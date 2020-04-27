Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dominicana: A Novel #AMZBOOKS, #MOBIPOCKET, #POPULARBOOK2020
Book Details Title : Dominicana: A Novel Author : Support in : Android, Mac, Windows, IOS, PC Screen Reader : Support Form...
Descriptions Fifteen-year-old Ana Cancion never dreamed of moving to America, the way the girls she grew up with in the Do...
City Music
Link For Download Book Available Formats : PDF/EPUB/MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD BOOK
MEET YOUR NEXT FAVORITE BOOK Over 4.5 million eBooks ready to download now. Discover important books for all ages - to rea...
Books [PDF] Dominicana: A Novel *by
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Books [PDF] Dominicana: A Novel *by

17 views

Published on

Fifteen-year-old Ana Cancion never dreamed of moving to America, the way the girls she grew up with in the Dominican countryside did. But when Juan Ruiz proposes and promises to take her to New York City, she has to say yes. It doesn?t matter that he is twice her age, that there is no love between them. Their marriage is an opportunity for her entire close-knit family to eventually immigrate. So on New Year?s Day, 1965, Ana leaves behind everything she knows and becomes Ana Ruiz, a wife confined to a cold six-floor walk-up in Washington Heights. Lonely and miserable, Ana hatches a reckless plan to escape. But at the bus terminal, she is stopped by Cesar, Juan?s free-spirited younger brother, who convinces her to stay.As the Dominican Republic slides into political turmoil, Juan returns to protect his family?s assets, leaving Cesar to take care of Ana. Suddenly, Ana is free to take English lessons at a local church, lie on the beach at Coney Island, see a movie at Radio City Music

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Books [PDF] Dominicana: A Novel *by

  1. 1. Dominicana: A Novel #AMZBOOKS, #MOBIPOCKET, #POPULARBOOK2020
  2. 2. Book Details Title : Dominicana: A Novel Author : Support in : Android, Mac, Windows, IOS, PC Screen Reader : Support Format Covers : Kindle, Hardcover, Paperback
  3. 3. Descriptions Fifteen-year-old Ana Cancion never dreamed of moving to America, the way the girls she grew up with in the Dominican countryside did. But when Juan Ruiz proposes and promises to take her to New York City, she has to say yes. It doesn?t matter that he is twice her age, that there is no love between them. Their marriage is an opportunity for her entire close-knit family to eventually immigrate. So on New Year?s Day, 1965, Ana leaves behind everything she knows and becomes Ana Ruiz, a wife confined to a cold six-floor walk-up in Washington Heights. Lonely and miserable, Ana hatches a reckless plan to escape. But at the bus terminal, she is stopped by Cesar, Juan?s free- spirited younger brother, who convinces her to stay.As the Dominican Republic slides into political turmoil, Juan returns to protect his family?s assets, leaving Cesar to take care of Ana. Suddenly, Ana is free to take English lessons at a local church, lie on the beach at Coney Island, see a movie at Radio
  4. 4. City Music
  5. 5. Link For Download Book Available Formats : PDF/EPUB/MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  6. 6. MEET YOUR NEXT FAVORITE BOOK Over 4.5 million eBooks ready to download now. Discover important books for all ages - to read this month and beyond. Read anytime, anywhere with Booktorrent. SIGN UP NOW AND START READING RIGHT AWAY Thanks for joining us !

×