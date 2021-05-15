ROSA JAMALI; POEMS

Rosa Jamali (Born 1977) is an Iranian poet based in Tehran. She studied Drama & Literature at the Art University of Tehran and holds a Master's degree in English literature from TEHRAN University. She has published six collections of poetry so far. Her first book," This Dead Body is Not an Apple, It is Either a Cucumber or a Pear”, was published in 1997, and opened new landscapes and possibilities to Persian contemporary poetry. Through broken syntax and word-play, she described a surreal world in which words have lost their meanings and have become jumbled objects within contemporary everyday life. In her other collections, she adapted a kind of music from classical Persian poetry and imbued it with the natural cadences of speech, juxtaposing long and short sentences. In her recent poems, she creates some layers of intertextuality with Persian Mythology and mysticism.

Since then she has created works that have always been strictly engaged with the forms and conscious of styles in poetics, digressing in between various literary styles and traditions. experiencing crystal, condensed and language-based imagery taking its inspiration from the style of visionary writings of Persian transcendentalists like Suhrawardi,... Rosa Jamali’s poetry also enjoys a rich influence of English poetry.

She is also an active translator; with an anthology of Anglophone, poets translated to Persian. A lecturer on Persian poetry at the British Library, US Persian Study centres and has contributed to so many poetry festivals worldwide. She is a Judge in a number of prestigious poetry Prizes inside the country and has written a number of scholarly articles on Poetry, Literary theory, and Creative writing.

Selection of her essay titled "Revelations in the Wind" discusses the Poetics of Persian Poetry.