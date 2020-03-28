Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
STUDY ON HOW DIGITAL MARKETING HELPS IN INCREASING WEB TRAFFIC? Project Report Submitted By Ronshow Bensy (17UBBA1502) Und...
SACRED HEART COLLEGE THEVERA (AUTONOMOUS) CERTIFICATE This is to certify that the project report entitled, “Study on How d...
SACRED HEART COLLEGE (AUTONOMOUS), THEVARA CERTIFICATE This is to certify that the project report entitled, “Study on How ...
SACRED HEART COLLEGE (AUTONOMOUS), THEVARA CERTIFICATE This is to certify that the project report entitled, “Study on How ...
DECLARATION I, Ronshow Bensy, Reg. No.17UBBA1502, hereby declare that this project work entitled “Study on How digital mar...
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT I would like to thank our beloved principal Fr. Prasant Palackappillil for this opportunity in the form of...
EXCUTIVE SUMMARY Today, firms are not satisfied with traditional marketing channels. Along with the increased customer tur...
Table of Content SL.No Content Page No 1 List of tables 2 List of figures 3 Introduction 1-11 4 Company and industry profi...
List of tables Table no List of table Page no 2.1 Loopholes of digital marketing 27 2.2 Brand awareness 28 2.3 Better visi...
List of figures Figure No List of figure Page no 1.1 Digital marketing tools 2 1.2 Benefit of digital marketing 3 1.3 Exam...
1 1.1 INTRODUTION Digital marketing is the marketing of products or services using digital technologies on the Internet, t...
2 media users share food products and meal experiences highlighting certain brands and franchises. This was noted in a stu...
3 (SERPs) primarily through paid advertising SEM may incorporate search engine optimization (SEO), which adjusts or rewrit...
4 form of marketing does not involve direct sales. Instead, it builds trust and rapport with the audience.  Influencer ma...
5  Email marketing is the act of sending a commercial message, typically to a group of people, using email. In its broade...
6 served. The page itself is considered a file, but images are also files, thus a page with 5 images could generate 6 hits...
7 1.4 Significance of the study  Digital marketing is an key element in increasing web traffic  Understanding different ...
8 1.6 Scope of study Digital marketing is a vital tool now a days through this study we can analysis different ways to inc...
9 services tools are more influencing than traditional methods of communication (Helm, Möller, Mauroner, Conrad, 2013). On...
10 market dynamics all over the world are changing in relation to the young audience accessibility to social media and usa...
11 Fig 1.3: Example of online ads E-mail marketing E-mail marketing includes marketing activities via personal e-mail heap...
12 mails from driving and to prevent the brand image from creating a negative impression (Ellis- Chadwick, Doherty, 2010)....
13 Nowadays almost every internet user searches at least one key word in search engines. Thus, the content they are lookin...
14 1.8 CHAPTERISATION: This study report is presented in four chapters as follows; CHAPTER 1: The first chapter deals with...
15 COMPANY PROFILE CodeSteak LLP CodeSteak LLP is a registered company under the ministry of corporate affairs in India. T...
16 economic feasibility and the design makes a website complete. We would love to see more passion than pages. Services  ...
17 UIX is designed to create applications with page-based navigation, such as an online human resources application, rathe...
18  WordPress  SSL security  Server space  Quick support  Necessary pages  Super-fast loading  Responsive design Yo...
19  ISUZU  Lima  Credence  Grand Hayat  BMW IDUSTRY PPROFILE The World Wide Web (WWW) is a network of online content ...
20 new networking technologies, and the merger of many networks. The linking of commercial networks and enterprises by the...
21 When the term Internet is used to refer to the specific global system of interconnected Internet Protocol (IP) networks...
22 The definition of the Internet of Things has evolved due to the convergence of multiple technologies, real-time analyti...
23 Internet and businesses Before the Internet, businesses often found it difficult to connect to customers, speed up thei...
24 Accessible The Internet bridges the gap between consumers and businesses. The advent of the Internet has made the prese...
25 The Internet has eased the conditions of investing. It’s easier to track the profits of businesses and research factors...
26 Including the Internet in a business' advertising budget extends a business' ability to attract customers from their ba...
27 Business Transaction: The internet has encouraged the culture of online business or e-commerce. In recent years many pl...
28 which can be used for capital expenditures, to make acquisitions, and to repurchase shares. The presentation of histori...
29 Profitability can vary considerably among industry participants, depending upon the markets they serve and the cost str...
30 accretive to earnings. Smaller companies may even find themselves the target of an acquisition. In sum, Internet compan...
31 ANALYSIS AND INTERPRETATION OF DATA: This chapter is devoted to analyse the primary and secondary data collected throug...
32 Fig 2.1 Privacy issue More susceptible More scope of fraudulent Lack of demonstration all of the above
33 Table no 2.2 Brand awareness is more through digital than offline Choices Response % Agree 13 26 Disagree 5 10 Neutral ...
34 Table no 2.3: Companies should focus on digital marketing for better visibility Choices Responses % Agree 20 40 Disagre...
35 Table no 2.4: Digital marketing helps in increasing wed traffic Choices Response % Agree 8 16 Disagree 0 0 Neutral 0 0 ...
36 Table no 2.5: Digital marketing is a prime strategy to increase revenue Choices Response % Agree 7 14 Disagree 10 20 Ne...
37 Table no 2.6: Which source is more effective in brand awareness? Choices Response % Print ads 10 20 Television commerci...
38 Table no 2.7: Now a days purchases over online is more therefore it makes digital marketing need of the hour Choices Re...
39 Table no 2.8: Increase in web traffic leads to more online purchase which is through effective digital marketing Choice...
40 Table 2.9: Which among this is an effective digital marketing tool Choices Response % Social media marketing 9 18 Conte...
41 Table no 2.10: Best way to increase web traffic is through digital marketing Choices Response % Agree 25 50 Disagree 0 ...
42 Table no 2.11: Digital marketing is cost effective than traditional marketing Choices Response % Agree 5 10 Disagree 0 ...
43 Table no 2.12: Digital marketing is a key factor for a company to cope up with competition Choices Response % Agree 25 ...
44 Table no 2.13: Digital marketing helps in finding new potential customers Choices Response % Agree 13 26 Disagree 7 14 ...
45 Table no 2.14: Proper knowledge of digital marketing tools and techniques is essential Choices Responses % Agree 10 20 ...
46 Fig 2.15: Digital marketing helps in lead generation Choices Responses % Agree 30 60 Disagree 3 6 Neutral 2 4 Strongly ...
47 Table no 2.16: Less web traffic means inefficient digital marketing strategies Choices Responses % Agree 14 28 Disagree...
48 Table no 2.17: Visibility and web traffic is the key benefit of digital marketing Choices Responses % Agree 16 32 Disag...
49 Table no 2.18: I like to purchase products online because Choices Responses % Convenience 16 32 Pricing 7 14 Choice of ...
50 Table no 2.19: What is the most important aspect in digital marketing? Choices Response % Research 5 10 Effective use o...
51 Table no 2.20: Digital Marketing is a key element in promotion Choices Response % Agree 8 16 Disagree 0 0 Neutral 0 0 S...
52 Findings  Digital marketing is required to increase web traffic therefore increases the profitability of the company a...
53 Suggestions  Companies should mix & match various mediums to reach their desired target audience.  This will help to ...
54 Conclusion The study concludes that consumers rely upon more than one medium in order to enhance their brand related kn...
55 BIBLIOGRAPHY
56 Articles 1. Philip Kotler & Kevin Lane Keller, Marketing Management, 2006, 2. Warren J. Keeyan, Global Marketing Manage...
57 Websites  http://www.ukessays.co.uk/essays/marketing/integrated-marketingcommunication.php  http://alexandramimoun.wo...
58 ANNEXURE
59 QUESTIONNAIRE: 1. What loopholes do online marketing has over traditional marketing?  Privacy issue  More susceptible...
60  Neutral  Strongly agree  Strongly disagree 5. Digital marketing is a prime strategy to increase revenue  Agree  D...
61  Agree  Disagree  Neutral  Strongly agree  Strongly disagree 9. Which among this is an effective digital marketing...
62  Strongly disagree 12. Digital marketing is a key factor for a company to cope up with competition  Agree  Disagree ...
63  Agree  Disagree  Neutral  Strongly agree  Strongly disagree 16. Less web traffic means inefficient digital market...
64 19. What is the most important aspect in digital marketing?  Research  Effective use of tools  Knowledge of the targ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Project on "Study on How digital marketing helps increasing web traffic?"

33 views

Published on

A research study on relation between digital marketing and web traffic

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Project on "Study on How digital marketing helps increasing web traffic?"

  1. 1. STUDY ON HOW DIGITAL MARKETING HELPS IN INCREASING WEB TRAFFIC? Project Report Submitted By Ronshow Bensy (17UBBA1502) Under the Guidance of Mr. Asif Nadheer In partial fulfilment of the requirement for award of the degree of Bachelor of Business Administration – Integrated Marketing and New Media SACRED HEART COLLEGE THEVERA (AUTONOMOUS) COLLEGE WITH POTENTIAL FOR EXCELLENCE Nationally Re-Accredited At ‘A’ Level (Third Cycle) March 2020
  2. 2. SACRED HEART COLLEGE THEVERA (AUTONOMOUS) CERTIFICATE This is to certify that the project report entitled, “Study on How digital marketing helps in increasing web traffic?” is a bona fide record submitted by Mr. Ronshow Bensy, Reg. No.17UBBA1502, in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the award of the Degree of Bachelor of Business Administration-Integrated Marketing and New Media during the academic years 2017-2020. Date: PRINCIPAL
  3. 3. SACRED HEART COLLEGE (AUTONOMOUS), THEVARA CERTIFICATE This is to certify that the project report entitled, “Study on How digital marketing helps in increasing web traffic?”Has been successfully completed by Mr. Ronshow Bensy, Reg. No.17UBBA1502, in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the award of the Degree of Bachelor of Business Administration-Integrated Marketing and New Media under my guidance during the academic years 2017-2020. Date: INTERNAL FACULTY GUIDE
  4. 4. SACRED HEART COLLEGE (AUTONOMOUS), THEVARA CERTIFICATE This is to certify that the project report entitled, “Study on How digital marketing helps in increasing web traffic?” Has been successfully completed by Mr. Ronshow Bensy, Reg. No.17UBBA1502, in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the award of the Degree of Bachelor of Business Administration-Integrated Marketing and New Media with my supervision during the academic years 2017-2020. Date: DIRECTOR OF BBA
  5. 5. DECLARATION I, Ronshow Bensy, Reg. No.17UBBA1502, hereby declare that this project work entitled “Study on How digital marketing helps in increasing web traffic?”is my original work.I further declare that this report is based on the information collected by me and has not previously been submitted to any other university or academic body. Date: RONSHOW BENSY (17UBBA1502)
  6. 6. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT I would like to thank our beloved principal Fr. Prasant Palackappillil for this opportunity in the form of our Final Year Project. I would like to extend my thanks to our Director Fr. Limson Antony for both the opportunity and guidance. He helped me establish the base of my Literature review. I would like to extend my thanks to the Head of Department Mrs. Kalpita Chakrabortty and all the staff (Mr. Asif Nadheer and Mr. Aravind T.S) for helping me with all the clarifications that I had throughout. Last but not least, a big thank you to my Project Guide Mr. Asif Nadheer for his guidance and dedication in helping me with my project. Date: RONSHOW BENSY (17UBBA1502)
  7. 7. EXCUTIVE SUMMARY Today, firms are not satisfied with traditional marketing channels. Along with the increased customer turnaround time, the importance of digital marketing has increased. The number of companies using digital marketing channels is increasing. Kotler and Armstrong emphasis that customer relationships to capture value importance. The dynamic infrastructure of digital marketing channels makes this possible. It is possible to define digital marketing in different ways. Digital marketing is also called “inbound marketing”. Which means that marketing activities on internet and online other tools. With digital marketing companies improving their effectiveness on each level of the shopping for cycle. Inbound advertising and marketing permits an open conversation in the direction of the clients who became their interest to the agency’s products or services and creates a private dating with them by way of promoting content material tailored to their needs With the increase in internet access rates, interest in digital marketing has also increased. The fact that digital marketing tools are accessible by small and medium-sized companies is also increasing its importance. In this study detail examine of digital marketing and its impact in web traffic is researched
  8. 8. Table of Content SL.No Content Page No 1 List of tables 2 List of figures 3 Introduction 1-11 4 Company and industry profile 15-26 5 Data analysis and interpretation 27-46 6 Findings, Suggestions and Conclusion 47-49 7 Bibliography 50-52 8 Annexure 53-58
  9. 9. List of tables Table no List of table Page no 2.1 Loopholes of digital marketing 27 2.2 Brand awareness 28 2.3 Better visibility 29 2.4 Increase web traffic 30 2.5 Digital marketing increases revenue 31 2.6 Effective source for brand awareness 32 2.7 Purchase online 33 2.8 Web traffic leads to sales 34 2.9 Digital marketing tool 35 2.10 To increase web traffic is through digital marketing 36 2.11 Digital marketing is cost effective 37 2.12 Cope up with competition 38 2.13 Finding new potential customers 39 2.14 Proper knowledge of digital marketing 40 2.15 lead generation 41 2.16 Inefficient digital marketing strategies 42 2.17 Benefit of digital marketing 43 2.18 purchase products online 44 2.19 important aspect in digital marketing 45 2.20 Digital Marketing is a key element in promotion 46
  10. 10. List of figures Figure No List of figure Page no 1.1 Digital marketing tools 2 1.2 Benefit of digital marketing 3 1.3 Example of online ads 9 1.4 Company logo 13 2.1 Loopholes of digital marketing 27 2.2 Brand awareness 28 2.3 Better visibility 29 2.4 Increase web traffic 30 2.5 Digital marketing increases revenue 31 2.6 Effective source for brand awareness 32 2.7 Purchase online 33 2.8 Web traffic leads to sales 34 2.9 Digital marketing tool 35 2.10 To increase web traffic is through digital marketing 36 2.11 Digital marketing is cost effective 37 2.12 Cope up with competition 38 2.13 Finding new potential customers 39 2.14 Proper knowledge of digital marketing 40 2.15 Lead generation 41 2.16 Inefficient digital marketing strategies 42 2.17 Benefit of digital marketing 43 2.18 purchase products online 44 2.19 important aspect in digital marketing 45 2.20 Digital Marketing is a key element in promotion 46
  11. 11. 1 1.1 INTRODUTION Digital marketing is the marketing of products or services using digital technologies on the Internet, through mobile phone Apps, display advertising, and any other digital mediums. The development of digital marketing, during the 1990s and 2000s, changed the way brands and businesses use technology for marketing. As digital platforms became increasingly incorporated into marketing plans and everyday life, and as people increasingly use digital devices instead of visiting physical shops, digital marketing campaigns have become prevalent, employing combinations of search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), content marketing, influencer marketing, content automation, campaign marketing, data-driven marketing-commerce marketing, social media marketing, social media optimization, e-mail direct marketing, display advertising, e–books, and optical disks and games have become commonplace. Digital marketing extends to non-Internet channels that provide digital media, such as television, mobile phones (SMS and MMS), call back, and on- hold mobile ring tones. The extension to non-Internet channels differentiates digital marketing from online marketing. There are a number of ways brands can use digital marketing to benefit their marketing efforts. The use of digital marketing in the digital era not only allows for brands to market their products and services, but also allows for online customer support through 24/7 services to make customers feel supported and valued. The use of social media interaction allows brands to receive both positive and negative feedback from their customers as well as determining what media platforms work well for them. As such, digital marketing has become an increased advantage for brands and businesses. It is now common for consumers to post feedback online through social media sources, blogs and websites on their experience with a product or brand it has become increasingly popular for businesses to use and encourage these conversations through their social media channels to have direct contact with the customers and manage the feedback they receive appropriately. Word of mouth communications and peer-to-peer dialogue often have a greater effect on customers, since they are not sent directly from the company and are therefore not planned. Customers are more likely to trust other customers’ experiences Examples can be that social
  12. 12. 2 media users share food products and meal experiences highlighting certain brands and franchises. This was noted in a study on Instagram, where researchers observed that adolescent Instagram users' posted images of food-related experiences within their social networks, providing free advertising for the products. It is increasingly advantageous for companies to use social media platforms to connect with their customers and create these dialogues and discussions. The potential reach of social media is indicated by the fact that in 2015, each month the Facebook app had more than 126 million average unique users and YouTube had over 97 million average unique users Fig 1.1: Digital marketing tools  Search engine marketing (SEM) is a form of Internet marketing that involves the promotion of websites by increasing their visibility in search engine results pages
  13. 13. 3 (SERPs) primarily through paid advertising SEM may incorporate search engine optimization (SEO), which adjusts or rewrites website content and site architecture to achieve a higher ranking in search engine results pages to enhance pay per click (PPC) listings Fig 1.2: Google Analytics  Content marketing attracts prospects and transforms prospects into customers by creating and sharing valuable free content. Content marketing helps companies create sustainable brand loyalty, provides valuable information to consumers, and creates a willingness to purchase products from the company in the future. This relatively new
  14. 14. 4 form of marketing does not involve direct sales. Instead, it builds trust and rapport with the audience.  Influencer marketing (influence marketing) is a form of social media marketing involving endorsements and product placement from influencers, people and organizations who have a purported expert level of knowledge or social influence in their field. Influencer content may be framed as testimonial advertising; influencers play the role of a potential buyer, or may be involved as third parties. These third parties can be seen in the supply chain (such as retailers or manufacturers) or as value-added influencers, such as journalists, academics, industry analysts, and professional advisers  Social media marketing is the use of social media platforms and websites to promote a product or service. Although the terms e-marketing and digital marketing are still dominant in academia, social media marketing is becoming more popular for both practitioners and researchers. Most social media platforms have built-in data analytics tools, which enable companies to track the progress, success, and engagement of ad campaigns. Companies address a range of stakeholders through social media marketing, including current and potential customers, current and potential employees, journalists, bloggers, and the general public. On a strategic level, social media marketing includes the management of a marketing campaign, governance, setting the scope (e.g. more active or passive use) and the establishment of a firm's desired social media "culture" and "tone."  Social media optimization (SMO) is the use of a number of outlets and communities to generate publicity to increase the awareness of a product, service brand or event. Types of social media involved include RSS feeds, social news and bookmarking sites, as well as social networking sites, such as Facebook, Twitter, video sharing websites and blogging sites. SMO is similar to search engine optimization, in that the goal is to generate web traffic and increase awareness for a website. In general, social media optimization refers to optimizing a website and its content to encourage more users to use and share links to the website across social media and networking sites. SMO also refers to software tools that automate this process, or to website experts who undertake this process for clients.
  15. 15. 5  Email marketing is the act of sending a commercial message, typically to a group of people, using email. In its broadest sense, every email sent to a potential or current customer could be considered email marketing. It usually involves using email to send advertisements, request business, or solicit sales or donations, and is meant to build loyalty, trust, or brand awareness. Marketing emails can be sent to a purchased lead list or a current customer database. The term usually refers to sending email messages with the purpose of enhancing a merchant's relationship with current or previous customers, encouraging customer loyalty and repeat business, acquiring new customers or convincing current customers to purchase something immediately, and sharing third-party ads.  Web traffic is the amount of data sent and received by visitors to a website. This necessarily does not include the traffic generated by bots. Since the mid-1990s, web traffic has been the largest portion of Internet traffic. This is determined by the number of visitors and the number of pages they visit. Sites monitor the incoming and outgoing traffic to see which parts or pages of their site are popular and if there are any apparent trends, such as one specific page being viewed mostly by people in a particular country. There are many ways to monitor this traffic and the gathered data is used to help structure sites, highlight security problems or indicate a potential lack of bandwidth. Not all web traffic is welcomed. Some companies offer advertising schemes that, in return for increased web traffic (visitors), pay for screen space on the site. There is also "fake traffic", which is bot traffic generated by a third party. This type of traffic can damage a website's reputation, its visibility on Google, and overall domain authority. Sites also often aim to increase their web traffic through inclusion on search engines and through search engine optimization. Web traffic is measured to see the popularity of websites and individual pages or sections within a site. This can be done by viewing the traffic statistics found in the web server log file, an automatically generated list of all the pages served. A hit is generated when any file is
  16. 16. 6 served. The page itself is considered a file, but images are also files, thus a page with 5 images could generate 6 hits (the 5 images and the page itself). A page view is generated when a visitor requests any page within the website – a visitor will always generate at least one page view (the main page) but could generate many more. Tracking applications external to the website can record traffic by inserting a small piece of HTML code in every page of the website Web traffic can be increased by placement of a site in search engines and purchase of advertising, including bulk e-mail, pop-up ads, and in-page advertisements. Web traffic can also be increased by purchasing through web traffic providers who are experts at delivering targeted traffic, however, buying traffic in the past has seen many websites being penalized on search engines. 1.2 Statement of the problem  Digital marketing is one profound method in increasing web traffic as now a days online consumers are growing rapidly similarly online purchases is booming too.  In midst of this it is important to know which digital marketing tools and techniques should be used on different platform to increase the web traffic therefore making the ecommerce industry visible to all. Therefore this study is to analysis role of digital marketing in increasing web traffic 1.3 Objective of the study  To study on how digital marketing helps in increasing web traffic  Identify different digital tools to increase web traffic  Economy impact through web traffic
  17. 17. 7 1.4 Significance of the study  Digital marketing is an key element in increasing web traffic  Understanding different digital marketing techniques and tools  Digital marketing helps in increasing revenues for the business 1.5 Limitation of study  Since data was collected from industry itself privacy issues were there.  There was an overdependence on secondary data.  Since consumer online behaviour changes time to time chance of getting correct data was difficult 1.6 Methodology  Both primary and secondary sources of data have been utilised for the study. Primary data were collected from Codesteaks digital marketing firm with the aid of a questionnaire. The sampling method adopted was ‘Convenient Sampling’. Data were collected from 50 Ecommerce companies and online website. A detailed interview with the Founder of Codesteak, Mr.Krishnamurty also helped in gathering ample primary data. Secondary data was collected from books, published reports, journals and various websites. Data have been analysed with the aid of statistical tools like percentages, graphs (Pie Chart and Bar Diagram), ratios etc.
  18. 18. 8 1.6 Scope of study Digital marketing is a vital tool now a days through this study we can analysis different ways to increase the web traffic therefore giving the ecommerce and online marketers better marketing position and visibility. many companies face the issue of no visibility towards customers due to lack of digital markting.Through this study we can have better outlook on digital marketing tools and its effect on increasing web traffic 1.7 Literature review A number of research papers and articles provide a detailed insight on Internet Marketing. The findings from the literature are presented below: - Internet marketing has been described simply as ‘achieving marketing objectives through applying digital technologies’ (Chaffey et al., 2009). Digital marketing is the use of technologies to help marketing activities in order to improve customer knowledge by matching their needs (Chaffey, 2013). In the developed world, companies have realized the importance of digital marketing. In order for businesses to be successful they will have to merge online with traditional methods for meeting the needs of customers more precisely (Parsons, Zeisser, Waitman 1996). Introduction of new technologies has creating new business opportunities for marketers to manage their websites and achieve their business objectives (Kiani, 1998). Marketing professional must truly understand online social marketing campaigns and programs and understand how to do it effectively with performance measurement indicators. As the market dynamics all over the world are changing in relation to the young audience accessibility to social media and usage. It is important that strategic integration approaches are adopted in organization’s marketing communication plan (Rohm & Hanna, 2011). With the above reviews we can assume that GST is a tax reform which will change the scenario of the country as a support for this review study. Blogs as a tool for digital marketing have successfully created an impact for increasing sales revenue, especially for products where customers can read reviews and write comments about personal experiences. For businesses, online reviews have worked really well as part of their overall strategic marketing strategy (Zhang, 2013). Online
  19. 19. 9 services tools are more influencing than traditional methods of communication (Helm, Möller, Mauroner, Conrad, 2013). Online advertising is a powerful marketing vehicle for building brands and increasing traffic for companies to achieve success (Song, 2001). Expectations in terms of producing results and measuring success for advertisement money spent, digital marketing is more cost-efficient for measuring ROI on advertisement (Pepelnjak, 2008). Today, monotonous advertising and marketing techniques have given way to digital marketing. In addition, it is so powerful that it can help revive the economy and can create tremendous opportunities for governments to function in a more efficient manner (Munshi, 2012). Firms in Singapore have tested the success of digital marketing tools as being effective and useful for achieving results. (Teo, 2005). More importantly, growth in digital marketing has been due to the rapid advances in technologies and changing market dynamics (Mort, Sullivan, Drennan, Judy, 2002). In order for digital marketing to deliver result for businesses, digital content such as accessibility, navigation and speed are defined as the key characteristics for marketing (Kanttila, 2004). Other tried and tested tool for achieving success through digital marketing is the use of word- of-mouth WOM on social media and for making the site popular (Trusov, 2009). In addition, WOM is linked with creating new members and increasing traffic on the website which in return increases the visibility in terms of marketing. Social media with an extra ordinary example Facebook has opened the door for businesses to communicate with millions of people about products and services and has opened new marketing opportunities in the market. This is possible only if the managers are fully aware of using the communication strategies to engage the customers and enhancing their experience (Mangold, 2009). Today, monotonous advertising and marketing techniques have given way to digital marketing. In addition, it is so powerful that it can help revive the economy and can create tremendous opportunities for governments to function in a more efficient manner (Munshi, 2012). Firms in Singapore have tested the success of digital marketing tools as being effective and useful for achieving results. (Teo, 2005). Marketing professional must truly understand online social marketing campaigns and programs and understand how to do it effectively with performance measurement indicators. As the
  20. 20. 10 market dynamics all over the world are changing in relation to the young audience accessibility to social media and usage. It is important that strategic integration approaches are adopted in organization’s marketing communication plan (Rohm & Hanna, 2011). With the above reviews we can assume that GST is a tax reform which will change the scenario of the country as a support for this review study. Blogs as a tool for digital marketing have successfully created an impact for increasing sales revenue, especially for products where customers can read reviews and write comments about personal experiences. For businesses, online reviews have worked really well as part of their overall strategic marketing strategy (Zhang, 2013). Online services tools are more influencing than traditional methods of communication (Helm, Möller, Mauroner, Conrad, 2013). As part of study, it is proven that users experience increase in self-esteem and enjoyment when they adapt to social media which itself is a motivating sign for businesses and marketing professional (Arnott, 2013). Web experiences affect the mental process of consumers and enhance their buying decision online (Cetină, Cristiana, Rădulescu, 2012). The Internet is the most powerful tool for businesses (Yannopoulos, 2011). Marketing managers who fail to utilize the importance of the Internet in their business marketing strategy With digital marketing channels, businesses that want to perform their activities can use many different elements. Elements of digital marketing are suitable for use by firms of all sizes. The most commonly used digital marketing elements are Online Advertising, E-mail Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Text Messaging, Affiliate Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Pay per Click Advertisement (PPC). Online Advertising Online advertising includes advertisements produced on the internet (Deshwal, 2016). Online Advertising activities can be based on any internet website. In these types of ads, the advertiser tries to choose the channels that which can best address the target audience. Accordingly, adviser tries to create texts and images that clearly show the message he wants to give. Online advertising is divided into categories within itself (Deshwal, 2016).
  21. 21. 11 Fig 1.3: Example of online ads E-mail marketing E-mail marketing includes marketing activities via personal e-mail heaps. E-mail addresses can be obtained from existing customer data or can be sold by private companies according to the target group. Today, e-mail marketing is legally only if it is allowed. Businesses that do not receive approval for e-mail marketing from their customers may face legal sanctions. Unauthorized emails are called spam. Companies make ads based on their target groups by creating content on the e-mail. These contents are mostly visual. Embedded links in the incoming e-mail can be used to route destinations. E-mail receivers should also be provided with the possibility to exit from the e-mail chain. Thus, it is possible to prevent the undesired
  22. 22. 12 mails from driving and to prevent the brand image from creating a negative impression (Ellis- Chadwick, Doherty, 2010). Social Media Marketing: Social media is generally referred to as the communities people meet on the internet. These communities can be in different concepts. Social media tools are quite diverse today. Social media tools can be categorized as in Table 2 below (Province of Ontario, Ministry of Economic Development and Innovation, 2016). Text Messaging: Text messaging and marketing have been around for as long as mobile phones are being used. Marketing with text messaging uses mobile tools. The main focus of these tools is mobile phones. Marketing by text messaging is subject to the permission of the kit. Thus, unnecessary messages are not being blocked. Consumers usually send text messages and a confirmation message that they have approved to receive advertising messages. Based on this trail, companies start to send advertising messages. The main advantage of text messages is that instantly the desired information is transmitted to the target group. In addition, the increase in the number of companies that use text messages causes many messages to go out. This reduces the rate of looking at messages (Netmining, 2014). Search Engine Optimization (SEO):
  23. 23. 13 Nowadays almost every internet user searches at least one key word in search engines. Thus, the content they are looking for is accessible via search engines. The web sites in the search engines are sorted according to certain criteria. Getting top rankings on search engines gives your visitors more visitors. Therefore, companies want to optimize their internet sites according to the search engines. Pay per Click Advertisement (PPC): Search Engine Optimization (SEO) aims to organically increase traffic to your website. Pay Per Click Advertisement aims at getting traffic with a fee. The efficiency of this vehicle is measured by its display and click rates. There is a major service provider offering this service. The most known product names that offer this service are known as Google AdSense, Google Shopping Ads, and Facebook ads. Pay-per-click method there are certain points to be considered by those who want to advertise. The goal is to determine the target well. Thus, the money paid can be used efficiently. The other is to keep the display rate and click rate high. One way to do this is to show the ad for the right target audience. Compared to SEO, you can get faster results with pay-per-click method (Bouvier Kelly, 2015).
  24. 24. 14 1.8 CHAPTERISATION: This study report is presented in four chapters as follows; CHAPTER 1: The first chapter deals with a brief introduction to Digital marketing and states the objectives, scope, relevance, literature review, methodology and limitations of the study. CHAPTER 2: The second chapter deals with company profile and industry profile CHAPTER 3: The third chapter has been earmarked for Data Analysis and Interpretation. This chapter shows all the data collected from various sample units and the data are analysed using various statistical tools and represented graphically and interpreted thereon CHAPTER 4: The fourth chapter shows the findings, suggestions and conclusions drawn from the above study.
  25. 25. 15 COMPANY PROFILE CodeSteak LLP CodeSteak LLP is a registered company under the ministry of corporate affairs in India. The idea of designing and developing the most minimalistic and efficient UIX (user interface and experience) started in 2014 with an unregistered entity called Dike Internet. The entity was re- branded as CodeSteak which is legally registered UIX development brand. Director and Chief Executive, Krishna Moorthy kicked off the concept of CodeSteak with utmost passion with a brilliant team of people working behind the development and customer happiness Fig 1.4 Company logo Goal and Vision The idea of CodeSteak as a UIX (user interface and experience) design and development company is to make the Internet a minimalistic space with more beautiful and minimalistic designs with the utmost clear user experience. Attention to detail, performance, scalability,
  26. 26. 16 economic feasibility and the design makes a website complete. We would love to see more passion than pages. Services  UIX User Interface and Experience crafted with utmost detailing and precision.  Speed Your website will load faster than a Ferrari. Take a deep breath.  WordPress Content Management System trusted by over 172M websites and counting.  Server Green servers with 99.99% uptime is all it takes to run a website.  Woo Commerce E-Commerce platform that powers over 3.9 Million stores online.  Responsive Flexible from all nooks and corners. Even on your smart watch, technically. USER INTERFACE AND EXPERIENCE (UIX) Mainly codestreaks focus on UIX building making a new opening in digital marketing strategy Through minimal cost the output is high and assured. UIX (User Interface XML) is a set of technologies that constitute a framework for building web applications. The main focus of UIX is the user presentation layer of an application, with additional functionality for managing events and for managing the state of the application flow.
  27. 27. 17 UIX is designed to create applications with page-based navigation, such as an online human resources application, rather than full-featured applications requiring advanced interaction, such as an integrated development environment (IDE). User experience (abbreviated as UX) is how a person feels when interfacing with a system. The system could be a website, a web application or desktop software and, in modern contexts, is generally denoted by some form of human-computer interaction (HCI). Codesteaks packages WooSteak – 69 k  e-Commerce  SSL security  Server space  Quick support  Necessary pages  Super-fast loading  Responsive design  Payment integrations  Inventory management WordSteak – 29k
  28. 28. 18  WordPress  SSL security  Server space  Quick support  Necessary pages  Super-fast loading  Responsive design YouSteak- 99k+  Custom built  SSL security  Quick support  Necessary pages  Super-fast loading  Responsive design  Tailored for your brand Clients  Human stories  Blue box  KEMKO
  29. 29. 19  ISUZU  Lima  Credence  Grand Hayat  BMW IDUSTRY PPROFILE The World Wide Web (WWW) is a network of online content that is formatted in HTML and accessed via HTTP. The term refers to all the interlinked HTML pages that can be accessed over the Internet. The World Wide Web was originally designed in 1991 by Tim Berners-Lee while he was a contractor at CERN. A global computer network providing a variety of information and communication facilities, consisting of interconnected networks using standardized communication protocols. The origins of the Internet date back to research commissioned by the federal government of the United States in the 1960s to build robust, fault-tolerant communication with computer networks. The primary precursor network, the ARPANET, initially served as a backbone for interconnection of regional academic and military networks in the 1980s. The funding of the National Science Foundation Network as a new backbone in the 1980s, as well as private funding for other commercial extensions, led to worldwide participation in the development of
  30. 30. 20 new networking technologies, and the merger of many networks. The linking of commercial networks and enterprises by the early 1990s marked the beginning of the transition to the modern Internet, and generated a sustained exponential growth as generations of institutional, personal, and mobile computers were connected to the network. Although the Internet was widely used by academia in the 1980s, commercialization incorporated its services and technologies into virtually every aspect of modern life. Most traditional communication media, including telephony, radio, television, paper mail and newspapers are reshaped, redefined, or even bypassed by the Internet, giving birth to new services such as email, Internet telephony, Internet television, online music, digital newspapers, and video streaming websites. Newspaper, book, and other print publishing are adapting to website technology, or are reshaped into blogging, web feeds and online news aggregators. The Internet has enabled and accelerated new forms of personal interactions through instant messaging, Internet forums, and social networking. Online shopping has grown exponentially both for major retailers and small businesses and entrepreneurs, as it enables firms to extend their "brick and mortar" presence to serve a larger market or even sell goods and services entirely online. Business-to-business and financial services on the Internet affect supply chains across entire industries. The Internet has no single centralized governance in either technological implementation or policies for access and usage; each constituent network sets its own policies. The overreaching definitions of the two principal name spaces in the Internet, the Internet Protocol address (IP address) space and the Domain Name System (DNS), are directed by a maintainer organization, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). The technical underpinning and standardization of the core protocols is an activity of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), a non-profit organization of loosely affiliated international participants that anyone may associate with by contributing technical expertise. In November 2006, the Internet was included on USA Today's list of New Seven Wonders.
  31. 31. 21 When the term Internet is used to refer to the specific global system of interconnected Internet Protocol (IP) networks, the word is a proper noun according to the Chicago Manual of Style that should be written with an initial capital letter. In common use and the media, it is often not capitalized, viz. the internet. Some guides specify that the word should be capitalized when used as a noun, but not capitalized when used as an adjective. The Internet is also often referred to as the Net, as a short form of network. Historically, as early as 1849, the word interknitted was used capitalized as an adjective, meaning interconnected or interwoven. The designers of early computer networks used internet both as a noun and as a verb in shorthand form of internetwork or internetworking, meaning interconnecting computer networks. The terms Internet and World Wide Web are often used interchangeably in everyday speech; it is common to speak of "going on the Internet" when using a web browser to view web pages. However, the World Wide Web or the Web is only one of a large number of Internet services. The Web is a collection of interconnected documents (web pages) and other web resources, linked by hyperlinks and URLs.The term Interweb is a portmanteau of Internet and World Wide Web typically used sarcastically to parody a technically savvy user The Internet of Things (IoT) is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human- to-computer interaction.
  32. 32. 22 The definition of the Internet of Things has evolved due to the convergence of multiple technologies, real-time analytics, machine learning, commodity sensors, and embedded systems. Traditional fields of embedded systems, wireless sensor networks, control systems, automation (including home and building automation), and others all contribute to enabling the Internet of Things. In the consumer market, IoT technology is most synonymous with products pertaining to the concept of the "smart home", covering devices and appliances (such as lighting fixtures, thermostats, home security systems and cameras, and other home appliances) that support one or more common ecosystems, and can be controlled via devices associated with that ecosystem, such as smartphones and smart speakers. There are a number of serious concerns about dangers in the growth of IoT, especially in the areas of privacy and security, and consequently industry and governmental moves to begin to address these A website or web sites a collection of related network web resources, such as web pages, multimedia content, which are typically identified with a common domain name, and published on at least one web server. Notable examples are wikipedia.org, google.com, and amazon.com. Websites can be accessed via a public Internet Protocol (IP) network, such as the Internet, or a private local area network (LAN), by a uniform resource locator (URL) that identifies the site. Websites can have many functions and can be used in various fashions; a website can be a personal website, a corporate website for a company, a government website, an organization website, etc. Websites are typically dedicated to a particular topic or purpose, ranging from entertainment and social networking to providing news and education. All publicly accessible websites collectively constitute the World Wide Web, while private websites, such as a company's website for its employees, and are typically part of an intranet.
  33. 33. 23 Internet and businesses Before the Internet, businesses often found it difficult to connect to customers, speed up their service and carefully watch the business climate. The Internet has revolutionized how business is conducted and has helped create a more efficient market. Forrester Forecaster has predicted that 8 percent of retail purchases will be made online by 2014. Forrester Forecaster also reports that retail sales online totalled $155 billion in 2009. Personable The Internet has allowed businesses to create communities for those that share similar interests in products and businesses. These communities help businesses develop their brand and create a positive image. Businesses are able to customize products or services with ease, which increases the satisfaction of the customers and increases profits. The Internet has enabled business to obtain valuable information about the interests of certain demographics. Consequently, businesses are also able to effectively use targeted advertising by appealing to specific publishers and media that are specifically related to their product or service. Information The plethora of information on the Internet enables businesses to learn about trends that may affect them, observe consumer behaviour, discover products that could enhance their service or business and increase their knowledge of the industry. Information that used to be reserved for the most influential people in the industry or academics is now easier to find. The information also helps the consumers find products and services that are suitable for them. The amount of reviews and information about businesses on the Internet helps consumers feel more in control and comfortable with making a purchase. The speed of accessing information on the Internet increases the rate of decision-making of both consumers and businesses and saves time that can be used for productive activities.
  34. 34. 24 Accessible The Internet bridges the gap between consumers and businesses. The advent of the Internet has made the presence of businesses global. Consumers have access to products that are abroad or across state lines. Communication between consumers and businesses is more open and transparent. Consumers can now use email, chat or forums to connect with other consumers, ask pertinent questions about the service or product, obtain customer support and offer suggestions. The communication between customers and businesses increases customer satisfaction and enables businesses to get connected to the customers. The accessibility enables businesses to further expand their service or product, which increases profit. Easier Entry In the past, entry into the business world was severely restricted. With the Internet, start-up and advertising costs are significantly lower. Small businesses can start a low-cost website, gain visibility and advertising through connecting with blogs, social networking and affiliate programs and even find venture capital/investors. The Internet also enables people to find talent with ease due to the use of online job boards and career-based social networking. The Internet allows businesses to research products and services in demand to gain dominance over a niche. This increases entry into small niches and reduces the chance of failure. Investing
  35. 35. 25 The Internet has eased the conditions of investing. It’s easier to track the profits of businesses and research factors from the news that may affect a business. The Internet has opened investing to more participants. Consumers can invest in businesses that they may not have discovered without the Internet. Ability to Communicate A business' ability to communicate with its employees, customers and associates changed dramatically when the Internet yielded new communication tools. Email and instant messaging have changed the face of business communication. According to a study conducted by the Small Business Administration, 36 percent of women business owners and 38 percent of male business owners use email very frequently, while over half of both men and women use email at least occasionally. Rise of Telecommuting Many businesses are now offering the option for their employees to work from home using office equipment provided by the company. This process, referred to as telecommuting, allows a business to decrease its overhead costs by needing less office space and using less in utilities for daily operation. According to the Suite Commute website, in 2008, 33.7 million employees telecommuted. Marketing to a Wider Area With the advent of Internet marketing, a business must stay abreast of the needs of its customers. Competition is no longer localized; a business now has competition all over the world. It is imperative that a business know what its customers want and deliver it. Surveys, questionnaires, feedback forms and comments on a website can be used to monitor a business' customers' needs. Using Digital Advertising
  36. 36. 26 Including the Internet in a business' advertising budget extends a business' ability to attract customers from their back yard to all four corners of the globe. Websites, banner placement and search engine optimization, also referred to as SEO, allow a business to have a presence on the web and reach millions of potential customers. Collaborating with Other Businesses Working with other businesses and professionals is simplified with the use of the Internet. Internet seminars, also called webinars, make collaborating on projects with people all over the world as easy as logging onto a website. Bargaining power of customers: The internet has made the customer well informed about products and available substitute. Companies have to be careful in presenting differentiation and pricing. Bargaining power of suppliers: Suppliers are well informed about happening in the industry thanks to the internet. Threat of competition: The internet has made transparency and honest important factor in success of the company. Customers tend to know more about the company. The internet has lowered the cost of searching new available products.
  37. 37. 27 Business Transaction: The internet has encouraged the culture of online business or e-commerce. In recent years many players have opened shops through e-commerce. Internet banking, payment gateways, etc. are part of normal supply chain transaction. Work Flexibility: The internet has enabled workers to log in from remote location and home. It has helped on the move employees by remaining in touch with happenings of work. Web based application: The internet has facilitated the development of concept like cloud computing, which has enabled process and storing of data in large proportion. The internet has helped reduce infrastructure cost of the company. The Internet Industry consists of companies that provide a wide variety of products and services primarily online through their Web sites. Operations include, but are not limited to, search engines, retailers, travel services, as well as dial-up and broadband access services. As product offerings can vary widely within the industry, participants don't all compete with each other. The industry is not particularly capital intensive, although some participants must continually invest in their operations to remain competitive. Many companies have healthy cash flow,
  38. 38. 28 which can be used for capital expenditures, to make acquisitions, and to repurchase shares. The presentation of historical figures, estimates, and projections for Internet companies follows the standard Value Line page format. Industry Fundamentals Companies in the Internet Industry operate in a highly competitive environment, subject to rapid technological change. Barriers to entry vary, depending upon the particular markets served. Internet companies operate on the global stage, and results often depend upon the performance of overseas markets and currency exchange rates. Moreover, weakness in the retail economy or lower online advertising expenditures can hinder the performance of many participants. Still, long-term prospects for the industry are fairly encouraging. Trends such as increasing worldwide Internet usage, overseas expansion, and the continued popularity of online advertising ought to further benefit companies in this industry. As a result, many industry participants seem well-positioned in attractive markets. Revenues One important measure that potential investors ought to consider when examining Internet companies is revenue growth. The performance of a particular market, along with a company's share of that market, are important drivers of top-line growth. Revenues can also be impacted by such factors as subscriber growth and transaction volume. A strong top-line advance is much more difficult to achieve during periods of economic weakness. Earnings per Share
  39. 39. 29 Profitability can vary considerably among industry participants, depending upon the markets they serve and the cost structure of their operations. Recent trends in profit margins can signal investors about a company's operating health, or lack thereof. Return on equity is another important measure that investors ought to consider. Companies with a strong competitive advantage and capable management are more likely to sport wide profit margins and earn high returns on equity. Share earnings are perhaps the most important driver of stock prices, and industry participants with strong earnings growth over an extended period will most likely experience healthy stock price appreciation during that time frame. Several Internet companies have been active in share repurchases, and it seems likely that buybacks will continue to be a feature of this group. New Offerings Given the dynamic nature of the Internet industry, companies must innovate to remain competitive. This can simply mean offering customers new products and services. However, industry participants must also position themselves to benefit from technological developments, and the creation or expansion of markets. For example, in the search engine arena, prospects appear bright in the mobile and video markets. The continued introduction of new applications in these areas appears likely. Acquisitions and Partnerships Acquisitions and strategic partnerships are not unusual for companies in the Internet Industry. These moves allow participants to better serve customers and gain market share. The acquisition of a rival can reduce competitive pressure, whereas the purchase of a new technology can allow a company to better serve its own markets and enter new ones. Ideally, these activities allow a company to diversify its revenue stream and will ultimately prove
  40. 40. 30 accretive to earnings. Smaller companies may even find themselves the target of an acquisition. In sum, Internet companies will likely continue to make acquisitions and form partnership agreements, though their timing and scope are uncertain. Restructuring Initiatives During a challenging economic period, industry participants can engage in a number of measures to improve performance. The divestiture of underperforming, noncore operations is one strategy. A realignment of a company's operations is another. Furthermore, many companies initiate measures to improve their cost structure during difficult times. Final Thoughts With solid cash balances and low debt-to-equity ratios, many industry participants sport a healthy capital position. This is especially important during periods of economic distress. The Internet Industry appears to have attractive growth prospects, suggesting that aggressive investors may find some of these stocks attractive. However, conservative accounts may prefer to look elsewhere, given the uncertainty associated with this industry. As a whole, this group carries above-average market risk. Results can vary significantly from one period to the next for some industry participants, and these stocks have below-average scores for Price Stability and Earnings Predictability. Moreover, income-oriented accounts may have little interest here, since few participants pay dividends. When analysing a particular company, investors are well advised to consider growth in revenues and share earnings in recent years. Companies with an established track record of sustained profitability are obviously preferable. Timeliness is also an important consideration, especially for momentum investor
  41. 41. 31 ANALYSIS AND INTERPRETATION OF DATA: This chapter is devoted to analyse the primary and secondary data collected through the course of study and to draw the interpretations therefrom. The perceptions of the respondents with regard to the matters under study are also analysed in this chapter Table No 2.1 What loopholes do digital marketing has over traditional marketing? Interpretation: Most of the respondents opined that the all the issues listed above is the drawback of digital marketing followed by privacy issues and fraudulent is an issue regarding in effective digital marketing. From the above it is clear that people privacy, lack of demonstration etc. is way digital marketing can’t be implemented in an effective way The above data is represented in a graphically way Choices Response % Privacy issue 10 20 More susceptible 0 0 More scope of fraudulent 10 20 Lack of demonstration 0 0 All of the above 30 60 Total 50 100
  42. 42. 32 Fig 2.1 Privacy issue More susceptible More scope of fraudulent Lack of demonstration all of the above
  43. 43. 33 Table no 2.2 Brand awareness is more through digital than offline Choices Response % Agree 13 26 Disagree 5 10 Neutral 2 4 Strongly agree 30 60 Strongly disagree 0 0 Total 50 100 Interpretation: From the above it is well said that brand awareness is more effective through digital than offline that is, most of the respondents agreed on this factor followed by that there is a disagreement by less in no The above data is represented in pie chart, Fig 2.2 Agree Disagree No opium Strongly agree Strongly disagree
  44. 44. 34 Table no 2.3: Companies should focus on digital marketing for better visibility Choices Responses % Agree 20 40 Disagree 5 10 Neutral 0 0 Strongly agree 25 50 Strongly disagree 0 0 Total 50 100 Interpretation: 90% of the respondents have agreed on the factor that digital marketing should focus on better visibility followed 20 respondents agreed on the factor where 5 respondents disagreed The above data is represented in pie chart Fig 2.3 Agree Disagree No opium Strongly agree
  45. 45. 35 Table no 2.4: Digital marketing helps in increasing wed traffic Choices Response % Agree 8 16 Disagree 0 0 Neutral 0 0 Strongly agree 42 84 Strongly disagree 0 0 Total 50 100 Interpretation: From the above data respondents have agreed and strongly supported the factor that digital marketing increase web traffic The above data is represented in pie chart Fig 2.4 Agree Disagree No opium Strongly agree
  46. 46. 36 Table no 2.5: Digital marketing is a prime strategy to increase revenue Choices Response % Agree 7 14 Disagree 10 20 Neutral 1 2 Strongly agree 30 60 Strongly disagree 2 4 Total 50 100 Interpretation: from the following it can be said most respondents strongly agreed on the factor followed 10 of the respondents disagree on the factor digital marketing cannot increase revenue of an company adding there are 7 respondents agree to the factor and 2 who strongly disagree The above data is represented in pie chart Fig no 2.5 Agree Disagree No opium Strongly agree Strongly disagree
  47. 47. 37 Table no 2.6: Which source is more effective in brand awareness? Choices Response % Print ads 10 20 Television commercials 5 10 Outdoor media 5 10 Digital platforms 30 60 Total 50 100 Interpretation: from the following most respondents preferred digital platforms than other medium where T.V commercials and outdoor media has less response The above data is represented in bar graph Fig 2.6 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 Category 1 print ads T.V commercials outdoor media Digital platform
  48. 48. 38 Table no 2.7: Now a days purchases over online is more therefore it makes digital marketing need of the hour Choices Response % Agree 12 24 Disagree 2 4 Neutral 10 20 Strongly agree 21 42 Strongly disagree 5 10 Total 50 100 Interpretation: from the following most respondents have strongly agreed that digital marketing is very important following few respondents have agree to the factor similarly .respondents have an neutral side to this factor too The above data is represented in pie chart Fig 2.7 Agree Disagree No opium Strongly agree Strongly disagree
  49. 49. 39 Table no 2.8: Increase in web traffic leads to more online purchase which is through effective digital marketing Choices Response % Agree 30 60 Disagree 0 0 Neutral 10 20 Strongly agree 10 20 Strongly disagree 0 0 Total 50 100 Interpretation: it is clear from the above that effective digital marketing can increase both web traffic a revenue for a company provided with effective digital marketing strategies and tools The above data is represented in pie chart Fig no 2.8 Agree Disagree Neutral Strongly agree Strongly disagree
  50. 50. 40 Table 2.9: Which among this is an effective digital marketing tool Choices Response % Social media marketing 9 18 Content marketing 15 30 SEO 17 34 Influence marketing 5 10 Email marketing 4 8 Total 50 100 Interpretation: from the following data SEO has is said to be more effective tool than others followed by content marketing and social media marketing. The above data is represented in pie chart Fig 2.9 Social media marketing Content marketing SEO Influence marketing Email marketing
  51. 51. 41 Table no 2.10: Best way to increase web traffic is through digital marketing Choices Response % Agree 25 50 Disagree 0 0 Neutral 5 10 Strongly agree 20 20 Strongly disagree 0 0 Total 50 100 Interpretation: it is clear from the above data that prominent method to increase web traffic is through digital marketing where 25 respondents agreed and 20 strongly agreed to this factor The above data is represented in pie chart Fig 2.10 Agree Disagree Neutral Strongly agree Strongly disagree
  52. 52. 42 Table no 2.11: Digital marketing is cost effective than traditional marketing Choices Response % Agree 5 10 Disagree 0 0 Neutral 10 20 Strongly agree 35 70 Strongly disagree 0 0 Total 50 100 Interpretation: It can be Interpreted that 35 of the respondents strongly agree to the factor digital marketing is cost effective whereas 10 of the respondents is neutral to the factor followed 5 of the respondents agreed to the factor The above data is represented in pie chart Fig no 2.11 Agree Disagree Neutral Strongly agree Strongly disagree
  53. 53. 43 Table no 2.12: Digital marketing is a key factor for a company to cope up with competition Choices Response % Agree 25 50 Disagree 10 20 Neutral 5 10 Strongly agree 10 20 Strongly disagree 0 0 Total 50 100 Interpretation: it can be Interpreted that digital marketing is an imp factor to hold an market share that is to compete with the competitors , from the following 25 respondents agreed to this factor where there are 10 respondents disagreeing this factor The above data is represented in bar graph, Fig 2.12 0 1 2 3 4 5 strongly disagree strongly agree neutral disagree agree
  54. 54. 44 Table no 2.13: Digital marketing helps in finding new potential customers Choices Response % Agree 13 26 Disagree 7 14 Neutral 2 4 Strongly agree 18 36 Strongly disagree 10 20 Total 50 100 Interpretation: from the above data we can see that most respondents that is, 18 have agreed to the factor that digital marketing helps in finding new potential customers whereas followed by that 13 respondents have agreed and 10 respondents disagreeing to this factor The above data is represented in pie chart, Fig 2.13 Agree Disagree Neutral Strongly agree Strongly disagree
  55. 55. 45 Table no 2.14: Proper knowledge of digital marketing tools and techniques is essential Choices Responses % Agree 10 20 Disagree 3 6 Neutral 5 10 Strongly agree 30 60 Strongly disagree 2 4 Total 50 100 Interpretation: it is evident from the above data that digital marketing requires proper knowledge digital marketing e where 30 respondents agreed to this factor followed 10 have agreed to this. Less respondents are there both disagreement and neutral The above data is represented in pie chart Fig 2.14 Agree Disagree Neutral Strongly agree Strongly disagree
  56. 56. 46 Fig 2.15: Digital marketing helps in lead generation Choices Responses % Agree 30 60 Disagree 3 6 Neutral 2 4 Strongly agree 5 10 Strongly disagree 10 20 Total 50 100 Interpretation: from the following data it is evident that digital marketing helps in lead generation where 30 respondents have agreed on this factor following there is an disagreement by 10 respondents The above data is represented in pie chart Fig 2.15 Agree Disagree Neutral Strongly agree Strongly disagree
  57. 57. 47 Table no 2.16: Less web traffic means inefficient digital marketing strategies Choices Responses % Agree 14 28 Disagree 6 12 Neutral 10 20 Strongly agree 17 34 Strongly disagree 3 6 Total 50 100 Interpretation: it is clear that poor digital marketing strategies leads to less web traffic which is agreed by 14 and strongly agreed by 17 respondents followed 10 respondents were neutral The above data is represented in pie chart Fig no 2.16 Agree Disagree Neutral Strongly agree Strongly disagree
  58. 58. 48 Table no 2.17: Visibility and web traffic is the key benefit of digital marketing Choices Responses % Agree 16 32 Disagree 7 14 Neutral 4 8 Strongly agree 23 46 Strongly disagree 0 0 Total 50 100 Interpretation: it is evident that 23 respondents have strongly agreed to the factor that these both are the key factors whereas 16 respondents have agreed followed 7 of the respondents disagreed to this statement The above data is represented in pie chart Fig 2.17 Agree Disagree Neutral Strongly agree Strongly disagree
  59. 59. 49 Table no 2.18: I like to purchase products online because Choices Responses % Convenience 16 32 Pricing 7 14 Choice of products 4 8 Better quality of products 23 46 All of the above 0 0 Total 50 100 Interpretation: it is evident that 23 respondents have strongly agreed to the factor that these both are the key factors whereas 16 respondents have agreed followed 7 of the respondents disagreed to this statement The above data is represented in pie chart Fig 2.18 Agree Disagree Neutral Strongly agree Strongly disagree
  60. 60. 50 Table no 2.19: What is the most important aspect in digital marketing? Choices Response % Research 5 10 Effective use of tools 0 0 Knowledge of the target audience 10 20 Knowing customer journey(UX) 35 70 All of the above 0 0 Total 50 100 Interpretation: It can be Interpreted that 35 of the respondents strongly agree to the factor digital marketing is cost effective whereas 10 of the respondents is neutral to the factor followed 5 of the respondents agreed to the factor The above data is represented in pie chart Fig no 2.19 Agree Disagree Neutral Strongly agree Strongly disagree
  61. 61. 51 Table no 2.20: Digital Marketing is a key element in promotion Choices Response % Agree 8 16 Disagree 0 0 Neutral 0 0 Strongly agree 42 84 Strongly disagree 0 0 Total 50 100 Interpretation: From the above data respondents have agreed and strongly supported the factor that digital marketing increase web traffic The above data is represented in pie chart Fig 2.20 Agree Disagree No opium Strongly agree
  62. 62. 52 Findings  Digital marketing is required to increase web traffic therefore increases the profitability of the company and visibility  UI/UX is effective and helps to build traffic and leads  UI/UX identification is an important stage in digital marketing strategy  Digital marketing is an prominent way In increasing revenue for an organisation  Digital marketing increase lead therefore giving better sales to the company  Digital marketing helps in finding new potential clients  Brand awareness can done through effective digital marketing  Digital marketing is the primary method to increase web traffic  Proper knowledge of the digital marketing tools and techniques is essential  Digital marketing is the need of the hour since every activities are through online  Digital marketing is an cost effective strategy compared to traditional platform  SEO is one of the main tools used by digital marketers  Social media and content marketing are too important tools  Proper strategy and customer study should be done before digital marketing  Digital marketing helps companies to reach out to an wider customer  Privacy issues and fraudulent t are the main loopholes of digital marketing  Digital usage of customers are increasing therefore makes digital marketing vital
  63. 63. 53 Suggestions  Companies should mix & match various mediums to reach their desired target audience.  This will help to spread awareness among them and to influence buyers behaviour  Every company big or small should grab this advantage and include Digital marketing in their marketing efforts. Digital marketing forms can be mainly SEO, Social media marketing, Email marketing etc.  Consumers find certain benefits in digital marketing over traditional marketing; therefore companies can spend more on online media rather than the traditional tools  Proper planning and knowledge of customer , digital marketing tools is an essential element therefore proper measures should be taken  Customer data should be kept safe and protected preventing any hack or other cyber attack
  64. 64. 54 Conclusion The study concludes that consumers rely upon more than one medium in order to enhance their brand related knowledge. It means that they use the combination of various sources for making final purchase decision. Along with the traditional sources now a days they rely on online platforms Consumers do require detailed information about the brand so as to evaluate its strengths & weaknesses; this ample amount of information then saves their time by allowing them to make the purchase decision quickly. The study also reveals that main reason for growing importance of digital marketing as the increasing literacy about internet among people. They have identified that internet is truly advantageous through which they can serve their various purposes mainly social networking, online shopping & media sharing (photo, music, video). This efficacy of internet has intensified their tendency of being online. Which makes digital marketing important and its role in increasing web traffic Today’s consumers strongly feel that every company must use this efficacy to strengthen its marketing efforts. So that they will get motivated to use digital marketing with the intent of getting access to exclusive content about the brand and getting discount and sharing their feedback about brand with the advent of internet technology, consumers’ preference towards traditional marketing tools has decreased. Most popular traditional marketing tools are television & print media. The major benefits of digital marketing are its capability of interaction between consumers and advertisers followed by availability of wide range of information & ease of shopping. These benefits make digital marketing superior than traditional marketing. But at the same time consumers are susceptible about the user-safety side of internet. They feel that digital marketing is unsafe as it may lead to increase in frauds & privacy issue.
  65. 65. 55 BIBLIOGRAPHY
  66. 66. 56 Articles 1. Philip Kotler & Kevin Lane Keller, Marketing Management, 2006, 2. Warren J. Keeyan, Global Marketing Management, USA, Prentice-Hall of India Pvt. Ltd., 2002, 3. Philip Kotler & Kevin Lane Keller, Marketing Management, New Delhi, Pearson Education, 2006, 4. Belch, G. E. and Belch, M. A., 2004. Advertising and Promotion – An Integrated Marketing Communications Perspective. 6th Ed. New York: Tata McGraw-Hill. 5. Beard, Fred K., Conflict in the Integrated Marketing Communications Task Group, in Proceedings of the 1993 Conference of the American Academy of Advertising, E. Thorson, Ed., Omnipress, Madison, Wl. 1993, 6. Abed Abedniya, Sahar Sabbaghi Mahmouei, The Impact of Social Networking Websites to Facilitate the Effectiveness of Viral Marketing, December 2010, International Journal of Advanced Computer Science and Applications, Vol. 1, No.6 7. Andrea C. Wojnicki, Word-of-Mouth and Word-of-Web: Talking About Products, Talking About Me, 2006, Advances in Consumer Research, Volume 33. 8. Chaffey, D., Ellis-Chadwick, Johnston, K.F. and Mayer, R., 2003. Internet Marketing: Strategy, Implementation and Practice. 2nd ed. Edinburgh: Pearson Education
  67. 67. 57 Websites  http://www.ukessays.co.uk/essays/marketing/integrated-marketingcommunication.php  http://alexandramimoun.wordpress.com/thesis-integrated-marketingcommunications  http://www.articlesbase.com/marketing-tips-articles/integrated- marketingmanagement-imc-4029166.html  http://www.scoop.it/t/imc-integrated- marketingcommunication/p/4001040025/2013/05/05/the-communication-mix  http://www.socialmediatoday.com/content/marketing-trends-2013-and-beyond  http://teamkuhner.com/2011/09/20/integrated-marketing-communication-imc/  http://www.get-free-web-traffic.com/benefits-of-online-marketing.html  http://EzineArticles.com/?expert=Jerry_Ihejirika  http://ezinearticles.com/?Benefits-of-Internet-Marketing&id=3068318  www.proquest.com  www.emarald.com  www.wikipedia.com  www.techopedia.com  www.webopedia.com
  68. 68. 58 ANNEXURE
  69. 69. 59 QUESTIONNAIRE: 1. What loopholes do online marketing has over traditional marketing?  Privacy issue  More susceptible  More scope of fraudulent activities  Lack of demonstration  Often interpreting 2. Brand awareness is more through digital than offline  Agree  Disagree  Neutral  Strongly agree  Strongly disagree 3. Companies should focus on digital marketing for better visibility  Agree  Disagree  Neutral  Strongly agree  Strongly disagree 4. Digital marketing helps in increasing web traffic  Agree  Disagree
  70. 70. 60  Neutral  Strongly agree  Strongly disagree 5. Digital marketing is a prime strategy to increase revenue  Agree  Disagree  Neutral  Strongly agree  Strongly disagree 6. Which source is more effective in brand awareness?  Print ads  Television commercials  Outdoor media  Digital platforms  7. Now a days purchases over online is more therefore it makes digital marketing need of the hour  Agree  Disagree  Neutral  Strongly agree  Strongly disagree 8. Increase in web traffic leads to more online purchase which is through effective digital marketing
  71. 71. 61  Agree  Disagree  Neutral  Strongly agree  Strongly disagree 9. Which among this is an effective digital marketing tool?  Social media marketing  Content marketing  SEO  Influence marketing  Email marketing 10. Best way to increase web traffic is through digital marketing  Agree  Disagree  Neutral  Strongly agree  Strongly disagree 11. Digital marketing is cost effective than traditional marketing case study on company UIX  Agree  Disagree  Neutral  Strongly agree
  72. 72. 62  Strongly disagree 12. Digital marketing is a key factor for a company to cope up with competition  Agree  Disagree  Neutral  Strongly agree  Strongly disagree 13. Digital marketing helps in finding new potential customers  Agree  Disagree  Neutral  Strongly agree  Strongly disagree 14. Proper knowledge of digital marketing tools and techniques is essential  Agree  Disagree  Neutral  Strongly agree  Strongly disagree 15. Digital marketing helps in lead generation
  73. 73. 63  Agree  Disagree  Neutral  Strongly agree  Strongly disagree 16. Less web traffic means inefficient digital marketing strategies  Agree  Disagree  Neutral  Strongly agree  Strongly disagree 17. Visibility and web traffic is the key benefit of digital marketing  Agree  Disagree  Neutral  Strongly agree  Strongly disagree 18. I like to purchase products online because  Convenience  Pricing  Choice of products  Better quality of products  All of the above
  74. 74. 64 19. What is the most important aspect in digital marketing?  Research  Effective use of tools  Knowledge of the target audience  Knowing customer journey (UX)  All of the above 20. Digital Marketing is a key element in promotion  Agree  Disagree  Neutral  Strongly agree  Strongly disagree

×