WIND TURBINE
Title and Content Introduction Wind turbine types Horizontal axis wind turbines (HAWT) Vertical axis wind turbines (VA...
Introduction Wind turbine: A wind turbine is a device that converts the wind's kinetic energy into electrical power. OR If...
Wind turbine types: Wind turbines can rotate about either a horizontal or a vertical axis. 1. HORIZONTAL AXIS WIND TURBINE...
WIND TURBINE HORIZONTAL AXIS WIND TURBINES (HAWT) The horizontal wind turbine is a turbine in which the axis of the rotor'...
HORIZONTAL AXIS WIND TURBINES (HAWT) Up wind turbine Some wind turbines are designed to operate in an up-wind mode. (with ...
Down wind turbine Other wind turbines are operating in a downwind mode. So, that the wind passes the tower before striking...
VERTICAL AXIS WIND TURBINES (VAWT) The rotor of the VAWT rotates vertically around its axis instead of horizontally. It is...
ANOMOMETRE The anemometer is an instrument used for measuring the speed of air flow. Savonious wind turbine It has “S” sha...
Shrouded HAWT Anemometer VAWTSavonious VAWT HAWT ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
The tip-speed ratio: It is referred to the ratio between the wind speed and the speed of the tips of the wind turbine blad...
WIND TURBINE How to define tip speed  Measure the rotor radius (length of the blade)  Speed = distance / time The distan...
WIND TURBINE POWER CALCULATION WIND TURBINE MATHEMATICAL MODEL The following table shows the definition of various variabl...
Under constant acceleration, the kinetic energy of an object having mass “m” and velocity “v” is equal to the work done ‘W...
MATHEMATICAL MODEL Since the initial velocity of the object is zero, i.e. u = 0, we get: a = V² / 2S Substituting it in eq...
and the rate of change of distance is given by: v = dt / dx we get: dm / dt = ρ Av Hence, from equation (3), the power can...
A German physicist Albert Betz concluded in 1919 that no wind turbine can convert more than 16/27 (59.3%) of the kinetic e...
MATHEMATICAL MODEL Also, wind turbines cannot operate at this maximum limit. The Cp value is unique to each turbine type a...
Power Coefficient (Cp) Power Coefficient (Cp) is a measure of wind turbine efficiency often used by the wind power industr...
THANKS
ROOH UL AMIN PIMSAT KARACHI PAKISTAN
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Wind turbine

25 views

Published on

class notes

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Wind turbine

  1. 1. WIND TURBINE
  2. 2. Title and Content Introduction Wind turbine types Horizontal axis wind turbines (HAWT) Vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) The tip-speed ratio Wind turbine power calculation Betz Limit or Betz' Law Power Coefficient (Cp) ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
  3. 3. Introduction Wind turbine: A wind turbine is a device that converts the wind's kinetic energy into electrical power. OR If the mechanical energy of wind is then converted into electricity by a machine and then used, then the machine is called wind turbine. WIND TURBINE ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
  4. 4. Wind turbine types: Wind turbines can rotate about either a horizontal or a vertical axis. 1. HORIZONTAL AXIS WIND TURBINES (HAWT) 2. VERTICAL AXIS WIND TURBINES (VAWT) There are No. of available design for both and each has certain advantages and disadvantages. WIND TURBINE ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
  5. 5. WIND TURBINE HORIZONTAL AXIS WIND TURBINES (HAWT) The horizontal wind turbine is a turbine in which the axis of the rotor's rotation is parallel to the wind stream and the ground. It is the most common wind turbine designed in addition being parallel to the ground. The axis of blade rotation is parallel to the wind flow. There are three types of HAWT.  Up wind turbine  Down wind turbine  Shrouded wind turbine ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
  6. 6. HORIZONTAL AXIS WIND TURBINES (HAWT) Up wind turbine Some wind turbines are designed to operate in an up-wind mode. (with the blade up wind the tower). Large wind turbines used a motor driven mechanism that turns the machine in response to the wind direction. ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
  7. 7. Down wind turbine Other wind turbines are operating in a downwind mode. So, that the wind passes the tower before striking the blades. Shrouded wind turbine Some turbines have an added structural design feature called an augmenter. The augmenter is intended to increase the amount of wind passing through the blades. HORIZONTAL AXIS WIND TURBINES (HAWT) ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
  8. 8. VERTICAL AXIS WIND TURBINES (VAWT) The rotor of the VAWT rotates vertically around its axis instead of horizontally. It is not as common as their horizontal counter parts. The main reason for this is as that they do not take advantage of higher wind speed at higher altitude above the ground. The most common examples of VAWT are  ANOMOMETRE  SAVONIOUS WIND TURBINE WIND TURBINE ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
  9. 9. ANOMOMETRE The anemometer is an instrument used for measuring the speed of air flow. Savonious wind turbine It has “S” shaped if viewed from the above. The drag type VAWT turns relatively slow but yield high torque. It is useful for grinding grains, pumping water, but it slow rotational speed make it unsuitable for generating electricity on large scale. VERTICAL AXIS WIND TURBINES (VAWT) ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
  10. 10. Shrouded HAWT Anemometer VAWTSavonious VAWT HAWT ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
  11. 11. The tip-speed ratio: It is referred to the ratio between the wind speed and the speed of the tips of the wind turbine blades. TSR () = Tip speed of blades / wind speed  = Lambda If the rotor of the wind turbine turns too slowly, most of the wind will pass undisturbed through the gap between the rotor blades. Alternatively, if the rotor turns too quickly, the blades will appear like a solid wall to the wind. Also, rotor blades create turbulence as they spin through the air. If the next blade arrives too quickly, it will hit that turbulent air Therefore, wind turbines are designed with optimal tip speed ratios to extract as much power out of the wind as possible. WIND TURBINE ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
  12. 12. WIND TURBINE How to define tip speed  Measure the rotor radius (length of the blade)  Speed = distance / time The distance travelled as the circumference = 2 r Tip Speed = v= 2 r / t The blade travelled one circumference “2 r” in a rotation of time “t” seconds. ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
  13. 13. WIND TURBINE POWER CALCULATION WIND TURBINE MATHEMATICAL MODEL The following table shows the definition of various variables used in this model: E = Kinetic Energy (J) ρ = Density (kg/m3) m = Mass (kg) A = Swept Area (m2) v = Wind Speed (m/s) Cp = Power Coefficient P = Power (W) r = Radius (m) dm/ dt = Mass flow rate (kg/s) x = distance (m) dE/ dt = Energy Flow Rate (J/s) t = time (s) ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
  14. 14. Under constant acceleration, the kinetic energy of an object having mass “m” and velocity “v” is equal to the work done ‘W” in displacing that object from rest to a distance “S” under a force “F”, i.e.: E = W = FS Per Newton’s Law, we have: F = ma Hence, E = mas … (1) Using the third equation of motion: V² = U² + 2aS we get: a = (V²-U²) /2S MATHEMATICAL MODEL ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
  15. 15. MATHEMATICAL MODEL Since the initial velocity of the object is zero, i.e. u = 0, we get: a = V² / 2S Substituting it in equation (1), we get that the kinetic energy of a mass in motions is: E = 1/2 mv² … (2) The power in the wind is given by the rate of change of energy: As mass flow rate is given by: ρ = Density = m / V = m / (area *distance) =m /A* X ⇒ m= ρ A X So ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
  16. 16. and the rate of change of distance is given by: v = dt / dx we get: dm / dt = ρ Av Hence, from equation (3), the power can be defined as: MATHEMATICAL MODEL ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
  17. 17. A German physicist Albert Betz concluded in 1919 that no wind turbine can convert more than 16/27 (59.3%) of the kinetic energy of the wind into mechanical energy turning a rotor. To this day, this is known as the Betz Limit or Betz' Law. The theoretical maximum power efficiency of any design of wind turbine is 0.59 (i.e. no more than 59% of the energy carried by the wind can be extracted by a wind turbine). This is called the “power coefficient” and is defined as: Betz Limit or Betz' Law MATHEMATICAL MODEL ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
  18. 18. MATHEMATICAL MODEL Also, wind turbines cannot operate at this maximum limit. The Cp value is unique to each turbine type and is a function of wind speed that the turbine is operating in. Once we incorporate various engineering requirements of a wind turbine - strength and durability in particular - the real world limit is well below the Betz Limit. That is normally 45% to 50 %. Power available: Power available = power × Cp Betz Limit or Betz' Law ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
  19. 19. Power Coefficient (Cp) Power Coefficient (Cp) is a measure of wind turbine efficiency often used by the wind power industry. Cp is the ratio of actual electric power produced by a wind turbine divided by the total wind power flowing into the turbine blades at specific wind speed. WIND TURBINE ROOH UL AMIN PAKISTAN
  20. 20. THANKS
  21. 21. ROOH UL AMIN PIMSAT KARACHI PAKISTAN

×