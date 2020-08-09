Successfully reported this slideshow.
CURSO: ESTRATEGIAS DIDÁCTICAS AVANZADAS EL Conectivismo :Aprendizaje para la era digital. George Siemens DOCENTE: Dra. Mil...
“Elconectivismoproveeuna miradaalashabilidadesde aprendizajeylastareas necesariasparaquelos aprendicesflorezcaenunaera dig...
El conectivismo define el aprendizaje como un proceso continuo que ocurre en diferentes escenarios, incluyendo comunidades...
Componentes fundamentales 2.Importancia de las redes: Gracias a un mundo interconectado, el acceso al conocimiento es much...
3.Complejidad y autoorganización: Dentro de los sistemas formados por infinidad de interacciones de forma que son altament...
Los propios Solórzano y García (2016) indican los siguientes seis principios sobre el conectivismo: 1. Base psicopedagógic...
4. Dado que los usuarios de las redes sociales son “prosumidores”, es evidente que se da un aprendizaje activo. 5. Se fome...
El docente asume nuevos roles • Promotor de conocimientos, a partir de un marco de información más amplio y diverso. • Dis...
Importancia: Se aprende a tener experiencias educativas creadoras e innovadoras, utilizando múltiples medios y produciendo...
George Siemens - Conectivismo - Lima, 2012 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s77NwWkVth8
Referenciasbibliográficas: Cabrero, R.S., Román, Ó.C., Pacheco, L.M., López, M.A. N., &Gómez, F.J. P. (2019). Orígenes del...
Conectivismo upt 2020

Aprendizaje para la era digital.

  11. 11. Referenciasbibliográficas: Cabrero, R.S., Román, Ó.C., Pacheco, L.M., López, M.A. N., &Gómez, F.J. P. (2019). Orígenes del conectivismo como nuevo paradigma del aprendizaje en la era digital. Educación y Humanismo, 21(36), 121-142. Gutiérrez, L. (2012). Conectivismo como teoría deaprendizaje: conceptos, ideas, y posibles limitaciones. Educación yTecnología, (1), 111-122. Muni, J. L.A., Rabell, L.H., &Ruiz, J. V.CONECTIVISMO: UNA ALTERNATIVA ENLAFORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL ACORDECONEL DESARROLLO DELAS TIC. http://sedici.unlp.edu.ar/bitstream/handle/10915/66359/Documento_ completo.pdf-PDFA.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y http://blog.cemebe.info/conectivismo-un-nuevo-enfoque-pedagogico/ http://revistas.unam.mx/index.php/rmbd/article/view/65058/57087

×