Fisiopatologia de la_encefalopatia_hipoxico_isquemico_neonatal

Fisiopatología de la Encefalopatía Hipóxico Isquémico Neonatal Rosa Ysabel Alvarado Merino Neurología Pediátrica 2020
• NO HAY CONFLICTO DE INTERÉS
Lo que pueden conseguir positivamente los individuos depende de las oportunidades económicas, las libertades políticas, la...
Objetivos • Explicar los mecanismo fisiopatológicos involucrados en el desarrollo de encefalopatía hipóxico isquémica en l...
Encefalopatía Hipóxica Isquémica (EHI) • Interrupción del aporte de oxígeno (hipoxia) y/o del flujo sanguíneo (Isquemia) a...
1,2 MILLONES DE NEONATOS HI 10 MILLLONES NO RESPIRARON AL NACER 125 MILLONES DE RECIEN NACIDOS 1,2 MILLONES DE MUERTE PERI...
PATOFISIOLOGIA • El CEREBRO CORRESPONDE AL 2 % DE LA MASA CORPORAL • CONSUME 15 % DE ENERGIA GENERADA • TIENE ESCAZA RESER...
EHI esta caracterizada por proceso bifásico FALLA PRIMARIA DE ENERGIA FALLA SECUNDARIA DE ENERGIA 6 HORAS 12- 48 HRS INJUR...
FALLA PRIMARIA DE ENERGIA 6 HORAS PERFUSION CEREBRAL HIPOXIA HIPOGLICEMIA ANEMIA ACIDOSIS METABOLICA ISQUEMIA MUERTE NEURO...
FALLA PRIMARIA DE ENERGIA 6 HORAS TRASTORNOS INTRACELULARES INTRACELULAR DE CALCIO FALLA DE LA ATPasa Na-K DESTRUCIÓN CONT...
Brain-immune interactions in perinatal hypoxic-ischemic brain injury Bo Li, Katherine Concepcion, et al. 2017
EHI esta caracterizada por proceso bifásico • INFLAMACIÓN • APOPTOSIS • INJURIA OXIDATIVA • DISMINUCIÓN DE LOS FACTORES DE...
• TALAMO • GANGLIOS BASALES • TRONCO ENCEFALICO • NO HAY COMPROMISO MULTISISTEMICO • PC SIGNOS EXTRAPIRAMIDALES AGUDA • CO...
AGUDA PROLONGADA PARCIAL EPISODICA A S F I X I A Stevenson. Fetal and neonatal brain injury. 2018. Lancelot et al ENCEFALO...
GRADO MODERADO SEVERO RIESGO DE MUERTE 10 % RIESGO DE DISABILIDAD 30 % ESTADO DE CONCIENCIA LETARGIA FALLA RESPIRATORIA DÉ...
GRADO MODERADO SEVERO RIESGO DE MUERTE 10 % 60 % RIESGO DE DISABILIDAD 30 % 100 % ESTADO DE CONCIENCIA LETARGIA COMA FALLA...
CONCLUSIONES • Interrupción del aporte de oxígeno (hipoxia) y/o del flujo sanguíneo (Isquemia) al cerebro • EHI es un proc...
Conclusiones • Si es aguda el patrón de lesiones compromete: tálamo ganglios basales, tronco encefálico, no hay compromiso...
GRACIAS
Se expone en forma sistematizada los mecanismos moleculares involucrados en la encefalopatía hipóxico isquémica del recién nacido

