Ingeniería del software

ING. DEL SOFTWARE Metodologías de Desarrollo Nombre: Rosa Ortega
Introducción La elaboración de prototipos de sistema de información es una técnica valiosa para recopilar rápidamente dato...
Metodología RAD El desarrollo rápido de aplicaciones o RAD (acrónimo en inglés de rapid application development) es un pro...
Fases del RAD
Fases del RAD Modelado de gestión: el flujo de información entre las funciones de gestión se modela de forma que responda ...
Generación de aplicaciones: El RAD asume la utilización de técnicas de cuarta generación. En lugar de crear software con l...
Desarrollo Rápido de Aplicaciones
R.A.D. Herramientas 1. Lenguaje de programación de bases de datos: contiene la estructura de la base de datos e incluye la...
R.A.D. Características Los sistemas RAD tienen éxito porque las aplicaciones de negocio tienen muchas cosas en común. Es...
R.A.D. Características Muchas de las aplicaciones de negocio se apoyan en formularios estructurados para las entradas y s...
R.A.D. Características del Generador de Pantallas  El sistema de generación de pantallas debe proporcionar: 1. Definición...
R.A.D. Sobre Navegadores Web Muchos entornos RAD permiten desarrollar interfaces de bases de datos basadas en navegadores...
R.A.D. con Herramientas de Programación Visual Actualmente, muchos sistemas RAD incluyen herramientas de programación vis...
R.A.D. con Herramientas de Programación Visual Los sistemas de desarrollo visual (Visual Basic), permiten este enfoque, b...
R.A.D. Generalidades  Este enfoque permite el desarrollo rápido de aplicaciones relativamente sencillas, construidas por ...
R.A.D. Ejemplo  Un sistema de aplicaciones formado por un documento compuesto, que incluye elementos de texto, de hojas d...
R.A.D. Ventajas Mucha de la funcionalidad de la aplicación se puede implementar rápidamente a un costo muy bajo. Los usu...
R.A.D. Desventajas Si los usuarios no saben cómo utilizar las aplicaciones, el aprendizaje puede ser difícil. Puede habe...
Podemos Concluir diciendo que la limitación de tiempo impuesto en un proyecto RAD demanda "ámbito en escalas". Si una apli...
Ingeniería del software
Ingeniería del software

Metodologías de Desarrollo

Ingeniería del software

  1. 1. ING. DEL SOFTWARE Metodologías de Desarrollo Nombre: Rosa Ortega
  2. 2. Introducción La elaboración de prototipos de sistema de información es una técnica valiosa para recopilar rápidamente datos específicos sobre los requerimientos de información de los usuarios .En términos generales , la elaboración de prototipos eficaz debe realizarse en las primeras etapas del ciclo de vida del desarrollo de sistemas, durante la fase de determinación de requerimientos. Sin embargo , la elaboración de prototipos es una técnica compleja que requiere conocimiento de todo el ciclo de vida del desarrollo de sistemas para completarse con éxito. Hoy en día se suele utilizar para referirnos al desarrollo rápido de interfaces gráficas de usuario tales como Glade, o entornos de desarrollo integrado completos..
  3. 3. Metodología RAD El desarrollo rápido de aplicaciones o RAD (acrónimo en inglés de rapid application development) es un proceso de desarrollo de software, desarrollado inicialmente por James Martin en 1980. El método comprende el desarrollo interactivo, la construcción de prototipos y el uso de utilidades CASE (Computer Aided Software Engineering). Tradicionalmente, el desarrollo rápido de aplicaciones tiende a englobar también la usabilidad, utilidad y la rapidez de ejecución. Desarrollo Rápido de Aplicaciones
  4. 4. Fases del RAD
  5. 5. Fases del RAD Modelado de gestión: el flujo de información entre las funciones de gestión se modela de forma que responda a las siguientes preguntas: ¿Qué información conduce el proceso de gestión? ¿Qué información se genera? ¿Quién la genera? ¿A dónde va la información? ¿Quién la proceso? Modelado de datos: el flujo de información definido como parte de la fase de modelado de gestión se refina como un conjunto de objetos de datos necesarios para apoyar la empresa. Se definen las características (llamadas atributos) de cada uno de los objetos y las relaciones entre estos objetos. Modelado de proceso: los objetos de datos definidos en la fase de modelado de datos quedan transformados para lograr el flujo de información necesario para implementar una función de gestión. Las descripciones del proceso se crean para añadir, modificar, suprimir, o recuperar un objeto de datos. Es la comunicación entre los objetos.
  6. 6. Generación de aplicaciones: El RAD asume la utilización de técnicas de cuarta generación. En lugar de crear software con lenguajes de programación de tercera generación, el proceso RAD trabaja para volver a utilizar componentes de programas ya existentes (cuando es posible) o a crear componentes reutilizables (cuando sea necesario). En todos los casos se utilizan herramientas automáticas para facilitar la construcción del software. Pruebas de entrega: Como el proceso RAD enfatiza la reutilización, ya se han comprobado muchos de los componentes de los programas. Esto reduce tiempo de pruebas. Sin embargo, se deben probar todos los componentes nuevos y se deben ejercitar todas las interfaces a fondo. Fases del RAD
  7. 7. Desarrollo Rápido de Aplicaciones
  8. 8. R.A.D. Herramientas 1. Lenguaje de programación de bases de datos: contiene la estructura de la base de datos e incluye las operaciones básicas de manipulación de bases. El lenguaje estándar de programación de base de datos es SQL. Los comandos SQL se pueden introducir directamente o generar de forma automática a partir de formularios rellenados por el usuario. 2. Generador de interfaces: se utiliza para crear formularios de introducción y visualización de datos. 3. Enlaces a aplicaciones de oficina: como una hoja de cálculo, para el análisis y manipulación de información numérica, o un procesador de textos para la creación de plantillas de informes. 4. Un generador de informes: se utiliza para definir y crear informes a partir de la información de la base de datos.
  9. 9. R.A.D. Características Los sistemas RAD tienen éxito porque las aplicaciones de negocio tienen muchas cosas en común. Estas aplicaciones comprenden la actualización de una base de datos y la producción de informes a partir de la información existente en ella. Se utilizan formularios estándar para las entradas y salidas. Los sistemas RAD producen aplicaciones interactivas que toman la información de una base de datos organizacional, presentándola a los usuarios en su terminal, y actualizándola con los cambios que éstos le hacen.
  10. 10. R.A.D. Características Muchas de las aplicaciones de negocio se apoyan en formularios estructurados para las entradas y salidas. Por eso, los entornos RAD proporcionan recursos potentes para la definición de pantallas y generación de informes. A menudo, las pantallas se definen como una serie de formularios vinculados.
  11. 11. R.A.D. Características del Generador de Pantallas  El sistema de generación de pantallas debe proporcionar: 1. Definición de formularios interactivos: que permitan al desarrollador definir los campos a visualizar y la manera en que éstos deben organizarse. 2. Vinculación de los formularios: que permitan al desarrollador especificar que ciertas entradas provocan la visualización de formularios adicionales. 3. Verificación de campos que permitan al desarrollador definir los rangos permitidos para los valores de entrada en los campos de los formularios.
  12. 12. R.A.D. Sobre Navegadores Web Muchos entornos RAD permiten desarrollar interfaces de bases de datos basadas en navegadores web. Que permiten acceder a la base de datos desde cualquier lugar a través de Internet. Esto reduce los costos, y permite a los usuarios externos tener acceso a una base de datos. Sin embargo, las limitaciones propias de los navegadores web y los protocolos de Internet hacen a este enfoque no adecuado para sistemas donde se requieran respuestas interactivas muy rápidas.
  13. 13. R.A.D. con Herramientas de Programación Visual Actualmente, muchos sistemas RAD incluyen herramientas de programación visual que permiten desarrollar sistemas de forma interactiva. En vez de escribir un programa secuencial, el programador manipula iconos gráficos que representan funciones, datos o componentes de interfaces de usuario, y asocia el procesamiento de secuencias de comandos con estos iconos. Se genera automáticamente un programa ejecutable a partir de la representación visual del sistema.
  14. 14. R.A.D. con Herramientas de Programación Visual Los sistemas de desarrollo visual (Visual Basic), permiten este enfoque, basado en la reutilización para el desarrollo de aplicaciones. Los programadores construyen el sistema de forma interactiva definiendo la interfaz en términos de pantallas, campos, botones y menús. A éstos, se les asigna un nombre y se asocia el procesamiento de secuencias de comandos. Estas secuencias de comandos pueden llamar a otros componentes, reutilizables, o no.
  15. 15. R.A.D. Generalidades  Este enfoque permite el desarrollo rápido de aplicaciones relativamente sencillas, construidas por un equipo pequeño de personas.  Es más difícil de organizar para sistemas más grandes, desarrollados por equipos con más personas.  No existe una arquitectura explícita del sistema y a menudo existen dependencias complejas entre las partes del sistema => causa problemas cuando se requieran cambios.  Como los lenguajes sólo cuentan con un conjunto específico de objetos en interacción, es difícil implementar interfaces no estándares.
  16. 16. R.A.D. Ejemplo  Un sistema de aplicaciones formado por un documento compuesto, que incluye elementos de texto, de hojas de cálculo y archivos de sonido.  Los elementos de texto son procesados por el procesador de textos.  Las tablas, por hojas de cálculo.  Los archivos de sonido, por el reproductor de audio.  Cuando un usuario accede a un objeto particular, se llama a su aplicación asociada, para dar la funcionalidad adecuada.  Por ejemplo, cuando se accede a objetos de tipo sonido, se llama al reproductor de audio para procesarlos.
  17. 17. R.A.D. Ventajas Mucha de la funcionalidad de la aplicación se puede implementar rápidamente a un costo muy bajo. Los usuarios familiarizados con las aplicaciones del sistema no tendrán que aprender cómo utilizar las nuevas características.
  18. 18. R.A.D. Desventajas Si los usuarios no saben cómo utilizar las aplicaciones, el aprendizaje puede ser difícil. Puede haber problemas de rendimiento en la aplicación por tener que cambiar de una aplicación del sistema a otra. Este esfuerzo adicional para realizar el cambio entre aplicaciones depende de la ayuda que brinde el sistema operativo.
  19. 19. Podemos Concluir diciendo que la limitación de tiempo impuesto en un proyecto RAD demanda "ámbito en escalas". Si una aplicación de gestión puede modularse se forma que permita completarse cada una de las funciones principales en menos de tres meses (utilizando el enfoque descrito anteriormente), es un candidato del RAD. Cada una de las funciones puede ser afrontada por un equipo RAD diferente y ser integradas en un solo conjunto. Al igual que todos los modelos de proceso, el enfoque RAD tiene inconvenientes: 1.Para proyectos grandes aunque por escalas, el RAD requiere recursos humanos suficientes como para crear el numero correcto de equipos RAD. 2.RAD requiere clientes y desarrolladores comprometidos en las rápidas actividades necesarias para completar un sistema en un marco de tiempo abreviado. Si no hay compromiso, por ninguna de las partes constituyentes, los proyectos RAD fracasaran. Conclusión

