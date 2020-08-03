Simulación e imaginación históricas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Estrategias para desarrollar empatía y comprensión de los procesos históricos
EJERCICIOS DE SIMULACIÓN E IMAGINACIÓN HISTÓRICA  Permiten reproducir o representar de forma simplificada una situación r...
De acuerdo con Trepat, la EMPATÍA HISTÓRICA se define como “la capacidad o la disposición para comprender (que no comparti...
Marco de referencia histórico Señalar propósitos Sistematizar la información Reflexionar sobre la experiencia Distinguir l...
Estratégicamente los ejercicios de simulación e imaginación histórica
PERIODOHISTÓRICO Elegir un periodo histórico conocido Crear el clima de trabajo apropiado CONOCIMIENTOS PREVIOS Permiten a...
Desarrollo de los ejercicios de simulación e imaginación Preparación de los materiales y de los guiones de trabajo Trabajo...
Evaluación •Declarativo •Procedimental •Actitudinal Reflexión •El profesor recapitula y sistematiza la información señalan...
IMAGINACIÓN SIMULACIÓN
IMAGINACIÓN Marco Histórico Habilidades intelectuales específicas Imaginar y crear empatía Relacionen Realización de Ejerc...
Son una sucesión de imágenes que el estudiante dibuja y describe brevemente sirve para sintetizar la información y represe...
Consiste en seleccionar un personaje del pasado y escribirle un texto Ya sea situándose desde la actualidad para referirle...
A partir del conocimiento de un periodo histórico, el alumno puede asumirse como viviendo en esa época Representar a un pe...
A partir de modelos presentados en fotografías o imágenes de libros o videos, se les puede solicitar a los alumnos que dib...
También se puede requerir que elaboren un modelo de un objeto del pasado por ejemplo: una punta de flecha, un nódulo prehi...
 En este tipo de actividades es muy importante establecer los propósitos que se pretenden y los criterios de evaluación
Podemos aprovechar para generar empatía con alguna época Favorecer la reflexión sobre la organización social, política, ec...
En su realización es imprescindible atender el manejo del contenido, la comprensión de lo que se hace y las formas en que ...
NOTICIERO HISTÓRICO • Organizar al grupo en pequeños equipos y que escriban notas informativas acerca de un determinado he...
DRAMATIZACIONES Representaciones de la época Representar un periodo histórico determinado Representaciones de cartón Perso...
DRAMATIZACIONESImprovisaciones • Representaciones rápidas Sociodramas • Dramatizaciones de conflictos sociales de una époc...
Simulación e imaginación históricas
Simulación e imaginación históricas
Simulación e imaginación históricas
Simulación e imaginación históricas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Simulación e imaginación históricas

26 views

Published on

Estrategias para desarrollar empatía histórica por medio de los ejercicios de simulación y dramatizaciones

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Simulación e imaginación históricas

  1. 1. Estrategias para desarrollar empatía y comprensión de los procesos históricos
  2. 2. EJERCICIOS DE SIMULACIÓN E IMAGINACIÓN HISTÓRICA  Permiten reproducir o representar de forma simplificada una situación real o hipotética.  PROPÓSITO: Desarrollar habilidades para la investigación y la reflexión históricas a partir de la empatía y sensibilidad con la vida del pasado.
  3. 3. De acuerdo con Trepat, la EMPATÍA HISTÓRICA se define como “la capacidad o la disposición para comprender (que no compartir) las acciones humanas en el pasado desde la perspectiva de los propios agentes de su tiempo”. Trepat, Cristofol. “Procedimientos en historia. Un punto de vista didáctico”. Barcelona, Graó, 1995, p.95
  4. 4. Marco de referencia histórico Señalar propósitos Sistematizar la información Reflexionar sobre la experiencia Distinguir lo ficticio de los histórico
  5. 5. Estratégicamente los ejercicios de simulación e imaginación histórica
  6. 6. PERIODOHISTÓRICO Elegir un periodo histórico conocido Crear el clima de trabajo apropiado CONOCIMIENTOS PREVIOS Permiten averiguar los conocimientos previos de los alumnos de forma rápida, divertida y dinámica DIAGNÓSTICO Sustituyen las formas tradicionales del diagnóstico: examen, cuestionario, preguntas de forma oral SENSIBILIZACIÓN Para motivar y generar interés por el tema que se va a desarrollar posteriormente Ejemplo: improvisación sobre la Independencia de México, antes de iniciar a trabajar el tema
  7. 7. Desarrollo de los ejercicios de simulación e imaginación Preparación de los materiales y de los guiones de trabajo Trabajo en equipo colaborativo Presentación de los productos o de las dramatizaciones Presentar el tema por medio de la clase interactiva Recursos: Análisis de fuentes, videos, películas, visitas a museos y sitios históricos Investigación de los alumnos
  8. 8. Evaluación •Declarativo •Procedimental •Actitudinal Reflexión •El profesor recapitula y sistematiza la información señalando los puntos importantes a considerar •Los estudiantes comentan su experiencia: sensaciones, sentimientos, aprendizajes, etc. Criterios de Evaluación •Imaginación •Creatividad •Originalidad •Certeza de la información •Cumplimiento de propósitos •Cooperación del equipo •Limpieza, etc
  9. 9. IMAGINACIÓN SIMULACIÓN
  10. 10. IMAGINACIÓN Marco Histórico Habilidades intelectuales específicas Imaginar y crear empatía Relacionen Realización de Ejercicios Experiencia personal Para generar interés y comprensión
  11. 11. Son una sucesión de imágenes que el estudiante dibuja y describe brevemente sirve para sintetizar la información y representar una sucesión de hechos históricos Los trabajos terminados se pueden explicar en plenarias, organizar debates, exposiciones o presentarse en un álbum
  12. 12. Consiste en seleccionar un personaje del pasado y escribirle un texto Ya sea situándose desde la actualidad para referirle los cambios que han ocurrido O imaginándose que se vive en otra época y se mantiene correspondencia con él o asumiendo cierta posición social se pide a los alumnos que escriban su opinión sobre la organización política o la situación social de la época estudiada
  13. 13. A partir del conocimiento de un periodo histórico, el alumno puede asumirse como viviendo en esa época Representar a un personaje en particular y escribir su diario, comentando lo que está viviendo en ese momento, lo que siente, que problemas enfrenta y cómo se propone solucionarlos Esta actividad implica un conocimiento amplio de la vida de un personaje histórico y puede sustituir, de forma interesante, la tradicional copia de las biografías
  14. 14. A partir de modelos presentados en fotografías o imágenes de libros o videos, se les puede solicitar a los alumnos que dibujen o representen un personaje o una situación histórica
  15. 15. También se puede requerir que elaboren un modelo de un objeto del pasado por ejemplo: una punta de flecha, un nódulo prehistórico, una pirámide egipcia o un cuchillo de pedernal
  16. 16.  En este tipo de actividades es muy importante establecer los propósitos que se pretenden y los criterios de evaluación
  17. 17. Podemos aprovechar para generar empatía con alguna época Favorecer la reflexión sobre la organización social, política, económica o cultural de un momento determinado Emplear para propiciar otras actividades de imaginación histórica como: Realizar una carta a un personaje histórico, hacer una representación o imaginarse viviendo en la época estudiada Estos recursos requieren de una selección adecuada, organización de las actividades y una guía que muestre los propósitos de la actividad y enfatice los puntos que los alumnos deben observar y poner atención en la película
  18. 18. En su realización es imprescindible atender el manejo del contenido, la comprensión de lo que se hace y las formas en que se dice Porque a pesar de incluir la ficción derivada de la imaginación no debe confundirse con la realidad histórica Las actividades de simulación son aquéllas en las que se pide a los alumnos situarse en otra época histórica
  19. 19. NOTICIERO HISTÓRICO • Organizar al grupo en pequeños equipos y que escriban notas informativas acerca de un determinado hecho histórico • Formatos: – PERIÓDICO: elaborar notas editoriales, caricaturas o historietas, dibujos que representen los hechos ocurridos, etc. – NOTICIERO RADIOFÓNICO: Se realizan las partes de un noticiero en una cabina, puede utilizarse un Karaoke – NOTICIERO TELEVISIVO: realizar una dramatización que se ajuste a las secciones que ellos manejan, se sugiere que se presenten entrevistas, se elaboren comerciales, se hagan enlaces con corresponsales, encuestas de opinión, etc. • El maestro debe apoyar en la búsqueda de la información, en la selección de los materiales, en la organización de las presentaciones y en la redacción de las notas.
  20. 20. DRAMATIZACIONES Representaciones de la época Representar un periodo histórico determinado Representaciones de cartón Personajes diseñados en cartón o madera Debate o “talk show” Discusiones con panelistas copiando el formato televisivo Juicio histórico Simulación del sistema judicial norteamericano para juzgar a un personaje histórico
  21. 21. DRAMATIZACIONESImprovisaciones • Representaciones rápidas Sociodramas • Dramatizaciones de conflictos sociales de una época Teatroguiñol • Dramatización con títeres o marionetas

×