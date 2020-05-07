Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pea Starch Market To Reach USD 165.9 Million By 2026
Market Size – USD 90.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – increased application in functional foods, growing demand from the pet food industry
www.reportsanddata.com Key Players: Grade (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) •Food •Feed •Industrial Function (Revenue, USD...
www.reportsanddata.com Regional Outlook for Pea Starch Market analyses the following geographies: North America (United St...
www.reportsanddata.com Q.1.What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market? Q.2.Which sectors ar...
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services.
Pea Starch Market To Reach USD 165.9 Million By 2026

Market Size – USD 90.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – increased application in functional foods, growing demand from the pet food industry

Pea Starch Market To Reach USD 165.9 Million By 2026

  1. 1. Pea Starch Market To Reach USD 165.9 Million By 2026
  2. 2. www.reportsanddata.com Market Size – USD 90.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – increased application in functional foods, growing demand from the pet food industry Market Summary According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pea Starch market was valued at USD 90.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 165.9 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9%. It is one of the novel starch-based ingredients in the food and feed industries. It provides many nutritional benefits over its counterparts, and is helpful in preparing gluten-, lactose-, and other allergen-free solutions. Further key findings from the report suggest • Gelling is one of the most prominent functions of pea starch whose application are varied and are expected to increase in the forecast years. This is because of the reason that this ingredient is a rich source of amylose and it helps in forming aqueous gels, soups, sauces, and other products. The gelling properties of this product also helps in keeping the nutrient content of various foods intact. • By grade, food is the largest application segment as it offers gelling, thickening, binding, and texturing properties that have several applications in food items. • This product is used most widely in the preparation of snacks and savory food products. Native pea starch acts as a fat replacement in convenience foods, baked snacks, and nutritional food extrudates. It is also an important source of fiber in these consumables.
  Segmentation:

Grade (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
•Food
•Feed
•Industrial

Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
•Binding and Thickening
•Gelling
•Texturizing
•Film Foaming
•Others

Key Players: Emsland Group, Roquette Freres, Vestkorn Milling, Axiom Foods, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co., The Scoular Company, American Key Food Products, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Parrheim Foods, Puris Foods
  Regional Outlook for Pea Starch Market analyses the following geographies: North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
•Food and Beverages
•Industrial Purposes
• Pharmaceuticals
• Paper and Textiles
• Cosmetics
• Mining & Bioplastics
•Pet Food
•Feed
  The report emphasizes the following key questions:

Q.1.What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market?
Q.2.Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement?
Q.3.Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes?
Q.4.Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors?
Q.5.What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry's growth in the forecast period?
  About Us

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

