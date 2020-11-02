Successfully reported this slideshow.
ROSALIA BALLESTEROS CHOQUE VER, ACTUAR, LOGRAR Y SOBREVIVIR 1 UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMIC...
ROSALIA BALLESTEROS CHOQUE VER, ACTUAR, LOGRAR Y SOBREVIVIR 2 Carlos Efraín Mayorga R.Reflexión personal – documental La C...
ROSALIA BALLESTEROS CHOQUE VER, ACTUAR, LOGRAR Y SOBREVIVIR 3 Decimos que son actividades económicas secundarias aquellas ...
ROSALIA BALLESTEROS CHOQUE VER, ACTUAR, LOGRAR Y SOBREVIVIR 4 2. http://deriklatorreboza.blogspot.com/2013/05/breve-resena...
Actividades economicas de la sociedad

Actividades económicas de la sociedad

Actividades economicas de la sociedad

  1. 1. ROSALIA BALLESTEROS CHOQUE VER, ACTUAR, LOGRAR Y SOBREVIVIR 1 UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA DE ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS TRABAJO PRÁCTICO DE ACTIVIDADES ECONOMICAS DE LA SOCIEDAD SEMESTRE 2-2020 COCHABMBA - BOLIVIA 1. ACTIVIDADES ECONOMICAS DE LA SOCIEDAD 1.1. Pensamiento
  2. 2. ROSALIA BALLESTEROS CHOQUE VER, ACTUAR, LOGRAR Y SOBREVIVIR 2 Carlos Efraín Mayorga R.Reflexión personal – documental La CorporaciónEstudios de la ImagenDefinitivamente a las grandes e mpresas como monstruos caminantes sinrespeto alguno por todo lo demás es algo inaceptable. En el fondo de todo elprospecto de negocio siempre existen pr acticas anti éticas con el sistemafinanciero, administrativo, ambiental y sobre todo social. 1.2. Desarrollo Las actividades económicas son aquellos procesos realizados para producir bienes o servicios, mediante factores de producción que satisfacen las necesidades de la sociedad con la finalidad de conseguir un beneficio. Las actividades económicas sirven para generar riquezas y contribuyen a la economía de un país Para la agencia tributaria la definición de actividad económica es toda aquella labor que un contribuyente ordena por cuenta propia medios de producción y recursos humanos con los objetivos de participar en el mercado de bienes y servicios. Hacienda grava toda actividad económica a través del impuesto sobre actividades económicas aunque existan exenciones que no deben pagarlo. TIPOS DE ACTIVIDAD ECONOMICA Existen diferentes tipos de actividades económicas según su naturaleza. La clasificación de actividades económicas hace referencia a la parte del proceso de producción en el que se encuentren las labores que se realizan. Podemos distinguir actividades económicas primarias, secundarias y terciarias. Cada una de las actividades económicas posee un epígrafe que determina cuales son los parámetros de distribución que le pertenecen. Es necesario conocer cómo elegir un epígrafe. ACTIVIDADES PRIMARIOS Las actividades económicas primarios son aquellas que se encuentran en la primera fase del proceso de producción. De aquí se obtienen las materias primas que se utilizan en la labores de producción de bienes y servicios Podemos considerar actividades primarias a la ganadería, la agricultura, las pesca o cualquier labor que haga referencia al trato de las materias primas. ACTIVIDADES SECUNDARIAS
  3. 3. ROSALIA BALLESTEROS CHOQUE VER, ACTUAR, LOGRAR Y SOBREVIVIR 3 Decimos que son actividades económicas secundarias aquellas que se encargan de producir los bienes y servicios mediante labores de producción y transformación de materias primas en productos disponibles para su venta. En caso de las actividades secundarias hacemos referencia a todas aquellas actividades industriales. ACTIVIDADES TERCIARIAS Por ultimo las encargadas de realizar la distribución y comercialización de los productos y servicios se consideran actividades económicas terciarias. Su finalidad es llevar al consumidor final los bienes obtenidos a través de las actividades primarias y secundarias Son actividades terciarias todas las labores de comercio como las tiendas, supermercado o cualquier actividad que ofrezca servicios al consumidor como las agencias de viajes. 1.3. CONCLUSION Entre los principales problemas identificados que afectan al desarrollo agropecuario están la falta de consolación entre el uso de los recursos y su capacidad productiva, la que trae como consecuencia una expoliación que en algunos casos es agravada por aspectos de tenencia de la tierra y en todo caso por la exposición demográfica cuya consecuencia más inmediata es la incesante y progresiva demanda de productos. 1.4. REFERENCIAS 1. https://es.slideshare.net/mobile/aleman_16/ensayo-the-corporation- 13063290 2. https://www.monografias.com/docs/Analisis-Documental-The- Corporation-FK7Q7AYMY 3. https://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/La_corporaci%C3%B3n 4. https://www.grupotortuga.com/Documental-The-Corporation 5. https://www.monografias.com/docs/Ensayo-documental-THE- CORPORATION-F3CQTF3YBY 1.5. VIDEOS 1. https://desinformemonos.org/the-corporation-las-corporaciones-responden-al- perfil-psicopata/ COMENTARIO. Las actividades económicas nos sirven de mucho para generar riquezas y contribuyen a la economía de un país, grava toda actividad económica a través del impuesto sobre las actividades económicas aunque existan exenciones que no deben pagarlo.
  4. 4. ROSALIA BALLESTEROS CHOQUE VER, ACTUAR, LOGRAR Y SOBREVIVIR 4 2. http://deriklatorreboza.blogspot.com/2013/05/breve-resena-sobre-el- documental.html?m=1 COMENTARIO. Nos dices que las actividades económicas son aquellas acciones o procesos que llevan a cabo los individuos o las organizaciones, por tanto la actividad económica es el procedimiento que implica a la producción y el intercambio de servicios y productos para satisfacer las necesidades de las personas.

