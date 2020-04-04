Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Automa��o de teste de software Robot Framework Projetos all-in-one
Boaspr�ticas Automa��o facilitada Python BDD Multifuncionalidades TIPOS DE TESTE Mobile Websites Integra��o Paralelismo WS...
testes de servi�o e integra��o do fluxo automatizado WSDL E REST APIs Testes isolados dos contratos de API seja WSDL seja ...
Multitelas multiplos servi�os. Pesquisa, cadastro e verifica��o do fluxo todo pelos servi�os Integra��o Verifique todo o f...
Muitas su�tes de testes autom�ticos? Obtenha performance em executar cen�rios, su�tes e pipeline inteiros de teste autom�t...
Teste autom�tico end-to-en Como automatizar teste em layout? INTEGRA��O DO TESTE END-TO-END QUE N�O SEJA HTML, OU SEJA, QU...
Boas pr�ticas Re�so e Python Manuten��o Escalabilidade Baixo esfor�o em manter e criar novos cen�rio no projeto de autom�t...
Imagens essenciais Valida��o visual de gr�fico Comunica��o visual da marca AUTOMA��O�DO DESIGN VISUAL LINHA DE BASE � defi...
reuso, baixo esfor�o em manuten��o e escalabilidade do projeto de autom�ticos. AUTOMA��O�DO DESIGN VISUAL IMAGENS ESSENCIA...
H� situa��es em que os sistemas geram informa��o espec�ficas para os relat�rios, nestes casos, pesquisar e armazenar essa ...
Testes autom�ticos e automa��o de processos Algumas configura��es precisam ser realizadas para tornar poss�vel o donwload ...
Robot Framework Robot Framework Robot Framework Robot Framework Robot FrameworkRobot Framework Robot Framework Robot Frame...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Robot Framework projetos multifuncionalidades - all in-one.

42 views

Published on

#RobotFramework
projetos que testam um ou mais categorias de testes de software.

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Robot Framework projetos multifuncionalidades - all in-one.

  1. 1. Automa��o de teste de software Robot Framework Projetos all-in-one
  2. 2. Boaspr�ticas Automa��o facilitada Python BDD Multifuncionalidades TIPOS DE TESTE Mobile Websites Integra��o Paralelismo WSDL e REST API Screen e gr�ficos Conte�do de PDF
  3. 3. testes de servi�o e integra��o do fluxo automatizado WSDL E REST APIs Testes isolados dos contratos de API seja WSDL seja REST. Integrado com verifica��o na Web ou isolado. TEND�NCIA
  4. 4. Multitelas multiplos servi�os. Pesquisa, cadastro e verifica��o do fluxo todo pelos servi�os Integra��o Verifique todo o fluxo integrado sem cliques manuais. Robor Framework Projeto all-in-one
  5. 5. Muitas su�tes de testes autom�ticos? Obtenha performance em executar cen�rios, su�tes e pipeline inteiros de teste autom�tico. valida��o do conte�do de PDF? COMPARE ARQUIVOS FINAIS, COMO DADOS V�LIDOS NO RELAT�RIO EMITIDO. acur�cia elat�rios
  6. 6. Teste autom�tico end-to-en Como automatizar teste em layout? INTEGRA��O DO TESTE END-TO-END QUE N�O SEJA HTML, OU SEJA, QUE N�O ESTEJAM NO DOM.
  7. 7. Boas pr�ticas Re�so e Python Manuten��o Escalabilidade Baixo esfor�o em manter e criar novos cen�rio no projeto de autom�tico. Uso de keywords, BDD, par�metros e dicion�rio dos dados para os cen�rios. F�cil utiliza��o e muitas bibliotecas. ROBOT FRAMEWORK
  8. 8. Imagens essenciais Valida��o visual de gr�fico Comunica��o visual da marca AUTOMA��O�DO DESIGN VISUAL LINHA DE BASE � definido um grupo das principais telas para automa��o. Com o objetivo de implementar apenas as telas mais importantes, mantendo a manuten��o desses scripts. MENOS C�DIGO = MAIS TESTES. VALIDA��O VISUAL DE GR�FICO Gr�ficos s�o resultados visuais que devem ser validados de acordo com a informa��o de entrada, mantendo assim a storytelling dos gr�ficos, pode ser validado em rela��o a suas cores corretas e textos. COMUNICA��O VISUAL DA MARCA Toda empresa t�m seus componentes visuais essenciais, automatizando a verifica��o desses elementos chaves ganha-se estabilidade visual e torna o design confi�vel ao longo do projeto.
  9. 9. reuso, baixo esfor�o em manuten��o e escalabilidade do projeto de autom�ticos. AUTOMA��O�DO DESIGN VISUAL IMAGENS ESSENCIAIS Garante a personaliza��o e integridade dos tra�os da empresa, o objetivo � validar quais imagens, como por exemplo a logo, existem na tela. ORGANIZA��O DOS ELEMENTOS VISUAIS Conformidades entre as telas fazem diferen�a para a usabilidade do sistema, pensando nisso, � validado, como por exemplo, partes individuais que devem aparecer antes de outras partes, ou em ordens certas. PADR�O PARA ELEMENTOS VISUAIS Verificamos as tonalidades aceitas para novos elementos visuais em rela��o ao padr�o existente. E mant�m a aceita��o para o visual definido., evitando assim que mude ao longo do ciclo de vida do sistema sem planejamento.
  10. 10. H� situa��es em que os sistemas geram informa��o espec�ficas para os relat�rios, nestes casos, pesquisar e armazenar essa informa��o para seguir o fluxo � fundamental. Valida��o da quantidade de p�gina em um relat�rio pode evitar poss�vel perda de informa��o importante . O conte�do � o experado? torna os dados do relat�rio mais confi�vel. Automa��o arquivo: PDF e textos. Dados corretos Acur�cia da informa��o
  11. 11. Testes autom�ticos e automa��o de processos Algumas configura��es precisam ser realizadas para tornar poss�vel o donwload e automa��o desse tipo deautoma��o. EXTRAIR DADOS DO PDF Quando h� necessidade de comparar dois relat�rios � preciso extrair esse texto para em seguida compara o conte�do. DIRET�RIOS PARA DOWNLOADS Com objetivo de ter mais controle e mais conformidade nestes tipos de testes autom�ticos, � importante iniciar e terminar os cen�rios com o ambiente limpo e configurado. PERFIL DE BROWSER
  12. 12. Robot Framework Robot Framework Robot Framework Robot Framework Robot FrameworkRobot Framework Robot Framework Robot Framework Robot Framework Robot Framework Robot "Se�voc�n�o�consegue�explicar�algo�de �modo�simples��porque�n�o�entendeu �bem�a�coisa" Albert Einstein https://robotframework.org/

×