiento, etc. 6. AÑADIR BENEFICIOS SOCIALES. Trabajar para conseguir mejorar las relaciones con los clientes identificando sus necesidades y deseos personales. Adaptando y personalizando el producto o servicio a cada cliente. 7. NO BUSCAR LA CONFRONTACIÓN CON EL CLIENTE. Realmente el cliente no siempre tiene la razón, pero no se debe entrar en discusión con él. Lo ideal es tratar de orientarlo y hacerle entrar en razón. 8. MEJORAR LA EXPERIENCIA DE COMPRA. Debe ser sencilla y fácil. Ha de facilitar la omnicanalidad. Es decir, la integración de todos los canales (el punto de venta, página web, catálogo, etc.). El cliente debe tener la opción de iniciar la comunicación con la empresa por una vía y continuarla en otra sin que haya diferencias. La atención debe ser lo más rápida posible, y se debe ayudar a los clientes a encontrar lo que está buscando.
  6. 6. ROSALIA BALLESTEROSCHOQUE VER, ACTUAR, LOGRAR Y SOBREVIVIR 6 ¿Cómo medir la satisfacción del cliente? Hoy en día, gracias a los medios digitales, es mucho más fácil poder medir el grado de satisfacción del cliente. Existen numerosas herramientas para analizarla y medirla. Algunas de ellas son: A. Sistema de quejas y sugerencias Toda empresa centrada en el cliente debe facilitar que éstos muestren sus inquietudes y sugerencias. ¿Quién no ha visto nunca los buzones de sugerencias en establecimientos?. Hace unos años, cuando las nuevas tecnologías no habían irrumpido en nuestras vidas, era bastante frecuente encontrarte cajas de metacrilato en los mostradores de las tiendas, hoteles, etc. con este fin. Antes, los buzones de sugerencias eran confidenciales. La empresa mantenía en “secreto” los conflictos con los clientes. En cambio, hoy en día cualquier queja manifestada en las redes sociales es pública. De ahí, la importancia de responder con rapidez y contundencia a los usuarios para no poner en peligro la de la marca. Recoger las muestras de insatisfacción de tus clientes son una fuente de información muy valiosa. Si estudias las quejas, en muchos casos, te darán la información directa sobre lo que estás haciendo mal en tu empresa. B. Encuesta de nivel de satisfacción La encuesta de satisfacción del cliente es el método fácil para la recogida de datos sobre la felicidad del cliente. Consiste en preguntarles a tus clientes su nivel de satisfacción con nuestro producto o servicio. Las formas más frecuentes de hacerla es:  En la web o aplicación de la empresa. Suele ser encuesta corta, de una o a lo sumo dos preguntas. Suele tener un buen indicio de participación.  Encuesta post-servicio. Se pide acto seguido de la entrega del servicio. Esto se puede hacer mediante correo electrónico, vía chat o llamada telefónica.  Encuesta vía email. Es ideal para obtener información detallada del nivel de satisfacción. Aunque tienen la desventaja de un bajo porcentaje de respuesta.
  7. 7. ROSALIA BALLESTEROSCHOQUE VER, ACTUAR, LOGRAR Y SOBREVIVIR 7 7.1. La cadena del valor INFRAESTRUCTU RA Dirección del restaurante, planificación, finanzas, contabilidad, legal-fiscaly gestión de calidad M A R G E N RR-HH Selección, contratación, formación, reciclaje, desarrollo, política salarial y laboral. TECNOLOGIA Mejoras en productos y procesos: inversiones en sistemas informáticos hornos, neveras, multiplica. COMPRAS Actividades y políticas de compra, relación con proveedores, rotación de stocks -Manipulación - Almacenamient o -Conservación -Control de Inventarios -Devoluciones -Preparación -Presentación -Limpieza -Control de calidad -Proceso de pedidos -Nivel de servicio -Grado de atención -Organización -Limpieza -Mantenimiento -Publicidad -Promoción -Guías -Fuerza de ventas -Material de ventas -Política de precio -Control -Políticas de fiscalización -Base de datos -Ajuste del producto -Atenciones personalizad as -servicios LOGÍSTICA INTERNA COCINA SALA COMERCIAL Y MARKETING POST - VENTA 1.3. CONCLUSION La calidad se ha convertido en un aspecto transcendental dentro de las organizaciones en los últimos años, por lo que su importancia ha sido reconocida y sus directrices han sido aplicadas en gran cantidad de empresas alrededor del mundo, esta ademas ha venido evolucionando en la búsqueda de aspectos que permitan mayor crecimiento de las instituciones así como mayor satisfacción del cliente. 1.4. REFERENCIAS
  8. 8. ROSALIA BALLESTEROSCHOQUE VER, ACTUAR, LOGRAR Y SOBREVIVIR 8 1. https://mercedesgzafra.es/satisfaccion-del-cliente-sinonimo-valor/ 2. https://actualidadempresa- com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/actualidadempresa.com/satisfaccion-del-cliente- importancia-e-infraestructura-necesaria/amp/? 3. https://www.marketing-xxi.com/el-cliente-55.htm 4. https://m.monografias.com/trabajos11/sercli/sercli.shtml 5. https://books.google.com.bo/books?id=5dVBzCC43KgC&pg=PA99&lpg=PA99&d q=pensamiento+de+como+satisfacer+al+cliente+con+valor+y+servicio&source=b l&ots=sDZmWXkx0N&sig=ACfU3U2i9zDMjEHDU0RzT8O8WDRudkgovg&hl=es&s a=X&ved=2ahUKEwilvZCa_8XqAhVZLLkGHZInCPMQ6AEwGHoECAMQAQ 1.5. VIDEOS 1. https://gyn.claseejecutiva.uc.cl/como-agregar-valor-al-cliente-explora-una- idea-disruptiva/ COMENTARIO. Son las formas de producto que consiste en actividades, beneficios o satisfacciones que se ofrecen a la venta, que son esencialmente intangibles y que no dan como resultado la propiedad de las empresas. 2. https://www.wowcx.com/que-es-experiencia-de-cliente/ COMENTARIO. Las empresas que comercializan experiencias tienen presente que los clientes están comprando mucho más que los productos y servicios. Compran lo que estas ofertas harán por ellos.

