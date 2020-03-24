Tutorialblog1 e bach

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 BLOG DE CLASE 1º BACH E (LITERATURA UNIVERSAL Y LENGUA) https://1001literaturas.blogspot.com/?zx=94c54e9fc53bfc57  Aceptar la invitación que os llegará y así podéis ver las tareas y COLGAR VUESTRAS RESPUESTAS  Se entra con vuestro correo y contraseña.  Despuésse escribe en Entrada el titulo de la tarea (y vuestro nombre… para que yo me organice) Tarea
  2. 2. 2  Si es un textopodemosescribirdirectamente pero lo mejor es hacerse una cuenta en https://www.slideshare.net/ para poder subir archivos de Word, PDF, Power Point….  ¿Cómo se agregan esos archivos? Se pincha en enlace
  3. 3. 3 Y se copia la dirección que se ha generado cuando has subido un documento a www.slideshaare.net Consejo: endirecciónwebcopiarlaque tenéisyen texto para mostrar, borrad lo que sale y escribir algo que identifique la tarea “El corazón delator”, “Las mujeres en la literatura” También se pueden insertar fotos/vídeos…
  4. 4. 4 Comopodéisver si puede subir un archivo, desde una url (dirección de internet…. Aunque a veces da problemas) . El vídeo sería igual pero desde la pestaña que está justo al lado. Ejemplo Después pinchad en etiquetas , por ejemplo Literatura /Lengua…..
  5. 5. 5 No pasa nada si no hacéis esto último. De hecho tengo que repasar unas cosillas (pero ahora no me da la vida) Para terminar pinchad en PUBLICAR y ya está. En el blog se habrá publicado vuestra entrada. Al colocar el ratón sobre los enlaces cambia de color y podéis abrirlos. ¡ANIMO!!!! You got it! https://youtu.be/-hASAX1k7wI

