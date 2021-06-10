Successfully reported this slideshow.
Relatório Provisionado Indicativo Ranking das Principais Empresas de Investimentos

Relatório Provisionado Indicativo Ranking das Principais Empresas de Investimentos

Relatório Provisionado Indicativo Ranking das Principais Empresas de Investimentos

  STAFF INVESTIMENTOS
Serviços- Consultoria- Assessoria Investimentos - Negócios – Educação
CNPJ.: 37023746 / 0001-20
NIRE: 2180198650-5

Relatório Indicativo de Avaliação Qualitativa das Melhores Instituições Financeiras e de Investimentos do Brasil

São Luís – MA, 10 de Junho de 2021

Staff Investimentos do Brasil
Rua das Palmeiras, N° 09, Residencial Parque das Palmeiras, São Luís do Maranhão – Brasil

Analista Financeiro e de Investimentos Responsável pelo Provisionamento: Roosevelt F. Abrantes

REF: Proposta de Avaliação, Analises e Provisionamento de Produtos Financeiros e de Investimentos.

Presados Investidores (as)... Saudações... É um prazer fazer parte da Consulta Estratégica e Provisionada de seus Investimentos... A empresa Staff Investimentos do Brasil oferece os seus serviços de consultoria em Analises Financeira, Analises de Investimentos, Planejamento Estratégico, Gestão Operacional, Análises dos Recursos Financeiros, Gestão de Rentabilidade de Contas, Planejamento Financeiro Individual, Planejamento Financeiro Familiar, Planejamento FinanceiroEmpresarial , Gestãoem Investimentos, Gestão de Gastos e de Disponibilidade de Recursos, dentre outros serviços,tudo de acordo com a sua solicitação de proposta datada de 08/06/2021, via contado Telefônico: + 55 (98) 98545-4918, E-mail: staffinvestimentos@outlook.com, ou Site: https://staffinvestimentos.blogspot.com/. Na proposição das negociações serem realizadas durante o prazo de validade desta proposta, ou seja, até a data de 08/06/2021, comprometendo-nos a negociar com base nas discriminações da presente proposta, sendo que após este prazo estará sujeito as modificaçõesque acasose fizeremnecessáriasasalteraçõescontratuais,podendoresultar em novas negociações para o fechamento do respectivo Contrato de Prestação de Serviços. Estandocientesde que V.Sas. Notadamente nãose obrigaa aceitar qualquerproposta recebida, aguardamos neste intuito retornos e nos colocamos a disposição para maiores esclarecimentos.

Atenciosamente,
RooseveltF.Abrantes
Analista Financeiroe de Investimentos
  Dados da Avaliação Financeira e de Investimentos

Item Provisionado para Analise de Investimentos: Empresas e Instituições
Tipo de Investidor (a): Todos

1. Instituições Provisionadas

1.1 - Melhores Bancos Tradicionais para Aplicações e Investimentos

Melhores Bancos Tradicionais
N° INSTITUIÇÃO Níveisde Importância Especificaçãodo Produto Avaliado Percentual de Recursos (%)
01 CAIXA ֍ ֍ ֍ Poupança 60%
02 ITAU ֍ ֍ Conta Corrente 20%
03 BRADESCO ֍ Conta Corrente 20%
Total 100%

Fonte: Staff Investimentos / Imagem: Tabela Demonstrativa dos Melhores Bancos Tradicionais para Aplicações e Investimentos
  1.2 - Melhores Fintech´s para Aplicações e Investimentos

Melhores Fintech´s
N° INSTITUIÇÃO Níveisde Importância Especificaçãodo Produto Avaliado Percentual de Recursos (%)
01 NUBANK ֍ ֍ ֍ Melhorestaxase serviços 60%
02 INTER ֍ ֍ Melhorestaxase serviços 20%
03 XP INVESTIMENTOS ֍ Melhorestaxase serviços 20%
Total 100%

Fonte: Staff Investimentos / Imagem: Tabela Demonstrativa das Melhores Fintech´s para Aplicações e Investimentos
  1.3 - Melhores Corretoras de Valores

Melhores Corretoras de Valores
N° INSTITUIÇÃO Níveisde Importância Especificaçãodo Produto Avaliado Percentual de Recursos (%)
01 INTER DTVM ֍ ֍ ֍ Melhorestaxase serviços 60%
02 EASYNVEST ֍ ֍ Melhorestaxase serviços 20%
03 XP INVESTIMENTOS ֍ Melhorestaxase serviços 20%
Total 100%

Fonte: Staff Investimentos / Imagem: Tabela Demonstrativa das Melhores Corretoras de Valores do Brasil
  1.3 - Melhores Exchange

Melhores Exchange
N° INSTITUIÇÃO Níveisde Importância Especificaçãodo Produto Avaliado Percentual de Recursos (%)
01 BINANCE ֍ ֍ ֍ Melhorestaxase serviços 60%
02 KRAKEN ֍ ֍ Melhorestaxase serviços 20%
03 FOXBIT ֍ Melhorestaxase serviços 20%
Total 100%

Fonte: Staff Investimentos / Imagem: Tabela Demonstrativa das Melhores Corretoras de Valores do Brasil

Atenciosamente,
RooseveltF.Abrantes
Analista Financeiroe de Investimentos

