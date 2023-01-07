Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 07, 2023
2023 - ROCKYS MICE - EVENTS - WEDDINGS - TRAVEL.pdf

Jan. 07, 2023
ABOUT US??
ROCKYS is a globally recognized ENETRTAINMENT & EVENTS company with expertise of over two decades in the business. A trailblazer who understands both the "client’s requirements and entertainers expectations.”

WHAT WE DO
We look into the most minute details of your event.
We work as your personalised Consultant / Partner.
We offer services for Hotel residency, Corporate events, Product launch, Meetings & Conferences, Weddings & Travel consultancy.
We deliver innovative and cost effective solutions

WHY WORK WITH US?
The only difference between us and other, is our Expertise since 1997!
We are Creative – Committed – Candid.

2023 - ROCKYS MICE - EVENTS - WEDDINGS - TRAVEL.pdf

  1. 1. Its not what you do… Its how you do! Creating ordinary events to EXTRA ordinary
  2. 2. WHO WE ARE? YOUR PERSONALISED CONSULTANT IN DUBAI & UAE AND GOA & INDIA.  We are Creative, Committed, Candid event professionals who are able to deliver innovative & cost effective solutions to all your Event Management & Entertainment needs ranging from small & large Events, Internal meetings, Conferences, Awards night, Product launches, Entertainment solutions and promotions, Poolside party & events. This enables us to be with you at every stage, right from planning to execution, and helps us create an experience which is WHOA-delicious!  We look into the most minute details of the event that will save you hidden cost..  We work as your Consultant, Partner / Personalized planner.  We will handle your enquiry for Events, Entertainment, M.I.C.E. and Rentals as your one single contact point. This will save you time, operational cost, simplified payment transactions and easy to connect. WHAT WE DO?
  3. 3. WHY US?
  4. 4. WHAT THEY HAD TO SAY?
  5. 5. WEB: www.rockysteam.com

