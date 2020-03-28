Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SEMIOTICA Ronny Cisneros Tercero Diseño “A”
Semiotica La semiótica es la ciencia de los signos, la reflexión sobre los signos se confundió durante mucho tiempo con...
Qué aporta la semiótica a la práctica del diseño gráfico La semiótica se podía usar como ciencia e instrumento de ...
DISEÑO  La palabra diseño se ha convertido en un término complejo, aplicado a cualquier actividad que requiera selecci...
LO GRÁFICO  Lo gráfico es un signo, el acto gráfico fundamental, siguiendo a Gibson, es el trazo que deja el hombre co...
SEMIÓTICA DEL SIGNO VISUAL  El signo es cualquier cosa que nos haga venir a la mente otra cosa más allá de la impresio...
ANÁLISIS SEMIÓTICO  El análisis semiótico de los productos visuales del diseño gráfico, permite comprender claramen...
POÉTICA Y RETÓRICA DEL DISEÑO GRÁFICO  La retórica visual o no visual, se funda en el arte del manejo de las figuras...
ANÁLISIS TEÓRICO Y CREACIÓN  El diseño gráfico de un fotomontaje se inscribe dentro de los fenómenos visuales consi...
LA APLICACIÓN DE LA SEMIÓTICA AL PROCESO DEL DISEÑO  Esta experiencia ha sido claramente identificada en el campo del ...
La teoría semiótica.  Algunos teóricos tratan de imponer paradigmas nuevos a toda costa sin importar la confusión que...
El proceso del diseño  La Metodología a diferencia de los procesos implica el estudio de los métodos, es la explicacio...
El diseño desde una perspectiva del proceso metódico no implica solamente sentarse a dibujar, trazar o proyectar lo prim...
Tiene un sistema fundamental de referencia dentro del que se trabaja y tiene como sujeto operativo al diseñador quien ten...
RONNY CISNEROS
Ronny cisneros semiotica
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ronny cisneros semiotica

27 views

Published on

Un análisis referente a la semiotica

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ronny cisneros semiotica

  1. 1. SEMIOTICA Ronny Cisneros Tercero Diseño “A”
  2. 2. Semiotica La semiótica es la ciencia de los signos, la reflexión sobre los signos se confundió durante mucho tiempo con la reflexión sobre el lenguaje, sin embargo, hay una teoría semiótica implícita en las especulaciones lingüísti- cas que la Antigüedad nos ha legado: tanto en China como en la India, en Grecia, como en Roma, los modistas de la Edad Media también formulaban ideas sobre el lenguaje que tienen un alcance semiótico. La lengua es un sistema de signos que expresan ideas y, por lo tanto, comparable a la escritura, el alfa- beto de los sordomudos, los ritos simbólicos, las formas de cortesía, las señales militares.
  3. 3. Qué aporta la semiótica a la práctica del diseño gráfico La semiótica se podía usar como ciencia e instrumento de investigación en las disciplinas más diversas, espacio, tiempo, estética, música, arquitectura, pintura, cinematografía, fotografía, comics, publicidad, textos, literatura, teatro, teología, etcétera. Sabemos que el mundo de la comunicación es el mundo de los signos, o sea, el de la semiótica, es ese dominio de los signos, sus funciones, su sintaxis, su significado, su práctica, lo que definirá en una gran parte al diseñador.
  4. 4. DISEÑO  La palabra diseño se ha convertido en un término complejo, aplicado a cualquier actividad que requiera seleccionar y organizar tanto signos como materiales con una aplicación funcional y práctica, y así encontramos: diseño editorial, diseño de campañas políticas, drogas de diseño, música de diseño, designer food comida de diseño, diseño genético, Tradicionalmente, diseño ha significado la configuración de los objetos bi o tridimensionales, fabricados en serie por procesos industriales.  El diseñador debe tener en cuenta:  COMUNICAR Y TRANSMITIR IDENTIDAD.  SOLUCIONAR PROBLEMAS:  FUNCIONALES.
  5. 5. LO GRÁFICO  Lo gráfico es un signo, el acto gráfico fundamental, siguiendo a Gibson, es el trazo que deja el hombre como una huella, sobre una superficie como una forma estática  Hoy en día no toda imagen es una huella, no todo lo gráfico, en sentido figurado, es huella, debido al cambio tec- nológico en la producción de imágenes, ahora posibles de manera electrodigital, con todas las implicaciones ontológicas que esto significa, es decir, la ausencia de matriz indical, la ausencia de huella, lo gráfico como signo visual sin huella.
  6. 6. SEMIÓTICA DEL SIGNO VISUAL  El signo es cualquier cosa que nos haga venir a la mente otra cosa más allá de la impresión que la cosa misma causa a nuestros sentidos.  Un signo visual puede ser denominado:  Icono: el que está fundado en la similitud entre el representante y lo representado.  Índice: el que resulta de la contigüidad física entre el representante y lo representado, es decir, un index, que remite a hechos o cosas reales, sin- gulares, de los que depende su existencia.  • Símbolo: aquel signo cuya existencia se basa en una convención social.
  7. 7. ANÁLISIS SEMIÓTICO  El análisis semiótico de los productos visuales del diseño gráfico, permite comprender claramente:  Sus fundamentos y elementos constitutivos a partir de signos y de una teoría de los signos.  Su proceso constructivo como sistema semiótico de significación y de comunicación.  Que son productos de un sistema semiótico de signos indicales, icó- nicos y simbólicos y figuras de un código gráfico,  Comprender sus relaciones semánticas con el interpretante, intérprete, espectador, lector
  8. 8. POÉTICA Y RETÓRICA DEL DISEÑO GRÁFICO  La retórica visual o no visual, se funda en el arte del manejo de las figuras establecidas por convención histórica y cultural, con el fin principal de generar un discurso persuasivo.  Los productos del diseño gráfico transitan entre un discurso poético y retórico de la imagen, como reunión diversa de signos visuales, como resultado de su fusión e interacción, ya que el signo visual puede convertirse en otro signo en la reconstrucción que elabora el espectador
  9. 9. ANÁLISIS TEÓRICO Y CREACIÓN  El diseño gráfico de un fotomontaje se inscribe dentro de los fenómenos visuales considerados como productores de signos, lo que posibilita abordar un estudio semiótico, retórico y poético del mismo.  Las unidades del esquema de Palmer son elementos de representación, semas, susceptibles de ser tratados en bloque, incluso si poseen una gran complejidad interna por ejemplo: ojo, nariz, boca, fren, dichas unidades son igualmente definidas como unidades de información o chunks migas, en las que se dan una recodificación, una reagrupación de los signos, a través de procedimientos que pueden variar de cultura a cultura, e incluso de individuo a individuo.  Es preciso señalar las relaciones que se establecen entre las unidades estructurales. Diremos que se trata de relaciones dialécticas dadas entre unidad de nivel superior y partes de unidad, cada unidad o parte de unidad sólo tiene valor a causa de su posición en un enunciado visual, mantiene relaciones de cuatro clases:  a) coordinación b) subordinación, a una unidad de nivel superior c) supraordenación, con relación a unidades de nivel inferior d) preordenación.
  10. 10. LA APLICACIÓN DE LA SEMIÓTICA AL PROCESO DEL DISEÑO  Esta experiencia ha sido claramente identificada en el campo del diseño. Podría decirse que desde su institucionalización en la Bauhaus hasta nuestros días la trasgresión entendida como cooperación y competencia ha sido un factor fundamental en la consolidación del conocimiento del diseño, de ahí la pertinencia de la aplicación de teorías como la semiótica a los procesos del diseño.  Sería pertinente tener en cuenta una serie de niveles que comprenden la tradición teórica, , el enfoque teórico específico que permite comprender y explicar el fenómeno del diseño, el corpus teórico de la semiótica en particular y la interrelación disciplinaria, que permita la comprensión del conjunto.
  11. 11. La teoría semiótica.  Algunos teóricos tratan de imponer paradigmas nuevos a toda costa sin importar la confusión que se pueda generar por ello.  Es decir la teoría semiótica podrá ser aplicada por un diseñador que conozca los subsistemas del proceso del diseño y dentro de ellos que considere a la teoría semiótica como parte fundamental del mismo sistema.  La semiótica tiene un doble vínculo con las ciencias, es una ciencia más y a la vez un instrumento de las ciencias, la significación de la semiótica como ciencia estriba en el hecho de suponer un nuevo paso en la unificación de la ciencia, puesto que aporta los fundamentos para cualquier ciencia especial de los signos, como la lingüística, la lógica, la matemática, la retórica y al menos parcialmente la estética...
  12. 12. El proceso del diseño  La Metodología a diferencia de los procesos implica el estudio de los métodos, es la explicación de los procesos sistemáticos para alcanzar un resultado determinado, la metodología entonces analiza y propone una serie de actividades que se utilizan como procesos.  Existen diferentes procesos y enfoques para llevar a cabo actos del conocimiento y/o actividades creativos en el diseño, Olea 1977 propone tres diferentes tradiciones: la empírica, la intuitiva, y la deductiva, cada una de ellas es posible llevarlas al cabo en la realización del diseño sin embargo las diferencias son importantes sobre todo si se considera el hecho de que el diseño, a diferencia de otros procesos estéticos surge bajo una demanda que deberá ser prioritaria en la consecución de los fines planteados, pueden hacerse entonces diseños con un proceso siguiendo un método, son los que utilizan una lógica deductiva, y pueden realizarse diseños siguiendo un proceso sin método son los intuitivos y los empíricos.
  13. 13. El diseño desde una perspectiva del proceso metódico no implica solamente sentarse a dibujar, trazar o proyectar lo primero que viene a la mente, debe haber una conexión entre un contexto, una necesidad en el ámbito de la comunicación visual, una satisfacción de dicha necesidad y un proceso inserto en una teoría disciplinaria, no importa que sea intuitivo, ni que sea aplicado, racional o empírico, el hecho es que existe, hay un proceso y pertenece a una Teoría, si no se respetan estas consideraciones entonces, no hay diseños, hay creación plástica o trabajo técnico especializado solamente. El proceso del diseño puede llevarse a cabo gracias a un repertorio de signos y señales la semiosis de acuerdo con Eco 1978 comunes que tienen implícitas reglas para construir, estructurar y descifrar mensajes es decir, existen códigos que operan con ciertas reglas para su estructuración y su utilización: código icónico, código lingüístico, código de la percepción visual, código de la imagen expresiva, código del color,
  14. 14. Tiene un sistema fundamental de referencia dentro del que se trabaja y tiene como sujeto operativo al diseñador quien tendría que interpretar y organizar los elementos que conforman la realidad, en este sentido el trabajo del diseñador deberá tener en cuenta las condiciones necesarias para la transmisión del significado que desde el punto de vista la semiótica peirciana se logra estudiando los signos y sus leyes. Aplicar la semiótica implica, además de dominar un corpus teórico y de ser capaz de generar una propuesta más para sumarla a las mil que ya existen, ser capaces de ubicar al diseño en su contexto y su realidad concreta para poder efectuar la trasgresión que beneficiará a la disciplina y a los grupos sociales con los cuales las instituciones se han identificado y a los cuales tienen la misión de apoyar
  15. 15. RONNY CISNEROS

×