Modulo 7 1 a 10

Módulo remediativo Séptimo Grado (1-15)
• Recordemos: • Un número irracional es aquel que no se puede escribir en forma de fracción. • Lugares decimales infinitos...
• Para resolver la expresión, utilizamos la propiedad distributiva: • 𝑎 𝑏 + 𝑐 = 𝑎𝑏 + 𝑎𝑐 • El primer paso debe ser: • Aplic...
• Para cada 3 4 tazas de azúcar, le corresponden 1 8 taza de mantequilla. • Entonces: 3 4 ÷ 1 8 • 3 4 ÷ 1 8 = 3 4 × 8 1 = ...
• Simplificamos, utilizando propiedad distributiva y regla de los signos: • 5(𝑥² − 𝑥) − 2𝑥² + 4 • Paso #1:Propiedad distri...
• Si resolvemos la ecuación, n tiene un valor negative. • Se utiliza el inverso aditivo para resolver la misma. • No se ap...
• (3)−4 = 1 34 = 1 3 1 3 1 3 1 3
• Único que no puede escribirse en forma de fracción. • Decimal infinito que no presenta patron de repetición.
• Si observamos los valores de x, la diferencia es 1. • Por otro lado, la diferencia en valores de y es 2. • Si aplicamos ...
• Cuando decimos aumentar N en un 25%, se refiere que al valor de N original se le va a sumar el 25% de este valor: • Si e...
• Dada una recta numérica, • La distancia entre dos puntos a y b en una recta numérica está dado por: |𝑎 − 𝑏|. • La distan...
• Por ser decimal periódico, al escribir el decimal en forma de fracción, utilizamos 99 en lugar de 100. • 0.18 = 18 99 • ...
• Para poder simplificar la expresión dada, debemos reescribir el decimal − 0.2 como fracción. • −0.2 = − 2 10 = − 1 5 • R...
• Sabemos: • Utilizamos 3 4 taza de jugo de china. • Utilizaos 1 3 taza de jugo de limón. • Razón se asocial con division:...
• Cambiamos la expresión verbal por una algebraica. • Más que indica que cambiamos el orden, así que el +5 va al final. • ...
• Utilizamos la formula de distancia entre dos puntos. • |𝑎 − 𝑏| • La distancia entre los números p y 6 es 8, entonces: • ...
